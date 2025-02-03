PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch & ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsFantasy & BettingSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
5H AGO

Richard Hoey betting profile: WM Phoenix Open

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

PONTE VEDRA BEACH, FLORIDA - MARCH 10: The PGA TOUR flag during the second round of THE PLAYERS Championship at Stadium Course at TPC Sawgrass on March 10, 2023 in Ponte Vedra Beach, Florida. (Photo by Ben Jared/PGA TOUR via Getty Images)

    Richard Hoey hits the links in the 2025 WM Phoenix Open Feb. 6-9. He is trying for a better outcome than his last time out when he missed the cut at the Farmers Insurance Open.

    Latest odds for Hoey at the WM Phoenix Open.

    The WM Phoenix Open tournament and course info

    • Date: Feb. 6-9, 2025
    • Location: Scottsdale, Arizona, USA
    • Course: TPC Scottsdale
    • Par: 71 / 7,261 yards
    • Purse: $9.2M
    • Previous winner: Nick Taylor

    At the WM Phoenix Open

    • In the past five years, this is Hoey's first time playing at the WM Phoenix Open.
    • Nick Taylor won this tournament in 2024 with numbers of 0.112 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (42nd in field), 5.118 in SG: Approach the Green (ninth), and 8.934 in SG: Putting (first).
    • Taylor also posted numbers of 293.8 in average driving distance (35th in field), 81.94% in terms of greens in regulation (second), and 28.25 putts per round (seventh).

    Hoey's recent performances

    • Over his last five appearances, Hoey has finished in the top 20 once.
    • He's qualified for the weekend in four of his last five tournaments.
    • Hoey has finished with a score lower than the tournament average in one of his last five tournaments.
    • He has an average score relative to par of 9-under in his last five events.
    • In terms of driving distance, Richard Hoey has averaged 308.4 yards in his past five starts.
    • Hoey has an average of -2.734 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • Looking at Strokes Gained: Total, Hoey has an average of -2.698 in his past five tournaments.
    Hoey's advanced stats and rankings

    • Hoey posted a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of 0.586 last season (ninth on TOUR). His average driving distance (309.3 yards) ranked 25th, while his 63.5% driving accuracy average ranked 73rd.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach last season, Hoey ranked 83rd on TOUR, posting an average mark of 0.155, while he ranked 16th with a Greens in Regulation rate of 70.90%.
    • On the greens, Hoey delivered a -0.254 Strokes Gained: Putting mark last season, which ranked him 147th on TOUR, while he ranked 132nd with a putts-per-round average of 29.30. He broke par 25.26% of the time (63rd on TOUR).
    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Driving Distance25309.3308.4
    Greens in Regulation %1670.90%73.46%
    Putts Per Round13229.3030.7
    Par Breakers6325.26%22.53%
    Bogey Avoidance3813.16%13.27%

    Hoey's best finishes

    • Hoey last season played 27 tournaments, earning two top-five finishes and collecting three finishes in the top 10.
    • In those 27 tournaments, he made the cut on 17 occasions.
    • Last season Hoey's best performance came at the ISCO Championship, where he shot 33-under and finished second.
    • With 393 points last season, Hoey finished 102nd in the FedExCup standings.

    Hoey's best Strokes Gained performances

    • Last season Hoey's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee effort came at the Black Desert Championship, where his 3.879 mark ranked sixth in the field.
    • Hoey's best Strokes Gained: Approach performance last season came at the Rocket Mortgage Classic, where his 4.691 mark ranked eighth in the field.
    • When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Hoey's best effort last season was at the ISCO Championship in July 2024, as he posted a 5.832 mark, which ranked him No. 1 in the field. He finished second in that event.
    • At the Rocket Mortgage Classic in June 2024, Hoey delivered his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark last season -- 5.683, which ranked him sixth in the field. He finished sixth in that tournament.
    • Hoey recorded his best Strokes Gained: Total mark last season (12.288) at the Shriners Children's Open (October 2024), which ranked him third in the field. He finished third in that tournament.

    Hoey's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee90.5860.573
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green830.1550.117
    Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green127-0.064-0.654
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting147-0.254-2.734
    Average Strokes Gained: Total590.423-2.698

    Hoey's past results

    DateTournament NameResultRound ScoresTo ParFedExCup Points
    February 22-25Mexico Open at VidantaMC71-70-1--
    February 29 - March 3Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches5669-66-72-73-46
    March 7-10Puerto Rico Open3265-72-67-73-1112
    March 21-24Valspar Championship5467-71-69-78+16
    March 28-31Texas Children's Houston OpenMC70-74+4--
    April 4-7Valero Texas Open1471-71-69-72-547
    April 18-21Corales Puntacana Championship3369-70-71-68-1014
    April 25-28Zurich Classic of New OrleansMC65-77-63--
    May 2-5THE CJ CUP Byron NelsonMC69-68-5--
    May 9-12Myrtle Beach ClassicMC74-76+8--
    May 30 - June 2RBC Canadian OpenMC71-74+5--
    June 13-16U.S. OpenMC77-70+7--
    June 27-30Rocket Mortgage Classic669-69-68-67-1589
    July 4-7John Deere Classic2667-64-67-71-1532
    July 11-14ISCO Championship264-66-67-69-33104
    July 25-283M Open6770-70-68-75-13
    August 8-11Wyndham Championship2268-68-65-69-1037
    September 12-15Procore Championship3771-66-75-70-6--
    October 3-6Sanderson Farms Championship6868-70-72-76-2--
    October 10-13Black Desert Championship2166-69-68-67-14--
    October 17-20Shriners Children's Open364-66-69-66-19--
    October 24-26ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP2267-70-68-66-9--
    November 7-10World Wide Technology Championship4567-70-69-73-9--
    November 14-17Butterfield Bermuda Championship1770-66-69-69-10--
    January 9-12Sony Open in Hawaii5969-64-70-72-55
    January 16-19The American Express5865-63-74-76-105
    January 22-25Farmers Insurance OpenMC76-75+7--

    All stats in this article are accurate for Hoey as of the start of the WM Phoenix Open.

    Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.