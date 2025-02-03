Ryan Fox betting profile: WM Phoenix Open
After he placed 41st in this tournament in 2024, Ryan Fox has a better finish in mind as he enters play in the 2025 WM Phoenix Open in Scottsdale, Arizona, USA, Feb. 6-9.
The WM Phoenix Open tournament and course info
- Date: Feb. 6-9, 2025
- Location: Scottsdale, Arizona, USA
- Course: TPC Scottsdale
- Par: 71 / 7,261 yards
- Purse: $9.2M
- Previous winner: Nick Taylor
At the WM Phoenix Open
- Fox finished 41st (with a score of 6-under) in his lone appearance at the WM Phoenix Open in recent years (in 2024).
- Nick Taylor won this tournament in 2024 with numbers of 0.112 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (42nd in field), 5.118 in SG: Approach the Green (ninth), and 8.934 in SG: Putting (first).
- Taylor averaged 293.8 yards off the tee (35th in field), had a greens in regulation percentage of 81.94% (second), and attempted 28.25 putts per round (seventh) in that victory a year ago.
Fox's recent history at the WM Phoenix Open
|Date
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|2/8/2024
|41
|66-68-75-69
|-6
Fox's recent performances
- Fox has finished in the top 20 in one of his last five tournaments.
- Over his last five events, Fox has finished within five shots of the leader once. He's carded a score that's better than average twice.
- He has carded an average score of 9-under over his last five events.
- Ryan Fox has averaged 319.9 yards off the tee in his past five tournaments.
- In his past five starts, Fox is averaging -0.266 Strokes Gained: Putting.
- Fox is averaging 1.260 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Fox's advanced stats and rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Driving Distance
|20
|310.9
|319.9
|Greens in Regulation %
|127
|65.95%
|72.84%
|Putts Per Round
|110
|29.14
|29.5
|Par Breakers
|101
|24.07%
|27.16%
|Bogey Avoidance
|120
|15.03%
|11.11%
Fox's best finishes
- Fox teed off in 25 tournaments last season, securing two finishes in the top five and collecting three top-10 finishes.
- In those 25 tournaments, he made the cut on 18 occasions.
- Last season Fox's best performance came when he shot 15-under and finished fourth at the Myrtle Beach Classic.
- Fox earned 377 points last season, which ranked him 106th in the FedExCup standings.
Fox's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|66
|0.175
|2.007
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|106
|0.008
|-0.234
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|154
|-0.232
|-0.249
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|56
|0.181
|-0.266
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|96
|0.132
|1.260
Fox's past results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|February 8-11
|WM Phoenix Open
|41
|66-68-75-69
|-6
|12
|February 22-25
|Mexico Open at Vidanta
|MC
|71-73
|+2
|--
|February 29 - March 3
|Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|35
|69-68-74-65
|-8
|19
|March 14-17
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|MC
|69-76
|+1
|--
|March 21-24
|Valspar Championship
|MC
|76-69
|+3
|--
|March 28-31
|Texas Children's Houston Open
|78
|71-70-73-71
|+5
|2
|April 4-7
|Valero Texas Open
|MC
|70-79
|+5
|--
|April 11-14
|Masters Tournament
|38
|69-74-77-75
|+7
|20
|April 25-28
|Zurich Classic of New Orleans
|4
|63-72-65-65
|-144
|73
|May 2-5
|THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|MC
|68-72
|-2
|--
|May 9-12
|Myrtle Beach Classic
|4
|70-66-66-67
|-15
|59
|May 16-19
|PGA Championship
|75
|72-68-72-74
|+2
|5
|May 23-26
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|32
|68-67-71-74
|E
|22
|May 30 - June 2
|RBC Canadian Open
|7
|66-64-70-70
|-10
|85
|June 13-16
|U.S. Open
|56
|73-72-76-71
|+12
|9
|June 27-30
|Rocket Mortgage Classic
|67
|71-67-76-71
|-3
|3
|July 11-13
|Genesis Scottish Open
|57
|67-67-70-70
|-6
|5
|July 18-20
|The Open Championship
|25
|73-73-76-67
|+5
|63
|August 1-3
|Men’s Olympic Golf Competition
|35
|67-73-68-74
|-2
|--
|August 8-11
|Wyndham Championship
|MC
|67-71
|-2
|--
|October 3-6
|Sanderson Farms Championship
|11
|67-66-68-69
|-18
|--
|October 10-13
|Black Desert Championship
|46
|65-72-68-70
|-9
|--
|October 17-20
|Shriners Children's Open
|34
|70-69-65-69
|-11
|--
|October 24-26
|ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP
|65
|72-70-68-71
|+1
|--
All stats in this article are accurate for Fox as of the start of the WM Phoenix Open.
Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.
Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.