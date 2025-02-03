Robert MacIntyre betting profile: WM Phoenix Open
1 Min Read
In his last time out at the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am, Robert MacIntyre posted a 40th-place finish, and he heads into the 2025 WM Phoenix Open looking to improve on that finish.
The WM Phoenix Open tournament and course info
- Date: Feb. 6-9, 2025
- Location: Scottsdale, Arizona, USA
- Course: TPC Scottsdale
- Par: 71 / 7,261 yards
- Purse: $9.2M
- Previous winner: Nick Taylor
At the WM Phoenix Open
- MacIntyre has entered the WM Phoenix Open once recently, in 2024. He missed the cut after posting a score of even-par.
- Nick Taylor finished with 0.112 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (42nd in the field), 5.118 SG: Approach the Green (ninth), and 8.934 SG: Putting (first) en route to winning this tournament in 2024.
- Taylor averaged 293.8 yards off the tee (35th in field), had a greens in regulation percentage of 81.94% (second), and attempted 28.25 putts per round (seventh) in that victory a year ago.
MacIntyre's recent history at the WM Phoenix Open
|Date
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|2/8/2024
|MC
|73-69
|E
MacIntyre's recent performances
- MacIntyre has finished in the top 20 three times over his last five events, finishing as high as the top 10 in one of those outings.
- MacIntyre has finished with a score lower than the tournament average in three of his last five appearances.
- He has carded an average score of 11-under over his last five tournaments.
- In terms of driving distance, Robert MacIntyre has averaged 306.1 yards in his past five starts.
- MacIntyre is averaging -2.293 in terms of Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- MacIntyre is averaging 0.939 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
MacIntyre's advanced stats and rankings
- MacIntyre had a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of 0.288 last season, which ranked 37th on TOUR. Meanwhile his average driving distance (304.9 yards) ranked 57th.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach last season, MacIntyre sported a -0.051 mark (113th on TOUR).
- On the greens, MacIntyre's 0.321 Strokes Gained: Putting mark ranked 35th last season, while he averaged 28.51 putts per round (31st).
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Driving Distance
|57
|304.9
|306.1
|Greens in Regulation %
|125
|65.97%
|58.33%
|Putts Per Round
|31
|28.51
|29.5
|Par Breakers
|57
|25.46%
|29.17%
|Bogey Avoidance
|87
|14.20%
|12.78%
MacIntyre's best finishes
- MacIntyre last season played 26 tournaments, picking up two wins and seven finishes in the top 10.
- In those 26 tournaments, he made the cut on 15 occasions.
- Last season, one of MacIntyre's two wins came when he shot 18-under at the Genesis Scottish Open.
- MacIntyre accumulated 1535 points last season, which placed him 17th in the FedExCup standings.
MacIntyre's best Strokes Gained performances
- Last season MacIntyre's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee mark came at the Mexico Open at Vidanta in February 2024, as he posted a 4.142 mark, which ranked him third in the field. He finished sixth in that event.
- MacIntyre's best Strokes Gained: Approach effort last season came at the Genesis Scottish Open in July 2024, as he ranked fifth in the field with a mark of 5.652.
- When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, MacIntyre produced his best performance last season at the Travelers Championship, ranking fourth in the field at 3.100. In that tournament, he finished 16th.
- At the RBC Canadian Open in May 2024, MacIntyre delivered his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark last season (11.193). That ranked No. 1 in the field.
- MacIntyre delivered his best Strokes Gained: Total mark last season (15.875) in May 2024 at the RBC Canadian Open, which ranked No. 1 in the field. He finished first in that tournament.
MacIntyre's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|37
|0.288
|1.649
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|113
|-0.051
|1.101
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|51
|0.166
|0.482
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|35
|0.321
|-2.293
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|30
|0.725
|0.939
MacIntyre's past results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|February 8-11
|WM Phoenix Open
|MC
|73-69
|E
|--
|February 22-25
|Mexico Open at Vidanta
|6
|71-66-65-69
|-13
|95
|February 29 - March 3
|Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|60
|68-72-71-70
|-3
|5
|March 7-10
|Puerto Rico Open
|32
|70-67-68-72
|-11
|12
|March 14-17
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|MC
|74-76
|+6
|--
|March 21-24
|Valspar Championship
|33
|70-72-70-70
|-2
|18
|March 28-31
|Texas Children's Houston Open
|MC
|74-74
|+8
|--
|April 25-28
|Zurich Classic of New Orleans
|8
|62-71-64-69
|-141
|52
|May 2-5
|THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|MC
|69-68
|-5
|--
|May 9-12
|Myrtle Beach Classic
|13
|64-67-68-72
|-13
|31
|May 16-19
|PGA Championship
|8
|66-69-66-70
|-13
|191
|May 23-26
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|MC
|70-74
|+4
|--
|May 30 - June 2
|RBC Canadian Open
|1
|64-66-66-68
|-16
|500
|June 13-16
|U.S. Open
|MC
|70-76
|+6
|--
|June 20-23
|Travelers Championship
|16
|70-62-66-68
|-14
|113
|June 27-30
|Rocket Mortgage Classic
|MC
|71-72
|-1
|--
|July 11-13
|Genesis Scottish Open
|1
|67-65-63-67
|-18
|500
|July 18-20
|The Open Championship
|50
|72-75-72-74
|+9
|11
|August 8-11
|Wyndham Championship
|MC
|68-70
|-2
|--
|August 15-18
|FedEx St. Jude Championship
|7
|67-66-70-65
|-12
|350
|August 22-25
|BMW Championship
|W/D
|72-71
|-1
|--
|August 29 - September 1
|TOUR Championship
|17
|69-71-71-64
|-9
|0
|December 5-8
|Hero World Challenge
|7
|68-71-68-70
|-11
|--
|January 2-5
|The Sentry
|15
|70-66-69-66
|-21
|63
|January 9-12
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|53
|68-68-71-67
|-6
|6
|January 30 - February 2
|AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am
|40
|68-72-70-70
|-8
|18
All stats in this article are accurate for MacIntyre as of the start of the WM Phoenix Open.
Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.
Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.