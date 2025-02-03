Matt McCarty betting profile: WM Phoenix Open

Last season McCarty posted his best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee effort at the Black Desert Championship (October 2024), ranking eighth in the field at 3.727.

McCarty's best Strokes Gained: Approach effort last season came in October 2024 at the Black Desert Championship, where he ranked 24th in the field with a mark of 2.151. He finished first in that tournament.

In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, McCarty produced his best effort last season at the Black Desert Championship (October 2024), ranking sixth in the field with a mark of 2.662.

At the Black Desert Championship in October 2024, McCarty recorded his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark last season (6.584, which ranked sixth in the field). In that event, he finished first.