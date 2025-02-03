Rafael Campos betting profile: WM Phoenix Open
At the Farmers Insurance Open, Rafael Campos struggled, failing to make the cut at Torrey Pines Golf Course (South Course). He is aiming for better results in Scottsdale, Arizona, USA, at the 2025 WM Phoenix Open from Feb. 6-9.
The WM Phoenix Open tournament and course info
- Date: Feb. 6-9, 2025
- Location: Scottsdale, Arizona, USA
- Course: TPC Scottsdale
- Par: 71 / 7,261 yards
- Purse: $9.2M
- Previous winner: Nick Taylor
At the WM Phoenix Open
- In the past five years, this is Campos' first time playing at the WM Phoenix Open.
- With numbers of 0.112 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (42nd in field), 5.118 in SG: Approach the Green (ninth), and 8.934 in SG: Putting (first), Nick Taylor won this tournament in 2024.
- En route to his victory last year, Taylor posted an average driving distance of 293.8 (35th in field), hit 81.94% of greens in regulation (second), and took 28.25 putts per round (seventh).
Campos' recent performances
- In his last five appearances, Campos finished outside the top 20.
- He's qualified for the weekend in one of his last five appearances.
- Campos hasn't finished inside the top 20 in his last five appearances, with an average finish of 57th.
- In his last five events, he finished -4 relative to par in his only made cut.
- Off the tee, Rafael Campos has averaged 296.6 yards in his past five tournaments.
- Campos is averaging -0.802 in terms of Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Campos is averaging -4.296 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Campos' advanced stats and rankings
- Campos put up a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of -0.180 last season, which ranked 137th on TOUR. Meanwhile his average driving distance (303.8 yards) ranked 64th, and his 60% driving accuracy average ranked 119th.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach last season, Campos had a 0.061 mark (97th on TOUR).
- On the greens, Campos registered a -0.288 Strokes Gained: Putting mark last season, which placed him 153rd on TOUR. In addition, he ranked 154th with a putts-per-round average of 29.48, and he ranked 97th by breaking par 24.26% of the time.
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Driving Distance
|64
|303.8
|296.6
|Greens in Regulation %
|66
|68.33%
|65.38%
|Putts Per Round
|154
|29.48
|29.5
|Par Breakers
|97
|24.26%
|19.23%
|Bogey Avoidance
|154
|16.57%
|14.53%
Campos' best finishes
- Campos participated in 25 tournaments last season, picking up one win and two finishes in the top 10.
- In those 25 events, he made the cut nine times (36%).
- Last season Campos' best performance came at the Butterfield Bermuda Championship. He shot 19-under and won the title (his only win last season).
- Campos collected 188 points last season, ranking 148th in the FedExCup standings.
Campos' best Strokes Gained performances
- Last season Campos' best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee effort came at the Mexico Open at Vidanta, where he ranked eighth in the field with a mark of 3.378 (he finished 38th in that event).
- Campos' best Strokes Gained: Approach mark last season came at THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson in May 2024, as he delivered a 3.200 mark, which ranked him 14th in the field. He finished ninth in that tournament.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Campos' best mark last season was at the Farmers Insurance Open in January 2024, as he delivered a 2.568 mark, which ranked him eighth in the field. He finished 20th in that event.
- At the Procore Championship in September 2024, Campos recorded a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 6.657, which was his best last season. That ranked sixth in the field.
- Campos delivered his best Strokes Gained: Total mark last season (7.433) at THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson in May 2024. That ranked ninth in the field.
Campos' Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|137
|-0.180
|-1.207
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|97
|0.061
|-1.430
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|167
|-0.315
|-0.857
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|153
|-0.288
|-0.802
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|165
|-0.723
|-4.296
Campos' past results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|February 22-25
|Mexico Open at Vidanta
|38
|70-67-72-68
|-7
|15
|March 7-10
|Puerto Rico Open
|18
|65-67-76-67
|-13
|28
|March 21-24
|Valspar Championship
|MC
|72-71
|+1
|--
|March 28-31
|Texas Children's Houston Open
|MC
|78-73
|+11
|--
|April 4-7
|Valero Texas Open
|MC
|76-76
|+8
|--
|April 18-21
|Corales Puntacana Championship
|14
|68-68-70-69
|-13
|30
|April 25-28
|Zurich Classic of New Orleans
|38
|63-73-65-73
|-134
|2
|May 2-5
|THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|9
|67-67-69-63
|-18
|73
|May 9-12
|Myrtle Beach Classic
|MC
|71-70
|-1
|--
|May 23-26
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|MC
|73-72
|+5
|--
|May 30 - June 2
|RBC Canadian Open
|MC
|70-76
|+6
|--
|June 27-30
|Rocket Mortgage Classic
|MC
|73-73
|+2
|--
|July 4-7
|John Deere Classic
|MC
|68-70
|-4
|--
|July 11-14
|ISCO Championship
|MC
|73-73
|+2
|--
|July 25-28
|3M Open
|MC
|73-73
|+4
|--
|August 1-3
|Men’s Olympic Golf Competition
|30
|73-70-70-67
|-4
|--
|August 8-11
|Wyndham Championship
|MC
|67-71
|-2
|--
|September 12-15
|Procore Championship
|13
|69-67-75-68
|-9
|--
|October 3-6
|Sanderson Farms Championship
|MC
|74-67
|-3
|--
|October 10-13
|Black Desert Championship
|MC
|71-67
|-4
|--
|October 17-20
|Shriners Children's Open
|MC
|73-77
|+8
|--
|November 7-10
|World Wide Technology Championship
|MC
|73-72
|+1
|--
|November 14-17
|Butterfield Bermuda Championship
|1
|70-65-62-68
|-19
|--
|November 21-24
|The RSM Classic
|MC
|71-73
|+2
|--
|January 2-5
|The Sentry
|57
|72-72-71-73
|-4
|10
|January 9-12
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|MC
|67-72
|-1
|--
|January 16-19
|The American Express
|MC
|68-71-75
|-2
|--
|January 22-25
|Farmers Insurance Open
|MC
|74-79
|+9
|--
All stats in this article are accurate for Campos as of the start of the WM Phoenix Open.
Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.