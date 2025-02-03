Mark Hubbard betting profile: WM Phoenix Open
1 Min Read
LA QUINTA, CALIFORNIA - JANUARY 19: Mark Hubbard of the United States chips on the 18th green during the final round of The American Express 2025 at Pete Dye Stadium Course on January 19, 2025 in La Quinta, California. (Photo by Joe Scarnici/Getty Images)
Mark Hubbard will compete Feb. 6-9 in Scottsdale, Arizona, USA, at the 2025 WM Phoenix Open. In his most recent tournament he finished 73rd in the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am, shooting 2-over at Pebble Beach Golf Links.
The WM Phoenix Open tournament and course info
- Date: Feb. 6-9, 2025
- Location: Scottsdale, Arizona, USA
- Course: TPC Scottsdale
- Par: 71 / 7,261 yards
- Purse: $9.2M
- Previous winner: Nick Taylor
At the WM Phoenix Open
- Over his last five trips to the WM Phoenix Open, Hubbard has an average score of 8-under, with an average finish of 34th.
- In Hubbard's most recent appearance at the WM Phoenix Open, in 2024, he finished 53rd after posting a score of 4-under.
- Nick Taylor won this tournament in 2024 with numbers of 0.112 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (42nd in field), 5.118 in SG: Approach the Green (ninth), and 8.934 in SG: Putting (first).
- Taylor averaged 293.8 yards off the tee (35th in field), had a greens in regulation percentage of 81.94% (second), and attempted 28.25 putts per round (seventh) in that victory a year ago.
Hubbard's recent history at the WM Phoenix Open
|Date
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|2/8/2024
|53
|70-70-72-68
|-4
|2/9/2023
|MC
|74-75
|+7
|2/4/2021
|30
|63-73-71-67
|-10
|1/30/2020
|9
|69-68-64-72
|-11
Hubbard's recent performances
- Hubbard has finished in the top 20 in one of his last five events.
- Over his last five appearances, Hubbard has finished within five shots of the leader one time and finished with a better-than-average score twice.
- In his last five tournaments, his average score has been 5-under.
- In terms of driving distance, Mark Hubbard has averaged 299.6 yards in his past five starts.
- Hubbard is averaging -0.327 in terms of Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Hubbard is averaging -0.856 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Hubbard's advanced stats and rankings
- Hubbard's Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of 0.054 last season ranked 98th on TOUR, and his 66.7% driving accuracy average ranked 35th.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach last season, Hubbard had a 0.249 mark that ranked 53rd on TOUR. He ranked 72nd with a 68.18% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Hubbard delivered a 0.017 Strokes Gained: Putting mark last season, which placed him 98th on TOUR. In addition, he ranked 72nd with a putts-per-round average of 28.89, and he ranked 73rd by breaking par 25.03% of the time.
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Driving Distance
|146
|294.7
|299.6
|Greens in Regulation %
|72
|68.18%
|67.50%
|Putts Per Round
|72
|28.89
|29.1
|Par Breakers
|73
|25.03%
|22.78%
|Bogey Avoidance
|82
|14.09%
|14.44%
Hubbard's best finishes
- Hubbard played 29 tournaments last season, securing three finishes in the top five.
- In those 29 tournaments, he made the cut on 25 occasions.
- Last season Hubbard had his best performance at the Butterfield Bermuda Championship, where he finished third with a score of 15-under (four shots back of the winner).
- Hubbard collected 737 points last season, ranking 65th in the FedExCup standings.
Hubbard's best Strokes Gained performances
- Last season Hubbard's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee performance came in April 2024 at the Valero Texas Open, where he ranked 12th in the field with a mark of 3.133. He finished 25th in that event.
- Hubbard posted his best Strokes Gained: Approach effort last season at the Farmers Insurance Open (January 2024), ranking No. 1 in the field with a mark of 8.379.
- When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Hubbard's best mark last season was at The RSM Classic in November 2024, as he produced a 2.929 mark, which ranked him fifth in the field. He finished 35th in that event.
- At the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am in February 2024, Hubbard recorded his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark last season (4.794), which ranked second in the field.
- Hubbard posted his best Strokes Gained: Total mark last season (8.288) at the Shriners Children's Open in October 2024, a performance that ranked him 14th in the field.
Hubbard's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|98
|0.054
|-0.345
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|53
|0.249
|0.549
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|108
|-0.024
|-0.732
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|98
|0.017
|-0.327
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|74
|0.297
|-0.856
Hubbard's past results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|February 8-11
|WM Phoenix Open
|53
|70-70-72-68
|-4
|6
|February 22-25
|Mexico Open at Vidanta
|48
|69-65-73-72
|-5
|9
|February 29 - March 3
|Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|64
|68-72-73-70
|-1
|4
|March 14-17
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|31
|68-73-72-68
|-7
|38
|March 28-31
|Texas Children's Houston Open
|31
|69-68-72-67
|-4
|24
|April 4-7
|Valero Texas Open
|25
|73-68-71-72
|-4
|30
|April 18-21
|Corales Puntacana Championship
|36
|69-70-70-70
|-9
|12
|April 25-28
|Zurich Classic of New Orleans
|3
|61-70-64-69
|-142
|105
|May 2-5
|THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|52
|71-65-67-71
|-10
|6
|May 16-19
|PGA Championship
|26
|65-68-73-69
|-9
|50
|May 23-26
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|65
|71-71-71-74
|+7
|4
|May 30 - June 2
|RBC Canadian Open
|42
|70-68-70-70
|-2
|11
|June 13-16
|U.S. Open
|50
|74-69-70-76
|+9
|12
|June 27-30
|Rocket Mortgage Classic
|52
|71-69-69-72
|-7
|7
|July 4-7
|John Deere Classic
|32
|68-68-69-66
|-13
|24
|July 11-13
|Genesis Scottish Open
|MC
|72-70
|+2
|--
|August 8-11
|Wyndham Championship
|MC
|68-69
|-3
|--
|August 15-18
|FedEx St. Jude Championship
|61
|72-72-68-70
|+2
|18
|September 12-15
|Procore Championship
|MC
|67-77
|E
|--
|October 3-6
|Sanderson Farms Championship
|63
|69-66-74-71
|-8
|--
|October 10-13
|Black Desert Championship
|MC
|71-69
|-2
|--
|October 17-20
|Shriners Children's Open
|14
|64-69-68-68
|-15
|--
|October 24-26
|ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP
|41
|67-73-66-69
|-5
|--
|November 14-17
|Butterfield Bermuda Championship
|3
|68-67-68-66
|-15
|--
|November 21-24
|The RSM Classic
|35
|70-69-67-69
|-7
|--
|January 9-12
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|21
|68-67-70-65
|-10
|36
|January 16-19
|The American Express
|12
|65-64-69-73
|-17
|57
|January 22-25
|Farmers Insurance Open
|68
|71-72-75-79
|+9
|3
|January 30 - February 2
|AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am
|73
|69-75-74-72
|+2
|5
All stats in this article are accurate for Hubbard as of the start of the WM Phoenix Open.
Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.
Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.