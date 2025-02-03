Min Woo Lee betting profile: WM Phoenix Open

Last season Lee's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee performance came at THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson, where his 5.500 mark ranked second in the field.

Lee's best Strokes Gained: Approach performance last season came at the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches in February 2024, as he ranked fourth in the field with a mark of 6.020.

In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Lee's best performance last season was in June 2024 at the Rocket Mortgage Classic, where he ranked No. 1 in the field with a mark of 5.272. He finished second in that event.

At the Rocket Mortgage Classic in June 2024, Lee delivered a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 2.223, his best mark last season. That ranked him 35th in the field (he finished second in that event).