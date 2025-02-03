Rickie Fowler betting profile: WM Phoenix Open
Rickie Fowler enters play Feb. 6-9 in the 2025 WM Phoenix Open at TPC Scottsdale following a 53rd-place finish in the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am, which was his last tournament.
The WM Phoenix Open tournament and course info
- Date: Feb. 6-9, 2025
- Location: Scottsdale, Arizona, USA
- Course: TPC Scottsdale
- Par: 71 / 7,261 yards
- Purse: $9.2M
- Previous winner: Nick Taylor
At the WM Phoenix Open
- Fowler has played the WM Phoenix Open eight times of late, with one win. His average score has been 12-under, and his average finish has been 13th.
- Fowler last played at the WM Phoenix Open in 2024, missing the cut with a score of 6-over.
- Nick Taylor finished with 0.112 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (42nd in the field), 5.118 SG: Approach the Green (ninth), and 8.934 SG: Putting (first) en route to winning this tournament in 2024.
- Taylor's average driving distance was 293.8 (35th in field), he hit 81.94% of greens in regulation (second), with 28.25 putts per round (seventh) en route to his win last year.
Fowler's recent history at the WM Phoenix Open
|Date
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|2/8/2024
|MC
|73-75
|+6
|2/9/2023
|10
|71-66-67-70
|-10
|2/10/2022
|MC
|71-70
|-1
|2/4/2021
|MC
|74-68
|E
|1/30/2020
|37
|74-65-69-69
|-7
Fowler's recent performances
- Over his last five tournaments, Fowler has finished in the top five once.
- Fowler has finished within three shots of the leader in one of his last five tournaments. Over that same span, he's finished with a better-than-average score three times.
- He has carded an average score of 10-under over his last five events.
- Off the tee, Rickie Fowler has averaged 302.7 yards in his past five tournaments.
- Fowler is averaging 1.685 in terms of Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- In his past five starts, Fowler is averaging 3.771 Strokes Gained: Total.
Fowler's advanced stats and rankings
- Fowler posted a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of -0.180 last season, which ranked 137th on TOUR. Meanwhile his average driving distance (297.7 yards) ranked 121st, and his 63.9% driving accuracy average ranked 67th.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach last season, Fowler ranked 124th on TOUR, putting up an average mark of -0.117, while he ranked 149th with a Greens in Regulation rate of 65.01%.
- On the greens, Fowler's 0.136 Strokes Gained: Putting mark placed him 66th on TOUR last season, and his 28.75 putts-per-round average ranked 58th. He broke par 22.01% of the time (158th).
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Driving Distance
|121
|297.7
|302.7
|Greens in Regulation %
|149
|65.01%
|62.57%
|Putts Per Round
|58
|28.75
|28.4
|Par Breakers
|158
|22.01%
|23.98%
|Bogey Avoidance
|123
|15.08%
|5.85%
Fowler's best finishes
- Last season Fowler participated in 24 tournaments, earning one top-five finish.
- In those 24 tournaments, he made the cut on 18 occasions.
- Last season Fowler's best performance came at the ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP. He shot 17-under and finished fourth in that event.
- Fowler collected 374 points last season, ranking 108th in the FedExCup standings.
Fowler's best Strokes Gained performances
- Last season Fowler delivered his best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee mark at the Shriners Children's Open, ranking eighth in the field at 4.358. In that event, he finished 23rd.
- Fowler delivered his best Strokes Gained: Approach effort last season at the Rocket Mortgage Classic, ranking 15th in the field at 4.045. In that tournament, he finished 31st.
- When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Fowler produced his best effort last season at the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday, ranking in the field at 2.611. In that tournament, he missed the cut.
- At the ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP in October 2024, Fowler posted a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 7.636, his best mark last season. That ranked him second in the field (he finished fourth in that event).
- Fowler posted his best Strokes Gained: Total mark last season (11.544) in October 2024 at the ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP. That ranked fourth in the field.
Fowler's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|137
|-0.180
|1.097
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|124
|-0.117
|1.858
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|121
|-0.049
|-0.869
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|66
|0.136
|1.685
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|134
|-0.210
|3.771
Fowler's past results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|February 8-11
|WM Phoenix Open
|MC
|73-75
|+6
|--
|February 15-18
|The Genesis Invitational
|35
|70-69-71-71
|-3
|25
|February 29 - March 3
|Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|41
|71-67-67-72
|-7
|13
|March 7-10
|Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard
|36
|75-72-71-72
|+2
|21
|March 14-17
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|68
|74-69-76-71
|+2
|6
|April 4-7
|Valero Texas Open
|MC
|76-72
|+4
|--
|April 11-14
|Masters Tournament
|30
|76-74-71-72
|+5
|40
|April 18-21
|RBC Heritage
|18
|70-71-67-67
|-9
|88
|May 9-12
|Wells Fargo Championship
|43
|71-75-73-71
|+6
|17
|May 16-19
|PGA Championship
|63
|72-69-69-71
|-3
|7
|May 23-26
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|37
|70-69-66-76
|+1
|16
|June 6-9
|the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday
|MC
|76-82
|+14
|--
|June 13-16
|U.S. Open
|MC
|71-77
|+8
|--
|June 20-23
|Travelers Championship
|20
|64-69-69-65
|-13
|95
|June 27-30
|Rocket Mortgage Classic
|31
|66-72-67-74
|-9
|19
|July 11-13
|Genesis Scottish Open
|MC
|73-71
|+4
|--
|July 18-20
|The Open Championship
|71
|79-69-74-75
|+13
|6
|October 3-6
|Sanderson Farms Championship
|16
|69-67-67-68
|-17
|--
|October 17-20
|Shriners Children's Open
|23
|66-68-69-68
|-13
|--
|October 24-26
|ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP
|4
|68-64-67-64
|-17
|--
|December 13-15
|Grant Thornton Invitational
|14
|63-73-67
|E
|--
|January 16-19
|The American Express
|21
|69-62-71-71
|-15
|37
|January 30 - February 2
|AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am
|53
|68-69-72-73
|-6
|11
All stats in this article are accurate for Fowler as of the start of the WM Phoenix Open.
Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.
Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.