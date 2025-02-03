Matti Schmid betting profile: WM Phoenix Open
1 Min Read
Matti Schmid will play Feb. 6-9 in Scottsdale, Arizona, USA, at the 2025 WM Phoenix Open. In his last tournament he placed 25th in the Farmers Insurance Open, shooting even-par at Torrey Pines Golf Course (South Course).
The WM Phoenix Open tournament and course info
- Date: Feb. 6-9, 2025
- Location: Scottsdale, Arizona, USA
- Course: TPC Scottsdale
- Par: 71 / 7,261 yards
- Purse: $9.2M
- Previous winner: Nick Taylor
At the WM Phoenix Open
- Schmid missed the cut in his lone recent appearance at the WM Phoenix Open in 2024.
- When Nick Taylor won this tournament in 2024, he had 0.112 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (42nd in the field), 5.118 SG: Approach the Green (ninth), and 8.934 SG: Putting (first).
- Taylor's average driving distance was 293.8 (35th in field), he hit 81.94% of greens in regulation (second), with 28.25 putts per round (seventh) en route to his win last year.
Schmid's recent history at the WM Phoenix Open
|Date
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|2/8/2024
|MC
|75-71
|+4
Schmid's recent performances
- In his last five tournaments, Schmid has an average finish of 43rd.
- In the last five times he's played a tournament, he has made the cut twice.
- Schmid has finished with a better-than-average score in one of his last five tournaments.
- He has an average score relative to par of 1-under in his last five tournaments.
- Matti Schmid has averaged 304.8 yards off the tee in his past five tournaments.
- In his past five starts, Schmid is averaging 0.069 Strokes Gained: Putting.
- In his past five starts, Schmid is averaging -0.130 Strokes Gained: Total.
Schmid's advanced stats and rankings
- Schmid's Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of 0.259 last season ranked 47th on TOUR, and his 61% driving accuracy average ranked 110th.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach last season, Schmid ranked 100th on TOUR with an average of 0.035 per round. Additionally, he ranked 41st with a Greens in Regulation mark of 69.73%.
- On the greens, Schmid's 0.260 Strokes Gained: Putting mark ranked 46th last season, while he averaged 29.31 putts per round (134th).
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Driving Distance
|35
|308.2
|304.8
|Greens in Regulation %
|41
|69.73%
|69.63%
|Putts Per Round
|134
|29.31
|29.9
|Par Breakers
|17
|27.28%
|22.96%
|Bogey Avoidance
|88
|14.25%
|14.07%
Schmid's best finishes
- Last season Schmid took part in 28 tournaments, earning two top-five finishes and collecting three finishes in the top 10.
- In those 28 tournaments, he made the cut on 15 occasions.
- Last season Schmid's best performance came at the Shriners Children's Open. He shot 19-under and finished third in that event.
- With 283 points last season, Schmid ranked 125th in the FedExCup standings.
Schmid's best Strokes Gained performances
- Last season Schmid's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee performance came in October 2024 at the Black Desert Championship, where he ranked third in the field with a mark of 4.975. He finished fifth in that tournament.
- Schmid posted his best Strokes Gained: Approach mark last season at the 3M Open, ranking 19th in the field at 4.124. In that event, he finished 12th.
- When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Schmid's best mark last season was at the Rocket Mortgage Classic in June 2024, as he ranked 12th in the field with a mark of 2.843.
- At the Black Desert Championship in October 2024, Schmid recorded his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark last season (6.699), which ranked fifth in the field.
- Schmid posted his best Strokes Gained: Total mark last season (12.288) at the Shriners Children's Open (October 2024), which ranked him third in the field. He finished third in that event.
Schmid's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|47
|0.259
|0.700
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|100
|0.035
|-0.355
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|157
|-0.243
|-0.544
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|46
|0.260
|0.069
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|72
|0.311
|-0.130
Schmid's past results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|February 8-11
|WM Phoenix Open
|MC
|75-71
|+4
|--
|February 22-25
|Mexico Open at Vidanta
|MC
|75-72
|+5
|--
|February 29 - March 3
|Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|MC
|72-71
|+1
|--
|March 7-10
|Puerto Rico Open
|10
|67-65-68-73
|-15
|35
|March 14-17
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|26
|68-68-72-72
|-8
|60
|March 21-24
|Valspar Championship
|17
|70-71-68-71
|-4
|43
|March 28-31
|Texas Children's Houston Open
|21
|68-69-70-67
|-6
|37
|April 4-7
|Valero Texas Open
|69
|69-72-73-76
|+2
|3
|April 18-21
|Corales Puntacana Championship
|11
|70-70-67-67
|-14
|35
|April 25-28
|Zurich Classic of New Orleans
|MC
|70-68
|-72
|--
|May 2-5
|THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|MC
|68-69
|-5
|--
|May 9-12
|Myrtle Beach Classic
|MC
|73-69
|E
|--
|May 23-26
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|MC
|75-71
|+6
|--
|May 30 - June 2
|RBC Canadian Open
|MC
|73-71
|+4
|--
|June 27-30
|Rocket Mortgage Classic
|52
|66-72-72-71
|-7
|7
|July 11-13
|Genesis Scottish Open
|MC
|68-72
|E
|--
|July 25-28
|3M Open
|12
|70-70-65-68
|-11
|56
|August 1-3
|Men’s Olympic Golf Competition
|26
|68-75-69-67
|-5
|--
|August 8-11
|Wyndham Championship
|64
|68-67-75-70
|E
|4
|September 12-15
|Procore Championship
|58
|68-69-78-71
|-2
|--
|October 3-6
|Sanderson Farms Championship
|16
|70-66-67-68
|-17
|--
|October 10-13
|Black Desert Championship
|5
|70-67-67-62
|-18
|--
|October 17-20
|Shriners Children's Open
|3
|64-65-70-66
|-19
|--
|November 7-10
|World Wide Technology Championship
|MC
|73-73
|+2
|--
|November 14-17
|Butterfield Bermuda Championship
|61
|70-64-73-75
|-2
|--
|January 9-12
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|MC
|68-72
|E
|--
|January 16-19
|The American Express
|MC
|64-73-75
|-4
|--
|January 22-25
|Farmers Insurance Open
|25
|71-72-68-77
|E
|31
All stats in this article are accurate for Schmid as of the start of the WM Phoenix Open.
Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.
Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.