Nick Taylor betting profile: WM Phoenix Open
LA QUINTA, CALIFORNIA - JANUARY 18: Nick Taylor of Canada putts on the first green during the third round of The American Express 2025 at Nicklaus Tournament Course on January 18, 2025 in La Quinta, California. (Photo by Orlando Ramirez/Getty Images)
Nick Taylor, the previous winner in this tournamanet after carding 23-under on the par-71 course at TPC Scottsdale in 2024, looks to repeat in the 2025 WM Phoenix Open in Scottsdale, Arizona, USA, Feb. 6-9.
The WM Phoenix Open tournament and course info
- Date: Feb. 6-9, 2025
- Location: Scottsdale, Arizona, USA
- Course: TPC Scottsdale
- Par: 71 / 7,261 yards
- Purse: $9.2M
- Previous winner: Nick Taylor
At the WM Phoenix Open
- Taylor has played the WM Phoenix Open eight times recently, with one win, an average finish of 26th, and an average score of 11-under.
- Taylor won the WM Phoenix Open in 2024, with a score of 23-under.
- With numbers of 0.112 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (42nd in field), 5.118 in SG: Approach the Green (ninth), and 8.934 in SG: Putting (first), Nick Taylor won this tournament in 2024.
- Taylor also posted numbers of 293.8 in average driving distance (35th in field), 81.94% in terms of greens in regulation (second), and 28.25 putts per round (seventh).
Taylor's recent history at the WM Phoenix Open
|Date
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|2/8/2024
|1
|60-70-68-65
|-23
|2/9/2023
|2
|66-69-67-65
|-17
|2/10/2022
|MC
|72-75
|+5
|2/4/2021
|MC
|70-70
|-2
|1/30/2020
|49
|70-70-71-70
|-3
Taylor's recent performances
- Over his last five appearances, Taylor has finished first once.
- Taylor has finished with a score lower than the tournament average in three of his last five appearances.
- In his last five events, his average score has been 19-under.
- In terms of driving distance, Taylor has averaged 289.4 yards in his past five starts.
- In his past five starts, Taylor is averaging 0.648 Strokes Gained: Putting.
- Looking at Strokes Gained: Total, Taylor has an average of 4.021 in his past five tournaments.
Taylor's advanced stats and rankings
- Taylor's Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of -0.120 last season ranked 130th on TOUR, and his 63.2% driving accuracy average ranked 77th.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach last season, Taylor had a 0.243 mark (55th on TOUR).
- On the greens, Taylor's -0.042 Strokes Gained: Putting mark placed him 109th on TOUR last season, and his 28.94 putts-per-round average ranked 81st. He broke par 24.43% of the time (91st).
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Driving Distance
|154
|293.2
|289.4
|Greens in Regulation %
|152
|64.79%
|75.31%
|Putts Per Round
|81
|28.94
|29.0
|Par Breakers
|91
|24.43%
|28.40%
|Bogey Avoidance
|163
|16.87%
|10.49%
Taylor's best finishes
- Taylor last season participated in 28 tournaments, picking up one win and three finishes in the top 10.
- In those 28 events, he made the cut 19 times, a success rate of 67.9%.
- Last season Taylor's best performance came at the WM Phoenix Open, where he took home the title with a score of 23-under.
- Taylor collected 969 points last season, ranking 51st in the FedExCup standings.
Taylor's best Strokes Gained performances
- Last season Taylor delivered his best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee mark at the Black Desert Championship (October 2024), ranking 25th in the field at 2.115.
- Taylor's best Strokes Gained: Approach effort last season came at the Sony Open in Hawaii in January 2024, as he produced a 5.655 mark, which ranked him fourth in the field. He finished seventh in that tournament.
- When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Taylor's best effort last season was at the RBC Canadian Open in May 2024, as he produced a 4.781 mark, which ranked him in the field. He missed the cut in that event.
- At the WM Phoenix Open in February 2024, Taylor posted a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 8.934, which was his best last season. That ranked No. 1 in the field.
- Taylor recorded his best Strokes Gained: Total mark last season (16.258) in February 2024 at the WM Phoenix Open. That ranked No. 1 in the field.
Taylor's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|130
|-0.120
|-0.182
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|55
|0.243
|3.854
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|90
|0.051
|-0.299
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|109
|-0.042
|0.648
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|95
|0.133
|4.021
Taylor's past results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|February 8-11
|WM Phoenix Open
|1
|60-70-68-65
|-23
|500
|February 15-18
|The Genesis Invitational
|39
|70-69-70-74
|-1
|20
|March 7-10
|Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard
|12
|69-71-74-71
|-3
|133
|March 14-17
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|26
|66-68-76-70
|-8
|60
|March 21-24
|Valspar Championship
|64
|68-74-75-70
|+3
|4
|April 11-14
|Masters Tournament
|MC
|77-81
|+14
|--
|April 18-21
|RBC Heritage
|49
|71-70-69-71
|-3
|12
|April 25-28
|Zurich Classic of New Orleans
|10
|63-69-64-71
|-21
|46
|May 9-12
|Wells Fargo Championship
|43
|71-69-75-75
|+6
|17
|May 16-19
|PGA Championship
|MC
|72-71
|+1
|--
|May 30 - June 2
|RBC Canadian Open
|MC
|72-71
|+3
|--
|June 6-9
|the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday
|27
|73-73-74-73
|+5
|53
|June 13-16
|U.S. Open
|MC
|74-74
|+8
|--
|June 20-23
|Travelers Championship
|42
|68-73-65-67
|-7
|18
|July 11-13
|Genesis Scottish Open
|57
|65-71-69-69
|-6
|5
|July 18-20
|The Open Championship
|MC
|75-75
|+8
|--
|August 1-3
|Men’s Olympic Golf Competition
|30
|70-73-68-69
|-4
|--
|August 8-11
|Wyndham Championship
|MC
|63-74
|-3
|--
|August 15-18
|FedEx St. Jude Championship
|65
|68-68-70-77
|+3
|16
|September 12-15
|Procore Championship
|MC
|70-73
|-1
|--
|October 10-13
|Black Desert Championship
|25
|69-67-66-69
|-13
|--
|October 17-20
|Shriners Children's Open
|54
|68-69-71-72
|-4
|--
|October 24-26
|ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP
|33
|68-67-71-67
|-7
|--
|November 14-17
|Butterfield Bermuda Championship
|MC
|72-71
|+1
|--
|January 2-5
|The Sentry
|48
|73-73-66-69
|-11
|14
|January 9-12
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|1
|66-68-65-65
|-38
|500
|January 16-19
|The American Express
|12
|65-66-73-67
|-17
|57
|January 30 - February 2
|AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am
|33
|68-69-72-70
|-9
|24
All stats in this article are accurate for Taylor as of the start of the WM Phoenix Open.
Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.