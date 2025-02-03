Robert MacIntyre betting profile: WM Phoenix Open

Last season MacIntyre's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee mark came at the Mexico Open at Vidanta in February 2024, as he posted a 4.142 mark, which ranked him third in the field. He finished sixth in that event.

MacIntyre's best Strokes Gained: Approach effort last season came at the Genesis Scottish Open in July 2024, as he ranked fifth in the field with a mark of 5.652.

When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, MacIntyre produced his best performance last season at the Travelers Championship, ranking fourth in the field at 3.100. In that tournament, he finished 16th.

At the RBC Canadian Open in May 2024, MacIntyre delivered his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark last season (11.193). That ranked No. 1 in the field.