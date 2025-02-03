Peter Malnati betting profile: WM Phoenix Open

In his last five tournaments, Malnati finished outside the top 20.

In the last five times he's played a tournament, he has made the cut once.

Malnati has not been in contention in any recent tournaments, as he's not posted a score better than the field average or finished within five shots of the leader in any of his last five appearances.

In his last five appearances, he finished -8 relative to par in his only made cut.

In terms of driving distance, Peter Malnati has averaged 297.9 yards in his past five starts.

Malnati has an average of -0.755 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.