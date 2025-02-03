Matt Kuchar betting profile: WM Phoenix Open
Matt Kuchar hits the links Feb. 6-9 in the 2025 WM Phoenix Open at TPC Scottsdale after a 43rd-place finish in The American Express, which was his most recent tournament.
The WM Phoenix Open tournament and course info
- Date: Feb. 6-9, 2025
- Location: Scottsdale, Arizona, USA
- Course: TPC Scottsdale
- Par: 71 / 7,261 yards
- Purse: $9.2M
- Previous winner: Nick Taylor
At the WM Phoenix Open
- Over his last eight trips to the WM Phoenix Open, Kuchar has an average score of 10-under, with an average finish of 18th.
- Kuchar last participated in the WM Phoenix Open in 2024, missing the cut with a score of 4-over.
- With numbers of 0.112 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (42nd in field), 5.118 in SG: Approach the Green (ninth), and 8.934 in SG: Putting (first), Nick Taylor won this tournament in 2024.
- In addition, Taylor's average driving distance was 293.8 (35th in field), he hit 81.94% of greens in regulation (second), and he averaged 28.25 putts per round (seventh).
Kuchar's recent history at the WM Phoenix Open
|Date
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|2/8/2024
|MC
|75-71
|+4
|2/9/2023
|32
|72-67-71-70
|-4
|2/10/2022
|MC
|68-73
|-1
|2/4/2021
|42
|69-67-73-67
|-8
|1/30/2020
|16
|68-70-67-69
|-10
Kuchar's recent performances
- Kuchar has finished in the top 10 in one of his last five appearances.
- He's made the cut in four of his last five tournaments.
- Over his last five tournaments, Kuchar has finished within five shots of the leader once. He's carded a score that's better than average twice.
- He has carded an average score of 9-under over his last five appearances.
- In terms of driving distance, Matt Kuchar has averaged 288.3 yards in his past five starts.
- Kuchar has an average of 0.237 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Looking at Strokes Gained: Total, Kuchar has an average of 0.903 in his past five tournaments.
Kuchar's advanced stats and rankings
- Kuchar posted a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of -0.228 (143rd) last season, while his average driving distance of 288.3 yards ranked 174th on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach last season, Kuchar sported a -0.124 mark (128th on TOUR).
- On the greens, Kuchar's 0.351 Strokes Gained: Putting mark placed him 29th on TOUR last season, and his 28.95 putts-per-round average ranked 82nd. He broke par 21.61% of the time (164th).
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Driving Distance
|174
|288.3
|288.3
|Greens in Regulation %
|106
|66.44%
|60.78%
|Putts Per Round
|82
|28.95
|29.6
|Par Breakers
|164
|21.61%
|20.92%
|Bogey Avoidance
|46
|13.32%
|9.15%
Kuchar's best finishes
- Kuchar participated in 27 tournaments last season, earning one top-five finish and collecting two finishes in the top 10.
- In those 27 events, he made the cut 14 times.
- Last season Kuchar put up his best performance at the 3M Open at TPC Twin Cities. He shot 15-under and finished third (two shots back of the winner).
- Kuchar's 382 points last season placed him 105th in the FedExCup standings.
Kuchar's best Strokes Gained performances
- Last season Kuchar's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee performance came at THE PLAYERS Championship, where his 2.269 mark ranked in the field.
- Kuchar's best Strokes Gained: Approach effort last season came in July 2024 at the 3M Open, where he ranked No. 1 in the field with a mark of 10.053. He finished third in that event.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Kuchar's best effort last season was at the Shriners Children's Open, where his 4.763 mark ranked third in the field.
- At the Wyndham Championship in August 2024, Kuchar recorded his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark last season (7.411). That ranked No. 1 in the field.
- Kuchar posted his best Strokes Gained: Total mark last season (11.922) at the 3M Open (July 2024), which ranked him third in the field. He finished third in that event.
Kuchar's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|143
|-0.228
|-0.247
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|128
|-0.124
|1.029
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|29
|0.245
|-0.116
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|29
|0.351
|0.237
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|83
|0.245
|0.903
Kuchar's past results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|February 8-11
|WM Phoenix Open
|MC
|75-71
|+4
|--
|February 15-18
|The Genesis Invitational
|MC
|72-72
|+2
|--
|February 29 - March 3
|Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|MC
|74-70
|+2
|--
|March 14-17
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|MC
|74-72
|+2
|--
|March 21-24
|Valspar Championship
|49
|75-67-70-72
|E
|8
|April 4-7
|Valero Texas Open
|MC
|73-74
|+3
|--
|April 25-28
|Zurich Classic of New Orleans
|MC
|66-72
|-6
|--
|May 2-5
|THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|MC
|69-69
|-4
|--
|May 9-12
|Wells Fargo Championship
|34
|69-72-75-71
|+3
|26
|May 23-26
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|17
|68-69-73-68
|-2
|45
|May 30 - June 2
|RBC Canadian Open
|MC
|75-73
|+8
|--
|June 6-9
|the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday
|33
|75-71-74-74
|+6
|27
|June 13-16
|U.S. Open
|50
|72-71-75-71
|+9
|12
|June 27-30
|Rocket Mortgage Classic
|25
|70-68-71-69
|-10
|32
|July 4-7
|John Deere Classic
|MC
|69-70
|-3
|--
|July 25-28
|3M Open
|3
|68-67-63-71
|-15
|163
|August 8-11
|Wyndham Championship
|12
|64-64-70-71
|-11
|53
|September 12-15
|Procore Championship
|13
|70-64-72-73
|-9
|--
|October 3-6
|Sanderson Farms Championship
|MC
|70-72
|-2
|--
|October 17-20
|Shriners Children's Open
|14
|67-66-67-69
|-15
|--
|October 24-26
|ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP
|37
|68-69-69-68
|-6
|--
|November 7-10
|World Wide Technology Championship
|30
|70-67-68-71
|-12
|--
|November 21-24
|The RSM Classic
|MC
|71-75
|+4
|--
|December 13-15
|Grant Thornton Invitational
|9
|64-72-62
|E
|--
|January 9-12
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|21
|67-68-67-68
|-10
|36
|January 16-19
|The American Express
|43
|71-66-67-72
|-12
|10
All stats in this article are accurate for Kuchar as of the start of the WM Phoenix Open.
