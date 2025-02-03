Ryan Palmer betting profile: WM Phoenix Open

In his last five events, Palmer finished outside the top 20.

He's qualified for the weekend in one of his last five events.

Palmer has not posted a score better than the tournament average or finished within five shots of the leader in any of his last five events.

He posted a final score of -13 relative to par in his only made cut in his last five tournaments.

Off the tee, Ryan Palmer has averaged 295.0 yards in his past five tournaments.

Palmer has an average of 0.837 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.