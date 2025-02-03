Nick Dunlap betting profile: WM Phoenix Open

Last season Dunlap delivered his best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee effort at the Rocket Mortgage Classic, ranking eighth in the field at 3.162. In that tournament, he finished 10th.

Dunlap posted his best Strokes Gained: Approach performance last season at the Sanderson Farms Championship (October 2024), ranking eighth in the field with a mark of 5.442.

In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Dunlap's best performance last season was in April 2024 at the RBC Heritage, where he ranked 18th in the field with a mark of 2.103. He finished 69th in that tournament.

At the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday in June 2024, Dunlap delivered his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark last season -- 5.969, which ranked him third in the field. He finished 12th in that tournament.