Mackenzie Hughes betting profile: WM Phoenix Open

Last season Hughes' best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee effort came in March 2024 at THE PLAYERS Championship, where he ranked fourth in the field with a mark of 4.306. He finished 26th in that tournament.

Hughes' best Strokes Gained: Approach performance last season came at the Procore Championship, where his 6.242 mark ranked second in the field.

When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Hughes' best performance last season was at The Genesis Invitational in February 2024, as he posted a 6.478 mark, which ranked him second in the field. He finished 31st in that tournament.

At the Valspar Championship in March 2024, Hughes posted his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark last season -- 9.615, which ranked him second in the field. He finished third in that tournament.