Sahith Theegala betting profile: WM Phoenix Open

Last season Theegala's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee performance came at the Texas Children's Houston Open, where he ranked fourth in the field with a mark of 4.250 (he finished 28th in that event).

Theegala's best Strokes Gained: Approach effort last season came in February 2024 at the WM Phoenix Open, where he ranked fifth in the field with a mark of 5.562. He finished fifth in that event.

In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Theegala's best performance last season was at the 3M Open in July 2024, as he delivered a 3.374 mark, which ranked him eighth in the field. He finished sixth in that tournament.

At THE PLAYERS Championship in March 2024, Theegala delivered his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark last season (8.397), which ranked No. 1 in the field.