PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch & ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsFantasy & BettingSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
4H AGO

Matti Schmid betting profile: WM Phoenix Open

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Matti Schmid betting profile: WM Phoenix Open

    Matti Schmid will play Feb. 6-9 in Scottsdale, Arizona, USA, at the 2025 WM Phoenix Open. In his last tournament he placed 25th in the Farmers Insurance Open, shooting even-par at Torrey Pines Golf Course (South Course).

    Latest odds for Schmid at the WM Phoenix Open.

    The WM Phoenix Open tournament and course info

    • Date: Feb. 6-9, 2025
    • Location: Scottsdale, Arizona, USA
    • Course: TPC Scottsdale
    • Par: 71 / 7,261 yards
    • Purse: $9.2M
    • Previous winner: Nick Taylor

    At the WM Phoenix Open

    • Schmid missed the cut in his lone recent appearance at the WM Phoenix Open in 2024.
    • When Nick Taylor won this tournament in 2024, he had 0.112 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (42nd in the field), 5.118 SG: Approach the Green (ninth), and 8.934 SG: Putting (first).
    • Taylor's average driving distance was 293.8 (35th in field), he hit 81.94% of greens in regulation (second), with 28.25 putts per round (seventh) en route to his win last year.

    Schmid's recent history at the WM Phoenix Open

    DateResultRound ScoresTo Par
    2/8/2024MC75-71+4

    Schmid's recent performances

    • In his last five tournaments, Schmid has an average finish of 43rd.
    • In the last five times he's played a tournament, he has made the cut twice.
    • Schmid has finished with a better-than-average score in one of his last five tournaments.
    • He has an average score relative to par of 1-under in his last five tournaments.
    • Matti Schmid has averaged 304.8 yards off the tee in his past five tournaments.
    • In his past five starts, Schmid is averaging 0.069 Strokes Gained: Putting.
    • In his past five starts, Schmid is averaging -0.130 Strokes Gained: Total.
    Bet now on Schmid .

    Schmid's advanced stats and rankings

    • Schmid's Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of 0.259 last season ranked 47th on TOUR, and his 61% driving accuracy average ranked 110th.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach last season, Schmid ranked 100th on TOUR with an average of 0.035 per round. Additionally, he ranked 41st with a Greens in Regulation mark of 69.73%.
    • On the greens, Schmid's 0.260 Strokes Gained: Putting mark ranked 46th last season, while he averaged 29.31 putts per round (134th).
    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Driving Distance35308.2304.8
    Greens in Regulation %4169.73%69.63%
    Putts Per Round13429.3129.9
    Par Breakers1727.28%22.96%
    Bogey Avoidance8814.25%14.07%

    Schmid's best finishes

    • Last season Schmid took part in 28 tournaments, earning two top-five finishes and collecting three finishes in the top 10.
    • In those 28 tournaments, he made the cut on 15 occasions.
    • Last season Schmid's best performance came at the Shriners Children's Open. He shot 19-under and finished third in that event.
    • With 283 points last season, Schmid ranked 125th in the FedExCup standings.

    Schmid's best Strokes Gained performances

    • Last season Schmid's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee performance came in October 2024 at the Black Desert Championship, where he ranked third in the field with a mark of 4.975. He finished fifth in that tournament.
    • Schmid posted his best Strokes Gained: Approach mark last season at the 3M Open, ranking 19th in the field at 4.124. In that event, he finished 12th.
    • When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Schmid's best mark last season was at the Rocket Mortgage Classic in June 2024, as he ranked 12th in the field with a mark of 2.843.
    • At the Black Desert Championship in October 2024, Schmid recorded his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark last season (6.699), which ranked fifth in the field.
    • Schmid posted his best Strokes Gained: Total mark last season (12.288) at the Shriners Children's Open (October 2024), which ranked him third in the field. He finished third in that event.

    Schmid's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee470.2590.700
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green1000.035-0.355
    Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green157-0.243-0.544
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting460.2600.069
    Average Strokes Gained: Total720.311-0.130

    Schmid's past results

    DateTournament NameResultRound ScoresTo ParFedExCup Points
    February 8-11WM Phoenix OpenMC75-71+4--
    February 22-25Mexico Open at VidantaMC75-72+5--
    February 29 - March 3Cognizant Classic in The Palm BeachesMC72-71+1--
    March 7-10Puerto Rico Open1067-65-68-73-1535
    March 14-17THE PLAYERS Championship2668-68-72-72-860
    March 21-24Valspar Championship1770-71-68-71-443
    March 28-31Texas Children's Houston Open2168-69-70-67-637
    April 4-7Valero Texas Open6969-72-73-76+23
    April 18-21Corales Puntacana Championship1170-70-67-67-1435
    April 25-28Zurich Classic of New OrleansMC70-68-72--
    May 2-5THE CJ CUP Byron NelsonMC68-69-5--
    May 9-12Myrtle Beach ClassicMC73-69E--
    May 23-26Charles Schwab ChallengeMC75-71+6--
    May 30 - June 2RBC Canadian OpenMC73-71+4--
    June 27-30Rocket Mortgage Classic5266-72-72-71-77
    July 11-13Genesis Scottish OpenMC68-72E--
    July 25-283M Open1270-70-65-68-1156
    August 1-3Men’s Olympic Golf Competition2668-75-69-67-5--
    August 8-11Wyndham Championship6468-67-75-70E4
    September 12-15Procore Championship5868-69-78-71-2--
    October 3-6Sanderson Farms Championship1670-66-67-68-17--
    October 10-13Black Desert Championship570-67-67-62-18--
    October 17-20Shriners Children's Open364-65-70-66-19--
    November 7-10World Wide Technology ChampionshipMC73-73+2--
    November 14-17Butterfield Bermuda Championship6170-64-73-75-2--
    January 9-12Sony Open in HawaiiMC68-72E--
    January 16-19The American ExpressMC64-73-75-4--
    January 22-25Farmers Insurance Open2571-72-68-77E31

    All stats in this article are accurate for Schmid as of the start of the WM Phoenix Open.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.