Matt Fitzpatrick betting profile: WM Phoenix Open

Last season Fitzpatrick posted his best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee mark at the WM Phoenix Open, ranking third in the field at 3.987. In that event, he finished 15th.

Fitzpatrick posted his best Strokes Gained: Approach performance last season at THE PLAYERS Championship (March 2024), ranking 17th in the field with a mark of 4.406.

In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Fitzpatrick's best mark last season was at the Valero Texas Open in April 2024, as he delivered a 3.330 mark, which ranked him 14th in the field. He finished 10th in that event.

At THE PLAYERS Championship in March 2024, Fitzpatrick delivered his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark last season -- 7.295, which ranked him second in the field. He finished fifth in that tournament.