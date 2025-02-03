Rickie Fowler betting profile: WM Phoenix Open

Last season Fowler delivered his best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee mark at the Shriners Children's Open, ranking eighth in the field at 4.358. In that event, he finished 23rd.

Fowler delivered his best Strokes Gained: Approach effort last season at the Rocket Mortgage Classic, ranking 15th in the field at 4.045. In that tournament, he finished 31st.

When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Fowler produced his best effort last season at the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday, ranking in the field at 2.611. In that tournament, he missed the cut.

At the ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP in October 2024, Fowler posted a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 7.636, his best mark last season. That ranked him second in the field (he finished fourth in that event).