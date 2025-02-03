PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch & ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsFantasy & BettingSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
5H AGO

Ryan Fox betting profile: WM Phoenix Open

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Ryan Fox betting profile: WM Phoenix Open

    After he placed 41st in this tournament in 2024, Ryan Fox has a better finish in mind as he enters play in the 2025 WM Phoenix Open in Scottsdale, Arizona, USA, Feb. 6-9.

    Latest odds for Fox at the WM Phoenix Open.

    The WM Phoenix Open tournament and course info

    • Date: Feb. 6-9, 2025
    • Location: Scottsdale, Arizona, USA
    • Course: TPC Scottsdale
    • Par: 71 / 7,261 yards
    • Purse: $9.2M
    • Previous winner: Nick Taylor

    At the WM Phoenix Open

    • Fox finished 41st (with a score of 6-under) in his lone appearance at the WM Phoenix Open in recent years (in 2024).
    • Nick Taylor won this tournament in 2024 with numbers of 0.112 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (42nd in field), 5.118 in SG: Approach the Green (ninth), and 8.934 in SG: Putting (first).
    • Taylor averaged 293.8 yards off the tee (35th in field), had a greens in regulation percentage of 81.94% (second), and attempted 28.25 putts per round (seventh) in that victory a year ago.

    Fox's recent history at the WM Phoenix Open

    DateResultRound ScoresTo Par
    2/8/20244166-68-75-69-6

    Fox's recent performances

    • Fox has finished in the top 20 in one of his last five tournaments.
    • Over his last five events, Fox has finished within five shots of the leader once. He's carded a score that's better than average twice.
    • He has carded an average score of 9-under over his last five events.
    • Ryan Fox has averaged 319.9 yards off the tee in his past five tournaments.
    • In his past five starts, Fox is averaging -0.266 Strokes Gained: Putting.
    • Fox is averaging 1.260 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
    Fox's advanced stats and rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Driving Distance20310.9319.9
    Greens in Regulation %12765.95%72.84%
    Putts Per Round11029.1429.5
    Par Breakers10124.07%27.16%
    Bogey Avoidance12015.03%11.11%

    Fox's best finishes

    • Fox teed off in 25 tournaments last season, securing two finishes in the top five and collecting three top-10 finishes.
    • In those 25 tournaments, he made the cut on 18 occasions.
    • Last season Fox's best performance came when he shot 15-under and finished fourth at the Myrtle Beach Classic.
    • Fox earned 377 points last season, which ranked him 106th in the FedExCup standings.

    Fox's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee660.1752.007
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green1060.008-0.234
    Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green154-0.232-0.249
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting560.181-0.266
    Average Strokes Gained: Total960.1321.260

    Fox's past results

    DateTournament NameResultRound ScoresTo ParFedExCup Points
    February 8-11WM Phoenix Open4166-68-75-69-612
    February 22-25Mexico Open at VidantaMC71-73+2--
    February 29 - March 3Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches3569-68-74-65-819
    March 14-17THE PLAYERS ChampionshipMC69-76+1--
    March 21-24Valspar ChampionshipMC76-69+3--
    March 28-31Texas Children's Houston Open7871-70-73-71+52
    April 4-7Valero Texas OpenMC70-79+5--
    April 11-14Masters Tournament3869-74-77-75+720
    April 25-28Zurich Classic of New Orleans463-72-65-65-14473
    May 2-5THE CJ CUP Byron NelsonMC68-72-2--
    May 9-12Myrtle Beach Classic470-66-66-67-1559
    May 16-19PGA Championship7572-68-72-74+25
    May 23-26Charles Schwab Challenge3268-67-71-74E22
    May 30 - June 2RBC Canadian Open766-64-70-70-1085
    June 13-16U.S. Open5673-72-76-71+129
    June 27-30Rocket Mortgage Classic6771-67-76-71-33
    July 11-13Genesis Scottish Open5767-67-70-70-65
    July 18-20The Open Championship2573-73-76-67+563
    August 1-3Men’s Olympic Golf Competition3567-73-68-74-2--
    August 8-11Wyndham ChampionshipMC67-71-2--
    October 3-6Sanderson Farms Championship1167-66-68-69-18--
    October 10-13Black Desert Championship4665-72-68-70-9--
    October 17-20Shriners Children's Open3470-69-65-69-11--
    October 24-26ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP6572-70-68-71+1--

    All stats in this article are accurate for Fox as of the start of the WM Phoenix Open.

    Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.