Nick Dunlap betting profile: WM Phoenix Open
1 Min Read
Nick Dunlap enters play Feb. 6-9 in the 2025 WM Phoenix Open at TPC Scottsdale after a 58th-place finish in the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am, which was his last tournament.
The WM Phoenix Open tournament and course info
- Date: Feb. 6-9, 2025
- Location: Scottsdale, Arizona, USA
- Course: TPC Scottsdale
- Par: 71 / 7,261 yards
- Purse: $9.2M
- Previous winner: Nick Taylor
At the WM Phoenix Open
- In the past five years, this is Dunlap's first time playing at the WM Phoenix Open.
- Nick Taylor finished with 0.112 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (42nd in the field), 5.118 SG: Approach the Green (ninth), and 8.934 SG: Putting (first) en route to winning this tournament in 2024.
- Taylor's average driving distance was 293.8 (35th in field), he hit 81.94% of greens in regulation (second), with 28.25 putts per round (seventh) en route to his win last year.
Dunlap's recent performances
- Dunlap has finished in the top 20 twice over his last five appearances, finishing as high as the top 10 in one of those outings.
- Over his last five tournaments, Dunlap has finished within three shots of the leader once and carded a score that's better than average once.
- In his last five tournaments, his average score has been 7-under.
- Off the tee, Nick Dunlap has averaged 299.7 yards in his past five tournaments.
- Dunlap is averaging 1.545 in terms of Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Dunlap is averaging -0.674 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Dunlap's advanced stats and rankings
- Dunlap's Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of -0.245 last season ranked 149th on TOUR, and his 57% driving accuracy average ranked 156th.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach last season, Dunlap ranked 65th on TOUR with an average of 0.205 per round. Additionally, he ranked 157th with a Greens in Regulation mark of 64.26%.
- On the greens, Dunlap's -0.006 Strokes Gained: Putting mark ranked 101st last season, and his 28.57 putts-per-round average ranked 38th.
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Driving Distance
|40
|307.3
|299.7
|Greens in Regulation %
|157
|64.26%
|59.36%
|Putts Per Round
|38
|28.57
|28.4
|Par Breakers
|10
|27.94%
|20.76%
|Bogey Avoidance
|155
|16.58%
|8.48%
Dunlap's best finishes
- Dunlap last season played 24 tournaments, picking up one win with two top-five finishes and three finishes in the top 10.
- In those 24 events, he made the cut 16 times (66.7%).
- Last season Dunlap's best performance came at the FedEx St. Jude Championship. He shot 13-under and took home the title (his only win last season).
- Dunlap collected 701 points last season, ranking 68th in the FedExCup standings.
Dunlap's best Strokes Gained performances
- Last season Dunlap delivered his best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee effort at the Rocket Mortgage Classic, ranking eighth in the field at 3.162. In that tournament, he finished 10th.
- Dunlap posted his best Strokes Gained: Approach performance last season at the Sanderson Farms Championship (October 2024), ranking eighth in the field with a mark of 5.442.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Dunlap's best performance last season was in April 2024 at the RBC Heritage, where he ranked 18th in the field with a mark of 2.103. He finished 69th in that tournament.
- At the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday in June 2024, Dunlap delivered his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark last season -- 5.969, which ranked him third in the field. He finished 12th in that tournament.
- Dunlap recorded his best Strokes Gained: Total mark last season (9.048) at the Texas Children's Houston Open, which was held in March 2024. That performance ranked 11th in the field (he finished 11th in that tournament).
Dunlap's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|149
|-0.245
|-3.909
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|65
|0.205
|1.213
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|134
|-0.109
|0.478
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|101
|-0.006
|1.545
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|126
|-0.155
|-0.674
Dunlap's past results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|February 15-18
|The Genesis Invitational
|MC
|70-75
|+3
|--
|February 29 - March 3
|Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|53
|67-70-71-71
|-5
|7
|March 7-10
|Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard
|48
|72-74-75-71
|+4
|14
|March 14-17
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|MC
|77-70
|+3
|--
|March 28-31
|Texas Children's Houston Open
|11
|68-71-63-69
|-9
|65
|April 11-14
|Masters Tournament
|MC
|77-74
|+7
|--
|April 18-21
|RBC Heritage
|69
|75-73-68-74
|+6
|6
|May 2-5
|THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|30
|66-67-67-70
|-14
|21
|May 9-12
|Wells Fargo Championship
|24
|69-72-72-72
|+1
|70
|May 16-19
|PGA Championship
|MC
|74-73
|+5
|--
|June 6-9
|the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday
|12
|70-73-70-75
|E
|145
|June 13-16
|U.S. Open
|MC
|73-73
|+6
|--
|June 20-23
|Travelers Championship
|66
|68-70-73-68
|-1
|7
|June 27-30
|Rocket Mortgage Classic
|10
|67-69-67-71
|-14
|62
|July 4-7
|John Deere Classic
|MC
|69-70
|-3
|--
|July 25-28
|3M Open
|MC
|71-75
|+4
|--
|August 8-11
|Wyndham Championship
|MC
|70-68
|-2
|--
|August 15-18
|FedEx St. Jude Championship
|5
|67-65-66-69
|-13
|420
|August 22-25
|BMW Championship
|31
|69-72-70-77
|E
|103
|October 3-6
|Sanderson Farms Championship
|28
|69-66-70-68
|-15
|--
|December 5-8
|Hero World Challenge
|16
|68-73-70-76
|-1
|--
|December 13-15
|Grant Thornton Invitational
|16
|65-76-64
|E
|--
|January 2-5
|The Sentry
|55
|76-70-68-71
|-7
|11
|January 9-12
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|10
|68-67-67-66
|-12
|64
|January 16-19
|The American Express
|34
|67-69-71-68
|-13
|18
|January 30 - February 2
|AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am
|58
|69-68-72-74
|-5
|8
All stats in this article are accurate for Dunlap as of the start of the WM Phoenix Open.
Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.
Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.