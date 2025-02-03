PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch & ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsFantasy & BettingSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
5H AGO

Nick Dunlap betting profile: WM Phoenix Open

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

    Nick Dunlap enters play Feb. 6-9 in the 2025 WM Phoenix Open at TPC Scottsdale after a 58th-place finish in the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am, which was his last tournament.

    Latest odds for Dunlap at the WM Phoenix Open.

    The WM Phoenix Open tournament and course info

    • Date: Feb. 6-9, 2025
    • Location: Scottsdale, Arizona, USA
    • Course: TPC Scottsdale
    • Par: 71 / 7,261 yards
    • Purse: $9.2M
    • Previous winner: Nick Taylor

    At the WM Phoenix Open

    • In the past five years, this is Dunlap's first time playing at the WM Phoenix Open.
    • Nick Taylor finished with 0.112 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (42nd in the field), 5.118 SG: Approach the Green (ninth), and 8.934 SG: Putting (first) en route to winning this tournament in 2024.
    • Taylor's average driving distance was 293.8 (35th in field), he hit 81.94% of greens in regulation (second), with 28.25 putts per round (seventh) en route to his win last year.

    Dunlap's recent performances

    • Dunlap has finished in the top 20 twice over his last five appearances, finishing as high as the top 10 in one of those outings.
    • Over his last five tournaments, Dunlap has finished within three shots of the leader once and carded a score that's better than average once.
    • In his last five tournaments, his average score has been 7-under.
    • Off the tee, Nick Dunlap has averaged 299.7 yards in his past five tournaments.
    • Dunlap is averaging 1.545 in terms of Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • Dunlap is averaging -0.674 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
    Dunlap's advanced stats and rankings

    • Dunlap's Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of -0.245 last season ranked 149th on TOUR, and his 57% driving accuracy average ranked 156th.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach last season, Dunlap ranked 65th on TOUR with an average of 0.205 per round. Additionally, he ranked 157th with a Greens in Regulation mark of 64.26%.
    • On the greens, Dunlap's -0.006 Strokes Gained: Putting mark ranked 101st last season, and his 28.57 putts-per-round average ranked 38th.
    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Driving Distance40307.3299.7
    Greens in Regulation %15764.26%59.36%
    Putts Per Round3828.5728.4
    Par Breakers1027.94%20.76%
    Bogey Avoidance15516.58%8.48%

    Dunlap's best finishes

    • Dunlap last season played 24 tournaments, picking up one win with two top-five finishes and three finishes in the top 10.
    • In those 24 events, he made the cut 16 times (66.7%).
    • Last season Dunlap's best performance came at the FedEx St. Jude Championship. He shot 13-under and took home the title (his only win last season).
    • Dunlap collected 701 points last season, ranking 68th in the FedExCup standings.

    Dunlap's best Strokes Gained performances

    • Last season Dunlap delivered his best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee effort at the Rocket Mortgage Classic, ranking eighth in the field at 3.162. In that tournament, he finished 10th.
    • Dunlap posted his best Strokes Gained: Approach performance last season at the Sanderson Farms Championship (October 2024), ranking eighth in the field with a mark of 5.442.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Dunlap's best performance last season was in April 2024 at the RBC Heritage, where he ranked 18th in the field with a mark of 2.103. He finished 69th in that tournament.
    • At the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday in June 2024, Dunlap delivered his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark last season -- 5.969, which ranked him third in the field. He finished 12th in that tournament.
    • Dunlap recorded his best Strokes Gained: Total mark last season (9.048) at the Texas Children's Houston Open, which was held in March 2024. That performance ranked 11th in the field (he finished 11th in that tournament).

    Dunlap's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee149-0.245-3.909
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green650.2051.213
    Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green134-0.1090.478
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting101-0.0061.545
    Average Strokes Gained: Total126-0.155-0.674

    Dunlap's past results

    DateTournament NameResultRound ScoresTo ParFedExCup Points
    February 15-18The Genesis InvitationalMC70-75+3--
    February 29 - March 3Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches5367-70-71-71-57
    March 7-10Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard4872-74-75-71+414
    March 14-17THE PLAYERS ChampionshipMC77-70+3--
    March 28-31Texas Children's Houston Open1168-71-63-69-965
    April 11-14Masters TournamentMC77-74+7--
    April 18-21RBC Heritage6975-73-68-74+66
    May 2-5THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson3066-67-67-70-1421
    May 9-12Wells Fargo Championship2469-72-72-72+170
    May 16-19PGA ChampionshipMC74-73+5--
    June 6-9the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday1270-73-70-75E145
    June 13-16U.S. OpenMC73-73+6--
    June 20-23Travelers Championship6668-70-73-68-17
    June 27-30Rocket Mortgage Classic1067-69-67-71-1462
    July 4-7John Deere ClassicMC69-70-3--
    July 25-283M OpenMC71-75+4--
    August 8-11Wyndham ChampionshipMC70-68-2--
    August 15-18FedEx St. Jude Championship567-65-66-69-13420
    August 22-25BMW Championship3169-72-70-77E103
    October 3-6Sanderson Farms Championship2869-66-70-68-15--
    December 5-8Hero World Challenge1668-73-70-76-1--
    December 13-15Grant Thornton Invitational1665-76-64E--
    January 2-5The Sentry5576-70-68-71-711
    January 9-12Sony Open in Hawaii1068-67-67-66-1264
    January 16-19The American Express3467-69-71-68-1318
    January 30 - February 2AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am5869-68-72-74-58

    All stats in this article are accurate for Dunlap as of the start of the WM Phoenix Open.

    Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.