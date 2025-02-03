Nick Taylor betting profile: WM Phoenix Open

Last season Taylor delivered his best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee mark at the Black Desert Championship (October 2024), ranking 25th in the field at 2.115.

Taylor's best Strokes Gained: Approach effort last season came at the Sony Open in Hawaii in January 2024, as he produced a 5.655 mark, which ranked him fourth in the field. He finished seventh in that tournament.

When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Taylor's best effort last season was at the RBC Canadian Open in May 2024, as he produced a 4.781 mark, which ranked him in the field. He missed the cut in that event.

At the WM Phoenix Open in February 2024, Taylor posted a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 8.934, which was his best last season. That ranked No. 1 in the field.