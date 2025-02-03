PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch & ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsFantasy & BettingSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
4H AGO

Ryo Hisatsune betting profile: WM Phoenix Open

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

LA QUINTA, CALIFORNIA - JANUARY 16: Ryo Hisatsune of Japan plays his shot from the second tee during the first round of The American Express 2025 at Nicklaus Tournament Course on January 16, 2025 in La Quinta, California. (Photo by Orlando Ramirez/Getty Images)

    Ryo Hisatsune looks to improve upon his most recent performance after he didn't make the cut in the Farmers Insurance Open at Torrey Pines Golf Course (South Course) when he tees off in Scottsdale, Arizona, USA, for the 2025 WM Phoenix Open .

    Latest odds for Hisatsune at the WM Phoenix Open.

    The WM Phoenix Open tournament and course info

    • Date: Feb. 6-9, 2025
    • Location: Scottsdale, Arizona, USA
    • Course: TPC Scottsdale
    • Par: 71 / 7,261 yards
    • Purse: $9.2M
    • Previous winner: Nick Taylor

    At the WM Phoenix Open

    • Hisatsune has entered the WM Phoenix Open once in recent years (in 2024), posting a score of 1-under and missing the cut.
    • With numbers of 0.112 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (42nd in field), 5.118 in SG: Approach the Green (ninth), and 8.934 in SG: Putting (first), Nick Taylor won this tournament in 2024.
    • Taylor averaged 293.8 yards off the tee (35th in field), had a greens in regulation percentage of 81.94% (second), and attempted 28.25 putts per round (seventh) in that victory a year ago.

    Hisatsune's recent history at the WM Phoenix Open

    DateResultRound ScoresTo Par
    2/8/2024MC73-68-1

    Hisatsune's recent performances

    • Hisatsune has finished in the top 20 in one of his last five tournaments.
    • Out of the last five tournaments he's entered, he made the cut four times.
    • Hisatsune has finished with a better-than-average score in two of his last five tournaments.
    • He has carded an average score of 9-under over his last five tournaments.
    • In terms of driving distance, Ryo Hisatsune has averaged 289.3 yards in his past five starts.
    • Hisatsune is averaging -0.366 in terms of Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • Looking at Strokes Gained: Total, Hisatsune has an average of -0.223 in his past five tournaments.
    Hisatsune's advanced stats and rankings

    • Hisatsune's Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of 0.041 last season ranked 101st on TOUR, and his 65% driving accuracy average ranked 54th.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach last season, Hisatsune sported a 0.181 mark that ranked 70th on TOUR. He ranked 23rd with a 70.44% Greens in Regulation rate.
    • On the greens, Hisatsune's 0.065 Strokes Gained: Putting mark ranked 84th last season, and his 29.39 putts-per-round average ranked 147th.
    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Driving Distance140295.4289.3
    Greens in Regulation %2370.44%70.68%
    Putts Per Round14729.3929.5
    Par Breakers12323.48%21.91%
    Bogey Avoidance4813.36%12.65%

    Hisatsune's best finishes

    • Hisatsune took part in 27 tournaments last season, securing one finish in the top five.
    • In those 27 events, he made the cut 17 times.
    • Last season Hisatsune's best performance came at the Wyndham Championship, where he shot 15-under and finished third.
    • With 522 points last season, Hisatsune finished 84th in the FedExCup standings.

    Hisatsune's best Strokes Gained performances

    • Last season Hisatsune's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee effort came in May 2024 at the RBC Canadian Open, where he ranked 16th in the field with a mark of 2.635. He finished 35th in that tournament.
    • Hisatsune's best Strokes Gained: Approach effort last season came in August 2024 at the Wyndham Championship, where he ranked third in the field with a mark of 7.202. He finished third in that event.
    • When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Hisatsune's best performance last season was at the Farmers Insurance Open, where his 3.314 mark ranked fourth in the field.
    • At the Sony Open in Hawaii in January 2024, Hisatsune posted his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark last season (6.972), which ranked fifth in the field.
    • Hisatsune posted his best Strokes Gained: Total mark last season (10.902) at the Wyndham Championship (August 2024), which ranked him third in the field. He finished third in that event.

    Hisatsune's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee1010.041-0.384
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green700.181-0.492
    Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green107-0.0161.018
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting840.065-0.366
    Average Strokes Gained: Total790.271-0.223

    Hisatsune's past results

    DateTournament NameResultRound ScoresTo ParFedExCup Points
    February 8-11WM Phoenix OpenMC73-68-1--
    February 22-25Mexico Open at Vidanta4869-71-72-67-59
    February 29 - March 3Cognizant Classic in The Palm BeachesMC68-73-1--
    March 7-10Puerto Rico Open1865-67-74-69-1328
    March 14-17THE PLAYERS ChampionshipMC70-74E--
    March 21-24Valspar Championship3368-71-72-71-218
    April 4-7Valero Texas Open7871-74-72-77+62
    April 11-14Masters TournamentMC78-78+12--
    May 2-5THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson1370-65-68-64-1753
    May 9-12Myrtle Beach ClassicMC74-67-1--
    May 16-19PGA Championship1871-68-67-67-11100
    May 23-26Charles Schwab ChallengeMC74-69+3--
    May 30 - June 2RBC Canadian Open3569-69-69-70-318
    June 27-30Rocket Mortgage Classic3175-65-67-72-919
    July 4-7John Deere Classic5267-67-71-70-96
    July 11-13Genesis Scottish OpenMC71-72+3--
    July 18-20The Open ChampionshipMC76-75+9--
    July 25-283M OpenMC71-82+11--
    August 8-11Wyndham Championship367-67-64-67-15163
    October 3-6Sanderson Farms ChampionshipMC70-69-5--
    October 10-13Black Desert Championship2567-70-67-67-13--
    October 24-26ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP4669-72-69-66-4--
    November 14-17Butterfield Bermuda Championship2973-67-68-68-8--
    November 21-24The RSM Classic1771-67-68-66-10--
    January 9-12Sony Open in Hawaii6569-68-71-68-44
    January 16-19The American Express4367-70-69-70-1210
    January 22-25Farmers Insurance OpenMC76-78+10--

    All stats in this article are accurate for Hisatsune as of the start of the WM Phoenix Open.

    Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.