Sam Ryder betting profile: WM Phoenix Open

Last season Ryder's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee effort came in March 2024 at THE PLAYERS Championship, where he ranked 26th in the field with a mark of 2.168. He finished 16th in that event.

Ryder's best Strokes Gained: Approach performance last season came at the Texas Children's Houston Open, where he ranked fifth in the field with a mark of 5.401 (he finished 64th in that tournament).

In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Ryder's best performance last season was in June 2024 at the Rocket Mortgage Classic, where he ranked in the field with a mark of 1.977. He missed the cut in that tournament.

At the Valspar Championship in March 2024, Ryder recorded his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark last season (10.596, which ranked No. 1 in the field). In that tournament, he finished 33rd.