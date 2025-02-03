Peter Malnati betting profile: WM Phoenix Open
HONOLULU, HAWAII - JANUARY 10: Peter Malnati of the United States plays his shot from the seventh tee during the second round of the Sony Open in Hawaii 2025 at Waialae Country Club on January 10, 2025 in Honolulu, Hawaii. (Photo by Maddie Meyer/Getty Images)
Peter Malnati looks to fair better in the 2025 WM Phoenix Open than the last time he played in this event in 2024 when he failed to make the cut.
The WM Phoenix Open tournament and course info
- Date: Feb. 6-9, 2025
- Location: Scottsdale, Arizona, USA
- Course: TPC Scottsdale
- Par: 71 / 7,261 yards
- Purse: $9.2M
- Previous winner: Nick Taylor
At the WM Phoenix Open
- Over his last five trips to the WM Phoenix Open, Malnati has an average score of 3-over, with an average finish of 65th.
- Malnati last played at the WM Phoenix Open in 2024, missing the cut with a score of 1-over.
- Nick Taylor won this tournament in 2024 with numbers of 0.112 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (42nd in field), 5.118 in SG: Approach the Green (ninth), and 8.934 in SG: Putting (first).
- In addition, Taylor's average driving distance was 293.8 (35th in field), he hit 81.94% of greens in regulation (second), and he averaged 28.25 putts per round (seventh).
Malnati's recent history at the WM Phoenix Open
|Date
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|2/8/2024
|MC
|71-72
|+1
|2/9/2023
|MC
|73-73
|+4
|2/10/2022
|65
|69-71-75-72
|+3
|1/30/2020
|MC
|69-73
|E
Malnati's recent performances
- In his last five tournaments, Malnati finished outside the top 20.
- In the last five times he's played a tournament, he has made the cut once.
- Malnati has not been in contention in any recent tournaments, as he's not posted a score better than the field average or finished within five shots of the leader in any of his last five appearances.
- In his last five appearances, he finished -8 relative to par in his only made cut.
- In terms of driving distance, Peter Malnati has averaged 297.9 yards in his past five starts.
- Malnati has an average of -0.755 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Malnati is averaging -4.889 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Malnati's advanced stats and rankings
- Malnati had a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of -0.589 last season, which ranked 174th on TOUR. Meanwhile his average driving distance (297.7 yards) ranked 121st.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach last season, Malnati ranked 146th on TOUR with a mark of -0.308.
- On the greens, Malnati registered a 0.257 Strokes Gained: Putting mark last season, which placed him 48th on TOUR, while he ranked 49th with a putts-per-round average of 28.67. He broke par 22.07% of the time (156th on TOUR).
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Driving Distance
|121
|297.7
|297.9
|Greens in Regulation %
|182
|61.41%
|60.68%
|Putts Per Round
|49
|28.67
|29.4
|Par Breakers
|156
|22.07%
|21.79%
|Bogey Avoidance
|169
|17.33%
|18.38%
Malnati's best finishes
- Malnati last season participated in 28 tournaments, picking up one win and two finishes in the top 10.
- In those 28 tournaments, he had a 46.4% success rate in terms of making the cut (13 cuts made).
- Last season Malnati's best performance came at the Valspar Championship. He shot 12-under and won the title (his only win last season).
- Malnati earned 794 points last season, which placed him 62nd in the FedExCup standings.
Malnati's best Strokes Gained performances
- Last season Malnati's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee performance came in March 2024 at the Valspar Championship, where he ranked fourth in the field with a mark of 3.577. He finished first in that event.
- Malnati's best Strokes Gained: Approach effort last season came at the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches, where his 4.915 mark ranked eighth in the field.
- When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Malnati's best effort last season was at the Charles Schwab Challenge in May 2024, as he ranked fourth in the field with a mark of 3.664.
- At the Valspar Championship in March 2024, Malnati delivered his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark last season (8.359). That ranked third in the field.
- Malnati recorded his best Strokes Gained: Total mark last season (13.547) at the Valspar Championship in March 2024, a performance that ranked him No. 1 in the field.
Malnati's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|174
|-0.589
|-1.530
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|146
|-0.308
|-2.978
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|83
|0.061
|0.374
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|48
|0.257
|-0.755
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|158
|-0.578
|-4.889
Malnati's past results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|February 8-11
|WM Phoenix Open
|MC
|71-72
|+1
|--
|February 29 - March 3
|Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|9
|68-68-69-67
|-12
|66
|March 14-17
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|68
|70-73-66-81
|+2
|6
|March 21-24
|Valspar Championship
|1
|66-71-68-67
|-12
|500
|March 28-31
|Texas Children's Houston Open
|36
|68-73-67-69
|-3
|16
|April 11-14
|Masters Tournament
|MC
|82-72
|+10
|--
|April 18-21
|RBC Heritage
|49
|73-67-71-70
|-3
|12
|April 25-28
|Zurich Classic of New Orleans
|19
|65-71-62-71
|-19
|16
|May 9-12
|Wells Fargo Championship
|66
|73-72-80-73
|+14
|7
|May 16-19
|PGA Championship
|MC
|72-70
|E
|--
|May 23-26
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|37
|72-69-73-67
|+1
|16
|June 6-9
|the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday
|33
|72-73-74-75
|+6
|27
|June 13-16
|U.S. Open
|MC
|74-73
|+7
|--
|June 20-23
|Travelers Championship
|70
|73-68-73-69
|+3
|6
|June 27-30
|Rocket Mortgage Classic
|74
|70-69-71-77
|-1
|3
|July 4-7
|John Deere Classic
|MC
|70-73
|+1
|--
|July 25-28
|3M Open
|MC
|71-71
|E
|--
|August 8-11
|Wyndham Championship
|MC
|68-72
|E
|--
|August 15-18
|FedEx St. Jude Championship
|59
|67-72-70-72
|+1
|20
|October 3-6
|Sanderson Farms Championship
|MC
|68-76
|E
|--
|October 10-13
|Black Desert Championship
|MC
|73-67
|-2
|--
|October 17-20
|Shriners Children's Open
|MC
|69-74
|+1
|--
|November 14-17
|Butterfield Bermuda Championship
|MC
|72-70
|E
|--
|November 21-24
|The RSM Classic
|MC
|72-76
|+6
|--
|January 2-5
|The Sentry
|53
|74-64-73-73
|-8
|11
|January 9-12
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|MC
|77-73
|+10
|--
|January 16-19
|The American Express
|MC
|71-68-71
|-6
|--
|January 22-25
|Farmers Insurance Open
|MC
|69-77
|+2
|--
All stats in this article are accurate for Malnati as of the start of the WM Phoenix Open.
Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.