Max Homa betting profile: WM Phoenix Open

Last season Homa's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee effort came at The Sentry, where his 3.081 mark ranked fourth in the field.

Homa's best Strokes Gained: Approach mark last season came at the BMW Championship in August 2024, as he ranked third in the field with a mark of 6.404.

In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Homa's best performance last season was at the Wells Fargo Championship in May 2024, as he ranked fifth in the field with a mark of 3.609.

At the Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard in March 2024, Homa delivered a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 5.465 (his best mark last season), which ranked third in the field. He finished eighth in that tournament.