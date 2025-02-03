McClure Meissner betting profile: WM Phoenix Open
McClure Meissner hits the links Feb. 6-9 in the 2025 WM Phoenix Open at TPC Scottsdale following a 52nd-place finish in the Farmers Insurance Open his last time in competition.
The WM Phoenix Open tournament and course info
- Date: Feb. 6-9, 2025
- Location: Scottsdale, Arizona, USA
- Course: TPC Scottsdale
- Par: 71 / 7,261 yards
- Purse: $9.2M
- Previous winner: Nick Taylor
At the WM Phoenix Open
- In the past five years, this is Meissner's first time playing at the WM Phoenix Open.
- With numbers of 0.112 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (42nd in field), 5.118 in SG: Approach the Green (ninth), and 8.934 in SG: Putting (first), Nick Taylor won this tournament in 2024.
- En route to his victory last year, Taylor posted an average driving distance of 293.8 (35th in field), hit 81.94% of greens in regulation (second), and took 28.25 putts per round (seventh).
Meissner's recent performances
- In his last five tournaments, Meissner has an average finish of 39th.
- Meissner has finished with a score lower than the tournament average in three of his last five appearances, including one finish within five strokes of the leader.
- He has finished with an average score of -7 those five times he's made the cut.
- In terms of driving distance, McClure Meissner has averaged 311.2 yards in his past five starts.
- Meissner is averaging -0.294 in terms of Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Looking at Strokes Gained: Total, Meissner has an average of 2.771 in his past five tournaments.
Meissner's advanced stats and rankings
- Meissner had a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of 0.184 last season, which ranked 62nd on TOUR. Meanwhile his average driving distance (302.8 yards) ranked 71st.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach last season, Meissner sported a 0.405 mark (26th on TOUR).
- On the greens, Meissner's -0.056 Strokes Gained: Putting mark placed him 110th on TOUR last season, and his 29.25 putts-per-round average ranked 126th. He broke par 25.62% of the time (51st).
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Driving Distance
|71
|302.8
|311.2
|Greens in Regulation %
|34
|69.98%
|71.94%
|Putts Per Round
|126
|29.25
|29.4
|Par Breakers
|51
|25.62%
|21.11%
|Bogey Avoidance
|28
|12.89%
|9.44%
Meissner's best finishes
- Meissner played 24 tournaments last season, securing one finish in the top five and earning two top-10 finishes.
- In those 24 events, he made the cut 15 times (62.5%).
- Last season Meissner put up his best performance at the Charles Schwab Challenge, where he finished fifth with a score of 5-under (nine shots back of the winner).
- With 475 points last season, Meissner finished 89th in the FedExCup standings.
Meissner's best Strokes Gained performances
- Last season Meissner's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee effort came at the RBC Canadian Open, where he ranked fourth in the field with a mark of 4.771 (he finished 57th in that tournament).
- Meissner's best Strokes Gained: Approach mark last season came at the Black Desert Championship in October 2024, as he produced a 7.363 mark, which ranked him third in the field. He finished 25th in that event.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Meissner's best performance last season was in April 2024 at the Valero Texas Open, where he ranked sixth in the field with a mark of 4.593. He finished 10th in that event.
- At the Wyndham Championship in August 2024, Meissner recorded his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark last season -- 4.478, which ranked him 11th in the field. He finished 12th in that tournament.
- Meissner delivered his best Strokes Gained: Total mark last season (8.337) at the Charles Schwab Challenge (which ranked him fifth in the field). In that tournament, he finished fifth.
Meissner's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|62
|0.184
|0.230
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|26
|0.405
|2.668
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|45
|0.172
|0.166
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|110
|-0.056
|-0.294
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|35
|0.706
|2.771
Meissner's past results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|February 22-25
|Mexico Open at Vidanta
|MC
|72-74
|+4
|--
|February 29 - March 3
|Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|53
|72-68-70-69
|-5
|7
|March 7-10
|Puerto Rico Open
|23
|73-65-71-67
|-12
|20
|March 21-24
|Valspar Championship
|26
|73-68-73-67
|-3
|30
|March 28-31
|Texas Children's Houston Open
|MC
|68-75
|+3
|--
|April 4-7
|Valero Texas Open
|10
|72-73-68-69
|-6
|68
|April 18-21
|Corales Puntacana Championship
|MC
|70-71
|-3
|--
|April 25-28
|Zurich Classic of New Orleans
|23
|63-70-65-72
|-18
|9
|May 2-5
|THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|MC
|71-67
|-4
|--
|May 9-12
|Myrtle Beach Classic
|13
|70-68-68-65
|-13
|31
|May 23-26
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|5
|71-70-66-68
|-5
|96
|May 30 - June 2
|RBC Canadian Open
|57
|67-73-68-72
|E
|5
|June 13-16
|U.S. Open
|MC
|72-77
|+9
|--
|June 27-30
|Rocket Mortgage Classic
|MC
|73-68
|-3
|--
|July 4-7
|John Deere Classic
|20
|67-68-66-66
|-17
|43
|July 11-14
|ISCO Championship
|16
|69-66-68-68
|-17
|29
|July 25-28
|3M Open
|59
|71-69-67-74
|-3
|5
|August 8-11
|Wyndham Championship
|12
|65-70-67-67
|-11
|53
|September 12-15
|Procore Championship
|MC
|71-74
|+1
|--
|October 3-6
|Sanderson Farms Championship
|37
|67-71-66-71
|-13
|--
|October 10-13
|Black Desert Championship
|25
|66-69-70-66
|-13
|--
|October 24-26
|ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP
|27
|69-69-67-67
|-8
|--
|January 9-12
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|21
|67-67-68-68
|-10
|36
|January 16-19
|The American Express
|68
|71-69-67-74
|-7
|3
|January 22-25
|Farmers Insurance Open
|52
|69-76-73-75
|+5
|7
All stats in this article are accurate for Meissner as of the start of the WM Phoenix Open.
Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.