Michael Thorbjornsen betting profile: WM Phoenix Open

Last season Thorbjornsen produced his best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee mark at the John Deere Classic, ranking fifth in the field at 4.527. In that tournament, he finished second.

Thorbjornsen's best Strokes Gained: Approach effort last season came at the John Deere Classic, where he ranked 13th in the field with a mark of 5.073 (he finished second in that event).

In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Thorbjornsen's best performance last season was at the Travelers Championship in June 2024, as he ranked ninth in the field with a mark of 2.796.

At the Sanderson Farms Championship in October 2024, Thorbjornsen delivered his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark last season (5.914). That ranked seventh in the field.