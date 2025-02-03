Rasmus Hojgaard betting profile: WM Phoenix Open

Last season Hojgaard's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee effort came at the Genesis Scottish Open, where his 1.596 mark ranked 26th in the field.

Hojgaard's best Strokes Gained: Approach performance last season came at the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches in February 2024, as he put up a 0.627 mark, which ranked him in the field. He missed the cut in that tournament.

In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Hojgaard's best performance last season was at the Genesis Scottish Open, where he ranked sixth in the field with a mark of 2.995 (he finished 21st in that event).

At the Genesis Scottish Open in July 2024, Hojgaard recorded his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark last season (2.415). That ranked 32nd in the field.