Patrick Rodgers betting profile: WM Phoenix Open
1 Min Read
Patrick Rodgers hits the links Feb. 6-9 in the 2025 WM Phoenix Open at TPC Scottsdale following a 22nd-place finish in the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am, which was his last competition.
The WM Phoenix Open tournament and course info
- Date: Feb. 6-9, 2025
- Location: Scottsdale, Arizona, USA
- Course: TPC Scottsdale
- Par: 71 / 7,261 yards
- Purse: $9.2M
- Previous winner: Nick Taylor
At the WM Phoenix Open
- Rodgers' average finish has been 15th, and his average score 9-under, over his last seven appearances at the WM Phoenix Open.
- In 2023, Rodgers finished 14th (with a score of 8-under) in his most recent appearance at the WM Phoenix Open.
- With numbers of 0.112 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (42nd in field), 5.118 in SG: Approach the Green (ninth), and 8.934 in SG: Putting (first), Nick Taylor won this tournament in 2024.
- In addition, Taylor's average driving distance was 293.8 (35th in field), he hit 81.94% of greens in regulation (second), and he averaged 28.25 putts per round (seventh).
Rodgers' recent history at the WM Phoenix Open
|Date
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|2/9/2023
|14
|73-68-70-65
|-8
|2/10/2022
|MC
|70-71
|-1
|2/4/2021
|MC
|72-70
|E
|1/30/2020
|16
|67-69-70-68
|-10
Rodgers' recent performances
- Over his last five events, Rodgers has finished in the top 20 once.
- In the last five times he's played a tournament, he has made the cut four times.
- Over his last five events, Rodgers has carded a score that's better than average in two of those outings.
- He has an average score of 5-under across his last five events.
- In terms of driving distance, Patrick Rodgers has averaged 304.3 yards in his past five starts.
- In his past five starts, Rodgers is averaging -2.261 Strokes Gained: Putting.
- Looking at Strokes Gained: Total, Rodgers has an average of -0.374 in his past five tournaments.
Rodgers' advanced stats and rankings
- Rodgers posted a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of 0.189 (58th) last season, while his average driving distance of 306.1 yards ranked 51st on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach last season, Rodgers ranked 135th on TOUR, putting up an average mark of -0.191, while he ranked 38th with a Greens in Regulation rate of 69.83%.
- On the greens, Rodgers' 0.125 Strokes Gained: Putting mark ranked 71st last season, while he averaged 29.07 putts per round (99th).
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Driving Distance
|51
|306.1
|304.3
|Greens in Regulation %
|38
|69.83%
|73.77%
|Putts Per Round
|99
|29.07
|30.6
|Par Breakers
|140
|22.72%
|20.99%
|Bogey Avoidance
|18
|12.39%
|12.35%
Rodgers' best finishes
- Rodgers participated in 29 tournaments last season, earning one top-five finish and collecting four finishes in the top 10.
- In those 29 tournaments, he made the cut on 22 occasions.
- Last season Rodgers' best performance came at the RBC Heritage, where he shot 14-under and finished fifth.
- Rodgers compiled 952 points last season, which placed him 53rd in the FedExCup standings.
Rodgers' best Strokes Gained performances
- Last season Rodgers' best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee performance came at the Mexico Open at Vidanta, where his 5.268 mark ranked second in the field.
- Rodgers put up his best Strokes Gained: Approach effort last season at The Sentry, ranking 10th in the field at 3.151. In that tournament, he finished 14th.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Rodgers' best effort last season was in May 2024 at the Wells Fargo Championship, where he ranked third in the field with a mark of 4.508. He finished 29th in that tournament.
- At the RBC Heritage in April 2024, Rodgers recorded a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 6.813 (his best mark last season), which ranked No. 1 in the field. He finished fifth in that tournament.
- Rodgers recorded his best Strokes Gained: Total mark last season (8.596) in February 2024 at the Mexico Open at Vidanta, which ranked sixth in the field. He finished sixth in that event.
Rodgers' Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|58
|0.189
|0.956
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|135
|-0.191
|0.923
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|76
|0.086
|0.009
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|71
|0.125
|-2.261
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|90
|0.208
|-0.374
Rodgers' past results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|February 15-18
|The Genesis Invitational
|MC
|71-73
|+2
|--
|February 22-25
|Mexico Open at Vidanta
|6
|66-70-68-67
|-13
|95
|March 7-10
|Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard
|25
|72-74-72-70
|E
|65
|March 14-17
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|MC
|72-73
|+1
|--
|March 21-24
|Valspar Championship
|MC
|73-71
|+2
|--
|March 28-31
|Texas Children's Houston Open
|74
|67-74-73-70
|+4
|2
|April 4-7
|Valero Texas Open
|W/D
|78
|+6
|--
|April 18-21
|RBC Heritage
|5
|66-66-68-70
|-14
|263
|May 9-12
|Wells Fargo Championship
|29
|70-70-74-72
|+2
|45
|May 16-19
|PGA Championship
|MC
|70-76
|+4
|--
|May 23-26
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|45
|72-67-68-75
|+2
|10
|June 6-9
|the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday
|MC
|77-80
|+13
|--
|June 20-23
|Travelers Championship
|16
|65-68-67-66
|-14
|113
|June 27-30
|Rocket Mortgage Classic
|31
|69-67-67-76
|-9
|19
|July 4-7
|John Deere Classic
|34
|66-68-70-68
|-12
|18
|July 25-28
|3M Open
|37
|65-73-69-70
|-7
|16
|August 8-11
|Wyndham Championship
|33
|68-63-70-71
|-8
|21
|August 15-18
|FedEx St. Jude Championship
|33
|69-71-69-67
|-4
|80
|September 12-15
|Procore Championship
|37
|72-68-73-69
|-6
|--
|October 3-6
|Sanderson Farms Championship
|MC
|68-72
|-4
|--
|October 10-13
|Black Desert Championship
|11
|68-69-67-65
|-15
|--
|October 24-26
|ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP
|67
|68-73-71-70
|+2
|--
|November 7-10
|World Wide Technology Championship
|24
|71-67-67-70
|-13
|--
|November 14-17
|Butterfield Bermuda Championship
|9
|66-71-65-70
|-12
|--
|November 21-24
|The RSM Classic
|17
|65-70-70-67
|-10
|--
|January 9-12
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|MC
|68-71
|-1
|--
|January 16-19
|The American Express
|70
|72-67-68-75
|-6
|3
|January 22-25
|Farmers Insurance Open
|56
|71-71-76-76
|+6
|5
|January 30 - February 2
|AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am
|22
|70-66-75-67
|-10
|38
All stats in this article are accurate for Rodgers as of the start of the WM Phoenix Open.
Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.