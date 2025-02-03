Sahith Theegala betting profile: WM Phoenix Open
LA JOLLA, CALIFORNIA - JANUARY 25: Sahith Theegala hits a tee shot on the third hole during the final round of the Farmers Insurance Open 2025 at Torrey Pines Golf Course on January 25, 2025 in La Jolla, California. (Photo by Sean M. Haffey/Getty Images)
In his last competition at the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am, Sahith Theegala carded a 53rd-place finish, and he heads into the 2025 WM Phoenix Open aiming for better results.
The WM Phoenix Open tournament and course info
- Date: Feb. 6-9, 2025
- Location: Scottsdale, Arizona, USA
- Course: TPC Scottsdale
- Par: 71 / 7,261 yards
- Purse: $9.2M
- Previous winner: Nick Taylor
At the WM Phoenix Open
- In his last three appearances at the WM Phoenix Open, Theegala has an average finish of 16th, and an average score of 12-under.
- Theegala last participated in the WM Phoenix Open in 2024, finishing fifth with a score of 17-under.
- En route to winning this tournament in 2024, Nick Taylor posted numbers of 0.112 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (42nd in field), 5.118 in SG: Approach the Green (ninth), and 8.934 in SG: Putting (first).
- Taylor also posted numbers of 293.8 in average driving distance (35th in field), 81.94% in terms of greens in regulation (second), and 28.25 putts per round (seventh).
Theegala's recent history at the WM Phoenix Open
|Date
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|2/8/2024
|5
|65-64-69-69
|-17
|2/9/2023
|39
|72-70-68-71
|-3
|2/10/2022
|3
|66-64-69-70
|-15
Theegala's recent performances
- Theegala has finished in the top 20 in one of his last five tournaments.
- Theegala has finished with a better-than-average score in one of his last five tournaments.
- He has finished with an average score of -5 those five times he's made the cut.
- In terms of driving distance, Sahith Theegala has averaged 302.2 yards in his past five starts.
- Theegala has an average of 1.015 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- In his past five starts, Theegala is averaging -0.379 Strokes Gained: Total.
Theegala's advanced stats and rankings
- Theegala's Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of 0.350 last season ranked 28th on TOUR, and his 61.7% driving accuracy average ranked 104th.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach last season, Theegala had a 0.272 mark (44th on TOUR).
- On the greens, Theegala's 0.257 Strokes Gained: Putting mark ranked 48th last season, and his 28.80 putts-per-round average ranked 64th.
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Driving Distance
|53
|305.7
|302.2
|Greens in Regulation %
|80
|67.86%
|56.43%
|Putts Per Round
|64
|28.80
|28.6
|Par Breakers
|48
|25.63%
|21.64%
|Bogey Avoidance
|70
|13.80%
|11.99%
Theegala's best finishes
- Theegala teed off in 28 tournaments last season, securing five finishes in the top five and collecting 10 top-10 finishes.
- In those 28 tournaments, he made the cut on 24 occasions.
- Last season Theegala put up his best performance at the RBC Heritage, where he finished second with a score of 16-under (three shots back of the winner).
- With 2037 points last season, Theegala finished seventh in the FedExCup standings.
Theegala's best Strokes Gained performances
- Last season Theegala's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee performance came at the Texas Children's Houston Open, where he ranked fourth in the field with a mark of 4.250 (he finished 28th in that event).
- Theegala's best Strokes Gained: Approach effort last season came in February 2024 at the WM Phoenix Open, where he ranked fifth in the field with a mark of 5.562. He finished fifth in that event.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Theegala's best performance last season was at the 3M Open in July 2024, as he delivered a 3.374 mark, which ranked him eighth in the field. He finished sixth in that tournament.
- At THE PLAYERS Championship in March 2024, Theegala delivered his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark last season (8.397), which ranked No. 1 in the field.
- Theegala posted his best Strokes Gained: Total mark last season (12.258) at the WM Phoenix Open in February 2024. That ranked fifth in the field.
Theegala's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|28
|0.350
|-0.302
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|44
|0.272
|-0.670
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|81
|0.064
|-0.422
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|48
|0.257
|1.015
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|16
|0.944
|-0.379
Theegala's past results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|February 8-11
|WM Phoenix Open
|5
|65-64-69-69
|-17
|110
|February 15-18
|The Genesis Invitational
|37
|72-69-70-71
|-2
|23
|March 7-10
|Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard
|6
|68-72-75-68
|-5
|263
|March 14-17
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|9
|70-67-67-71
|-13
|188
|March 28-31
|Texas Children's Houston Open
|28
|70-70-68-67
|-5
|30
|April 11-14
|Masters Tournament
|45
|74-74-74-75
|+9
|15
|April 18-21
|RBC Heritage
|2
|66-67-67-68
|-16
|400
|April 25-28
|Zurich Classic of New Orleans
|MC
|65-73
|-6
|--
|May 9-12
|Wells Fargo Championship
|52
|73-65-82-72
|+8
|11
|May 16-19
|PGA Championship
|12
|65-67-67-73
|-12
|133
|May 30 - June 2
|RBC Canadian Open
|MC
|74-71
|+5
|--
|June 6-9
|the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday
|12
|73-71-69-75
|E
|145
|June 13-16
|U.S. Open
|32
|77-68-72-70
|+7
|27
|June 20-23
|Travelers Championship
|48
|69-67-67-72
|-5
|13
|July 11-13
|Genesis Scottish Open
|4
|66-65-66-69
|-14
|100
|July 18-20
|The Open Championship
|MC
|77-79
|+14
|--
|July 25-28
|3M Open
|6
|66-69-66-70
|-13
|92
|August 15-18
|FedEx St. Jude Championship
|46
|70-69-68-71
|-2
|39
|August 22-25
|BMW Championship
|48
|73-71-79-76
|+11
|38
|August 29 - September 1
|TOUR Championship
|3
|67-66-66-64
|-21
|0
|September 12-15
|Procore Championship
|7
|69-66-69-72
|-12
|--
|October 24-26
|ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP
|56
|72-68-68-70
|-2
|--
|December 5-8
|Hero World Challenge
|8
|67-71-66-74
|-10
|--
|December 13-15
|Grant Thornton Invitational
|11
|61-71-67
|E
|--
|January 2-5
|The Sentry
|36
|76-68-67-66
|-15
|23
|January 9-12
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|37
|67-67-71-67
|-8
|16
|January 22-25
|Farmers Insurance Open
|52
|71-73-69-80
|+5
|7
|January 30 - February 2
|AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am
|53
|67-72-72-71
|-6
|11
All stats in this article are accurate for Theegala as of the start of the WM Phoenix Open.
Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.
Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.