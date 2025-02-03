Nico Echavarria betting profile: WM Phoenix Open
1 Min Read
Nico Echavarria will play Feb. 6-9 in Scottsdale, Arizona, USA, at the 2025 WM Phoenix Open. In his most recent tournament he finished 77th in the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am, shooting 5-over at Pebble Beach Golf Links.
The WM Phoenix Open tournament and course info
- Date: Feb. 6-9, 2025
- Location: Scottsdale, Arizona, USA
- Course: TPC Scottsdale
- Par: 71 / 7,261 yards
- Purse: $9.2M
- Previous winner: Nick Taylor
At the WM Phoenix Open
- Echavarria has entered the WM Phoenix Open once recently, in 2024. He missed the cut after posting a score of 3-over.
- En route to winning this tournament in 2024, Nick Taylor posted numbers of 0.112 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (42nd in field), 5.118 in SG: Approach the Green (ninth), and 8.934 in SG: Putting (first).
- Taylor's average driving distance was 293.8 (35th in field), he hit 81.94% of greens in regulation (second), with 28.25 putts per round (seventh) en route to his win last year.
Echavarria's recent history at the WM Phoenix Open
|Date
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|2/8/2024
|MC
|76-69
|+3
Echavarria's recent performances
- Echavarria has finished in the top five in two of his last five appearances.
- He has made four cuts over his last five tournaments.
- Echavarria has finished within three shots of the leader in one of his last five appearances. Over that same span, he's finished with a better-than-average score once.
- He has an average score relative to par of 16-under in his last five events.
- Off the tee, Nico Echavarria has averaged 295.4 yards in his past five tournaments.
- Echavarria has an average of 2.892 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Looking at Strokes Gained: Total, Echavarria has an average of 0.458 in his past five tournaments.
Echavarria's advanced stats and rankings
- Echavarria's Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of -0.029 last season ranked 116th on TOUR, and his 65.3% driving accuracy average ranked 48th.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach last season, Echavarria ranked 101st on TOUR with a mark of 0.030.
- On the greens, Echavarria's 0.083 Strokes Gained: Putting mark ranked 79th last season, and his 29.03 putts-per-round average ranked 95th.
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Driving Distance
|140
|295.4
|295.4
|Greens in Regulation %
|30
|70.08%
|71.35%
|Putts Per Round
|95
|29.03
|28.2
|Par Breakers
|9
|28.03%
|28.65%
|Bogey Avoidance
|92
|14.39%
|10.23%
Echavarria's best finishes
- Echavarria played 31 tournaments last season, picking up one win with three top-five finishes and four finishes in the top 10.
- In those 31 tournaments, he made the cut on 19 occasions.
- Last season Echavarria's best performance came at the ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP. He shot 20-under and won the title (his only win last season).
- Echavarria's 367 points last season ranked him 110th in the FedExCup standings.
Echavarria's best Strokes Gained performances
- Last season Echavarria's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee effort came at THE PLAYERS Championship in March 2024, as he delivered a 1.878 mark, which ranked him in the field. He missed the cut in that event.
- Echavarria's best Strokes Gained: Approach performance last season came at the ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP in October 2024, as he put up a 7.998 mark, which ranked him second in the field. He finished first in that event.
- When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Echavarria delivered his best effort last season at the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches (February 2024), ranking fourth in the field with a mark of 4.400.
- At The RSM Classic in November 2024, Echavarria recorded his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark last season (5.575, which ranked second in the field). In that event, he finished second.
- Echavarria delivered his best Strokes Gained: Total mark last season (14.544) in October 2024 at the ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP, which ranked No. 1 in the field. He finished first in that tournament.
Echavarria's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|116
|-0.029
|-0.317
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|101
|0.030
|-0.916
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|126
|-0.062
|-1.200
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|79
|0.083
|2.892
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|107
|0.023
|0.458
Echavarria's past results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|February 8-11
|WM Phoenix Open
|MC
|76-69
|+3
|--
|February 22-25
|Mexico Open at Vidanta
|24
|67-69-73-66
|-9
|31
|February 29 - March 3
|Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|21
|67-69-69-69
|-10
|37
|March 7-10
|Puerto Rico Open
|15
|68-67-68-71
|-14
|30
|March 14-17
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|MC
|73-73
|+2
|--
|March 21-24
|Valspar Championship
|MC
|71-73
|+2
|--
|April 4-7
|Valero Texas Open
|MC
|82-77
|+15
|--
|April 18-21
|Corales Puntacana Championship
|14
|71-64-69-71
|-13
|30
|April 25-28
|Zurich Classic of New Orleans
|4
|64-69-63-69
|-23
|73
|May 2-5
|THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|24
|67-68-67-67
|-15
|33
|May 9-12
|Myrtle Beach Classic
|MC
|75-67
|E
|--
|May 23-26
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|MC
|70-73
|+3
|--
|May 30 - June 2
|RBC Canadian Open
|MC
|78-75
|+13
|--
|June 13-16
|U.S. Open
|54
|72-69-78-71
|+10
|11
|June 27-30
|Rocket Mortgage Classic
|63
|70-70-69-74
|-5
|4
|July 4-7
|John Deere Classic
|52
|66-71-70-68
|-9
|6
|July 11-13
|Genesis Scottish Open
|MC
|71-70
|+1
|--
|August 1-3
|Men’s Olympic Golf Competition
|35
|74-69-71-68
|-2
|--
|August 8-11
|Wyndham Championship
|22
|68-68-66-68
|-10
|37
|September 12-15
|Procore Championship
|MC
|71-71
|-2
|--
|October 3-6
|Sanderson Farms Championship
|MC
|69-75
|E
|--
|October 10-13
|Black Desert Championship
|11
|66-69-67-67
|-15
|--
|October 17-20
|Shriners Children's Open
|MC
|70-73
|+1
|--
|October 24-26
|ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP
|1
|64-64-65-67
|-20
|--
|November 7-10
|World Wide Technology Championship
|6
|69-63-68-71
|-17
|--
|November 14-17
|Butterfield Bermuda Championship
|29
|69-70-68-69
|-8
|--
|November 21-24
|The RSM Classic
|2
|67-67-68-65
|-15
|--
|January 2-5
|The Sentry
|32
|71-71-66-68
|-16
|27
|January 9-12
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|2
|66-67-66-65
|-38
|300
|January 16-19
|The American Express
|MC
|69-68-73
|-6
|--
|January 30 - February 2
|AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am
|77
|69-75-76-73
|+5
|4
All stats in this article are accurate for Echavarria as of the start of the WM Phoenix Open.
Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.
Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.