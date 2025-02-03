PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch & ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsFantasy & BettingSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
4H AGO

Max Homa betting profile: WM Phoenix Open

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

    Max Homa will play Feb. 6-9 in Scottsdale, Arizona, USA, at the 2025 WM Phoenix Open. In his last tournament he took 53rd in the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am, shooting 6-under at Pebble Beach Golf Links.

    Latest odds for Homa at the WM Phoenix Open.

    The WM Phoenix Open tournament and course info

    • Date: Feb. 6-9, 2025
    • Location: Scottsdale, Arizona, USA
    • Course: TPC Scottsdale
    • Par: 71 / 7,261 yards
    • Purse: $9.2M
    • Previous winner: Nick Taylor

    At the WM Phoenix Open

    • In his last six appearances at the WM Phoenix Open, Homa has an average finish of 25th, and an average score of 8-under.
    • In Homa's most recent appearance at the WM Phoenix Open, in 2024, he failed to make the cut after posting a score of even-par.
    • Nick Taylor won this tournament in 2024 with numbers of 0.112 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (42nd in field), 5.118 in SG: Approach the Green (ninth), and 8.934 in SG: Putting (first).
    • Taylor averaged 293.8 yards off the tee (35th in field), had a greens in regulation percentage of 81.94% (second), and attempted 28.25 putts per round (seventh) in that victory a year ago.

    Homa's recent history at the WM Phoenix Open

    DateResultRound ScoresTo Par
    2/8/2024MC73-69E
    2/9/20233969-69-71-72-3
    2/10/20221469-65-68-71-11
    2/4/20214269-69-68-70-8
    1/30/2020672-67-64-68-13

    Homa's recent performances

    • In his last five tournaments, Homa has an average finish of 35th.
    • He has made three cuts over his last five tournaments.
    • Over his last five appearances, Homa has carded a score that's better than average in two of those outings.
    • He has an average score relative to par of 11-under in his last five appearances.
    • In terms of driving distance, Max Homa has averaged 292.8 yards in his past five starts.
    • In his past five starts, Homa is averaging 0.010 Strokes Gained: Putting.
    • Homa is averaging -0.591 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
    Bet now on Homa .

    Homa's advanced stats and rankings

    • Homa posted a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of -0.383 (164th) last season, while his average driving distance of 300.2 yards ranked 100th on TOUR.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach last season, Homa had a 0.145 mark (86th on TOUR).
    • On the greens, Homa's -0.025 Strokes Gained: Putting mark placed him 106th on TOUR last season, and his 28.59 putts-per-round average ranked 43rd. He broke par 20.89% of the time (176th).
    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Driving Distance100300.2292.8
    Greens in Regulation %15963.71%69.63%
    Putts Per Round4328.5928.6
    Par Breakers17620.89%24.44%
    Bogey Avoidance7313.85%11.48%

    Homa's best finishes

    • Homa participated in 22 tournaments last season, earning one top-five finish and collecting three finishes in the top 10.
    • In those 22 events, he made the cut 18 times, a success rate of 81.8%.
    • Last season Homa had his best performance at the Masters Tournament at Augusta National Golf Club. He shot 4-under and finished third (seven shots back of the winner).
    • Homa placed 35th in the FedExCup standings with 1194 points last season.

    Homa's best Strokes Gained performances

    • Last season Homa's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee effort came at The Sentry, where his 3.081 mark ranked fourth in the field.
    • Homa's best Strokes Gained: Approach mark last season came at the BMW Championship in August 2024, as he ranked third in the field with a mark of 6.404.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Homa's best performance last season was at the Wells Fargo Championship in May 2024, as he ranked fifth in the field with a mark of 3.609.
    • At the Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard in March 2024, Homa delivered a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 5.465 (his best mark last season), which ranked third in the field. He finished eighth in that tournament.
    • Homa delivered his best Strokes Gained: Total mark last season (7.367) at the Farmers Insurance Open in January 2024, a performance that ranked him sixth in the field.

    Homa's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee164-0.3830.731
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green860.145-1.880
    Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green390.2080.547
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting106-0.0250.010
    Average Strokes Gained: Total113-0.054-0.591

    Homa's past results

    DateTournament NameResultRound ScoresTo ParFedExCup Points
    February 8-11WM Phoenix OpenMC73-69E--
    February 15-18The Genesis Invitational1673-65-70-69-7115
    March 7-10Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard871-69-71-73-4191
    March 14-17THE PLAYERS Championship6468-75-74-71E7
    April 4-7Valero Texas Open2568-74-72-70-430
    April 11-14Masters Tournament367-71-73-73-4325
    April 18-21RBC Heritage5571-70-66-75-210
    May 9-12Wells Fargo Championship869-70-72-69-4213
    May 16-19PGA Championship3568-70-69-69-824
    May 23-26Charles Schwab ChallengeMC78-69+7--
    June 6-9the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday2271-73-72-76+480
    June 13-16U.S. OpenMC71-75+6--
    June 20-23Travelers Championship6170-71-70-66-38
    July 11-13Genesis Scottish Open7067-70-73-69-13
    July 18-20The Open Championship4376-72-70-74+816
    August 15-18FedEx St. Jude Championship7069-78-74-70+1112
    August 22-25BMW Championship3374-75-73-67+182
    September 12-15Procore ChampionshipMC71-72-1--
    October 24-26ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP2773-66-67-66-8--
    January 2-5The Sentry2669-69-67-68-1938
    January 22-25Farmers Insurance OpenW/D77+5--
    January 30 - February 2AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am5371-72-70-69-611

    All stats in this article are accurate for Homa as of the start of the WM Phoenix Open.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.