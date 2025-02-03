PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch & ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsFantasy & BettingSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
5H AGO

Matt Fitzpatrick betting profile: WM Phoenix Open

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

KAPALUA, HAWAII - JANUARY 05: Matt Fitzpatrick of England plays his shot from the tenth tee during the final round of The Sentry 2025 at Plantation Course at Kapalua Golf Club on January 05, 2025 in Kapalua, Hawaii. (Photo by Sarah Stier/Getty Images)

    Matt Fitzpatrick looks to improve upon his 15th-place finish in 2024's tournament when he hits the links in the 2025 WM Phoenix Open at TPC Scottsdale Feb. 6-9.

    Latest odds for Fitzpatrick at the WM Phoenix Open.

    The WM Phoenix Open tournament and course info

    • Date: Feb. 6-9, 2025
    • Location: Scottsdale, Arizona, USA
    • Course: TPC Scottsdale
    • Par: 71 / 7,261 yards
    • Purse: $9.2M
    • Previous winner: Nick Taylor

    At the WM Phoenix Open

    • Over his last three trips to the WM Phoenix Open, Fitzpatrick has an average score of 9-under, with an average finish of 18th.
    • Fitzpatrick last participated in the WM Phoenix Open in 2024, finishing 15th with a score of 11-under.
    • Nick Taylor won this tournament in 2024 with numbers of 0.112 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (42nd in field), 5.118 in SG: Approach the Green (ninth), and 8.934 in SG: Putting (first).
    • In addition, Taylor's average driving distance was 293.8 (35th in field), he hit 81.94% of greens in regulation (second), and he averaged 28.25 putts per round (seventh).

    Fitzpatrick's recent history at the WM Phoenix Open

    DateResultRound ScoresTo Par
    2/8/20241569-66-70-68-11
    2/9/20232970-71-73-65-5
    2/10/20221070-68-67-67-12

    Fitzpatrick's recent performances

    • Over his last five events, Fitzpatrick has finished in the top 20 once.
    • Fitzpatrick has finished with a better-than-average score in two of his last five tournaments.
    • He has carded an average score of 9-under over his last five tournaments.
    • Matt Fitzpatrick has averaged 295.7 yards off the tee in his past five tournaments.
    • Fitzpatrick has an average of 2.107 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • In his past five starts, Fitzpatrick is averaging 1.062 Strokes Gained: Total.
    Fitzpatrick's advanced stats and rankings

    • Fitzpatrick posted a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of 0.036 (102nd) last season, while his average driving distance of 299.0 yards ranked 111th on TOUR.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach last season, Fitzpatrick ranked 127th on TOUR with an average of -0.122 per round. Additionally, he ranked 155th with a Greens in Regulation mark of 64.40%.
    • On the greens, Fitzpatrick registered a 0.417 Strokes Gained: Putting mark last season, which placed him 23rd on TOUR. In addition, he ranked 22nd with a putts-per-round average of 28.34, and he ranked 71st by breaking par 25.12% of the time.
    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Driving Distance111299.0295.7
    Greens in Regulation %15564.40%58.19%
    Putts Per Round2228.3428.3
    Par Breakers7125.12%25.73%
    Bogey Avoidance9614.55%12.28%

    Fitzpatrick's best finishes

    • Fitzpatrick last season participated in 22 tournaments, earning two top-five finishes and collecting three finishes in the top 10.
    • In those 22 tournaments, he had a 77.3% success rate in terms of making the cut (17 cuts made).
    • Last season Fitzpatrick's best performance came at THE PLAYERS Championship, where he shot 16-under and finished fifth.
    • Fitzpatrick compiled 1074 points last season, which ranked him 40th in the FedExCup standings.

    Fitzpatrick's best Strokes Gained performances

    • Last season Fitzpatrick posted his best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee mark at the WM Phoenix Open, ranking third in the field at 3.987. In that event, he finished 15th.
    • Fitzpatrick posted his best Strokes Gained: Approach performance last season at THE PLAYERS Championship (March 2024), ranking 17th in the field with a mark of 4.406.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Fitzpatrick's best mark last season was at the Valero Texas Open in April 2024, as he delivered a 3.330 mark, which ranked him 14th in the field. He finished 10th in that event.
    • At THE PLAYERS Championship in March 2024, Fitzpatrick delivered his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark last season -- 7.295, which ranked him second in the field. He finished fifth in that tournament.
    • Fitzpatrick recorded his best Strokes Gained: Total mark last season (13.126) at THE PLAYERS Championship in March 2024. That ranked fifth in the field.

    Fitzpatrick's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee1020.0360.260
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green127-0.122-1.823
    Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green790.0750.518
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting230.4172.107
    Average Strokes Gained: Total600.4061.062

    Fitzpatrick's past results

    DateTournament NameResultRound ScoresTo ParFedExCup Points
    February 8-11WM Phoenix Open1569-66-70-68-1154
    February 15-18The Genesis InvitationalMC75-71+4--
    February 29 - March 3Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches2170-67-70-67-1037
    March 7-10Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by MastercardMC74-75+5--
    March 14-17THE PLAYERS Championship566-69-68-69-16300
    April 4-7Valero Texas Open1071-74-70-67-668
    April 11-14Masters Tournament2271-73-73-75+473
    April 18-21RBC Heritage2870-66-70-70-850
    April 25-28Zurich Classic of New Orleans1166-68-65-69-2031
    May 9-12Wells Fargo Championship5274-73-78-67+811
    May 16-19PGA ChampionshipMC69-73E--
    June 6-9the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday573-70-74-69-2275
    June 13-16U.S. Open6473-72-79-69+137
    June 20-23Travelers Championship3674-65-63-69-923
    July 11-13Genesis Scottish Open3967-69-66-70-814
    July 18-20The Open Championship5070-78-73-72+911
    August 1-3Men’s Olympic Golf CompetitionW/D73-64-81+5--
    August 15-18FedEx St. Jude Championship1870-65-68-70-7184
    August 22-25BMW Championship2874-72-71-70-1118
    January 2-5The Sentry2473-65-66-68-2043
    January 30 - February 2AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am4873-67-72-69-713

    All stats in this article are accurate for Fitzpatrick as of the start of the WM Phoenix Open.

