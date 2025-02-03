PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch & ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsFantasy & BettingSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
5H AGO

Mark Hubbard betting profile: WM Phoenix Open

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

LA QUINTA, CALIFORNIA - JANUARY 19: Mark Hubbard of the United States chips on the 18th green during the final round of The American Express 2025 at Pete Dye Stadium Course on January 19, 2025 in La Quinta, California. (Photo by Joe Scarnici/Getty Images)

    Mark Hubbard will compete Feb. 6-9 in Scottsdale, Arizona, USA, at the 2025 WM Phoenix Open. In his most recent tournament he finished 73rd in the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am, shooting 2-over at Pebble Beach Golf Links.

    Latest odds for Hubbard at the WM Phoenix Open.

    The WM Phoenix Open tournament and course info

    • Date: Feb. 6-9, 2025
    • Location: Scottsdale, Arizona, USA
    • Course: TPC Scottsdale
    • Par: 71 / 7,261 yards
    • Purse: $9.2M
    • Previous winner: Nick Taylor

    At the WM Phoenix Open

    • Over his last five trips to the WM Phoenix Open, Hubbard has an average score of 8-under, with an average finish of 34th.
    • In Hubbard's most recent appearance at the WM Phoenix Open, in 2024, he finished 53rd after posting a score of 4-under.
    • Nick Taylor won this tournament in 2024 with numbers of 0.112 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (42nd in field), 5.118 in SG: Approach the Green (ninth), and 8.934 in SG: Putting (first).
    • Taylor averaged 293.8 yards off the tee (35th in field), had a greens in regulation percentage of 81.94% (second), and attempted 28.25 putts per round (seventh) in that victory a year ago.

    Hubbard's recent history at the WM Phoenix Open

    DateResultRound ScoresTo Par
    2/8/20245370-70-72-68-4
    2/9/2023MC74-75+7
    2/4/20213063-73-71-67-10
    1/30/2020969-68-64-72-11

    Hubbard's recent performances

    • Hubbard has finished in the top 20 in one of his last five events.
    • Over his last five appearances, Hubbard has finished within five shots of the leader one time and finished with a better-than-average score twice.
    • In his last five tournaments, his average score has been 5-under.
    • In terms of driving distance, Mark Hubbard has averaged 299.6 yards in his past five starts.
    • Hubbard is averaging -0.327 in terms of Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • Hubbard is averaging -0.856 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
    Hubbard's advanced stats and rankings

    • Hubbard's Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of 0.054 last season ranked 98th on TOUR, and his 66.7% driving accuracy average ranked 35th.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach last season, Hubbard had a 0.249 mark that ranked 53rd on TOUR. He ranked 72nd with a 68.18% Greens in Regulation rate.
    • On the greens, Hubbard delivered a 0.017 Strokes Gained: Putting mark last season, which placed him 98th on TOUR. In addition, he ranked 72nd with a putts-per-round average of 28.89, and he ranked 73rd by breaking par 25.03% of the time.
    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Driving Distance146294.7299.6
    Greens in Regulation %7268.18%67.50%
    Putts Per Round7228.8929.1
    Par Breakers7325.03%22.78%
    Bogey Avoidance8214.09%14.44%

    Hubbard's best finishes

    • Hubbard played 29 tournaments last season, securing three finishes in the top five.
    • In those 29 tournaments, he made the cut on 25 occasions.
    • Last season Hubbard had his best performance at the Butterfield Bermuda Championship, where he finished third with a score of 15-under (four shots back of the winner).
    • Hubbard collected 737 points last season, ranking 65th in the FedExCup standings.

    Hubbard's best Strokes Gained performances

    • Last season Hubbard's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee performance came in April 2024 at the Valero Texas Open, where he ranked 12th in the field with a mark of 3.133. He finished 25th in that event.
    • Hubbard posted his best Strokes Gained: Approach effort last season at the Farmers Insurance Open (January 2024), ranking No. 1 in the field with a mark of 8.379.
    • When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Hubbard's best mark last season was at The RSM Classic in November 2024, as he produced a 2.929 mark, which ranked him fifth in the field. He finished 35th in that event.
    • At the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am in February 2024, Hubbard recorded his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark last season (4.794), which ranked second in the field.
    • Hubbard posted his best Strokes Gained: Total mark last season (8.288) at the Shriners Children's Open in October 2024, a performance that ranked him 14th in the field.

    Hubbard's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee980.054-0.345
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green530.2490.549
    Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green108-0.024-0.732
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting980.017-0.327
    Average Strokes Gained: Total740.297-0.856

    Hubbard's past results

    DateTournament NameResultRound ScoresTo ParFedExCup Points
    February 8-11WM Phoenix Open5370-70-72-68-46
    February 22-25Mexico Open at Vidanta4869-65-73-72-59
    February 29 - March 3Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches6468-72-73-70-14
    March 14-17THE PLAYERS Championship3168-73-72-68-738
    March 28-31Texas Children's Houston Open3169-68-72-67-424
    April 4-7Valero Texas Open2573-68-71-72-430
    April 18-21Corales Puntacana Championship3669-70-70-70-912
    April 25-28Zurich Classic of New Orleans361-70-64-69-142105
    May 2-5THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson5271-65-67-71-106
    May 16-19PGA Championship2665-68-73-69-950
    May 23-26Charles Schwab Challenge6571-71-71-74+74
    May 30 - June 2RBC Canadian Open4270-68-70-70-211
    June 13-16U.S. Open5074-69-70-76+912
    June 27-30Rocket Mortgage Classic5271-69-69-72-77
    July 4-7John Deere Classic3268-68-69-66-1324
    July 11-13Genesis Scottish OpenMC72-70+2--
    August 8-11Wyndham ChampionshipMC68-69-3--
    August 15-18FedEx St. Jude Championship6172-72-68-70+218
    September 12-15Procore ChampionshipMC67-77E--
    October 3-6Sanderson Farms Championship6369-66-74-71-8--
    October 10-13Black Desert ChampionshipMC71-69-2--
    October 17-20Shriners Children's Open1464-69-68-68-15--
    October 24-26ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP4167-73-66-69-5--
    November 14-17Butterfield Bermuda Championship368-67-68-66-15--
    November 21-24The RSM Classic3570-69-67-69-7--
    January 9-12Sony Open in Hawaii2168-67-70-65-1036
    January 16-19The American Express1265-64-69-73-1757
    January 22-25Farmers Insurance Open6871-72-75-79+93
    January 30 - February 2AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am7369-75-74-72+25

    All stats in this article are accurate for Hubbard as of the start of the WM Phoenix Open.

