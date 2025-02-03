Max Greyserman betting profile: WM Phoenix Open
MCKINNEY, TEXAS - MAY 02: Max Greyserman of the United States plays his shot from the ninth tee during the first round of THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson at TPC Craig Ranch on May 02, 2024 in McKinney, Texas. (Photo by Tim Heitman/Getty Images)
Max Greyserman enters play in Scottsdale, Arizona, USA, seeking better results Feb. 6-9 in the 2025 WM Phoenix Open after missing the cut in his last competition, the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am.
The WM Phoenix Open tournament and course info
- Date: Feb. 6-9, 2025
- Location: Scottsdale, Arizona, USA
- Course: TPC Scottsdale
- Par: 71 / 7,261 yards
- Purse: $9.2M
- Previous winner: Nick Taylor
At the WM Phoenix Open
- In the past five years, this is Greyserman's first time playing at the WM Phoenix Open.
- Nick Taylor won this tournament in 2024 with numbers of 0.112 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (42nd in field), 5.118 in SG: Approach the Green (ninth), and 8.934 in SG: Putting (first).
- Taylor also posted numbers of 293.8 in average driving distance (35th in field), 81.94% in terms of greens in regulation (second), and 28.25 putts per round (seventh).
Greyserman's recent performances
- Greyserman has finished in the top 10 twice over his last five tournaments.
- Out of the last five tournaments he's entered, he made the cut four times.
- He has finished with an average score of -9 those four times he's made the cut.
- Off the tee, Max Greyserman has averaged 302.7 yards in his past five tournaments.
- In his past five starts, Greyserman is averaging -0.466 Strokes Gained: Putting.
- Greyserman is averaging 0.530 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Greyserman's advanced stats and rankings
- Greyserman's Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of 0.180 last season ranked 63rd on TOUR, and his 59.1% driving accuracy average ranked 138th.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach last season, Greyserman ranked 104th on TOUR with an average of 0.013 per round. Additionally, he ranked 60th with a Greens in Regulation mark of 68.54%.
- On the greens, Greyserman registered a 0.749 Strokes Gained: Putting mark last season, which ranked him second on TOUR, while he ranked 24th with a putts-per-round average of 28.38. He broke par 27.27% of the time (18th on TOUR).
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Driving Distance
|17
|311.0
|302.7
|Greens in Regulation %
|60
|68.54%
|60.19%
|Putts Per Round
|24
|28.38
|29.1
|Par Breakers
|18
|27.27%
|23.46%
|Bogey Avoidance
|41
|13.20%
|12.04%
Greyserman's best finishes
- Greyserman teed off in 26 tournaments last season, securing five finishes in the top five and collecting seven top-10 finishes.
- In those 26 tournaments, he had a 73.1% success rate in terms of making the cut (19 cuts made).
- Last season Greyserman's best performance came when he shot 19-under and finished second at the ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP.
- Greyserman's 1041 points last season ranked him 46th in the FedExCup standings.
Greyserman's best Strokes Gained performances
- Last season Greyserman's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee mark came at the John Deere Classic in July 2024, as he produced a 6.662 mark, which ranked him No. 1 in the field. He finished 26th in that event.
- Greyserman's best Strokes Gained: Approach performance last season came at the 3M Open in July 2024, as he ranked 24th in the field with a mark of 3.614.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Greyserman's best mark last season was at the Texas Children's Houston Open in March 2024, as he ranked fifth in the field with a mark of 3.608.
- At the ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP in October 2024, Greyserman posted his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark last season (10.383). That ranked No. 1 in the field.
- Greyserman delivered his best Strokes Gained: Total mark last season (13.544) at the ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP in October 2024. That ranked second in the field.
Greyserman's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|63
|0.180
|-0.165
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|104
|0.013
|1.615
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|128
|-0.072
|-0.455
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|2
|0.749
|-0.466
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|20
|0.870
|0.530
Greyserman's past results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|February 22-25
|Mexico Open at Vidanta
|W/D
|70
|-1
|--
|February 29 - March 3
|Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|47
|70-66-69-73
|-6
|9
|March 7-10
|Puerto Rico Open
|15
|65-69-70-70
|-14
|30
|March 21-24
|Valspar Championship
|33
|69-71-72-70
|-2
|18
|March 28-31
|Texas Children's Houston Open
|7
|67-69-67-67
|-10
|83
|April 4-7
|Valero Texas Open
|MC
|77-75
|+8
|--
|April 18-21
|Corales Puntacana Championship
|40
|71-65-72-72
|-8
|9
|April 25-28
|Zurich Classic of New Orleans
|4
|64-69-63-69
|-144
|73
|May 2-5
|THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|MC
|66-75
|-1
|--
|May 9-12
|Myrtle Beach Classic
|40
|71-68-66-72
|-7
|8
|May 23-26
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|MC
|73-73
|+6
|--
|May 30 - June 2
|RBC Canadian Open
|MC
|70-75
|+5
|--
|June 13-16
|U.S. Open
|21
|71-74-72-68
|+5
|85
|June 27-30
|Rocket Mortgage Classic
|31
|69-70-68-72
|-9
|19
|July 4-7
|John Deere Classic
|26
|66-66-68-69
|-15
|32
|July 11-13
|Genesis Scottish Open
|21
|67-66-69-67
|-11
|39
|July 25-28
|3M Open
|2
|70-68-67-63
|-16
|300
|August 8-11
|Wyndham Championship
|2
|69-60-66-69
|-16
|300
|August 15-18
|FedEx St. Jude Championship
|33
|75-68-70-63
|-4
|80
|August 22-25
|BMW Championship
|28
|78-72-66-71
|-1
|118
|October 24-26
|ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP
|2
|64-68-64-65
|-19
|--
|November 7-10
|World Wide Technology Championship
|4
|68-64-69-65
|-22
|--
|December 13-15
|Grant Thornton Invitational
|7
|64-66-67
|E
|--
|January 2-5
|The Sentry
|24
|70-67-63-72
|-20
|43
|January 16-19
|The American Express
|7
|69-66-65-69
|-19
|83
|January 22-25
|Farmers Insurance Open
|48
|71-73-74-74
|+4
|9
|January 30 - February 2
|AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am
|W/D
|70-72-79
|+5
|--
All stats in this article are accurate for Greyserman as of the start of the WM Phoenix Open.
