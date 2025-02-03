Luke Clanton betting profile: WM Phoenix Open

Clanton has finished in the top five in two of his last five events.

In the last five times he's played a tournament, he has made the cut four times.

Clanton has finished within three shots of the leader in one of his last five events. Over that span, he's finished within five shots of the winner two times and finished with a better-than-average score three times.

He has finished with an average score of -8 those four times he's made the cut.

Luke Clanton has averaged 311.2 yards off the tee in his past five tournaments.

Clanton is averaging 0.901 in terms of Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.