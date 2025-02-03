Luke Clanton betting profile: WM Phoenix Open
1 Min Read
Luke Clanton hits the links in the 2025 WM Phoenix Open Feb. 6-9 after a 15th-place finish in the Farmers Insurance Open in his most recent competition.
The WM Phoenix Open tournament and course info
- Date: Feb. 6-9, 2025
- Location: Scottsdale, Arizona, USA
- Course: TPC Scottsdale
- Par: 71 / 7,261 yards
- Purse: $9.2M
- Previous winner: Nick Taylor
At the WM Phoenix Open
- In the past five years, this is Clanton's first time playing at the WM Phoenix Open.
- Nick Taylor finished with 0.112 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (42nd in the field), 5.118 SG: Approach the Green (ninth), and 8.934 SG: Putting (first) en route to winning this tournament in 2024.
- Taylor averaged 293.8 yards off the tee (35th in field), had a greens in regulation percentage of 81.94% (second), and attempted 28.25 putts per round (seventh) in that victory a year ago.
Clanton's recent performances
- Clanton has finished in the top five in two of his last five events.
- In the last five times he's played a tournament, he has made the cut four times.
- Clanton has finished within three shots of the leader in one of his last five events. Over that span, he's finished within five shots of the winner two times and finished with a better-than-average score three times.
- He has finished with an average score of -8 those four times he's made the cut.
- Luke Clanton has averaged 311.2 yards off the tee in his past five tournaments.
- Clanton is averaging 0.901 in terms of Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Looking at Strokes Gained: Total, Clanton has an average of 3.668 in his past five tournaments.
Clanton's advanced stats and rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Driving Distance
|-
|313.1
|311.2
|Greens in Regulation %
|-
|75.00%
|73.15%
|Putts Per Round
|-
|29.20
|29.7
|Par Breakers
|-
|28.70%
|26.85%
|Bogey Avoidance
|-
|13.33%
|15.43%
A dash represents a stat in which a player has not played a qualifying number of rounds this FedExCup season.
Clanton's best finishes
- Clanton last season played eight tournaments, earning three top-five finishes and collecting four finishes in the top 10.
- In those eight events, he made the cut seven times (87.5%).
- Last season Clanton had his best performance at The RSM Classic, where he finished second with a score of 15-under (one shot back of the winner).
Clanton's best Strokes Gained performances
- Last season Clanton produced his best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee effort at the ISCO Championship (July 2024), ranking No. 1 in the field at 6.456.
- Clanton's best Strokes Gained: Approach effort last season came at the Wyndham Championship, where he ranked fourth in the field with a mark of 6.910 (he finished fifth in that event).
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Clanton put up his best performance last season at the John Deere Classic, ranking 19th in the field at 2.085. In that event, he finished second.
- At the Rocket Mortgage Classic in June 2024, Clanton delivered a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 3.521, his best mark last season. That ranked him 21st in the field (he finished 10th in that event).
- Clanton posted his best Strokes Gained: Total mark last season (14.694) in July 2024 at the John Deere Classic, which ranked second in the field. He finished second in that event.
Clanton's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|-
|-
|1.840
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|-
|-
|1.878
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|-
|-
|-0.950
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|-
|-
|0.901
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|-
|-
|3.668
A dash represents a stat in which a player has not played a qualifying number of rounds this FedExCup season.
Clanton's past results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|June 13-16
|U.S. Open
|41
|76-69-69-74
|+8
|--
|June 27-30
|Rocket Mortgage Classic
|10
|69-68-65-72
|-14
|--
|July 4-7
|John Deere Classic
|2
|63-67-67-63
|-24
|--
|July 11-14
|ISCO Championship
|37
|70-65-69-71
|-13
|--
|July 25-28
|3M Open
|MC
|71-72
|+1
|--
|August 8-11
|Wyndham Championship
|5
|68-67-62-69
|-14
|--
|September 12-15
|Procore Championship
|50
|70-68-72-75
|-3
|--
|November 21-24
|The RSM Classic
|2
|68-65-68-66
|-15
|--
|January 9-12
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|MC
|69-70
|-1
|--
|January 22-25
|Farmers Insurance Open
|15
|70-72-72-73
|-1
|--
All stats in this article are accurate for Clanton as of the start of the WM Phoenix Open.
Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.
Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.