Min Woo Lee betting profile: WM Phoenix Open

    Min Woo Lee hits the links Feb. 6-9 in the 2025 WM Phoenix Open at TPC Scottsdale following a 17th-place finish in the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am his last time in competition.

    The WM Phoenix Open tournament and course info

    • Date: Feb. 6-9, 2025
    • Location: Scottsdale, Arizona, USA
    • Course: TPC Scottsdale
    • Par: 71 / 7,261 yards
    • Purse: $9.2M
    • Previous winner: Nick Taylor

    At the WM Phoenix Open

    • Lee has entered the WM Phoenix Open once recently (in 2024), posting a score of even-par and finishing 71st.
    • With numbers of 0.112 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (42nd in field), 5.118 in SG: Approach the Green (ninth), and 8.934 in SG: Putting (first), Nick Taylor won this tournament in 2024.
    • Taylor's average driving distance was 293.8 (35th in field), he hit 81.94% of greens in regulation (second), with 28.25 putts per round (seventh) en route to his win last year.

    Lee's recent history at the WM Phoenix Open

    DateResultRound ScoresTo Par
    2/8/20247171-69-71-73E

    Lee's recent performances

    • Lee has finished in the top 20 in one of his last five appearances.
    • Lee has finished with a better-than-average score in three of his last five tournaments.
    • He has finished with an average score of -8 those four times he's made the cut.
    • In terms of driving distance, Min Woo Lee has averaged 316.6 yards in his past five starts.
    • Lee has an average of -1.009 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • Lee is averaging 2.029 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
    Lee's advanced stats and rankings

    • Lee posted a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of 0.690 last season (fifth on TOUR). His average driving distance (314.8 yards) ranked seventh, while his 61.2% driving accuracy average ranked 109th.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach last season, Lee had a -0.213 mark (139th on TOUR).
    • On the greens, Lee's -0.110 Strokes Gained: Putting mark ranked 118th last season, while he averaged 29.11 putts per round (106th).
    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Driving Distance7314.8316.6
    Greens in Regulation %13765.40%70.99%
    Putts Per Round10629.1129.5
    Par Breakers4725.67%26.23%
    Bogey Avoidance16617.17%13.89%

    Lee's best finishes

    • Lee teed off in 20 tournaments last season, securing two finishes in the top five.
    • In those 20 tournaments, he had a 85% success rate in terms of making the cut (17 cuts made).
    • Last season Lee had his best performance at the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches at PGA National Resort (The Champion). He shot 14-under and finished second (three shots back of the winner).
    • Lee's 783 points last season ranked him 63rd in the FedExCup standings.

    Lee's best Strokes Gained performances

    • Last season Lee's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee performance came at THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson, where his 5.500 mark ranked second in the field.
    • Lee's best Strokes Gained: Approach performance last season came at the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches in February 2024, as he ranked fourth in the field with a mark of 6.020.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Lee's best performance last season was in June 2024 at the Rocket Mortgage Classic, where he ranked No. 1 in the field with a mark of 5.272. He finished second in that event.
    • At the Rocket Mortgage Classic in June 2024, Lee delivered a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 2.223, his best mark last season. That ranked him 35th in the field (he finished second in that event).
    • Lee delivered his best Strokes Gained: Total mark last season (11.351) at the Rocket Mortgage Classic (June 2024), which ranked him second in the field. He finished second in that event.

    Lee's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee50.6901.861
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green139-0.2131.035
    Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green680.1110.142
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting118-0.110-1.009
    Average Strokes Gained: Total560.4782.029

    Lee's past results

    DateTournament NameResultRound ScoresTo ParFedExCup Points
    February 8-11WM Phoenix Open7171-69-71-73E3
    February 29 - March 3Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches267-70-66-67-14245
    March 7-10Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard4469-73-76-73+316
    March 14-17THE PLAYERS Championship5473-70-73-70-29
    March 21-24Valspar ChampionshipMC74-75+7--
    April 11-14Masters Tournament2274-74-75-69+473
    May 2-5THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson2466-68-66-69-1533
    May 16-19PGA Championship2672-66-70-67-950
    May 23-26Charles Schwab Challenge2469-68-68-74-132
    June 13-16U.S. Open2173-69-72-71+585
    June 27-30Rocket Mortgage Classic268-68-66-69-17184
    July 11-13Genesis Scottish Open7367-70-70-75+23
    July 18-20The Open ChampionshipMC71-80+9--
    August 1-3Men’s Olympic Golf Competition2276-65-68-68-7--
    August 8-11Wyndham ChampionshipMC69-71E--
    August 15-18FedEx St. Jude Championship2270-68-70-66-6140
    September 12-15Procore Championship3268-69-73-71-7--
    October 24-26ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP2769-69-69-65-8--
    January 30 - February 2AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am1769-71-68-69-1160

    All stats in this article are accurate for Lee as of the start of the WM Phoenix Open.

    Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.