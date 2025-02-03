Matthieu Pavon betting profile: WM Phoenix Open

Last season Pavon's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee performance came at THE PLAYERS Championship, where his 2.349 mark ranked in the field.

Pavon's best Strokes Gained: Approach performance last season came at the Farmers Insurance Open in January 2024, as he put up a 5.394 mark, which ranked him third in the field. He finished first in that event.

When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Pavon's best performance last season was in January 2024 at the Farmers Insurance Open, where he ranked 47th in the field with a mark of -0.317. He finished first in that event.

At the Farmers Insurance Open in January 2024, Pavon delivered his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark last season -- 5.965, which ranked him fifth in the field. He finished first in that tournament.