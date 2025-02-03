Matt McCarty betting profile: WM Phoenix Open
Matt McCarty hits the links in the 2025 WM Phoenix Open Feb. 6-9. He is looking for better results than his last competition when he missed the cut at the Farmers Insurance Open.
The WM Phoenix Open tournament and course info
- Date: Feb. 6-9, 2025
- Location: Scottsdale, Arizona, USA
- Course: TPC Scottsdale
- Par: 71 / 7,261 yards
- Purse: $9.2M
- Previous winner: Nick Taylor
At the WM Phoenix Open
- This is McCarty's first time competing at the WM Phoenix Open in the past five years.
- With numbers of 0.112 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (42nd in field), 5.118 in SG: Approach the Green (ninth), and 8.934 in SG: Putting (first), Nick Taylor won this tournament in 2024.
- Taylor's average driving distance was 293.8 (35th in field), he hit 81.94% of greens in regulation (second), with 28.25 putts per round (seventh) en route to his win last year.
McCarty's recent performances
- In his last five tournaments, McCarty has an average finish of 59th.
- He's made the cut in two of his last five events.
- McCarty has not finished within five shots of the winner or posted a better-than-average score in any of his last five events.
- He has finished with an average score of -6 those two times he's made the cut.
- Off the tee, Matt McCarty has averaged 287.3 yards in his past five tournaments.
- McCarty is averaging -0.589 in terms of Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- In his past five starts, McCarty is averaging -1.672 Strokes Gained: Total.
McCarty's advanced stats and rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Driving Distance
|-
|304.2
|287.3
|Greens in Regulation %
|-
|73.15%
|70.37%
|Putts Per Round
|-
|29.08
|29.4
|Par Breakers
|-
|25.46%
|19.63%
|Bogey Avoidance
|-
|12.50%
|14.07%
A dash represents a stat in which a player has not played a qualifying number of rounds this FedExCup season.
McCarty's best finishes
- McCarty participated in four tournaments last season, picking up one win.
- In those four events, he made the cut two times.
- Last season McCarty's best performance came at the Black Desert Championship, where he took home the title with a score of 23-under.
McCarty's best Strokes Gained performances
- Last season McCarty posted his best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee effort at the Black Desert Championship (October 2024), ranking eighth in the field at 3.727.
- McCarty's best Strokes Gained: Approach effort last season came in October 2024 at the Black Desert Championship, where he ranked 24th in the field with a mark of 2.151. He finished first in that tournament.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, McCarty produced his best effort last season at the Black Desert Championship (October 2024), ranking sixth in the field with a mark of 2.662.
- At the Black Desert Championship in October 2024, McCarty recorded his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark last season (6.584, which ranked sixth in the field). In that event, he finished first.
- McCarty posted his best Strokes Gained: Total mark last season (15.125) in October 2024 at the Black Desert Championship, which ranked No. 1 in the field. He finished first in that tournament.
McCarty's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|-
|-
|0.091
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|-
|-
|-0.846
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|-
|-
|-0.328
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|-
|-
|-0.589
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|-
|-
|-1.672
A dash represents a stat in which a player has not played a qualifying number of rounds this FedExCup season.
McCarty's past results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|October 3-6
|Sanderson Farms Championship
|63
|66-71-71-72
|-8
|--
|October 10-13
|Black Desert Championship
|1
|62-68-64-67
|-23
|--
|October 17-20
|Shriners Children's Open
|MC
|71-73
|+2
|--
|November 21-24
|The RSM Classic
|MC
|71-75
|+4
|--
|January 2-5
|The Sentry
|53
|74-67-71-72
|-8
|11
|January 9-12
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|65
|69-66-69-72
|-4
|4
|January 16-19
|The American Express
|MC
|70-69-71
|-6
|--
|January 22-25
|Farmers Insurance Open
|MC
|72-75
|+3
|--
All stats in this article are accurate for McCarty as of the start of the WM Phoenix Open.
Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.