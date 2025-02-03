Min Woo Lee betting profile: WM Phoenix Open
Min Woo Lee hits the links Feb. 6-9 in the 2025 WM Phoenix Open at TPC Scottsdale following a 17th-place finish in the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am his last time in competition.
The WM Phoenix Open tournament and course info
- Date: Feb. 6-9, 2025
- Location: Scottsdale, Arizona, USA
- Course: TPC Scottsdale
- Par: 71 / 7,261 yards
- Purse: $9.2M
- Previous winner: Nick Taylor
At the WM Phoenix Open
- Lee has entered the WM Phoenix Open once recently (in 2024), posting a score of even-par and finishing 71st.
- With numbers of 0.112 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (42nd in field), 5.118 in SG: Approach the Green (ninth), and 8.934 in SG: Putting (first), Nick Taylor won this tournament in 2024.
- Taylor's average driving distance was 293.8 (35th in field), he hit 81.94% of greens in regulation (second), with 28.25 putts per round (seventh) en route to his win last year.
Lee's recent history at the WM Phoenix Open
|Date
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|2/8/2024
|71
|71-69-71-73
|E
Lee's recent performances
- Lee has finished in the top 20 in one of his last five appearances.
- Lee has finished with a better-than-average score in three of his last five tournaments.
- He has finished with an average score of -8 those four times he's made the cut.
- In terms of driving distance, Min Woo Lee has averaged 316.6 yards in his past five starts.
- Lee has an average of -1.009 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Lee is averaging 2.029 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Lee's advanced stats and rankings
- Lee posted a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of 0.690 last season (fifth on TOUR). His average driving distance (314.8 yards) ranked seventh, while his 61.2% driving accuracy average ranked 109th.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach last season, Lee had a -0.213 mark (139th on TOUR).
- On the greens, Lee's -0.110 Strokes Gained: Putting mark ranked 118th last season, while he averaged 29.11 putts per round (106th).
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Driving Distance
|7
|314.8
|316.6
|Greens in Regulation %
|137
|65.40%
|70.99%
|Putts Per Round
|106
|29.11
|29.5
|Par Breakers
|47
|25.67%
|26.23%
|Bogey Avoidance
|166
|17.17%
|13.89%
Lee's best finishes
- Lee teed off in 20 tournaments last season, securing two finishes in the top five.
- In those 20 tournaments, he had a 85% success rate in terms of making the cut (17 cuts made).
- Last season Lee had his best performance at the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches at PGA National Resort (The Champion). He shot 14-under and finished second (three shots back of the winner).
- Lee's 783 points last season ranked him 63rd in the FedExCup standings.
Lee's best Strokes Gained performances
- Last season Lee's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee performance came at THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson, where his 5.500 mark ranked second in the field.
- Lee's best Strokes Gained: Approach performance last season came at the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches in February 2024, as he ranked fourth in the field with a mark of 6.020.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Lee's best performance last season was in June 2024 at the Rocket Mortgage Classic, where he ranked No. 1 in the field with a mark of 5.272. He finished second in that event.
- At the Rocket Mortgage Classic in June 2024, Lee delivered a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 2.223, his best mark last season. That ranked him 35th in the field (he finished second in that event).
- Lee delivered his best Strokes Gained: Total mark last season (11.351) at the Rocket Mortgage Classic (June 2024), which ranked him second in the field. He finished second in that event.
Lee's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|5
|0.690
|1.861
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|139
|-0.213
|1.035
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|68
|0.111
|0.142
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|118
|-0.110
|-1.009
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|56
|0.478
|2.029
Lee's past results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|February 8-11
|WM Phoenix Open
|71
|71-69-71-73
|E
|3
|February 29 - March 3
|Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|2
|67-70-66-67
|-14
|245
|March 7-10
|Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard
|44
|69-73-76-73
|+3
|16
|March 14-17
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|54
|73-70-73-70
|-2
|9
|March 21-24
|Valspar Championship
|MC
|74-75
|+7
|--
|April 11-14
|Masters Tournament
|22
|74-74-75-69
|+4
|73
|May 2-5
|THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|24
|66-68-66-69
|-15
|33
|May 16-19
|PGA Championship
|26
|72-66-70-67
|-9
|50
|May 23-26
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|24
|69-68-68-74
|-1
|32
|June 13-16
|U.S. Open
|21
|73-69-72-71
|+5
|85
|June 27-30
|Rocket Mortgage Classic
|2
|68-68-66-69
|-17
|184
|July 11-13
|Genesis Scottish Open
|73
|67-70-70-75
|+2
|3
|July 18-20
|The Open Championship
|MC
|71-80
|+9
|--
|August 1-3
|Men’s Olympic Golf Competition
|22
|76-65-68-68
|-7
|--
|August 8-11
|Wyndham Championship
|MC
|69-71
|E
|--
|August 15-18
|FedEx St. Jude Championship
|22
|70-68-70-66
|-6
|140
|September 12-15
|Procore Championship
|32
|68-69-73-71
|-7
|--
|October 24-26
|ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP
|27
|69-69-69-65
|-8
|--
|January 30 - February 2
|AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am
|17
|69-71-68-69
|-11
|60
All stats in this article are accurate for Lee as of the start of the WM Phoenix Open.
