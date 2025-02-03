Richard Hoey betting profile: WM Phoenix Open
Richard Hoey hits the links in the 2025 WM Phoenix Open Feb. 6-9. He is trying for a better outcome than his last time out when he missed the cut at the Farmers Insurance Open.
The WM Phoenix Open tournament and course info
- Date: Feb. 6-9, 2025
- Location: Scottsdale, Arizona, USA
- Course: TPC Scottsdale
- Par: 71 / 7,261 yards
- Purse: $9.2M
- Previous winner: Nick Taylor
At the WM Phoenix Open
- In the past five years, this is Hoey's first time playing at the WM Phoenix Open.
- Nick Taylor won this tournament in 2024 with numbers of 0.112 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (42nd in field), 5.118 in SG: Approach the Green (ninth), and 8.934 in SG: Putting (first).
- Taylor also posted numbers of 293.8 in average driving distance (35th in field), 81.94% in terms of greens in regulation (second), and 28.25 putts per round (seventh).
Hoey's recent performances
- Over his last five appearances, Hoey has finished in the top 20 once.
- He's qualified for the weekend in four of his last five tournaments.
- Hoey has finished with a score lower than the tournament average in one of his last five tournaments.
- He has an average score relative to par of 9-under in his last five events.
- In terms of driving distance, Richard Hoey has averaged 308.4 yards in his past five starts.
- Hoey has an average of -2.734 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Looking at Strokes Gained: Total, Hoey has an average of -2.698 in his past five tournaments.
Hoey's advanced stats and rankings
- Hoey posted a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of 0.586 last season (ninth on TOUR). His average driving distance (309.3 yards) ranked 25th, while his 63.5% driving accuracy average ranked 73rd.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach last season, Hoey ranked 83rd on TOUR, posting an average mark of 0.155, while he ranked 16th with a Greens in Regulation rate of 70.90%.
- On the greens, Hoey delivered a -0.254 Strokes Gained: Putting mark last season, which ranked him 147th on TOUR, while he ranked 132nd with a putts-per-round average of 29.30. He broke par 25.26% of the time (63rd on TOUR).
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Driving Distance
|25
|309.3
|308.4
|Greens in Regulation %
|16
|70.90%
|73.46%
|Putts Per Round
|132
|29.30
|30.7
|Par Breakers
|63
|25.26%
|22.53%
|Bogey Avoidance
|38
|13.16%
|13.27%
Hoey's best finishes
- Hoey last season played 27 tournaments, earning two top-five finishes and collecting three finishes in the top 10.
- In those 27 tournaments, he made the cut on 17 occasions.
- Last season Hoey's best performance came at the ISCO Championship, where he shot 33-under and finished second.
- With 393 points last season, Hoey finished 102nd in the FedExCup standings.
Hoey's best Strokes Gained performances
- Last season Hoey's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee effort came at the Black Desert Championship, where his 3.879 mark ranked sixth in the field.
- Hoey's best Strokes Gained: Approach performance last season came at the Rocket Mortgage Classic, where his 4.691 mark ranked eighth in the field.
- When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Hoey's best effort last season was at the ISCO Championship in July 2024, as he posted a 5.832 mark, which ranked him No. 1 in the field. He finished second in that event.
- At the Rocket Mortgage Classic in June 2024, Hoey delivered his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark last season -- 5.683, which ranked him sixth in the field. He finished sixth in that tournament.
- Hoey recorded his best Strokes Gained: Total mark last season (12.288) at the Shriners Children's Open (October 2024), which ranked him third in the field. He finished third in that tournament.
Hoey's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|9
|0.586
|0.573
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|83
|0.155
|0.117
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|127
|-0.064
|-0.654
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|147
|-0.254
|-2.734
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|59
|0.423
|-2.698
Hoey's past results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|February 22-25
|Mexico Open at Vidanta
|MC
|71-70
|-1
|--
|February 29 - March 3
|Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|56
|69-66-72-73
|-4
|6
|March 7-10
|Puerto Rico Open
|32
|65-72-67-73
|-11
|12
|March 21-24
|Valspar Championship
|54
|67-71-69-78
|+1
|6
|March 28-31
|Texas Children's Houston Open
|MC
|70-74
|+4
|--
|April 4-7
|Valero Texas Open
|14
|71-71-69-72
|-5
|47
|April 18-21
|Corales Puntacana Championship
|33
|69-70-71-68
|-10
|14
|April 25-28
|Zurich Classic of New Orleans
|MC
|65-77
|-63
|--
|May 2-5
|THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|MC
|69-68
|-5
|--
|May 9-12
|Myrtle Beach Classic
|MC
|74-76
|+8
|--
|May 30 - June 2
|RBC Canadian Open
|MC
|71-74
|+5
|--
|June 13-16
|U.S. Open
|MC
|77-70
|+7
|--
|June 27-30
|Rocket Mortgage Classic
|6
|69-69-68-67
|-15
|89
|July 4-7
|John Deere Classic
|26
|67-64-67-71
|-15
|32
|July 11-14
|ISCO Championship
|2
|64-66-67-69
|-33
|104
|July 25-28
|3M Open
|67
|70-70-68-75
|-1
|3
|August 8-11
|Wyndham Championship
|22
|68-68-65-69
|-10
|37
|September 12-15
|Procore Championship
|37
|71-66-75-70
|-6
|--
|October 3-6
|Sanderson Farms Championship
|68
|68-70-72-76
|-2
|--
|October 10-13
|Black Desert Championship
|21
|66-69-68-67
|-14
|--
|October 17-20
|Shriners Children's Open
|3
|64-66-69-66
|-19
|--
|October 24-26
|ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP
|22
|67-70-68-66
|-9
|--
|November 7-10
|World Wide Technology Championship
|45
|67-70-69-73
|-9
|--
|November 14-17
|Butterfield Bermuda Championship
|17
|70-66-69-69
|-10
|--
|January 9-12
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|59
|69-64-70-72
|-5
|5
|January 16-19
|The American Express
|58
|65-63-74-76
|-10
|5
|January 22-25
|Farmers Insurance Open
|MC
|76-75
|+7
|--
All stats in this article are accurate for Hoey as of the start of the WM Phoenix Open.
Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.