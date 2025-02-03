Luke List betting profile: WM Phoenix Open

Over his last five appearances, List has finished in the top 20 once.

In the last five times he's played a tournament, he has made the cut three times.

List has not been in the hunt in any recent tournaments, as he's not posted a score better than the field average or finished within five shots of the leader in any of his last five appearances.

In his last five tournaments, his average score has been 2-over.

Off the tee, Luke List has averaged 304.5 yards in his past five tournaments.

List has an average of -0.627 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.