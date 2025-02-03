Patton Kizzire betting profile: WM Phoenix Open
HONOLULU, HAWAII - JANUARY 10: Patton Kizzire of the United States lines up a putt on the first green during the second round of the Sony Open in Hawaii 2025 at Waialae Country Club on January 10, 2025 in Honolulu, Hawaii. (Photo by Maddie Meyer/Getty Images)
Patton Kizzire seeks a better result in the 2025 WM Phoenix Open having failed to make the cut at TPC Scottsdale in 2024.
The WM Phoenix Open tournament and course info
- Date: Feb. 6-9, 2025
- Location: Scottsdale, Arizona, USA
- Course: TPC Scottsdale
- Par: 71 / 7,261 yards
- Purse: $9.2M
- Previous winner: Nick Taylor
At the WM Phoenix Open
- In his last eight appearances at the WM Phoenix Open, Kizzire has an average finish of 42nd, and an average score of 6-under.
- Kizzire last played at the WM Phoenix Open in 2024, missing the cut with a score of 3-over.
- Nick Taylor finished with 0.112 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (42nd in the field), 5.118 SG: Approach the Green (ninth), and 8.934 SG: Putting (first) en route to winning this tournament in 2024.
- Taylor also posted numbers of 293.8 in average driving distance (35th in field), 81.94% in terms of greens in regulation (second), and 28.25 putts per round (seventh).
Kizzire's recent history at the WM Phoenix Open
|Date
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|2/8/2024
|MC
|76-69
|+3
|2/9/2023
|MC
|71-76
|+5
|2/10/2022
|10
|71-65-68-68
|-12
|2/4/2021
|50
|69-65-69-74
|-7
|1/30/2020
|61
|70-71-74-70
|+1
Kizzire's recent performances
- In his last five events, Kizzire has an average finish of 53rd.
- He has made two cuts over his last five tournaments.
- Kizzire has not finished within five strokes of the winner or carded a better-than-average score in any of his last five appearances.
- He has an average score of 7-under across his last five events.
- In terms of driving distance, Patton Kizzire has averaged 294.2 yards in his past five starts.
- Kizzire has an average of -2.619 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Kizzire is averaging -1.397 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Kizzire's advanced stats and rankings
- Kizzire put up a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of -0.062 last season, which ranked 120th on TOUR. Meanwhile his average driving distance (301.7 yards) ranked 87th, and his 63.3% driving accuracy average ranked 76th.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach last season, Kizzire ranked 18th on TOUR with a mark of 0.458.
- On the greens, Kizzire's -0.167 Strokes Gained: Putting mark ranked 127th last season, while he averaged 29.29 putts per round (131st).
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Driving Distance
|87
|301.7
|294.2
|Greens in Regulation %
|7
|71.95%
|70.74%
|Putts Per Round
|131
|29.29
|29.2
|Par Breakers
|30
|26.52%
|23.33%
|Bogey Avoidance
|27
|12.81%
|13.33%
Kizzire's best finishes
- Kizzire last season played 23 tournaments, picking up one win and two finishes in the top 10.
- In those 23 events, he made the cut 11 times (47.8%).
- Last season Kizzire's best performance came at the Procore Championship. He shot 20-under and took home the title (his only win last season).
- Kizzire ranked 134th in the FedExCup standings with 241 points last season.
Kizzire's best Strokes Gained performances
- Last season Kizzire's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee performance came at the Sony Open in Hawaii, where he ranked ninth in the field with a mark of 3.832 (he finished 13th in that tournament).
- Kizzire put up his best Strokes Gained: Approach effort last season at the Myrtle Beach Classic (May 2024), ranking second in the field with a mark of 7.467.
- When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Kizzire delivered his best mark last season at the Rocket Mortgage Classic, ranking second in the field at 4.969. In that tournament, he finished 20th.
- At the Procore Championship in September 2024, Kizzire posted his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark last season (8.957), which ranked No. 1 in the field.
- Kizzire recorded his best Strokes Gained: Total mark last season (17.009) in September 2024 at the Procore Championship. That ranked No. 1 in the field.
Kizzire's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|120
|-0.062
|-0.515
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|18
|0.458
|0.644
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|85
|0.059
|1.094
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|127
|-0.167
|-2.619
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|76
|0.288
|-1.397
Kizzire's past results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|February 8-11
|WM Phoenix Open
|MC
|76-69
|+3
|--
|February 22-25
|Mexico Open at Vidanta
|MC
|69-72
|-1
|--
|February 29 - March 3
|Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|MC
|73-76
|+7
|--
|March 7-10
|Puerto Rico Open
|MC
|70-71
|-3
|--
|March 28-31
|Texas Children's Houston Open
|MC
|71-74
|+5
|--
|April 18-21
|Corales Puntacana Championship
|23
|70-66-74-67
|-11
|20
|April 25-28
|Zurich Classic of New Orleans
|28
|61-72-65-73
|-136
|5
|May 2-5
|THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|24
|69-66-66-68
|-15
|33
|May 9-12
|Myrtle Beach Classic
|10
|70-65-67-68
|-14
|38
|May 30 - June 2
|RBC Canadian Open
|MC
|76-72
|+8
|--
|June 27-30
|Rocket Mortgage Classic
|20
|69-69-69-70
|-11
|41
|July 4-7
|John Deere Classic
|MC
|71-70
|-1
|--
|July 11-14
|ISCO Championship
|50
|66-67-71-73
|-11
|5
|July 25-28
|3M Open
|MC
|76-73
|+7
|--
|August 8-11
|Wyndham Championship
|MC
|69-69
|-2
|--
|September 12-15
|Procore Championship
|1
|66-65-67-70
|-20
|--
|October 3-6
|Sanderson Farms Championship
|11
|65-68-70-67
|-18
|--
|October 10-13
|Black Desert Championship
|43
|66-71-66-71
|-10
|--
|October 17-20
|Shriners Children's Open
|MC
|70-72
|E
|--
|November 7-10
|World Wide Technology Championship
|MC
|72-71
|-1
|--
|November 21-24
|The RSM Classic
|66
|71-69-73-70
|+1
|--
|January 2-5
|The Sentry
|40
|70-69-67-72
|-14
|19
|January 9-12
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|MC
|69-69
|-2
|--
|January 16-19
|The American Express
|MC
|72-67-70
|-7
|--
All stats in this article are accurate for Kizzire as of the start of the WM Phoenix Open.
Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.
Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.