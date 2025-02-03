Rafael Campos betting profile: WM Phoenix Open

Last season Campos' best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee effort came at the Mexico Open at Vidanta, where he ranked eighth in the field with a mark of 3.378 (he finished 38th in that event).

Campos' best Strokes Gained: Approach mark last season came at THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson in May 2024, as he delivered a 3.200 mark, which ranked him 14th in the field. He finished ninth in that tournament.

In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Campos' best mark last season was at the Farmers Insurance Open in January 2024, as he delivered a 2.568 mark, which ranked him eighth in the field. He finished 20th in that event.

At the Procore Championship in September 2024, Campos recorded a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 6.657, which was his best last season. That ranked sixth in the field.