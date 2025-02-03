Patrick Fishburn betting profile: WM Phoenix Open

Fishburn has earned two top-10 finishes and three top-20 finishes over his last five events.

He's qualified for the weekend in three of his last five tournaments.

Over his last five events, Fishburn has finished within three shots of the leader twice and carded a score that's better than average three times.

He has finished with an average score of -14 those three times he's made the cut.

In terms of driving distance, Patrick Fishburn has averaged 298.6 yards in his past five starts.

Fishburn has an average of -0.545 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.