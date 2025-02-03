4H AGO
Matthieu Pavon betting profile: WM Phoenix Open
Matthieu Pavon enters the 2025 WM Phoenix Open Feb. 6-9 after a 73rd-place finish in the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am in his last tournament.
The WM Phoenix Open tournament and course info
- Date: Feb. 6-9, 2025
- Location: Scottsdale, Arizona, USA
- Course: TPC Scottsdale
- Par: 71 / 7,261 yards
- Purse: $9.2M
- Previous winner: Nick Taylor
At the WM Phoenix Open
- In the past five years, this is Pavon's first time competing at the WM Phoenix Open.
- Nick Taylor won this tournament in 2024 with numbers of 0.112 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (42nd in field), 5.118 in SG: Approach the Green (ninth), and 8.934 in SG: Putting (first).
- Taylor averaged 293.8 yards off the tee (35th in field), had a greens in regulation percentage of 81.94% (second), and attempted 28.25 putts per round (seventh) in that victory a year ago.
Pavon's recent performances
- Pavon has finished in the top five in one of his last five tournaments.
- He's made the cut in four of his last five events.
- Over his last five appearances, Pavon has carded a score that's better than average in one of those outings.
- He has carded an average score of 2-under over his last five appearances.
- In terms of driving distance, Matthieu Pavon has averaged 292.6 yards in his past five starts.
- Pavon has an average of 1.360 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Pavon is averaging -5.183 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Pavon's advanced stats and rankings
- Pavon posted a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of 0.027 (104th) last season, while his average driving distance of 300.9 yards ranked 92nd on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach last season, Pavon ranked 53rd on TOUR, putting up an average mark of 0.249, while he ranked 126th with a Greens in Regulation rate of 65.96%.
- On the greens, Pavon registered a 0.125 Strokes Gained: Putting mark last season, which placed him 71st on TOUR, while he ranked 109th with a putts-per-round average of 29.13. He broke par 25.13% of the time (70th on TOUR).
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Driving Distance
|92
|300.9
|292.6
|Greens in Regulation %
|126
|65.96%
|38.24%
|Putts Per Round
|109
|29.13
|29.0
|Par Breakers
|70
|25.13%
|17.97%
|Bogey Avoidance
|172
|17.72%
|13.73%
Pavon's best finishes
- Pavon, who participated in 22 tournaments last season, secured one win with four top-five finishes and five finishes in the top 10.
- In those 22 events, he made the cut 18 times (81.8%).
- Last season Pavon's best performance came at the Grant Thornton Invitational. He shot even-par and took home the title (his only win last season).
- Pavon ranked 16th in the FedExCup standings with 1569 points last season.
Pavon's best Strokes Gained performances
- Last season Pavon's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee performance came at THE PLAYERS Championship, where his 2.349 mark ranked in the field.
- Pavon's best Strokes Gained: Approach performance last season came at the Farmers Insurance Open in January 2024, as he put up a 5.394 mark, which ranked him third in the field. He finished first in that event.
- When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Pavon's best performance last season was in January 2024 at the Farmers Insurance Open, where he ranked 47th in the field with a mark of -0.317. He finished first in that event.
- At the Farmers Insurance Open in January 2024, Pavon delivered his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark last season -- 5.965, which ranked him fifth in the field. He finished first in that tournament.
- Pavon posted his best Strokes Gained: Total mark last season (11.639) in January 2024 at the Farmers Insurance Open. That ranked No. 1 in the field.
Pavon's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|104
|0.027
|0.366
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|53
|0.249
|-4.844
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|178
|-0.414
|-2.065
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|71
|0.125
|1.360
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|110
|-0.014
|-5.183
Pavon's past results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|February 29 - March 3
|Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|28
|67-68-70-70
|-9
|27
|March 7-10
|Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard
|52
|74-68-76-76
|+6
|12
|March 14-17
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|MC
|70-77
|+3
|--
|April 11-14
|Masters Tournament
|12
|70-73-74-72
|+1
|140
|April 18-21
|RBC Heritage
|49
|69-73-70-69
|-3
|12
|May 9-12
|Wells Fargo Championship
|67
|76-74-74-77
|+17
|7
|May 16-19
|PGA Championship
|MC
|76-77
|+11
|--
|June 6-9
|the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday
|MC
|77-75
|+8
|--
|June 13-16
|U.S. Open
|5
|67-70-69-71
|-3
|300
|June 20-23
|Travelers Championship
|16
|71-65-62-68
|-14
|113
|July 11-13
|Genesis Scottish Open
|MC
|74-70
|+4
|--
|July 18-20
|The Open Championship
|50
|72-72-77-72
|+9
|11
|August 1-3
|Men’s Olympic Golf Competition
|58
|71-75-77-74
|+13
|--
|August 15-18
|FedEx St. Jude Championship
|46
|65-73-72-68
|-2
|39
|August 22-25
|BMW Championship
|33
|73-72-76-68
|+1
|82
|August 29 - September 1
|TOUR Championship
|17
|67-69-71-67
|-10
|0
|December 5-8
|Hero World Challenge
|17
|74-73-69-72
|E
|--
|December 13-15
|Grant Thornton Invitational
|5
|63-67-65
|E
|--
|January 2-5
|The Sentry
|48
|74-70-69-68
|-11
|14
|January 22-25
|Farmers Insurance Open
|MC
|73-80
|+9
|--
|January 30 - February 2
|AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am
|73
|68-73-78-71
|+2
|5
All stats in this article are accurate for Pavon as of the start of the WM Phoenix Open.
