5H AGO

Patrick Fishburn betting profile: WM Phoenix Open

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

FARMINGTON, UTAH - AUGUST 07: Patrick Fishburn tees off on the 14th hole during the final round of the Utah Championship presented by Zions Bank at Oakridge Country Club on August 07, 2022 in Farmington, Utah. (Photo by Alex Goodlett/Getty Images)

    Patrick Fishburn hits the links in the 2025 WM Phoenix Open Feb. 6-9. He is aiming for a better outcome than his last time out when he missed the cut at the Farmers Insurance Open.

    Latest odds for Fishburn at the WM Phoenix Open.

    The WM Phoenix Open tournament and course info

    • Date: Feb. 6-9, 2025
    • Location: Scottsdale, Arizona, USA
    • Course: TPC Scottsdale
    • Par: 71 / 7,261 yards
    • Purse: $9.2M
    • Previous winner: Nick Taylor

    At the WM Phoenix Open

    • In the past five years, this is Fishburn's first time playing at the WM Phoenix Open.
    • Nick Taylor finished with 0.112 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (42nd in the field), 5.118 SG: Approach the Green (ninth), and 8.934 SG: Putting (first) en route to winning this tournament in 2024.
    • Taylor's average driving distance was 293.8 (35th in field), he hit 81.94% of greens in regulation (second), with 28.25 putts per round (seventh) en route to his win last year.

    Fishburn's recent performances

    • Fishburn has earned two top-10 finishes and three top-20 finishes over his last five events.
    • He's qualified for the weekend in three of his last five tournaments.
    • Over his last five events, Fishburn has finished within three shots of the leader twice and carded a score that's better than average three times.
    • He has finished with an average score of -14 those three times he's made the cut.
    • In terms of driving distance, Patrick Fishburn has averaged 298.6 yards in his past five starts.
    • Fishburn has an average of -0.545 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • Fishburn is averaging 0.953 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
    Fishburn's advanced stats and rankings

    • Fishburn posted a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of 0.616 last season (sixth on TOUR). His average driving distance (308.8 yards) ranked 30th, while his 62.7% driving accuracy average ranked 85th.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach last season, Fishburn ranked 119th on TOUR, posting an average mark of -0.083, while he ranked first with a Greens in Regulation rate of 74.21%.
    • On the greens, Fishburn registered a 0.078 Strokes Gained: Putting mark last season, which placed him 80th on TOUR. In addition, he ranked 174th with a putts-per-round average of 29.86, and he ranked 72nd by breaking par 25.08% of the time.
    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Driving Distance30308.8298.6
    Greens in Regulation %174.21%73.86%
    Putts Per Round17429.8629.4
    Par Breakers7225.08%25.82%
    Bogey Avoidance711.90%11.11%

    Fishburn's best finishes

    • Fishburn last season took part in 25 tournaments, earning two top-five finishes and collecting four finishes in the top 10.
    • In those 25 tournaments, he had a 52% success rate in terms of making the cut (13 cuts made).
    • Last season Fishburn put up his best performance at the Procore Championship at Silverado Resort (North Course). He shot 14-under and finished third (six shots back of the winner).
    • Fishburn compiled 384 points last season, which placed him 104th in the FedExCup standings.

    Fishburn's best Strokes Gained performances

    • Last season Fishburn delivered his best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee performance at the ISCO Championship (July 2024), ranking fourth in the field at 4.366.
    • Fishburn produced his best Strokes Gained: Approach performance last season at the Myrtle Beach Classic (May 2024), ranking ninth in the field with a mark of 4.909.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Fishburn's best effort last season was in June 2024 at the Rocket Mortgage Classic, where he ranked 10th in the field with a mark of 2.991. He finished 25th in that event.
    • At the ISCO Championship in July 2024, Fishburn recorded his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark last season (6.882, which ranked third in the field). In that tournament, he finished 15th.
    • Fishburn delivered his best Strokes Gained: Total mark last season (11.009) at the Procore Championship, which was held in September 2024. That performance ranked third in the field (he finished third in that event).

    Fishburn's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee60.616-0.006
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green119-0.0830.364
    Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green139-0.1301.140
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting800.078-0.545
    Average Strokes Gained: Total550.4800.953

    Fishburn's past results

    DateTournament NameResultRound ScoresTo ParFedExCup Points
    February 22-25Mexico Open at VidantaMC73-70+1--
    February 29 - March 3Cognizant Classic in The Palm BeachesMC74-73+5--
    March 7-10Puerto Rico Open4271-68-68-71-107
    March 21-24Valspar ChampionshipMC73-74+5--
    March 28-31Texas Children's Houston OpenMC71-71+2--
    April 4-7Valero Texas OpenMC74-73+3--
    April 18-21Corales Puntacana Championship2370-69-69-69-1120
    April 25-28Zurich Classic of New Orleans463-70-60-72-13973
    May 2-5THE CJ CUP Byron NelsonMC71-71E--
    May 9-12Myrtle Beach Classic2073-66-66-68-1125
    May 30 - June 2RBC Canadian OpenMC68-73+1--
    June 27-30Rocket Mortgage Classic2572-67-69-70-1032
    July 4-7John Deere ClassicMC65-74-3--
    July 11-14ISCO Championship1566-69-67-68-1831
    July 25-283M Open671-67-63-70-1392
    August 8-11Wyndham ChampionshipMC69-68-3--
    September 12-15Procore Championship368-65-70-71-14--
    October 3-6Sanderson Farms Championship4867-69-70-71-11--
    October 10-13Black Desert ChampionshipMC71-69-2--
    October 17-20Shriners Children's Open3468-65-70-70-11--
    October 24-26ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP3771-70-66-67-6--
    November 7-10World Wide Technology Championship1270-68-67-67-16--
    November 21-24The RSM Classic867-64-69-69-13--
    January 9-12Sony Open in Hawaii665-65-68-69-1389
    January 16-19The American ExpressMC72-69-74-1--
    January 22-25Farmers Insurance OpenMC75-71+2--

    All stats in this article are accurate for Fishburn as of the start of the WM Phoenix Open.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.