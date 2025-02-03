Ryan Palmer betting profile: WM Phoenix Open
Ryan Palmer shot 2-under and took 42nd the last time he played in this tournament. He'll hit the links at TPC Scottsdale Feb. 6-9 with his sights set higher this time around in the 2025 WM Phoenix Open.
The WM Phoenix Open tournament and course info
- Date: Feb. 6-9, 2025
- Location: Scottsdale, Arizona, USA
- Course: TPC Scottsdale
- Par: 71 / 7,261 yards
- Purse: $9.2M
- Previous winner: Nick Taylor
At the WM Phoenix Open
- In his last six appearances at the WM Phoenix Open, Palmer has an average finish of 48th, and an average score of 3-under.
- Palmer last participated in the WM Phoenix Open in 2023, finishing 42nd with a score of 2-under.
- En route to winning this tournament in 2024, Nick Taylor posted numbers of 0.112 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (42nd in field), 5.118 in SG: Approach the Green (ninth), and 8.934 in SG: Putting (first).
- In addition, Taylor's average driving distance was 293.8 (35th in field), he hit 81.94% of greens in regulation (second), and he averaged 28.25 putts per round (seventh).
Palmer's recent history at the WM Phoenix Open
|Date
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|2/9/2023
|42
|73-67-71-71
|-2
|2/4/2021
|42
|70-68-71-67
|-8
|1/30/2020
|MC
|71-71
|E
Palmer's recent performances
- In his last five events, Palmer finished outside the top 20.
- He's qualified for the weekend in one of his last five events.
- Palmer has not posted a score better than the tournament average or finished within five shots of the leader in any of his last five events.
- He posted a final score of -13 relative to par in his only made cut in his last five tournaments.
- Off the tee, Ryan Palmer has averaged 295.0 yards in his past five tournaments.
- Palmer has an average of 0.837 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Palmer is averaging -1.561 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Palmer's advanced stats and rankings
- Palmer posted a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of 0.125 last season (77th on TOUR). His average driving distance (298.8 yards) ranked 113th, while his 65.1% driving accuracy average ranked 52nd.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach last season, Palmer sported a -0.475 mark (167th on TOUR).
- On the greens, Palmer registered a -0.414 Strokes Gained: Putting mark last season, which ranked him 165th on TOUR, while he ranked 127th with a putts-per-round average of 29.26. He broke par 22.35% of the time (153rd on TOUR).
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Driving Distance
|113
|298.8
|295.0
|Greens in Regulation %
|168
|63.23%
|62.96%
|Putts Per Round
|127
|29.26
|29.3
|Par Breakers
|153
|22.35%
|24.07%
|Bogey Avoidance
|174
|17.99%
|19.44%
Palmer's best finishes
- Palmer played 17 tournaments last season, with no top-10 finishes.
- In those 17 tournaments, he had a 41.2% success rate in terms of making the cut (seven cuts made).
- Last season Palmer's best performance came when he shot 139-under and finished 19th at the Zurich Classic of New Orleans.
- With 54 points last season, Palmer ranked 191st in the FedExCup standings.
Palmer's best Strokes Gained performances
- Last season Palmer's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee performance came at the RBC Canadian Open, where his 1.947 mark ranked 19th in the field.
- Palmer posted his best Strokes Gained: Approach mark last season at the Valspar Championship (March 2024), ranking 21st in the field with a mark of 2.500.
- When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Palmer's best performance last season was at the Texas Children's Houston Open, where he ranked 26th in the field with a mark of 1.383 (he finished 74th in that tournament).
- At the Charles Schwab Challenge in May 2024, Palmer posted his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark last season (2.709). That ranked in the field.
- Palmer delivered his best Strokes Gained: Total mark last season (2.875) in May 2024 at the RBC Canadian Open, which ranked 35th in the field. He finished 35th in that tournament.
Palmer's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|77
|0.125
|-0.829
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|167
|-0.475
|-0.786
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|135
|-0.111
|-0.782
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|165
|-0.414
|0.837
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|169
|-0.875
|-1.561
Palmer's past results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|February 22-25
|Mexico Open at Vidanta
|52
|71-67-69-73
|-4
|6
|February 29 - March 3
|Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|MC
|73-69
|E
|--
|March 21-24
|Valspar Championship
|54
|67-75-73-70
|+1
|6
|March 28-31
|Texas Children's Houston Open
|74
|69-70-73-72
|+4
|2
|April 4-7
|Valero Texas Open
|MC
|75-75
|+6
|--
|April 18-21
|Corales Puntacana Championship
|55
|70-68-75-70
|-5
|4
|April 25-28
|Zurich Classic of New Orleans
|19
|63-69-65-72
|-139
|16
|May 2-5
|THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|MC
|69-74
|+1
|--
|May 23-26
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|MC
|69-78
|+7
|--
|May 30 - June 2
|RBC Canadian Open
|35
|65-73-70-69
|-3
|18
|July 4-7
|John Deere Classic
|75
|69-68-74-68
|-5
|2
|July 11-14
|ISCO Championship
|MC
|73-66
|-5
|--
|September 12-15
|Procore Championship
|MC
|74-76
|+6
|--
|October 17-20
|Shriners Children's Open
|MC
|69-72
|-1
|--
|November 7-10
|World Wide Technology Championship
|MC
|78-73
|+7
|--
|January 9-12
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|MC
|69-71
|E
|--
|January 16-19
|The American Express
|34
|66-67-69-73
|-13
|18
|January 22-25
|Farmers Insurance Open
|MC
|74-78
|+8
|--
All stats in this article are accurate for Palmer as of the start of the WM Phoenix Open.
Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.