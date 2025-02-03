Matt Kuchar betting profile: WM Phoenix Open

Kuchar has finished in the top 10 in one of his last five appearances.

He's made the cut in four of his last five tournaments.

Over his last five tournaments, Kuchar has finished within five shots of the leader once. He's carded a score that's better than average twice.

He has carded an average score of 9-under over his last five appearances.

In terms of driving distance, Matt Kuchar has averaged 288.3 yards in his past five starts.

Kuchar has an average of 0.237 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.