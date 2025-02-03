PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch & ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsFantasy & BettingSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
5H AGO

Mackenzie Hughes betting profile: WM Phoenix Open

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

LA QUINTA, CALIFORNIA - JANUARY 17: Mackenzie Hughes of Canada plays his shot from the 13th tee during the second round of The American Express 2025 at La Quinta Country Club on January 17, 2025 in La Quinta, California. (Photo by Joe Scarnici/Getty Images)

    In his most recent competition at the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am, Mackenzie Hughes ended the weekend at 8-under, good for a 40th-place finish. He enters play in the 2025 WM Phoenix Open Feb. 6-9 seeking an improved score.

    Latest odds for Hughes at the WM Phoenix Open.

    The WM Phoenix Open tournament and course info

    • Date: Feb. 6-9, 2025
    • Location: Scottsdale, Arizona, USA
    • Course: TPC Scottsdale
    • Par: 71 / 7,261 yards
    • Purse: $9.2M
    • Previous winner: Nick Taylor

    At the WM Phoenix Open

    • Over the last five times Hughes has entered the WM Phoenix Open, he has missed the cut each time and posted an average score of -under.
    • In Hughes' most recent appearance at the WM Phoenix Open, in 2023, he failed to make the cut after posting a score of 3-over.
    • Nick Taylor won this tournament in 2024 with numbers of 0.112 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (42nd in field), 5.118 in SG: Approach the Green (ninth), and 8.934 in SG: Putting (first).
    • En route to his victory last year, Taylor posted an average driving distance of 293.8 (35th in field), hit 81.94% of greens in regulation (second), and took 28.25 putts per round (seventh).

    Hughes' recent history at the WM Phoenix Open

    DateResultRound ScoresTo Par
    2/9/2023MC74-71+3
    1/30/2020MC74-72+4

    Hughes' recent performances

    • Hughes has finished in the top five in one of his last five events.
    • In the last five times he's played a tournament, he has made the cut four times.
    • Hughes has finished with a score lower than the tournament average in two of his last five appearances, including one finish within three strokes of the leader.
    • In his last five tournaments, his average score has been 8-under.
    • Off the tee, Mackenzie Hughes has averaged 300.1 yards in his past five tournaments.
    • Hughes is averaging 0.707 in terms of Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • In his past five starts, Hughes is averaging -0.598 Strokes Gained: Total.
    Hughes' advanced stats and rankings

    • Hughes posted a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of -0.289 (153rd) last season, while his average driving distance of 298.2 yards ranked 117th on TOUR.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach last season, Hughes sported a -0.192 mark that ranked 136th on TOUR. He ranked 162nd with a 63.68% Greens in Regulation rate.
    • On the greens, Hughes registered a 0.742 Strokes Gained: Putting mark last season, which placed him third on TOUR. In addition, he ranked sixth with a putts-per-round average of 27.89, and he ranked 142nd by breaking par 22.69% of the time.
    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Driving Distance117298.2300.1
    Greens in Regulation %16263.68%70.68%
    Putts Per Round627.8929.5
    Par Breakers14222.69%23.46%
    Bogey Avoidance2012.46%13.27%

    Hughes' best finishes

    • Last season Hughes took part in 26 tournaments, earning three top-five finishes and collecting six finishes in the top 10.
    • In those 26 events, he made the cut 22 times (84.6%).
    • Last season Hughes' best performance came at the Valspar Championship. He shot 9-under and finished third in that event.
    • Hughes' 1026 points last season ranked him 48th in the FedExCup standings.

    Hughes' best Strokes Gained performances

    • Last season Hughes' best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee effort came in March 2024 at THE PLAYERS Championship, where he ranked fourth in the field with a mark of 4.306. He finished 26th in that tournament.
    • Hughes' best Strokes Gained: Approach performance last season came at the Procore Championship, where his 6.242 mark ranked second in the field.
    • When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Hughes' best performance last season was at The Genesis Invitational in February 2024, as he posted a 6.478 mark, which ranked him second in the field. He finished 31st in that tournament.
    • At the Valspar Championship in March 2024, Hughes posted his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark last season -- 9.615, which ranked him second in the field. He finished third in that tournament.
    • Hughes delivered his best Strokes Gained: Total mark last season (10.547) at the Valspar Championship (March 2024), which ranked him third in the field. He finished third in that event.

    Hughes' Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee153-0.289-0.978
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green136-0.192-1.440
    Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green40.4441.114
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting30.7420.707
    Average Strokes Gained: Total360.705-0.598

    Hughes' past results

    DateTournament NameResultRound ScoresTo ParFedExCup Points
    February 15-18The Genesis Invitational3169-65-72-74-438
    February 22-25Mexico Open at VidantaMC77-73+8--
    March 7-10Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard3075-71-71-72+138
    March 14-17THE PLAYERS Championship2670-73-69-68-860
    March 21-24Valspar Championship368-68-69-70-9163
    March 28-31Texas Children's Houston Open1466-72-69-65-855
    April 18-21RBC Heritage3966-66-75-71-620
    May 2-5THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson4171-64-72-64-1312
    May 9-12Wells Fargo Championship673-71-69-66-5263
    May 16-19PGA ChampionshipMC74-70+2--
    May 30 - June 2RBC Canadian Open769-64-67-70-1085
    June 6-9the Memorial Tournament presented by WorkdayMC78-71+5--
    June 13-16U.S. OpenMC72-82+14--
    June 20-23Travelers Championship3665-72-69-65-923
    July 11-13Genesis Scottish Open4666-66-69-72-78
    July 18-20The Open Championship1669-74-75-68+2115
    July 25-283M Open1964-72-70-68-1043
    August 8-11Wyndham Championship2867-69-69-66-928
    August 15-18FedEx St. Jude Championship5870-71-70-69E22
    September 12-15Procore Championship470-67-66-72-13--
    October 3-6Sanderson Farms Championship865-72-68-64-19--
    November 14-17Butterfield Bermuda Championship6768-69-71-77+1--
    November 21-24The RSM Classic568-67-65-68-14--
    January 9-12Sony Open in HawaiiMC73-75+8--
    January 16-19The American Express5870-68-66-74-105
    January 30 - February 2AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am4068-69-76-67-818

    All stats in this article are accurate for Hughes as of the start of the WM Phoenix Open.

    Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.