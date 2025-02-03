PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch & ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsFantasy & BettingSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
5H AGO

Nico Echavarria betting profile: WM Phoenix Open

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

    Nico Echavarria will play Feb. 6-9 in Scottsdale, Arizona, USA, at the 2025 WM Phoenix Open. In his most recent tournament he finished 77th in the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am, shooting 5-over at Pebble Beach Golf Links.

    Latest odds for Echavarria at the WM Phoenix Open.

    The WM Phoenix Open tournament and course info

    • Date: Feb. 6-9, 2025
    • Location: Scottsdale, Arizona, USA
    • Course: TPC Scottsdale
    • Par: 71 / 7,261 yards
    • Purse: $9.2M
    • Previous winner: Nick Taylor

    At the WM Phoenix Open

    • Echavarria has entered the WM Phoenix Open once recently, in 2024. He missed the cut after posting a score of 3-over.
    • En route to winning this tournament in 2024, Nick Taylor posted numbers of 0.112 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (42nd in field), 5.118 in SG: Approach the Green (ninth), and 8.934 in SG: Putting (first).
    • Taylor's average driving distance was 293.8 (35th in field), he hit 81.94% of greens in regulation (second), with 28.25 putts per round (seventh) en route to his win last year.

    Echavarria's recent history at the WM Phoenix Open

    DateResultRound ScoresTo Par
    2/8/2024MC76-69+3

    Echavarria's recent performances

    • Echavarria has finished in the top five in two of his last five appearances.
    • He has made four cuts over his last five tournaments.
    • Echavarria has finished within three shots of the leader in one of his last five appearances. Over that same span, he's finished with a better-than-average score once.
    • He has an average score relative to par of 16-under in his last five events.
    • Off the tee, Nico Echavarria has averaged 295.4 yards in his past five tournaments.
    • Echavarria has an average of 2.892 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • Looking at Strokes Gained: Total, Echavarria has an average of 0.458 in his past five tournaments.
    Echavarria's advanced stats and rankings

    • Echavarria's Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of -0.029 last season ranked 116th on TOUR, and his 65.3% driving accuracy average ranked 48th.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach last season, Echavarria ranked 101st on TOUR with a mark of 0.030.
    • On the greens, Echavarria's 0.083 Strokes Gained: Putting mark ranked 79th last season, and his 29.03 putts-per-round average ranked 95th.
    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Driving Distance140295.4295.4
    Greens in Regulation %3070.08%71.35%
    Putts Per Round9529.0328.2
    Par Breakers928.03%28.65%
    Bogey Avoidance9214.39%10.23%

    Echavarria's best finishes

    • Echavarria played 31 tournaments last season, picking up one win with three top-five finishes and four finishes in the top 10.
    • In those 31 tournaments, he made the cut on 19 occasions.
    • Last season Echavarria's best performance came at the ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP. He shot 20-under and won the title (his only win last season).
    • Echavarria's 367 points last season ranked him 110th in the FedExCup standings.

    Echavarria's best Strokes Gained performances

    • Last season Echavarria's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee effort came at THE PLAYERS Championship in March 2024, as he delivered a 1.878 mark, which ranked him in the field. He missed the cut in that event.
    • Echavarria's best Strokes Gained: Approach performance last season came at the ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP in October 2024, as he put up a 7.998 mark, which ranked him second in the field. He finished first in that event.
    • When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Echavarria delivered his best effort last season at the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches (February 2024), ranking fourth in the field with a mark of 4.400.
    • At The RSM Classic in November 2024, Echavarria recorded his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark last season (5.575, which ranked second in the field). In that event, he finished second.
    • Echavarria delivered his best Strokes Gained: Total mark last season (14.544) in October 2024 at the ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP, which ranked No. 1 in the field. He finished first in that tournament.

    Echavarria's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee116-0.029-0.317
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green1010.030-0.916
    Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green126-0.062-1.200
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting790.0832.892
    Average Strokes Gained: Total1070.0230.458

    Echavarria's past results

    DateTournament NameResultRound ScoresTo ParFedExCup Points
    February 8-11WM Phoenix OpenMC76-69+3--
    February 22-25Mexico Open at Vidanta2467-69-73-66-931
    February 29 - March 3Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches2167-69-69-69-1037
    March 7-10Puerto Rico Open1568-67-68-71-1430
    March 14-17THE PLAYERS ChampionshipMC73-73+2--
    March 21-24Valspar ChampionshipMC71-73+2--
    April 4-7Valero Texas OpenMC82-77+15--
    April 18-21Corales Puntacana Championship1471-64-69-71-1330
    April 25-28Zurich Classic of New Orleans464-69-63-69-2373
    May 2-5THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson2467-68-67-67-1533
    May 9-12Myrtle Beach ClassicMC75-67E--
    May 23-26Charles Schwab ChallengeMC70-73+3--
    May 30 - June 2RBC Canadian OpenMC78-75+13--
    June 13-16U.S. Open5472-69-78-71+1011
    June 27-30Rocket Mortgage Classic6370-70-69-74-54
    July 4-7John Deere Classic5266-71-70-68-96
    July 11-13Genesis Scottish OpenMC71-70+1--
    August 1-3Men’s Olympic Golf Competition3574-69-71-68-2--
    August 8-11Wyndham Championship2268-68-66-68-1037
    September 12-15Procore ChampionshipMC71-71-2--
    October 3-6Sanderson Farms ChampionshipMC69-75E--
    October 10-13Black Desert Championship1166-69-67-67-15--
    October 17-20Shriners Children's OpenMC70-73+1--
    October 24-26ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP164-64-65-67-20--
    November 7-10World Wide Technology Championship669-63-68-71-17--
    November 14-17Butterfield Bermuda Championship2969-70-68-69-8--
    November 21-24The RSM Classic267-67-68-65-15--
    January 2-5The Sentry3271-71-66-68-1627
    January 9-12Sony Open in Hawaii266-67-66-65-38300
    January 16-19The American ExpressMC69-68-73-6--
    January 30 - February 2AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am7769-75-76-73+54

    All stats in this article are accurate for Echavarria as of the start of the WM Phoenix Open.

    Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.