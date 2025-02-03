PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch & ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsFantasy & BettingSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
4H AGO

Sahith Theegala betting profile: WM Phoenix Open

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

LA JOLLA, CALIFORNIA - JANUARY 25: Sahith Theegala hits a tee shot on the third hole during the final round of the Farmers Insurance Open 2025 at Torrey Pines Golf Course on January 25, 2025 in La Jolla, California. (Photo by Sean M. Haffey/Getty Images)

    In his last competition at the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am, Sahith Theegala carded a 53rd-place finish, and he heads into the 2025 WM Phoenix Open aiming for better results.

    Latest odds for Theegala at the WM Phoenix Open.

    The WM Phoenix Open tournament and course info

    • Date: Feb. 6-9, 2025
    • Location: Scottsdale, Arizona, USA
    • Course: TPC Scottsdale
    • Par: 71 / 7,261 yards
    • Purse: $9.2M
    • Previous winner: Nick Taylor

    At the WM Phoenix Open

    • In his last three appearances at the WM Phoenix Open, Theegala has an average finish of 16th, and an average score of 12-under.
    • Theegala last participated in the WM Phoenix Open in 2024, finishing fifth with a score of 17-under.
    • En route to winning this tournament in 2024, Nick Taylor posted numbers of 0.112 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (42nd in field), 5.118 in SG: Approach the Green (ninth), and 8.934 in SG: Putting (first).
    • Taylor also posted numbers of 293.8 in average driving distance (35th in field), 81.94% in terms of greens in regulation (second), and 28.25 putts per round (seventh).

    Theegala's recent history at the WM Phoenix Open

    DateResultRound ScoresTo Par
    2/8/2024565-64-69-69-17
    2/9/20233972-70-68-71-3
    2/10/2022366-64-69-70-15

    Theegala's recent performances

    • Theegala has finished in the top 20 in one of his last five tournaments.
    • Theegala has finished with a better-than-average score in one of his last five tournaments.
    • He has finished with an average score of -5 those five times he's made the cut.
    • In terms of driving distance, Sahith Theegala has averaged 302.2 yards in his past five starts.
    • Theegala has an average of 1.015 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • In his past five starts, Theegala is averaging -0.379 Strokes Gained: Total.
    Theegala's advanced stats and rankings

    • Theegala's Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of 0.350 last season ranked 28th on TOUR, and his 61.7% driving accuracy average ranked 104th.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach last season, Theegala had a 0.272 mark (44th on TOUR).
    • On the greens, Theegala's 0.257 Strokes Gained: Putting mark ranked 48th last season, and his 28.80 putts-per-round average ranked 64th.
    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Driving Distance53305.7302.2
    Greens in Regulation %8067.86%56.43%
    Putts Per Round6428.8028.6
    Par Breakers4825.63%21.64%
    Bogey Avoidance7013.80%11.99%

    Theegala's best finishes

    • Theegala teed off in 28 tournaments last season, securing five finishes in the top five and collecting 10 top-10 finishes.
    • In those 28 tournaments, he made the cut on 24 occasions.
    • Last season Theegala put up his best performance at the RBC Heritage, where he finished second with a score of 16-under (three shots back of the winner).
    • With 2037 points last season, Theegala finished seventh in the FedExCup standings.

    Theegala's best Strokes Gained performances

    • Last season Theegala's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee performance came at the Texas Children's Houston Open, where he ranked fourth in the field with a mark of 4.250 (he finished 28th in that event).
    • Theegala's best Strokes Gained: Approach effort last season came in February 2024 at the WM Phoenix Open, where he ranked fifth in the field with a mark of 5.562. He finished fifth in that event.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Theegala's best performance last season was at the 3M Open in July 2024, as he delivered a 3.374 mark, which ranked him eighth in the field. He finished sixth in that tournament.
    • At THE PLAYERS Championship in March 2024, Theegala delivered his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark last season (8.397), which ranked No. 1 in the field.
    • Theegala posted his best Strokes Gained: Total mark last season (12.258) at the WM Phoenix Open in February 2024. That ranked fifth in the field.

    Theegala's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee280.350-0.302
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green440.272-0.670
    Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green810.064-0.422
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting480.2571.015
    Average Strokes Gained: Total160.944-0.379

    Theegala's past results

    DateTournament NameResultRound ScoresTo ParFedExCup Points
    February 8-11WM Phoenix Open565-64-69-69-17110
    February 15-18The Genesis Invitational3772-69-70-71-223
    March 7-10Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard668-72-75-68-5263
    March 14-17THE PLAYERS Championship970-67-67-71-13188
    March 28-31Texas Children's Houston Open2870-70-68-67-530
    April 11-14Masters Tournament4574-74-74-75+915
    April 18-21RBC Heritage266-67-67-68-16400
    April 25-28Zurich Classic of New OrleansMC65-73-6--
    May 9-12Wells Fargo Championship5273-65-82-72+811
    May 16-19PGA Championship1265-67-67-73-12133
    May 30 - June 2RBC Canadian OpenMC74-71+5--
    June 6-9the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday1273-71-69-75E145
    June 13-16U.S. Open3277-68-72-70+727
    June 20-23Travelers Championship4869-67-67-72-513
    July 11-13Genesis Scottish Open466-65-66-69-14100
    July 18-20The Open ChampionshipMC77-79+14--
    July 25-283M Open666-69-66-70-1392
    August 15-18FedEx St. Jude Championship4670-69-68-71-239
    August 22-25BMW Championship4873-71-79-76+1138
    August 29 - September 1TOUR Championship367-66-66-64-210
    September 12-15Procore Championship769-66-69-72-12--
    October 24-26ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP5672-68-68-70-2--
    December 5-8Hero World Challenge867-71-66-74-10--
    December 13-15Grant Thornton Invitational1161-71-67E--
    January 2-5The Sentry3676-68-67-66-1523
    January 9-12Sony Open in Hawaii3767-67-71-67-816
    January 22-25Farmers Insurance Open5271-73-69-80+57
    January 30 - February 2AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am5367-72-72-71-611

    All stats in this article are accurate for Theegala as of the start of the WM Phoenix Open.

    Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.