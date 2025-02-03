McClure Meissner betting profile: WM Phoenix Open

Last season Meissner's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee effort came at the RBC Canadian Open, where he ranked fourth in the field with a mark of 4.771 (he finished 57th in that tournament).

Meissner's best Strokes Gained: Approach mark last season came at the Black Desert Championship in October 2024, as he produced a 7.363 mark, which ranked him third in the field. He finished 25th in that event.

In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Meissner's best performance last season was in April 2024 at the Valero Texas Open, where he ranked sixth in the field with a mark of 4.593. He finished 10th in that event.

At the Wyndham Championship in August 2024, Meissner recorded his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark last season -- 4.478, which ranked him 11th in the field. He finished 12th in that tournament.