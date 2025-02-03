Matti Schmid betting profile: WM Phoenix Open

Last season Schmid's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee performance came in October 2024 at the Black Desert Championship, where he ranked third in the field with a mark of 4.975. He finished fifth in that tournament.

Schmid posted his best Strokes Gained: Approach mark last season at the 3M Open, ranking 19th in the field at 4.124. In that event, he finished 12th.

When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Schmid's best mark last season was at the Rocket Mortgage Classic in June 2024, as he ranked 12th in the field with a mark of 2.843.

At the Black Desert Championship in October 2024, Schmid recorded his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark last season (6.699), which ranked fifth in the field.