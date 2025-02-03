Rasmus Hojgaard betting profile: WM Phoenix Open
In his most recent competition at the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am, Rasmus Hojgaard ended the weekend at 10-under, good for a 22nd-place finish. He heads into the 2025 WM Phoenix Open Feb. 6-9 looking for a better finish.
The WM Phoenix Open tournament and course info
- Date: Feb. 6-9, 2025
- Location: Scottsdale, Arizona, USA
- Course: TPC Scottsdale
- Par: 71 / 7,261 yards
- Purse: $9.2M
- Previous winner: Nick Taylor
At the WM Phoenix Open
- In the past five years, this is Hojgaard's first time competing at the WM Phoenix Open.
- When Nick Taylor won this tournament in 2024, he had 0.112 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (42nd in the field), 5.118 SG: Approach the Green (ninth), and 8.934 SG: Putting (first).
- In addition, Taylor's average driving distance was 293.8 (35th in field), he hit 81.94% of greens in regulation (second), and he averaged 28.25 putts per round (seventh).
Hojgaard's recent performances
- In his last five events, Hojgaard has an average finish of 43rd.
- Over his last five events, Hojgaard has carded a score that's better than average in two of those outings.
- He has an average score of 3-under across his last five events.
- In terms of driving distance, Rasmus Hojgaard has averaged 312.2 yards in his past five starts.
- In his past five starts, Hojgaard is averaging 0.232 Strokes Gained: Putting.
- In his past five starts, Hojgaard is averaging 2.649 Strokes Gained: Total.
Hojgaard's advanced stats and rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Driving Distance
|-
|308.0
|312.2
|Greens in Regulation %
|-
|67.59%
|61.11%
|Putts Per Round
|-
|28.72
|29.0
|Par Breakers
|-
|24.07%
|21.91%
|Bogey Avoidance
|-
|14.20%
|12.65%
A dash represents a stat in which a player has not played a qualifying number of rounds this FedExCup season.
Hojgaard's best finishes
- Hojgaard did not post a top-10 finish last season (he participated in six tournaments).
- In those six events, he made the cut four times (66.7%).
- Last season Hojgaard had his best performance at the Genesis Scottish Open, where he finished 21st with a score of 11-under (seven shots back of the winner).
Hojgaard's best Strokes Gained performances
- Last season Hojgaard's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee effort came at the Genesis Scottish Open, where his 1.596 mark ranked 26th in the field.
- Hojgaard's best Strokes Gained: Approach performance last season came at the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches in February 2024, as he put up a 0.627 mark, which ranked him in the field. He missed the cut in that tournament.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Hojgaard's best performance last season was at the Genesis Scottish Open, where he ranked sixth in the field with a mark of 2.995 (he finished 21st in that event).
- At the Genesis Scottish Open in July 2024, Hojgaard recorded his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark last season (2.415). That ranked 32nd in the field.
- Hojgaard delivered his best Strokes Gained: Total mark last season (5.828) at the Genesis Scottish Open in July 2024. That ranked 21st in the field.
Hojgaard's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|-
|-
|0.023
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|-
|-
|1.181
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|-
|-
|1.214
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|-
|-
|0.232
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|-
|-
|2.649
A dash represents a stat in which a player has not played a qualifying number of rounds this FedExCup season.
Hojgaard's past results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|February 29 - March 3
|Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|MC
|70-71
|-1
|--
|March 7-10
|Puerto Rico Open
|49
|67-70-72-70
|-9
|--
|April 25-28
|Zurich Classic of New Orleans
|MC
|68-71
|-5
|--
|May 16-19
|PGA Championship
|68
|68-72-73-69
|-2
|--
|July 11-13
|Genesis Scottish Open
|21
|68-63-70-68
|-11
|--
|July 18-20
|The Open Championship
|60
|74-72-74-75
|+11
|--
|January 30 - February 2
|AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am
|22
|65-71-70-72
|-10
|38
All stats in this article are accurate for Hojgaard as of the start of the WM Phoenix Open.
