Mark Hubbard betting profile: WM Phoenix Open

Last season Hubbard's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee performance came in April 2024 at the Valero Texas Open, where he ranked 12th in the field with a mark of 3.133. He finished 25th in that event.

Hubbard posted his best Strokes Gained: Approach effort last season at the Farmers Insurance Open (January 2024), ranking No. 1 in the field with a mark of 8.379.

When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Hubbard's best mark last season was at The RSM Classic in November 2024, as he produced a 2.929 mark, which ranked him fifth in the field. He finished 35th in that event.

At the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am in February 2024, Hubbard recorded his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark last season (4.794), which ranked second in the field.