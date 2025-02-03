Richard Hoey betting profile: WM Phoenix Open

Over his last five appearances, Hoey has finished in the top 20 once.

He's qualified for the weekend in four of his last five tournaments.

Hoey has finished with a score lower than the tournament average in one of his last five tournaments.

He has an average score relative to par of 9-under in his last five events.

In terms of driving distance, Richard Hoey has averaged 308.4 yards in his past five starts.

Hoey has an average of -2.734 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.