Michael Thorbjornsen betting profile: WM Phoenix Open
1 Min Read
Michael Thorbjornsen takes the course in the 2025 WM Phoenix Open Feb. 6-9. He is aiming for better results than his last competition when he missed the cut at the Farmers Insurance Open.
The WM Phoenix Open tournament and course info
- Date: Feb. 6-9, 2025
- Location: Scottsdale, Arizona, USA
- Course: TPC Scottsdale
- Par: 71 / 7,261 yards
- Purse: $9.2M
- Previous winner: Nick Taylor
At the WM Phoenix Open
- This is Thorbjornsen's first time playing at the WM Phoenix Open in the past five years.
- Nick Taylor won this tournament in 2024 with numbers of 0.112 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (42nd in field), 5.118 in SG: Approach the Green (ninth), and 8.934 in SG: Putting (first).
- Taylor averaged 293.8 yards off the tee (35th in field), had a greens in regulation percentage of 81.94% (second), and attempted 28.25 putts per round (seventh) in that victory a year ago.
Thorbjornsen's recent performances
- Thorbjornsen has finished in the top 10 twice over his last five appearances.
- He has made two cuts over his last five tournaments.
- Over his last five tournaments, Thorbjornsen has finished within three shots of the leader once and five or fewer strokes back of the winner twice. He's carded a score that's better than average twice.
- He has carded an average score of 16-under over his last five appearances.
- Off the tee, Michael Thorbjornsen has averaged 319.8 yards in his past five tournaments.
- In his past five starts, Thorbjornsen is averaging 0.970 Strokes Gained: Putting.
- Thorbjornsen is averaging 1.924 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Thorbjornsen's advanced stats and rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Driving Distance
|-
|316.3
|319.8
|Greens in Regulation %
|-
|72.03%
|73.02%
|Putts Per Round
|-
|28.38
|29.1
|Par Breakers
|-
|27.97%
|28.97%
|Bogey Avoidance
|-
|11.88%
|10.32%
A dash represents a stat in which a player has not played a qualifying number of rounds this FedExCup season.
Thorbjornsen's best finishes
- Last season Thorbjornsen played 10 tournaments, earning one top-five finish and collecting three finishes in the top 10.
- In those 10 events, he made the cut five times, a success rate of 50%.
- Last season Thorbjornsen's best performance came when he shot 24-under and finished second at the John Deere Classic.
- With 232 points last season, Thorbjornsen ranked 137th in the FedExCup standings.
Thorbjornsen's best Strokes Gained performances
- Last season Thorbjornsen produced his best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee mark at the John Deere Classic, ranking fifth in the field at 4.527. In that tournament, he finished second.
- Thorbjornsen's best Strokes Gained: Approach effort last season came at the John Deere Classic, where he ranked 13th in the field with a mark of 5.073 (he finished second in that event).
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Thorbjornsen's best performance last season was at the Travelers Championship in June 2024, as he ranked ninth in the field with a mark of 2.796.
- At the Sanderson Farms Championship in October 2024, Thorbjornsen delivered his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark last season (5.914). That ranked seventh in the field.
- Thorbjornsen recorded his best Strokes Gained: Total mark last season (14.694) at the John Deere Classic, which was held in July 2024. That performance ranked second in the field (he finished second in that event).
Thorbjornsen's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|-
|-
|-0.132
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|-
|-
|0.639
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|-
|-
|0.446
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|-
|-
|0.970
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|-
|-
|1.924
A dash represents a stat in which a player has not played a qualifying number of rounds this FedExCup season.
Thorbjornsen's past results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|June 20-23
|Travelers Championship
|39
|72-64-66-70
|-8
|20
|June 27-30
|Rocket Mortgage Classic
|MC
|68-73
|-3
|--
|July 4-7
|John Deere Classic
|2
|67-64-66-63
|-24
|208
|July 11-14
|ISCO Championship
|MC
|73-72
|+1
|--
|July 25-28
|3M Open
|MC
|66-77
|+1
|--
|August 8-11
|Wyndham Championship
|MC
|71-71
|+2
|--
|September 12-15
|Procore Championship
|50
|71-66-70-78
|-3
|--
|October 3-6
|Sanderson Farms Championship
|8
|63-69-69-68
|-19
|--
|October 10-13
|Black Desert Championship
|W/D
|67
|-4
|--
|November 21-24
|The RSM Classic
|8
|64-69-67-69
|-13
|--
|January 16-19
|The American Express
|MC
|65-68-75
|-8
|--
|January 22-25
|Farmers Insurance Open
|MC
|69-77
|+2
|--
All stats in this article are accurate for Thorbjornsen as of the start of the WM Phoenix Open.
Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.
Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.