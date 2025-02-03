Nico Echavarria betting profile: WM Phoenix Open

Last season Echavarria's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee effort came at THE PLAYERS Championship in March 2024, as he delivered a 1.878 mark, which ranked him in the field. He missed the cut in that event.

Echavarria's best Strokes Gained: Approach performance last season came at the ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP in October 2024, as he put up a 7.998 mark, which ranked him second in the field. He finished first in that event.

When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Echavarria delivered his best effort last season at the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches (February 2024), ranking fourth in the field with a mark of 4.400.

At The RSM Classic in November 2024, Echavarria recorded his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark last season (5.575, which ranked second in the field). In that event, he finished second.