Luke List betting profile: WM Phoenix Open
1 Min Read
Luke List enters play Feb. 6-9 in the 2025 WM Phoenix Open at TPC Scottsdale following a 56th-place finish in the Farmers Insurance Open, which was his last tournament.
The WM Phoenix Open tournament and course info
- Date: Feb. 6-9, 2025
- Location: Scottsdale, Arizona, USA
- Course: TPC Scottsdale
- Par: 71 / 7,261 yards
- Purse: $9.2M
- Previous winner: Nick Taylor
At the WM Phoenix Open
- List's average finish has been 34th, and his average score 7-under, over his last eight appearances at the WM Phoenix Open.
- List last played at the WM Phoenix Open in 2024, missing the cut with a score of 1-under.
- With numbers of 0.112 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (42nd in field), 5.118 in SG: Approach the Green (ninth), and 8.934 in SG: Putting (first), Nick Taylor won this tournament in 2024.
- En route to his victory last year, Taylor posted an average driving distance of 293.8 (35th in field), hit 81.94% of greens in regulation (second), and took 28.25 putts per round (seventh).
List's recent history at the WM Phoenix Open
|Date
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|2/8/2024
|MC
|72-69
|-1
|2/9/2023
|MC
|73-70
|+1
|2/10/2022
|53
|73-66-73-70
|-2
|2/4/2021
|30
|72-67-68-67
|-10
|1/30/2020
|25
|70-69-64-72
|-9
List's recent performances
- Over his last five appearances, List has finished in the top 20 once.
- In the last five times he's played a tournament, he has made the cut three times.
- List has not been in the hunt in any recent tournaments, as he's not posted a score better than the field average or finished within five shots of the leader in any of his last five appearances.
- In his last five tournaments, his average score has been 2-over.
- Off the tee, Luke List has averaged 304.5 yards in his past five tournaments.
- List has an average of -0.627 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- In his past five starts, List is averaging -2.408 Strokes Gained: Total.
List's advanced stats and rankings
- List posted a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of 0.103 last season (81st on TOUR). His average driving distance (304.7 yards) ranked 59th, while his 61.7% driving accuracy average ranked 105th.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach last season, List ranked 133rd on TOUR with an average of -0.160 per round. Additionally, he ranked 77th with a Greens in Regulation mark of 67.97%.
- On the greens, List's -0.010 Strokes Gained: Putting mark ranked 103rd last season, and his 29.49 putts-per-round average ranked 156th.
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Driving Distance
|59
|304.7
|304.5
|Greens in Regulation %
|77
|67.97%
|54.86%
|Putts Per Round
|156
|29.49
|30.0
|Par Breakers
|119
|23.59%
|15.63%
|Bogey Avoidance
|90
|14.36%
|10.42%
List's best finishes
- List played 28 tournaments last season, earning one top-five finish.
- In those 28 tournaments, he had a 53.6% success rate in terms of making the cut (15 cuts made).
- Last season List's best performance came when he shot 14-under and finished second at The Genesis Invitational.
- List compiled 601 points last season, which placed him 75th in the FedExCup standings.
List's best Strokes Gained performances
- Last season List's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee performance came at the ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP in October 2024, as he produced a 3.137 mark, which ranked him sixth in the field. He finished 16th in that tournament.
- List's best Strokes Gained: Approach effort last season came at The Genesis Invitational, where his 6.128 mark ranked third in the field.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, List posted his best performance last season at the RBC Canadian Open (May 2024), ranking in the field with a mark of 2.338.
- At The Genesis Invitational in February 2024, List delivered his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark last season -- 6.658, which ranked him No. 1 in the field. He finished second in that tournament.
- List recorded his best Strokes Gained: Total mark last season (10.284) in February 2024 at The Genesis Invitational. That ranked second in the field.
List's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|81
|0.103
|1.178
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|133
|-0.160
|-2.448
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|162
|-0.250
|-0.511
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|103
|-0.010
|-0.627
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|142
|-0.316
|-2.408
List's past results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|February 8-11
|WM Phoenix Open
|MC
|72-69
|-1
|--
|February 15-18
|The Genesis Invitational
|2
|65-69-68-68
|-14
|375
|February 29 - March 3
|Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|MC
|70-72
|E
|--
|March 7-10
|Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard
|56
|69-78-72-79
|+10
|10
|March 14-17
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|MC
|69-75
|E
|--
|March 28-31
|Texas Children's Houston Open
|MC
|71-74
|+5
|--
|April 11-14
|Masters Tournament
|38
|75-75-71-74
|+7
|20
|April 25-28
|Zurich Classic of New Orleans
|19
|63-69-62-75
|-19
|16
|May 2-5
|THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|30
|67-69-66-68
|-14
|21
|May 16-19
|PGA Championship
|MC
|69-77
|+4
|--
|May 23-26
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|MC
|70-74
|+4
|--
|May 30 - June 2
|RBC Canadian Open
|MC
|72-71
|+3
|--
|June 27-30
|Rocket Mortgage Classic
|67
|70-70-73-72
|-3
|3
|July 4-7
|John Deere Classic
|MC
|71-72
|+1
|--
|July 11-13
|Genesis Scottish Open
|MC
|70-69
|-1
|--
|July 25-28
|3M Open
|MC
|67-76
|+1
|--
|August 8-11
|Wyndham Championship
|MC
|69-74
|+3
|--
|October 3-6
|Sanderson Farms Championship
|42
|70-67-70-69
|-12
|--
|October 10-13
|Black Desert Championship
|MC
|68-74
|E
|--
|October 17-20
|Shriners Children's Open
|41
|69-68-72-66
|-9
|--
|October 24-26
|ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP
|16
|69-67-67-67
|-10
|--
|November 7-10
|World Wide Technology Championship
|54
|70-68-71-71
|-8
|--
|November 21-24
|The RSM Classic
|MC
|72-71
|+1
|--
|December 13-15
|Grant Thornton Invitational
|11
|63-72-64
|E
|--
|January 9-12
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|72
|71-66-72-71
|E
|3
|January 16-19
|The American Express
|MC
|72-68-68
|-8
|--
|January 22-25
|Farmers Insurance Open
|56
|69-75-69-81
|+6
|5
All stats in this article are accurate for List as of the start of the WM Phoenix Open.
Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.
Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.