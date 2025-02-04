Max McGreevy betting profile: WM Phoenix Open
JACKSON, NEW JERSEY - AUGUST 16: Max McGreevy of the United States plays his shot from the 14th hole during the second round of the Magnit Championship presented by Woodhouse at Metedeconk National Golf Club on August 16, 2024 in Jackson, New Jersey. (Photo by Brennan Asplen/Getty Images)
Max McGreevy didn't fare well the last time he hit the links in the WM Phoenix Open in 2023, failing to make the cut. He seeks better results this time around at TPC Scottsdale.
The WM Phoenix Open tournament and course info
- Date: Feb. 6-9, 2025
- Location: Scottsdale, Arizona, USA
- Course: TPC Scottsdale
- Par: 71 / 7,261 yards
- Purse: $9.2M
- Previous winner: Nick Taylor
At the WM Phoenix Open
- McGreevy has entered the WM Phoenix Open once in recent years (in 2023), posting a score of 6-over and missing the cut.
- When Nick Taylor won this tournament in 2024, he had 0.112 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (42nd in the field), 5.118 SG: Approach the Green (ninth), and 8.934 SG: Putting (first).
- In addition, Taylor's average driving distance was 293.8 (35th in field), he hit 81.94% of greens in regulation (second), and he averaged 28.25 putts per round (seventh).
McGreevy's recent history at the WM Phoenix Open
|Date
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|2/9/2023
|MC
|71-77
|+6
McGreevy's recent performances
- McGreevy has posted one top-10 finish and two top-20 finishes over his last five appearances.
- He's made the cut in two of his last five appearances.
- Over his last five tournaments, McGreevy has finished within three shots of the leader once and carded a score that's better than average twice.
- In his last five tournaments, his average score has been 11-under.
- In terms of driving distance, Max McGreevy has averaged 301.1 yards in his past five starts.
- In his past five starts, McGreevy is averaging -0.474 Strokes Gained: Putting.
- In his past five starts, McGreevy is averaging 1.540 Strokes Gained: Total.
McGreevy's advanced stats and rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Driving Distance
|-
|312.3
|301.1
|Greens in Regulation %
|-
|77.08%
|71.83%
|Putts Per Round
|-
|29.00
|29.4
|Par Breakers
|-
|30.56%
|23.81%
|Bogey Avoidance
|-
|10.42%
|11.90%
A dash represents a stat in which a player has not played a qualifying number of rounds this FedExCup season.
McGreevy's best finishes
- McGreevy took part in two tournaments last season, and he did not secure a top-10 finish.
- In those two events, he made the cut two times (100%).
- Last season McGreevy put up his best performance at the Black Desert Championship at Black Desert Resort Golf Course. He shot 15-under and finished 11th (eight shots back of the winner).
McGreevy's best Strokes Gained performances
- Last season McGreevy's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee effort came at the Black Desert Championship, where his 3.566 mark ranked 10th in the field.
- McGreevy's best Strokes Gained: Approach effort last season came at THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson in May 2024, as he ranked No. 1 in the field with a mark of 6.858.
- When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, McGreevy's best effort last season was at the Black Desert Championship in October 2024, as he delivered a 1.450 mark, which ranked him 17th in the field. He finished 11th in that tournament.
- At the Black Desert Championship in October 2024, McGreevy recorded his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark last season (2.423). That ranked 24th in the field.
- McGreevy posted his best Strokes Gained: Total mark last season (7.125) at the Black Desert Championship, which was held in October 2024. That performance ranked 11th in the field (he finished 11th in that event).
McGreevy's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|-
|-
|1.187
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|-
|-
|0.521
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|-
|-
|0.306
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|-
|-
|-0.474
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|-
|-
|1.540
A dash represents a stat in which a player has not played a qualifying number of rounds this FedExCup season.
McGreevy's past results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|May 2-5
|THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|30
|67-66-71-66
|-14
|--
|October 10-13
|Black Desert Championship
|11
|68-68-64-69
|-15
|--
|January 9-12
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|MC
|70-68
|-2
|--
|January 16-19
|The American Express
|MC
|70-74-68
|-4
|--
|January 22-25
|Farmers Insurance Open
|W/D
|71
|-1
|--
All stats in this article are accurate for McGreevy as of the start of the WM Phoenix Open.
