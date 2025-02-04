Max McGreevy betting profile: WM Phoenix Open

Last season McGreevy's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee effort came at the Black Desert Championship, where his 3.566 mark ranked 10th in the field.

McGreevy's best Strokes Gained: Approach effort last season came at THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson in May 2024, as he ranked No. 1 in the field with a mark of 6.858.

When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, McGreevy's best effort last season was at the Black Desert Championship in October 2024, as he delivered a 1.450 mark, which ranked him 17th in the field. He finished 11th in that tournament.

At the Black Desert Championship in October 2024, McGreevy recorded his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark last season (2.423). That ranked 24th in the field.