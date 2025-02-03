Ryo Hisatsune betting profile: WM Phoenix Open

Last season Hisatsune's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee effort came in May 2024 at the RBC Canadian Open, where he ranked 16th in the field with a mark of 2.635. He finished 35th in that tournament.

Hisatsune's best Strokes Gained: Approach effort last season came in August 2024 at the Wyndham Championship, where he ranked third in the field with a mark of 7.202. He finished third in that event.

When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Hisatsune's best performance last season was at the Farmers Insurance Open, where his 3.314 mark ranked fourth in the field.

At the Sony Open in Hawaii in January 2024, Hisatsune posted his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark last season (6.972), which ranked fifth in the field.