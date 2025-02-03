Max Homa betting profile: WM Phoenix Open
Max Homa will play Feb. 6-9 in Scottsdale, Arizona, USA, at the 2025 WM Phoenix Open. In his last tournament he took 53rd in the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am, shooting 6-under at Pebble Beach Golf Links.
The WM Phoenix Open tournament and course info
- Date: Feb. 6-9, 2025
- Location: Scottsdale, Arizona, USA
- Course: TPC Scottsdale
- Par: 71 / 7,261 yards
- Purse: $9.2M
- Previous winner: Nick Taylor
At the WM Phoenix Open
- In his last six appearances at the WM Phoenix Open, Homa has an average finish of 25th, and an average score of 8-under.
- In Homa's most recent appearance at the WM Phoenix Open, in 2024, he failed to make the cut after posting a score of even-par.
- Nick Taylor won this tournament in 2024 with numbers of 0.112 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (42nd in field), 5.118 in SG: Approach the Green (ninth), and 8.934 in SG: Putting (first).
- Taylor averaged 293.8 yards off the tee (35th in field), had a greens in regulation percentage of 81.94% (second), and attempted 28.25 putts per round (seventh) in that victory a year ago.
Homa's recent history at the WM Phoenix Open
|Date
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|2/8/2024
|MC
|73-69
|E
|2/9/2023
|39
|69-69-71-72
|-3
|2/10/2022
|14
|69-65-68-71
|-11
|2/4/2021
|42
|69-69-68-70
|-8
|1/30/2020
|6
|72-67-64-68
|-13
Homa's recent performances
- In his last five tournaments, Homa has an average finish of 35th.
- He has made three cuts over his last five tournaments.
- Over his last five appearances, Homa has carded a score that's better than average in two of those outings.
- He has an average score relative to par of 11-under in his last five appearances.
- In terms of driving distance, Max Homa has averaged 292.8 yards in his past five starts.
- In his past five starts, Homa is averaging 0.010 Strokes Gained: Putting.
- Homa is averaging -0.591 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Homa's advanced stats and rankings
- Homa posted a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of -0.383 (164th) last season, while his average driving distance of 300.2 yards ranked 100th on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach last season, Homa had a 0.145 mark (86th on TOUR).
- On the greens, Homa's -0.025 Strokes Gained: Putting mark placed him 106th on TOUR last season, and his 28.59 putts-per-round average ranked 43rd. He broke par 20.89% of the time (176th).
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Driving Distance
|100
|300.2
|292.8
|Greens in Regulation %
|159
|63.71%
|69.63%
|Putts Per Round
|43
|28.59
|28.6
|Par Breakers
|176
|20.89%
|24.44%
|Bogey Avoidance
|73
|13.85%
|11.48%
Homa's best finishes
- Homa participated in 22 tournaments last season, earning one top-five finish and collecting three finishes in the top 10.
- In those 22 events, he made the cut 18 times, a success rate of 81.8%.
- Last season Homa had his best performance at the Masters Tournament at Augusta National Golf Club. He shot 4-under and finished third (seven shots back of the winner).
- Homa placed 35th in the FedExCup standings with 1194 points last season.
Homa's best Strokes Gained performances
- Last season Homa's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee effort came at The Sentry, where his 3.081 mark ranked fourth in the field.
- Homa's best Strokes Gained: Approach mark last season came at the BMW Championship in August 2024, as he ranked third in the field with a mark of 6.404.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Homa's best performance last season was at the Wells Fargo Championship in May 2024, as he ranked fifth in the field with a mark of 3.609.
- At the Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard in March 2024, Homa delivered a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 5.465 (his best mark last season), which ranked third in the field. He finished eighth in that tournament.
- Homa delivered his best Strokes Gained: Total mark last season (7.367) at the Farmers Insurance Open in January 2024, a performance that ranked him sixth in the field.
Homa's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|164
|-0.383
|0.731
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|86
|0.145
|-1.880
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|39
|0.208
|0.547
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|106
|-0.025
|0.010
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|113
|-0.054
|-0.591
Homa's past results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|February 8-11
|WM Phoenix Open
|MC
|73-69
|E
|--
|February 15-18
|The Genesis Invitational
|16
|73-65-70-69
|-7
|115
|March 7-10
|Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard
|8
|71-69-71-73
|-4
|191
|March 14-17
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|64
|68-75-74-71
|E
|7
|April 4-7
|Valero Texas Open
|25
|68-74-72-70
|-4
|30
|April 11-14
|Masters Tournament
|3
|67-71-73-73
|-4
|325
|April 18-21
|RBC Heritage
|55
|71-70-66-75
|-2
|10
|May 9-12
|Wells Fargo Championship
|8
|69-70-72-69
|-4
|213
|May 16-19
|PGA Championship
|35
|68-70-69-69
|-8
|24
|May 23-26
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|MC
|78-69
|+7
|--
|June 6-9
|the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday
|22
|71-73-72-76
|+4
|80
|June 13-16
|U.S. Open
|MC
|71-75
|+6
|--
|June 20-23
|Travelers Championship
|61
|70-71-70-66
|-3
|8
|July 11-13
|Genesis Scottish Open
|70
|67-70-73-69
|-1
|3
|July 18-20
|The Open Championship
|43
|76-72-70-74
|+8
|16
|August 15-18
|FedEx St. Jude Championship
|70
|69-78-74-70
|+11
|12
|August 22-25
|BMW Championship
|33
|74-75-73-67
|+1
|82
|September 12-15
|Procore Championship
|MC
|71-72
|-1
|--
|October 24-26
|ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP
|27
|73-66-67-66
|-8
|--
|January 2-5
|The Sentry
|26
|69-69-67-68
|-19
|38
|January 22-25
|Farmers Insurance Open
|W/D
|77
|+5
|--
|January 30 - February 2
|AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am
|53
|71-72-70-69
|-6
|11
All stats in this article are accurate for Homa as of the start of the WM Phoenix Open.
Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.
Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.