4H AGO

Robert MacIntyre betting profile: WM Phoenix Open

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

    In his last time out at the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am, Robert MacIntyre posted a 40th-place finish, and he heads into the 2025 WM Phoenix Open looking to improve on that finish.

    Latest odds for MacIntyre at the WM Phoenix Open.

    The WM Phoenix Open tournament and course info

    • Date: Feb. 6-9, 2025
    • Location: Scottsdale, Arizona, USA
    • Course: TPC Scottsdale
    • Par: 71 / 7,261 yards
    • Purse: $9.2M
    • Previous winner: Nick Taylor

    At the WM Phoenix Open

    • MacIntyre has entered the WM Phoenix Open once recently, in 2024. He missed the cut after posting a score of even-par.
    • Nick Taylor finished with 0.112 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (42nd in the field), 5.118 SG: Approach the Green (ninth), and 8.934 SG: Putting (first) en route to winning this tournament in 2024.
    • Taylor averaged 293.8 yards off the tee (35th in field), had a greens in regulation percentage of 81.94% (second), and attempted 28.25 putts per round (seventh) in that victory a year ago.

    MacIntyre's recent history at the WM Phoenix Open

    DateResultRound ScoresTo Par
    2/8/2024MC73-69E

    MacIntyre's recent performances

    • MacIntyre has finished in the top 20 three times over his last five events, finishing as high as the top 10 in one of those outings.
    • MacIntyre has finished with a score lower than the tournament average in three of his last five appearances.
    • He has carded an average score of 11-under over his last five tournaments.
    • In terms of driving distance, Robert MacIntyre has averaged 306.1 yards in his past five starts.
    • MacIntyre is averaging -2.293 in terms of Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • MacIntyre is averaging 0.939 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
    Bet now on MacIntyre .

    MacIntyre's advanced stats and rankings

    • MacIntyre had a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of 0.288 last season, which ranked 37th on TOUR. Meanwhile his average driving distance (304.9 yards) ranked 57th.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach last season, MacIntyre sported a -0.051 mark (113th on TOUR).
    • On the greens, MacIntyre's 0.321 Strokes Gained: Putting mark ranked 35th last season, while he averaged 28.51 putts per round (31st).
    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Driving Distance57304.9306.1
    Greens in Regulation %12565.97%58.33%
    Putts Per Round3128.5129.5
    Par Breakers5725.46%29.17%
    Bogey Avoidance8714.20%12.78%

    MacIntyre's best finishes

    • MacIntyre last season played 26 tournaments, picking up two wins and seven finishes in the top 10.
    • In those 26 tournaments, he made the cut on 15 occasions.
    • Last season, one of MacIntyre's two wins came when he shot 18-under at the Genesis Scottish Open.
    • MacIntyre accumulated 1535 points last season, which placed him 17th in the FedExCup standings.

    MacIntyre's best Strokes Gained performances

    • Last season MacIntyre's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee mark came at the Mexico Open at Vidanta in February 2024, as he posted a 4.142 mark, which ranked him third in the field. He finished sixth in that event.
    • MacIntyre's best Strokes Gained: Approach effort last season came at the Genesis Scottish Open in July 2024, as he ranked fifth in the field with a mark of 5.652.
    • When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, MacIntyre produced his best performance last season at the Travelers Championship, ranking fourth in the field at 3.100. In that tournament, he finished 16th.
    • At the RBC Canadian Open in May 2024, MacIntyre delivered his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark last season (11.193). That ranked No. 1 in the field.
    • MacIntyre delivered his best Strokes Gained: Total mark last season (15.875) in May 2024 at the RBC Canadian Open, which ranked No. 1 in the field. He finished first in that tournament.

    MacIntyre's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee370.2881.649
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green113-0.0511.101
    Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green510.1660.482
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting350.321-2.293
    Average Strokes Gained: Total300.7250.939

    MacIntyre's past results

    DateTournament NameResultRound ScoresTo ParFedExCup Points
    February 8-11WM Phoenix OpenMC73-69E--
    February 22-25Mexico Open at Vidanta671-66-65-69-1395
    February 29 - March 3Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches6068-72-71-70-35
    March 7-10Puerto Rico Open3270-67-68-72-1112
    March 14-17THE PLAYERS ChampionshipMC74-76+6--
    March 21-24Valspar Championship3370-72-70-70-218
    March 28-31Texas Children's Houston OpenMC74-74+8--
    April 25-28Zurich Classic of New Orleans862-71-64-69-14152
    May 2-5THE CJ CUP Byron NelsonMC69-68-5--
    May 9-12Myrtle Beach Classic1364-67-68-72-1331
    May 16-19PGA Championship866-69-66-70-13191
    May 23-26Charles Schwab ChallengeMC70-74+4--
    May 30 - June 2RBC Canadian Open164-66-66-68-16500
    June 13-16U.S. OpenMC70-76+6--
    June 20-23Travelers Championship1670-62-66-68-14113
    June 27-30Rocket Mortgage ClassicMC71-72-1--
    July 11-13Genesis Scottish Open167-65-63-67-18500
    July 18-20The Open Championship5072-75-72-74+911
    August 8-11Wyndham ChampionshipMC68-70-2--
    August 15-18FedEx St. Jude Championship767-66-70-65-12350
    August 22-25BMW ChampionshipW/D72-71-1--
    August 29 - September 1TOUR Championship1769-71-71-64-90
    December 5-8Hero World Challenge768-71-68-70-11--
    January 2-5The Sentry1570-66-69-66-2163
    January 9-12Sony Open in Hawaii5368-68-71-67-66
    January 30 - February 2AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am4068-72-70-70-818

    All stats in this article are accurate for MacIntyre as of the start of the WM Phoenix Open.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.