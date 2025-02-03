Matt Fitzpatrick betting profile: WM Phoenix Open
1 Min Read
KAPALUA, HAWAII - JANUARY 05: Matt Fitzpatrick of England plays his shot from the tenth tee during the final round of The Sentry 2025 at Plantation Course at Kapalua Golf Club on January 05, 2025 in Kapalua, Hawaii. (Photo by Sarah Stier/Getty Images)
Matt Fitzpatrick looks to improve upon his 15th-place finish in 2024's tournament when he hits the links in the 2025 WM Phoenix Open at TPC Scottsdale Feb. 6-9.
The WM Phoenix Open tournament and course info
- Date: Feb. 6-9, 2025
- Location: Scottsdale, Arizona, USA
- Course: TPC Scottsdale
- Par: 71 / 7,261 yards
- Purse: $9.2M
- Previous winner: Nick Taylor
At the WM Phoenix Open
- Over his last three trips to the WM Phoenix Open, Fitzpatrick has an average score of 9-under, with an average finish of 18th.
- Fitzpatrick last participated in the WM Phoenix Open in 2024, finishing 15th with a score of 11-under.
- Nick Taylor won this tournament in 2024 with numbers of 0.112 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (42nd in field), 5.118 in SG: Approach the Green (ninth), and 8.934 in SG: Putting (first).
- In addition, Taylor's average driving distance was 293.8 (35th in field), he hit 81.94% of greens in regulation (second), and he averaged 28.25 putts per round (seventh).
Fitzpatrick's recent history at the WM Phoenix Open
|Date
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|2/8/2024
|15
|69-66-70-68
|-11
|2/9/2023
|29
|70-71-73-65
|-5
|2/10/2022
|10
|70-68-67-67
|-12
Fitzpatrick's recent performances
- Over his last five events, Fitzpatrick has finished in the top 20 once.
- Fitzpatrick has finished with a better-than-average score in two of his last five tournaments.
- He has carded an average score of 9-under over his last five tournaments.
- Matt Fitzpatrick has averaged 295.7 yards off the tee in his past five tournaments.
- Fitzpatrick has an average of 2.107 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- In his past five starts, Fitzpatrick is averaging 1.062 Strokes Gained: Total.
Fitzpatrick's advanced stats and rankings
- Fitzpatrick posted a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of 0.036 (102nd) last season, while his average driving distance of 299.0 yards ranked 111th on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach last season, Fitzpatrick ranked 127th on TOUR with an average of -0.122 per round. Additionally, he ranked 155th with a Greens in Regulation mark of 64.40%.
- On the greens, Fitzpatrick registered a 0.417 Strokes Gained: Putting mark last season, which placed him 23rd on TOUR. In addition, he ranked 22nd with a putts-per-round average of 28.34, and he ranked 71st by breaking par 25.12% of the time.
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Driving Distance
|111
|299.0
|295.7
|Greens in Regulation %
|155
|64.40%
|58.19%
|Putts Per Round
|22
|28.34
|28.3
|Par Breakers
|71
|25.12%
|25.73%
|Bogey Avoidance
|96
|14.55%
|12.28%
Fitzpatrick's best finishes
- Fitzpatrick last season participated in 22 tournaments, earning two top-five finishes and collecting three finishes in the top 10.
- In those 22 tournaments, he had a 77.3% success rate in terms of making the cut (17 cuts made).
- Last season Fitzpatrick's best performance came at THE PLAYERS Championship, where he shot 16-under and finished fifth.
- Fitzpatrick compiled 1074 points last season, which ranked him 40th in the FedExCup standings.
Fitzpatrick's best Strokes Gained performances
- Last season Fitzpatrick posted his best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee mark at the WM Phoenix Open, ranking third in the field at 3.987. In that event, he finished 15th.
- Fitzpatrick posted his best Strokes Gained: Approach performance last season at THE PLAYERS Championship (March 2024), ranking 17th in the field with a mark of 4.406.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Fitzpatrick's best mark last season was at the Valero Texas Open in April 2024, as he delivered a 3.330 mark, which ranked him 14th in the field. He finished 10th in that event.
- At THE PLAYERS Championship in March 2024, Fitzpatrick delivered his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark last season -- 7.295, which ranked him second in the field. He finished fifth in that tournament.
- Fitzpatrick recorded his best Strokes Gained: Total mark last season (13.126) at THE PLAYERS Championship in March 2024. That ranked fifth in the field.
Fitzpatrick's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|102
|0.036
|0.260
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|127
|-0.122
|-1.823
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|79
|0.075
|0.518
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|23
|0.417
|2.107
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|60
|0.406
|1.062
Fitzpatrick's past results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|February 8-11
|WM Phoenix Open
|15
|69-66-70-68
|-11
|54
|February 15-18
|The Genesis Invitational
|MC
|75-71
|+4
|--
|February 29 - March 3
|Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|21
|70-67-70-67
|-10
|37
|March 7-10
|Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard
|MC
|74-75
|+5
|--
|March 14-17
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|5
|66-69-68-69
|-16
|300
|April 4-7
|Valero Texas Open
|10
|71-74-70-67
|-6
|68
|April 11-14
|Masters Tournament
|22
|71-73-73-75
|+4
|73
|April 18-21
|RBC Heritage
|28
|70-66-70-70
|-8
|50
|April 25-28
|Zurich Classic of New Orleans
|11
|66-68-65-69
|-20
|31
|May 9-12
|Wells Fargo Championship
|52
|74-73-78-67
|+8
|11
|May 16-19
|PGA Championship
|MC
|69-73
|E
|--
|June 6-9
|the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday
|5
|73-70-74-69
|-2
|275
|June 13-16
|U.S. Open
|64
|73-72-79-69
|+13
|7
|June 20-23
|Travelers Championship
|36
|74-65-63-69
|-9
|23
|July 11-13
|Genesis Scottish Open
|39
|67-69-66-70
|-8
|14
|July 18-20
|The Open Championship
|50
|70-78-73-72
|+9
|11
|August 1-3
|Men’s Olympic Golf Competition
|W/D
|73-64-81
|+5
|--
|August 15-18
|FedEx St. Jude Championship
|18
|70-65-68-70
|-7
|184
|August 22-25
|BMW Championship
|28
|74-72-71-70
|-1
|118
|January 2-5
|The Sentry
|24
|73-65-66-68
|-20
|43
|January 30 - February 2
|AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am
|48
|73-67-72-69
|-7
|13
All stats in this article are accurate for Fitzpatrick as of the start of the WM Phoenix Open.
Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.