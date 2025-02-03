Patton Kizzire betting profile: WM Phoenix Open

In his last five events, Kizzire has an average finish of 53rd.

He has made two cuts over his last five tournaments.

Kizzire has not finished within five strokes of the winner or carded a better-than-average score in any of his last five appearances.

He has an average score of 7-under across his last five events.

In terms of driving distance, Patton Kizzire has averaged 294.2 yards in his past five starts.

Kizzire has an average of -2.619 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.