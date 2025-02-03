Mackenzie Hughes betting profile: WM Phoenix Open
1 Min Read
LA QUINTA, CALIFORNIA - JANUARY 17: Mackenzie Hughes of Canada plays his shot from the 13th tee during the second round of The American Express 2025 at La Quinta Country Club on January 17, 2025 in La Quinta, California. (Photo by Joe Scarnici/Getty Images)
In his most recent competition at the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am, Mackenzie Hughes ended the weekend at 8-under, good for a 40th-place finish. He enters play in the 2025 WM Phoenix Open Feb. 6-9 seeking an improved score.
The WM Phoenix Open tournament and course info
- Date: Feb. 6-9, 2025
- Location: Scottsdale, Arizona, USA
- Course: TPC Scottsdale
- Par: 71 / 7,261 yards
- Purse: $9.2M
- Previous winner: Nick Taylor
At the WM Phoenix Open
- Over the last five times Hughes has entered the WM Phoenix Open, he has missed the cut each time and posted an average score of -under.
- In Hughes' most recent appearance at the WM Phoenix Open, in 2023, he failed to make the cut after posting a score of 3-over.
- Nick Taylor won this tournament in 2024 with numbers of 0.112 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (42nd in field), 5.118 in SG: Approach the Green (ninth), and 8.934 in SG: Putting (first).
- En route to his victory last year, Taylor posted an average driving distance of 293.8 (35th in field), hit 81.94% of greens in regulation (second), and took 28.25 putts per round (seventh).
Hughes' recent history at the WM Phoenix Open
|Date
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|2/9/2023
|MC
|74-71
|+3
|1/30/2020
|MC
|74-72
|+4
Hughes' recent performances
- Hughes has finished in the top five in one of his last five events.
- In the last five times he's played a tournament, he has made the cut four times.
- Hughes has finished with a score lower than the tournament average in two of his last five appearances, including one finish within three strokes of the leader.
- In his last five tournaments, his average score has been 8-under.
- Off the tee, Mackenzie Hughes has averaged 300.1 yards in his past five tournaments.
- Hughes is averaging 0.707 in terms of Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- In his past five starts, Hughes is averaging -0.598 Strokes Gained: Total.
Hughes' advanced stats and rankings
- Hughes posted a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of -0.289 (153rd) last season, while his average driving distance of 298.2 yards ranked 117th on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach last season, Hughes sported a -0.192 mark that ranked 136th on TOUR. He ranked 162nd with a 63.68% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Hughes registered a 0.742 Strokes Gained: Putting mark last season, which placed him third on TOUR. In addition, he ranked sixth with a putts-per-round average of 27.89, and he ranked 142nd by breaking par 22.69% of the time.
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Driving Distance
|117
|298.2
|300.1
|Greens in Regulation %
|162
|63.68%
|70.68%
|Putts Per Round
|6
|27.89
|29.5
|Par Breakers
|142
|22.69%
|23.46%
|Bogey Avoidance
|20
|12.46%
|13.27%
Hughes' best finishes
- Last season Hughes took part in 26 tournaments, earning three top-five finishes and collecting six finishes in the top 10.
- In those 26 events, he made the cut 22 times (84.6%).
- Last season Hughes' best performance came at the Valspar Championship. He shot 9-under and finished third in that event.
- Hughes' 1026 points last season ranked him 48th in the FedExCup standings.
Hughes' best Strokes Gained performances
- Last season Hughes' best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee effort came in March 2024 at THE PLAYERS Championship, where he ranked fourth in the field with a mark of 4.306. He finished 26th in that tournament.
- Hughes' best Strokes Gained: Approach performance last season came at the Procore Championship, where his 6.242 mark ranked second in the field.
- When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Hughes' best performance last season was at The Genesis Invitational in February 2024, as he posted a 6.478 mark, which ranked him second in the field. He finished 31st in that tournament.
- At the Valspar Championship in March 2024, Hughes posted his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark last season -- 9.615, which ranked him second in the field. He finished third in that tournament.
- Hughes delivered his best Strokes Gained: Total mark last season (10.547) at the Valspar Championship (March 2024), which ranked him third in the field. He finished third in that event.
Hughes' Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|153
|-0.289
|-0.978
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|136
|-0.192
|-1.440
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|4
|0.444
|1.114
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|3
|0.742
|0.707
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|36
|0.705
|-0.598
Hughes' past results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|February 15-18
|The Genesis Invitational
|31
|69-65-72-74
|-4
|38
|February 22-25
|Mexico Open at Vidanta
|MC
|77-73
|+8
|--
|March 7-10
|Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard
|30
|75-71-71-72
|+1
|38
|March 14-17
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|26
|70-73-69-68
|-8
|60
|March 21-24
|Valspar Championship
|3
|68-68-69-70
|-9
|163
|March 28-31
|Texas Children's Houston Open
|14
|66-72-69-65
|-8
|55
|April 18-21
|RBC Heritage
|39
|66-66-75-71
|-6
|20
|May 2-5
|THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|41
|71-64-72-64
|-13
|12
|May 9-12
|Wells Fargo Championship
|6
|73-71-69-66
|-5
|263
|May 16-19
|PGA Championship
|MC
|74-70
|+2
|--
|May 30 - June 2
|RBC Canadian Open
|7
|69-64-67-70
|-10
|85
|June 6-9
|the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday
|MC
|78-71
|+5
|--
|June 13-16
|U.S. Open
|MC
|72-82
|+14
|--
|June 20-23
|Travelers Championship
|36
|65-72-69-65
|-9
|23
|July 11-13
|Genesis Scottish Open
|46
|66-66-69-72
|-7
|8
|July 18-20
|The Open Championship
|16
|69-74-75-68
|+2
|115
|July 25-28
|3M Open
|19
|64-72-70-68
|-10
|43
|August 8-11
|Wyndham Championship
|28
|67-69-69-66
|-9
|28
|August 15-18
|FedEx St. Jude Championship
|58
|70-71-70-69
|E
|22
|September 12-15
|Procore Championship
|4
|70-67-66-72
|-13
|--
|October 3-6
|Sanderson Farms Championship
|8
|65-72-68-64
|-19
|--
|November 14-17
|Butterfield Bermuda Championship
|67
|68-69-71-77
|+1
|--
|November 21-24
|The RSM Classic
|5
|68-67-65-68
|-14
|--
|January 9-12
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|MC
|73-75
|+8
|--
|January 16-19
|The American Express
|58
|70-68-66-74
|-10
|5
|January 30 - February 2
|AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am
|40
|68-69-76-67
|-8
|18
All stats in this article are accurate for Hughes as of the start of the WM Phoenix Open.
Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.
Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.