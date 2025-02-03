Sam Ryder betting profile: WM Phoenix Open
1 Min Read
Sam Ryder enters play Feb. 6-9 in the 2025 WM Phoenix Open at TPC Scottsdale following a 25th-place finish in the Farmers Insurance Open his last time in competition.
The WM Phoenix Open tournament and course info
- Date: Feb. 6-9, 2025
- Location: Scottsdale, Arizona, USA
- Course: TPC Scottsdale
- Par: 71 / 7,261 yards
- Purse: $9.2M
- Previous winner: Nick Taylor
At the WM Phoenix Open
- In his last six appearances at the WM Phoenix Open, Ryder has an average finish of 43rd, and an average score of 4-under.
- In Ryder's most recent appearance at the WM Phoenix Open, in 2024, he missed the cut after posting a score of 1-under.
- When Nick Taylor won this tournament in 2024, he had 0.112 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (42nd in the field), 5.118 SG: Approach the Green (ninth), and 8.934 SG: Putting (first).
- Taylor's average driving distance was 293.8 (35th in field), he hit 81.94% of greens in regulation (second), with 28.25 putts per round (seventh) en route to his win last year.
Ryder's recent history at the WM Phoenix Open
|Date
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|2/8/2024
|MC
|69-72
|-1
|2/9/2023
|20
|69-68-69-71
|-7
|2/10/2022
|23
|72-64-71-68
|-9
|2/4/2021
|57
|70-67-72-70
|-5
|1/30/2020
|55
|71-66-74-72
|-1
Ryder's recent performances
- Over his last five events, Ryder has finished in the top five once.
- In the last five times he's played a tournament, he has made the cut four times.
- Over his last five appearances, Ryder has finished within five shots of the leader two times and finished with a better-than-average score three times.
- He has finished with an average score of -9 those four times he's made the cut.
- Sam Ryder has averaged 292.5 yards off the tee in his past five tournaments.
- Ryder has an average of 0.788 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Ryder is averaging 1.417 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Ryder's advanced stats and rankings
- Ryder posted a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of -0.332 (156th) last season, while his average driving distance of 292.8 yards ranked 158th on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach last season, Ryder had a 0.263 mark (49th on TOUR).
- On the greens, Ryder's -0.127 Strokes Gained: Putting mark ranked 122nd last season, and his 29.15 putts-per-round average ranked 112th.
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Driving Distance
|158
|292.8
|292.5
|Greens in Regulation %
|82
|67.85%
|66.67%
|Putts Per Round
|112
|29.15
|28.4
|Par Breakers
|42
|25.78%
|24.07%
|Bogey Avoidance
|133
|15.33%
|12.04%
Ryder's best finishes
- Ryder participated in 28 tournaments last season, earning one top-five finish.
- In those 28 tournaments, he had a 46.4% success rate in terms of making the cut (13 cuts made).
- Last season Ryder put up his best performance at the Butterfield Bermuda Championship at Port Royal Golf Course. He shot 14-under and finished fifth (five shots back of the winner).
- Ryder's 282 points last season ranked him 127th in the FedExCup standings.
Ryder's best Strokes Gained performances
- Last season Ryder's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee effort came in March 2024 at THE PLAYERS Championship, where he ranked 26th in the field with a mark of 2.168. He finished 16th in that event.
- Ryder's best Strokes Gained: Approach performance last season came at the Texas Children's Houston Open, where he ranked fifth in the field with a mark of 5.401 (he finished 64th in that tournament).
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Ryder's best performance last season was in June 2024 at the Rocket Mortgage Classic, where he ranked in the field with a mark of 1.977. He missed the cut in that tournament.
- At the Valspar Championship in March 2024, Ryder recorded his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark last season (10.596, which ranked No. 1 in the field). In that tournament, he finished 33rd.
- Ryder delivered his best Strokes Gained: Total mark last season (7.126) at THE PLAYERS Championship in March 2024. That ranked 16th in the field.
Ryder's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|156
|-0.332
|-1.375
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|49
|0.263
|1.293
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|152
|-0.227
|0.713
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|122
|-0.127
|0.788
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|150
|-0.422
|1.417
Ryder's past results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|February 8-11
|WM Phoenix Open
|MC
|69-72
|-1
|--
|February 15-18
|The Genesis Invitational
|MC
|72-73
|+3
|--
|February 29 - March 3
|Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|21
|66-68-74-66
|-10
|37
|March 14-17
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|16
|70-69-70-69
|-10
|115
|March 21-24
|Valspar Championship
|33
|69-70-78-65
|-2
|18
|March 28-31
|Texas Children's Houston Open
|64
|69-70-74-68
|+1
|4
|April 4-7
|Valero Texas Open
|MC
|80-77
|+13
|--
|April 18-21
|Corales Puntacana Championship
|43
|70-70-69-72
|-7
|7
|April 25-28
|Zurich Classic of New Orleans
|MC
|68-70
|-71
|--
|May 2-5
|THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|MC
|72-66
|-4
|--
|May 9-12
|Myrtle Beach Classic
|26
|67-69-66-72
|-10
|19
|May 23-26
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|MC
|73-71
|+4
|--
|May 30 - June 2
|RBC Canadian Open
|MC
|76-72
|+8
|--
|June 27-30
|Rocket Mortgage Classic
|MC
|74-71
|+1
|--
|July 4-7
|John Deere Classic
|34
|69-67-69-67
|-12
|18
|July 11-14
|ISCO Championship
|25
|69-65-68-71
|-15
|20
|July 25-28
|3M Open
|MC
|74-74
|+6
|--
|August 8-11
|Wyndham Championship
|MC
|69-68
|-3
|--
|September 12-15
|Procore Championship
|MC
|76-68
|E
|--
|October 3-6
|Sanderson Farms Championship
|MC
|78-70
|+4
|--
|October 10-13
|Black Desert Championship
|40
|64-66-74-69
|-11
|--
|October 17-20
|Shriners Children's Open
|MC
|69-77
|+4
|--
|November 7-10
|World Wide Technology Championship
|30
|69-69-70-68
|-12
|--
|November 14-17
|Butterfield Bermuda Championship
|5
|71-62-68-69
|-14
|--
|November 21-24
|The RSM Classic
|MC
|72-76
|+6
|--
|January 9-12
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|21
|65-70-68-67
|-10
|36
|January 16-19
|The American Express
|43
|67-66-71-72
|-12
|10
|January 22-25
|Farmers Insurance Open
|25
|71-74-71-72
|E
|31
All stats in this article are accurate for Ryder as of the start of the WM Phoenix Open.
Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.