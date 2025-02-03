Patrick Rodgers betting profile: WM Phoenix Open

Last season Rodgers' best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee performance came at the Mexico Open at Vidanta, where his 5.268 mark ranked second in the field.

Rodgers put up his best Strokes Gained: Approach effort last season at The Sentry, ranking 10th in the field at 3.151. In that tournament, he finished 14th.

In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Rodgers' best effort last season was in May 2024 at the Wells Fargo Championship, where he ranked third in the field with a mark of 4.508. He finished 29th in that tournament.

At the RBC Heritage in April 2024, Rodgers recorded a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 6.813 (his best mark last season), which ranked No. 1 in the field. He finished fifth in that tournament.