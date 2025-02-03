PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch & ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsFantasy & BettingSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
4H AGO

Sam Ryder betting profile: WM Phoenix Open

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Sam Ryder betting profile: WM Phoenix Open

    Sam Ryder enters play Feb. 6-9 in the 2025 WM Phoenix Open at TPC Scottsdale following a 25th-place finish in the Farmers Insurance Open his last time in competition.

    Latest odds for Ryder at the WM Phoenix Open.

    The WM Phoenix Open tournament and course info

    • Date: Feb. 6-9, 2025
    • Location: Scottsdale, Arizona, USA
    • Course: TPC Scottsdale
    • Par: 71 / 7,261 yards
    • Purse: $9.2M
    • Previous winner: Nick Taylor

    At the WM Phoenix Open

    • In his last six appearances at the WM Phoenix Open, Ryder has an average finish of 43rd, and an average score of 4-under.
    • In Ryder's most recent appearance at the WM Phoenix Open, in 2024, he missed the cut after posting a score of 1-under.
    • When Nick Taylor won this tournament in 2024, he had 0.112 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (42nd in the field), 5.118 SG: Approach the Green (ninth), and 8.934 SG: Putting (first).
    • Taylor's average driving distance was 293.8 (35th in field), he hit 81.94% of greens in regulation (second), with 28.25 putts per round (seventh) en route to his win last year.

    Ryder's recent history at the WM Phoenix Open

    DateResultRound ScoresTo Par
    2/8/2024MC69-72-1
    2/9/20232069-68-69-71-7
    2/10/20222372-64-71-68-9
    2/4/20215770-67-72-70-5
    1/30/20205571-66-74-72-1

    Ryder's recent performances

    • Over his last five events, Ryder has finished in the top five once.
    • In the last five times he's played a tournament, he has made the cut four times.
    • Over his last five appearances, Ryder has finished within five shots of the leader two times and finished with a better-than-average score three times.
    • He has finished with an average score of -9 those four times he's made the cut.
    • Sam Ryder has averaged 292.5 yards off the tee in his past five tournaments.
    • Ryder has an average of 0.788 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • Ryder is averaging 1.417 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
    Bet now on Ryder .

    Ryder's advanced stats and rankings

    • Ryder posted a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of -0.332 (156th) last season, while his average driving distance of 292.8 yards ranked 158th on TOUR.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach last season, Ryder had a 0.263 mark (49th on TOUR).
    • On the greens, Ryder's -0.127 Strokes Gained: Putting mark ranked 122nd last season, and his 29.15 putts-per-round average ranked 112th.
    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Driving Distance158292.8292.5
    Greens in Regulation %8267.85%66.67%
    Putts Per Round11229.1528.4
    Par Breakers4225.78%24.07%
    Bogey Avoidance13315.33%12.04%

    Ryder's best finishes

    • Ryder participated in 28 tournaments last season, earning one top-five finish.
    • In those 28 tournaments, he had a 46.4% success rate in terms of making the cut (13 cuts made).
    • Last season Ryder put up his best performance at the Butterfield Bermuda Championship at Port Royal Golf Course. He shot 14-under and finished fifth (five shots back of the winner).
    • Ryder's 282 points last season ranked him 127th in the FedExCup standings.

    Ryder's best Strokes Gained performances

    • Last season Ryder's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee effort came in March 2024 at THE PLAYERS Championship, where he ranked 26th in the field with a mark of 2.168. He finished 16th in that event.
    • Ryder's best Strokes Gained: Approach performance last season came at the Texas Children's Houston Open, where he ranked fifth in the field with a mark of 5.401 (he finished 64th in that tournament).
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Ryder's best performance last season was in June 2024 at the Rocket Mortgage Classic, where he ranked in the field with a mark of 1.977. He missed the cut in that tournament.
    • At the Valspar Championship in March 2024, Ryder recorded his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark last season (10.596, which ranked No. 1 in the field). In that tournament, he finished 33rd.
    • Ryder delivered his best Strokes Gained: Total mark last season (7.126) at THE PLAYERS Championship in March 2024. That ranked 16th in the field.

    Ryder's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee156-0.332-1.375
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green490.2631.293
    Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green152-0.2270.713
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting122-0.1270.788
    Average Strokes Gained: Total150-0.4221.417

    Ryder's past results

    DateTournament NameResultRound ScoresTo ParFedExCup Points
    February 8-11WM Phoenix OpenMC69-72-1--
    February 15-18The Genesis InvitationalMC72-73+3--
    February 29 - March 3Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches2166-68-74-66-1037
    March 14-17THE PLAYERS Championship1670-69-70-69-10115
    March 21-24Valspar Championship3369-70-78-65-218
    March 28-31Texas Children's Houston Open6469-70-74-68+14
    April 4-7Valero Texas OpenMC80-77+13--
    April 18-21Corales Puntacana Championship4370-70-69-72-77
    April 25-28Zurich Classic of New OrleansMC68-70-71--
    May 2-5THE CJ CUP Byron NelsonMC72-66-4--
    May 9-12Myrtle Beach Classic2667-69-66-72-1019
    May 23-26Charles Schwab ChallengeMC73-71+4--
    May 30 - June 2RBC Canadian OpenMC76-72+8--
    June 27-30Rocket Mortgage ClassicMC74-71+1--
    July 4-7John Deere Classic3469-67-69-67-1218
    July 11-14ISCO Championship2569-65-68-71-1520
    July 25-283M OpenMC74-74+6--
    August 8-11Wyndham ChampionshipMC69-68-3--
    September 12-15Procore ChampionshipMC76-68E--
    October 3-6Sanderson Farms ChampionshipMC78-70+4--
    October 10-13Black Desert Championship4064-66-74-69-11--
    October 17-20Shriners Children's OpenMC69-77+4--
    November 7-10World Wide Technology Championship3069-69-70-68-12--
    November 14-17Butterfield Bermuda Championship571-62-68-69-14--
    November 21-24The RSM ClassicMC72-76+6--
    January 9-12Sony Open in Hawaii2165-70-68-67-1036
    January 16-19The American Express4367-66-71-72-1210
    January 22-25Farmers Insurance Open2571-74-71-72E31

    All stats in this article are accurate for Ryder as of the start of the WM Phoenix Open.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.