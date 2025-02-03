Ryo Hisatsune betting profile: WM Phoenix Open
1 Min Read
LA QUINTA, CALIFORNIA - JANUARY 16: Ryo Hisatsune of Japan plays his shot from the second tee during the first round of The American Express 2025 at Nicklaus Tournament Course on January 16, 2025 in La Quinta, California. (Photo by Orlando Ramirez/Getty Images)
Ryo Hisatsune looks to improve upon his most recent performance after he didn't make the cut in the Farmers Insurance Open at Torrey Pines Golf Course (South Course) when he tees off in Scottsdale, Arizona, USA, for the 2025 WM Phoenix Open .
The WM Phoenix Open tournament and course info
- Date: Feb. 6-9, 2025
- Location: Scottsdale, Arizona, USA
- Course: TPC Scottsdale
- Par: 71 / 7,261 yards
- Purse: $9.2M
- Previous winner: Nick Taylor
At the WM Phoenix Open
- Hisatsune has entered the WM Phoenix Open once in recent years (in 2024), posting a score of 1-under and missing the cut.
- With numbers of 0.112 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (42nd in field), 5.118 in SG: Approach the Green (ninth), and 8.934 in SG: Putting (first), Nick Taylor won this tournament in 2024.
- Taylor averaged 293.8 yards off the tee (35th in field), had a greens in regulation percentage of 81.94% (second), and attempted 28.25 putts per round (seventh) in that victory a year ago.
Hisatsune's recent history at the WM Phoenix Open
|Date
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|2/8/2024
|MC
|73-68
|-1
Hisatsune's recent performances
- Hisatsune has finished in the top 20 in one of his last five tournaments.
- Out of the last five tournaments he's entered, he made the cut four times.
- Hisatsune has finished with a better-than-average score in two of his last five tournaments.
- He has carded an average score of 9-under over his last five tournaments.
- In terms of driving distance, Ryo Hisatsune has averaged 289.3 yards in his past five starts.
- Hisatsune is averaging -0.366 in terms of Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Looking at Strokes Gained: Total, Hisatsune has an average of -0.223 in his past five tournaments.
Hisatsune's advanced stats and rankings
- Hisatsune's Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of 0.041 last season ranked 101st on TOUR, and his 65% driving accuracy average ranked 54th.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach last season, Hisatsune sported a 0.181 mark that ranked 70th on TOUR. He ranked 23rd with a 70.44% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Hisatsune's 0.065 Strokes Gained: Putting mark ranked 84th last season, and his 29.39 putts-per-round average ranked 147th.
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Driving Distance
|140
|295.4
|289.3
|Greens in Regulation %
|23
|70.44%
|70.68%
|Putts Per Round
|147
|29.39
|29.5
|Par Breakers
|123
|23.48%
|21.91%
|Bogey Avoidance
|48
|13.36%
|12.65%
Hisatsune's best finishes
- Hisatsune took part in 27 tournaments last season, securing one finish in the top five.
- In those 27 events, he made the cut 17 times.
- Last season Hisatsune's best performance came at the Wyndham Championship, where he shot 15-under and finished third.
- With 522 points last season, Hisatsune finished 84th in the FedExCup standings.
Hisatsune's best Strokes Gained performances
- Last season Hisatsune's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee effort came in May 2024 at the RBC Canadian Open, where he ranked 16th in the field with a mark of 2.635. He finished 35th in that tournament.
- Hisatsune's best Strokes Gained: Approach effort last season came in August 2024 at the Wyndham Championship, where he ranked third in the field with a mark of 7.202. He finished third in that event.
- When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Hisatsune's best performance last season was at the Farmers Insurance Open, where his 3.314 mark ranked fourth in the field.
- At the Sony Open in Hawaii in January 2024, Hisatsune posted his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark last season (6.972), which ranked fifth in the field.
- Hisatsune posted his best Strokes Gained: Total mark last season (10.902) at the Wyndham Championship (August 2024), which ranked him third in the field. He finished third in that event.
Hisatsune's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|101
|0.041
|-0.384
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|70
|0.181
|-0.492
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|107
|-0.016
|1.018
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|84
|0.065
|-0.366
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|79
|0.271
|-0.223
Hisatsune's past results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|February 8-11
|WM Phoenix Open
|MC
|73-68
|-1
|--
|February 22-25
|Mexico Open at Vidanta
|48
|69-71-72-67
|-5
|9
|February 29 - March 3
|Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|MC
|68-73
|-1
|--
|March 7-10
|Puerto Rico Open
|18
|65-67-74-69
|-13
|28
|March 14-17
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|MC
|70-74
|E
|--
|March 21-24
|Valspar Championship
|33
|68-71-72-71
|-2
|18
|April 4-7
|Valero Texas Open
|78
|71-74-72-77
|+6
|2
|April 11-14
|Masters Tournament
|MC
|78-78
|+12
|--
|May 2-5
|THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|13
|70-65-68-64
|-17
|53
|May 9-12
|Myrtle Beach Classic
|MC
|74-67
|-1
|--
|May 16-19
|PGA Championship
|18
|71-68-67-67
|-11
|100
|May 23-26
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|MC
|74-69
|+3
|--
|May 30 - June 2
|RBC Canadian Open
|35
|69-69-69-70
|-3
|18
|June 27-30
|Rocket Mortgage Classic
|31
|75-65-67-72
|-9
|19
|July 4-7
|John Deere Classic
|52
|67-67-71-70
|-9
|6
|July 11-13
|Genesis Scottish Open
|MC
|71-72
|+3
|--
|July 18-20
|The Open Championship
|MC
|76-75
|+9
|--
|July 25-28
|3M Open
|MC
|71-82
|+11
|--
|August 8-11
|Wyndham Championship
|3
|67-67-64-67
|-15
|163
|October 3-6
|Sanderson Farms Championship
|MC
|70-69
|-5
|--
|October 10-13
|Black Desert Championship
|25
|67-70-67-67
|-13
|--
|October 24-26
|ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP
|46
|69-72-69-66
|-4
|--
|November 14-17
|Butterfield Bermuda Championship
|29
|73-67-68-68
|-8
|--
|November 21-24
|The RSM Classic
|17
|71-67-68-66
|-10
|--
|January 9-12
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|65
|69-68-71-68
|-4
|4
|January 16-19
|The American Express
|43
|67-70-69-70
|-12
|10
|January 22-25
|Farmers Insurance Open
|MC
|76-78
|+10
|--
All stats in this article are accurate for Hisatsune as of the start of the WM Phoenix Open.
Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.
Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.