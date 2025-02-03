PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch & ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsFantasy & BettingSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
Rafael Campos betting profile: WM Phoenix Open

    At the Farmers Insurance Open, Rafael Campos struggled, failing to make the cut at Torrey Pines Golf Course (South Course). He is aiming for better results in Scottsdale, Arizona, USA, at the 2025 WM Phoenix Open from Feb. 6-9.

    Latest odds for Campos at the WM Phoenix Open.

    The WM Phoenix Open tournament and course info

    • Date: Feb. 6-9, 2025
    • Location: Scottsdale, Arizona, USA
    • Course: TPC Scottsdale
    • Par: 71 / 7,261 yards
    • Purse: $9.2M
    • Previous winner: Nick Taylor

    At the WM Phoenix Open

    • In the past five years, this is Campos' first time playing at the WM Phoenix Open.
    • With numbers of 0.112 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (42nd in field), 5.118 in SG: Approach the Green (ninth), and 8.934 in SG: Putting (first), Nick Taylor won this tournament in 2024.
    • En route to his victory last year, Taylor posted an average driving distance of 293.8 (35th in field), hit 81.94% of greens in regulation (second), and took 28.25 putts per round (seventh).

    Campos' recent performances

    • In his last five appearances, Campos finished outside the top 20.
    • He's qualified for the weekend in one of his last five appearances.
    • Campos hasn't finished inside the top 20 in his last five appearances, with an average finish of 57th.
    • In his last five events, he finished -4 relative to par in his only made cut.
    • Off the tee, Rafael Campos has averaged 296.6 yards in his past five tournaments.
    • Campos is averaging -0.802 in terms of Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • Campos is averaging -4.296 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
    Campos' advanced stats and rankings

    • Campos put up a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of -0.180 last season, which ranked 137th on TOUR. Meanwhile his average driving distance (303.8 yards) ranked 64th, and his 60% driving accuracy average ranked 119th.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach last season, Campos had a 0.061 mark (97th on TOUR).
    • On the greens, Campos registered a -0.288 Strokes Gained: Putting mark last season, which placed him 153rd on TOUR. In addition, he ranked 154th with a putts-per-round average of 29.48, and he ranked 97th by breaking par 24.26% of the time.
    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Driving Distance64303.8296.6
    Greens in Regulation %6668.33%65.38%
    Putts Per Round15429.4829.5
    Par Breakers9724.26%19.23%
    Bogey Avoidance15416.57%14.53%

    Campos' best finishes

    • Campos participated in 25 tournaments last season, picking up one win and two finishes in the top 10.
    • In those 25 events, he made the cut nine times (36%).
    • Last season Campos' best performance came at the Butterfield Bermuda Championship. He shot 19-under and won the title (his only win last season).
    • Campos collected 188 points last season, ranking 148th in the FedExCup standings.

    Campos' best Strokes Gained performances

    • Last season Campos' best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee effort came at the Mexico Open at Vidanta, where he ranked eighth in the field with a mark of 3.378 (he finished 38th in that event).
    • Campos' best Strokes Gained: Approach mark last season came at THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson in May 2024, as he delivered a 3.200 mark, which ranked him 14th in the field. He finished ninth in that tournament.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Campos' best mark last season was at the Farmers Insurance Open in January 2024, as he delivered a 2.568 mark, which ranked him eighth in the field. He finished 20th in that event.
    • At the Procore Championship in September 2024, Campos recorded a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 6.657, which was his best last season. That ranked sixth in the field.
    • Campos delivered his best Strokes Gained: Total mark last season (7.433) at THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson in May 2024. That ranked ninth in the field.

    Campos' Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee137-0.180-1.207
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green970.061-1.430
    Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green167-0.315-0.857
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting153-0.288-0.802
    Average Strokes Gained: Total165-0.723-4.296

    Campos' past results

    DateTournament NameResultRound ScoresTo ParFedExCup Points
    February 22-25Mexico Open at Vidanta3870-67-72-68-715
    March 7-10Puerto Rico Open1865-67-76-67-1328
    March 21-24Valspar ChampionshipMC72-71+1--
    March 28-31Texas Children's Houston OpenMC78-73+11--
    April 4-7Valero Texas OpenMC76-76+8--
    April 18-21Corales Puntacana Championship1468-68-70-69-1330
    April 25-28Zurich Classic of New Orleans3863-73-65-73-1342
    May 2-5THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson967-67-69-63-1873
    May 9-12Myrtle Beach ClassicMC71-70-1--
    May 23-26Charles Schwab ChallengeMC73-72+5--
    May 30 - June 2RBC Canadian OpenMC70-76+6--
    June 27-30Rocket Mortgage ClassicMC73-73+2--
    July 4-7John Deere ClassicMC68-70-4--
    July 11-14ISCO ChampionshipMC73-73+2--
    July 25-283M OpenMC73-73+4--
    August 1-3Men’s Olympic Golf Competition3073-70-70-67-4--
    August 8-11Wyndham ChampionshipMC67-71-2--
    September 12-15Procore Championship1369-67-75-68-9--
    October 3-6Sanderson Farms ChampionshipMC74-67-3--
    October 10-13Black Desert ChampionshipMC71-67-4--
    October 17-20Shriners Children's OpenMC73-77+8--
    November 7-10World Wide Technology ChampionshipMC73-72+1--
    November 14-17Butterfield Bermuda Championship170-65-62-68-19--
    November 21-24The RSM ClassicMC71-73+2--
    January 2-5The Sentry5772-72-71-73-410
    January 9-12Sony Open in HawaiiMC67-72-1--
    January 16-19The American ExpressMC68-71-75-2--
    January 22-25Farmers Insurance OpenMC74-79+9--

    All stats in this article are accurate for Campos as of the start of the WM Phoenix Open.

