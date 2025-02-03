PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch & ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsFantasy & BettingSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
5H AGO

Max Greyserman betting profile: WM Phoenix Open

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

MCKINNEY, TEXAS - MAY 02: Max Greyserman of the United States plays his shot from the ninth tee during the first round of THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson at TPC Craig Ranch on May 02, 2024 in McKinney, Texas. (Photo by Tim Heitman/Getty Images)

    Max Greyserman enters play in Scottsdale, Arizona, USA, seeking better results Feb. 6-9 in the 2025 WM Phoenix Open after missing the cut in his last competition, the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am.

    Latest odds for Greyserman at the WM Phoenix Open.

    The WM Phoenix Open tournament and course info

    • Date: Feb. 6-9, 2025
    • Location: Scottsdale, Arizona, USA
    • Course: TPC Scottsdale
    • Par: 71 / 7,261 yards
    • Purse: $9.2M
    • Previous winner: Nick Taylor

    At the WM Phoenix Open

    • In the past five years, this is Greyserman's first time playing at the WM Phoenix Open.
    • Nick Taylor won this tournament in 2024 with numbers of 0.112 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (42nd in field), 5.118 in SG: Approach the Green (ninth), and 8.934 in SG: Putting (first).
    • Taylor also posted numbers of 293.8 in average driving distance (35th in field), 81.94% in terms of greens in regulation (second), and 28.25 putts per round (seventh).

    Greyserman's recent performances

    • Greyserman has finished in the top 10 twice over his last five tournaments.
    • Out of the last five tournaments he's entered, he made the cut four times.
    • Over his last five appearances, Greyserman has finished in the top 10 twice.
    • He has finished with an average score of -9 those four times he's made the cut.
    • Off the tee, Max Greyserman has averaged 302.7 yards in his past five tournaments.
    • In his past five starts, Greyserman is averaging -0.466 Strokes Gained: Putting.
    • Greyserman is averaging 0.530 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
    Greyserman's advanced stats and rankings

    • Greyserman's Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of 0.180 last season ranked 63rd on TOUR, and his 59.1% driving accuracy average ranked 138th.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach last season, Greyserman ranked 104th on TOUR with an average of 0.013 per round. Additionally, he ranked 60th with a Greens in Regulation mark of 68.54%.
    • On the greens, Greyserman registered a 0.749 Strokes Gained: Putting mark last season, which ranked him second on TOUR, while he ranked 24th with a putts-per-round average of 28.38. He broke par 27.27% of the time (18th on TOUR).
    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Driving Distance17311.0302.7
    Greens in Regulation %6068.54%60.19%
    Putts Per Round2428.3829.1
    Par Breakers1827.27%23.46%
    Bogey Avoidance4113.20%12.04%

    Greyserman's best finishes

    • Greyserman teed off in 26 tournaments last season, securing five finishes in the top five and collecting seven top-10 finishes.
    • In those 26 tournaments, he had a 73.1% success rate in terms of making the cut (19 cuts made).
    • Last season Greyserman's best performance came when he shot 19-under and finished second at the ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP.
    • Greyserman's 1041 points last season ranked him 46th in the FedExCup standings.

    Greyserman's best Strokes Gained performances

    • Last season Greyserman's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee mark came at the John Deere Classic in July 2024, as he produced a 6.662 mark, which ranked him No. 1 in the field. He finished 26th in that event.
    • Greyserman's best Strokes Gained: Approach performance last season came at the 3M Open in July 2024, as he ranked 24th in the field with a mark of 3.614.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Greyserman's best mark last season was at the Texas Children's Houston Open in March 2024, as he ranked fifth in the field with a mark of 3.608.
    • At the ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP in October 2024, Greyserman posted his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark last season (10.383). That ranked No. 1 in the field.
    • Greyserman delivered his best Strokes Gained: Total mark last season (13.544) at the ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP in October 2024. That ranked second in the field.

    Greyserman's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee630.180-0.165
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green1040.0131.615
    Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green128-0.072-0.455
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting20.749-0.466
    Average Strokes Gained: Total200.8700.530

    Greyserman's past results

    DateTournament NameResultRound ScoresTo ParFedExCup Points
    February 22-25Mexico Open at VidantaW/D70-1--
    February 29 - March 3Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches4770-66-69-73-69
    March 7-10Puerto Rico Open1565-69-70-70-1430
    March 21-24Valspar Championship3369-71-72-70-218
    March 28-31Texas Children's Houston Open767-69-67-67-1083
    April 4-7Valero Texas OpenMC77-75+8--
    April 18-21Corales Puntacana Championship4071-65-72-72-89
    April 25-28Zurich Classic of New Orleans464-69-63-69-14473
    May 2-5THE CJ CUP Byron NelsonMC66-75-1--
    May 9-12Myrtle Beach Classic4071-68-66-72-78
    May 23-26Charles Schwab ChallengeMC73-73+6--
    May 30 - June 2RBC Canadian OpenMC70-75+5--
    June 13-16U.S. Open2171-74-72-68+585
    June 27-30Rocket Mortgage Classic3169-70-68-72-919
    July 4-7John Deere Classic2666-66-68-69-1532
    July 11-13Genesis Scottish Open2167-66-69-67-1139
    July 25-283M Open270-68-67-63-16300
    August 8-11Wyndham Championship269-60-66-69-16300
    August 15-18FedEx St. Jude Championship3375-68-70-63-480
    August 22-25BMW Championship2878-72-66-71-1118
    October 24-26ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP264-68-64-65-19--
    November 7-10World Wide Technology Championship468-64-69-65-22--
    December 13-15Grant Thornton Invitational764-66-67E--
    January 2-5The Sentry2470-67-63-72-2043
    January 16-19The American Express769-66-65-69-1983
    January 22-25Farmers Insurance Open4871-73-74-74+49
    January 30 - February 2AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-AmW/D70-72-79+5--

    All stats in this article are accurate for Greyserman as of the start of the WM Phoenix Open.

    Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.