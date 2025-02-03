PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch & ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsFantasy & BettingSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
5H AGO

Patrick Rodgers betting profile: WM Phoenix Open

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

    Patrick Rodgers hits the links Feb. 6-9 in the 2025 WM Phoenix Open at TPC Scottsdale following a 22nd-place finish in the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am, which was his last competition.

    Latest odds for Rodgers at the WM Phoenix Open.

    The WM Phoenix Open tournament and course info

    • Date: Feb. 6-9, 2025
    • Location: Scottsdale, Arizona, USA
    • Course: TPC Scottsdale
    • Par: 71 / 7,261 yards
    • Purse: $9.2M
    • Previous winner: Nick Taylor

    At the WM Phoenix Open

    • Rodgers' average finish has been 15th, and his average score 9-under, over his last seven appearances at the WM Phoenix Open.
    • In 2023, Rodgers finished 14th (with a score of 8-under) in his most recent appearance at the WM Phoenix Open.
    • With numbers of 0.112 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (42nd in field), 5.118 in SG: Approach the Green (ninth), and 8.934 in SG: Putting (first), Nick Taylor won this tournament in 2024.
    • In addition, Taylor's average driving distance was 293.8 (35th in field), he hit 81.94% of greens in regulation (second), and he averaged 28.25 putts per round (seventh).

    Rodgers' recent history at the WM Phoenix Open

    DateResultRound ScoresTo Par
    2/9/20231473-68-70-65-8
    2/10/2022MC70-71-1
    2/4/2021MC72-70E
    1/30/20201667-69-70-68-10

    Rodgers' recent performances

    • Over his last five events, Rodgers has finished in the top 20 once.
    • In the last five times he's played a tournament, he has made the cut four times.
    • Over his last five events, Rodgers has carded a score that's better than average in two of those outings.
    • He has an average score of 5-under across his last five events.
    • In terms of driving distance, Patrick Rodgers has averaged 304.3 yards in his past five starts.
    • In his past five starts, Rodgers is averaging -2.261 Strokes Gained: Putting.
    • Looking at Strokes Gained: Total, Rodgers has an average of -0.374 in his past five tournaments.
    Rodgers' advanced stats and rankings

    • Rodgers posted a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of 0.189 (58th) last season, while his average driving distance of 306.1 yards ranked 51st on TOUR.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach last season, Rodgers ranked 135th on TOUR, putting up an average mark of -0.191, while he ranked 38th with a Greens in Regulation rate of 69.83%.
    • On the greens, Rodgers' 0.125 Strokes Gained: Putting mark ranked 71st last season, while he averaged 29.07 putts per round (99th).
    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Driving Distance51306.1304.3
    Greens in Regulation %3869.83%73.77%
    Putts Per Round9929.0730.6
    Par Breakers14022.72%20.99%
    Bogey Avoidance1812.39%12.35%

    Rodgers' best finishes

    • Rodgers participated in 29 tournaments last season, earning one top-five finish and collecting four finishes in the top 10.
    • In those 29 tournaments, he made the cut on 22 occasions.
    • Last season Rodgers' best performance came at the RBC Heritage, where he shot 14-under and finished fifth.
    • Rodgers compiled 952 points last season, which placed him 53rd in the FedExCup standings.

    Rodgers' best Strokes Gained performances

    • Last season Rodgers' best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee performance came at the Mexico Open at Vidanta, where his 5.268 mark ranked second in the field.
    • Rodgers put up his best Strokes Gained: Approach effort last season at The Sentry, ranking 10th in the field at 3.151. In that tournament, he finished 14th.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Rodgers' best effort last season was in May 2024 at the Wells Fargo Championship, where he ranked third in the field with a mark of 4.508. He finished 29th in that tournament.
    • At the RBC Heritage in April 2024, Rodgers recorded a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 6.813 (his best mark last season), which ranked No. 1 in the field. He finished fifth in that tournament.
    • Rodgers recorded his best Strokes Gained: Total mark last season (8.596) in February 2024 at the Mexico Open at Vidanta, which ranked sixth in the field. He finished sixth in that event.

    Rodgers' Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee580.1890.956
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green135-0.1910.923
    Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green760.0860.009
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting710.125-2.261
    Average Strokes Gained: Total900.208-0.374

    Rodgers' past results

    DateTournament NameResultRound ScoresTo ParFedExCup Points
    February 15-18The Genesis InvitationalMC71-73+2--
    February 22-25Mexico Open at Vidanta666-70-68-67-1395
    March 7-10Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard2572-74-72-70E65
    March 14-17THE PLAYERS ChampionshipMC72-73+1--
    March 21-24Valspar ChampionshipMC73-71+2--
    March 28-31Texas Children's Houston Open7467-74-73-70+42
    April 4-7Valero Texas OpenW/D78+6--
    April 18-21RBC Heritage566-66-68-70-14263
    May 9-12Wells Fargo Championship2970-70-74-72+245
    May 16-19PGA ChampionshipMC70-76+4--
    May 23-26Charles Schwab Challenge4572-67-68-75+210
    June 6-9the Memorial Tournament presented by WorkdayMC77-80+13--
    June 20-23Travelers Championship1665-68-67-66-14113
    June 27-30Rocket Mortgage Classic3169-67-67-76-919
    July 4-7John Deere Classic3466-68-70-68-1218
    July 25-283M Open3765-73-69-70-716
    August 8-11Wyndham Championship3368-63-70-71-821
    August 15-18FedEx St. Jude Championship3369-71-69-67-480
    September 12-15Procore Championship3772-68-73-69-6--
    October 3-6Sanderson Farms ChampionshipMC68-72-4--
    October 10-13Black Desert Championship1168-69-67-65-15--
    October 24-26ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP6768-73-71-70+2--
    November 7-10World Wide Technology Championship2471-67-67-70-13--
    November 14-17Butterfield Bermuda Championship966-71-65-70-12--
    November 21-24The RSM Classic1765-70-70-67-10--
    January 9-12Sony Open in HawaiiMC68-71-1--
    January 16-19The American Express7072-67-68-75-63
    January 22-25Farmers Insurance Open5671-71-76-76+65
    January 30 - February 2AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am2270-66-75-67-1038

    All stats in this article are accurate for Rodgers as of the start of the WM Phoenix Open.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.