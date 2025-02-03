5H AGO
Lucas Glover betting profile: WM Phoenix Open
1 Min Read
Lucas Glover looks to improve upon his 39th-place finish in 2023's tournament when he hits the links in the 2025 WM Phoenix Open at TPC Scottsdale Feb. 6-9.
Latest odds for Glover at the WM Phoenix Open.
The WM Phoenix Open tournament and course info
- Date: Feb. 6-9, 2025
- Location: Scottsdale, Arizona, USA
- Course: TPC Scottsdale
- Par: 71 / 7,261 yards
- Purse: $9.2M
- Previous winner: Nick Taylor
At the WM Phoenix Open
- In his last six appearances at the WM Phoenix Open, Glover has an average finish of 43rd, and an average score of 5-under.
- Glover finished 39th (with a score of 3-under) in his most recent appearance at the WM Phoenix Open (in 2023).
- Nick Taylor finished with 0.112 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (42nd in the field), 5.118 SG: Approach the Green (ninth), and 8.934 SG: Putting (first) en route to winning this tournament in 2024.
- Taylor also posted numbers of 293.8 in average driving distance (35th in field), 81.94% in terms of greens in regulation (second), and 28.25 putts per round (seventh).
Glover's recent history at the WM Phoenix Open
|Date
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|2/9/2023
|39
|71-70-70-70
|-3
|2/10/2022
|37
|73-65-70-70
|-6
|2/4/2021
|58
|72-63-74-71
|-4
Glover's recent performances
- Glover has finished in the top five once over his last five appearances.
- He has made four cuts over his last five tournaments.
- Over his last five tournaments, Glover has finished within three shots of the leader once and five or fewer strokes back of the winner twice. He's carded a score that's better than average three times.
- He has carded an average score of 11-under over his last five appearances.
- In terms of driving distance, Lucas Glover has averaged 291.9 yards in his past five starts.
- Glover has an average of 2.254 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Glover is averaging 5.015 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Glover's advanced stats and rankings
- Glover had a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of -0.017 last season, which ranked 112th on TOUR. Meanwhile his average driving distance (289.9 yards) ranked 170th.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach last season, Glover ranked fifth on TOUR with a mark of 0.710.
- On the greens, Glover delivered a -0.215 Strokes Gained: Putting mark last season, which ranked him 139th on TOUR, while he ranked 91st with a putts-per-round average of 29.01. He broke par 22.58% of the time (144th on TOUR).
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Driving Distance
|170
|289.9
|291.9
|Greens in Regulation %
|50
|69.12%
|72.22%
|Putts Per Round
|91
|29.01
|28.7
|Par Breakers
|144
|22.58%
|24.27%
|Bogey Avoidance
|37
|13.08%
|8.48%
Glover's best finishes
- Glover last season played 27 tournaments, earning two top-five finishes.
- In those 27 tournaments, he made the cut on 20 occasions.
- Last season Glover's best performance came at the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am. He shot 18-under and finished third in that event.
- Glover's 596 points last season placed him 78th in the FedExCup standings.
Glover's best Strokes Gained performances
- Last season Glover's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee effort came at The RSM Classic in November 2024, as he ranked 20th in the field with a mark of 1.960.
- Glover posted his best Strokes Gained: Approach performance last season at the Black Desert Championship (October 2024), ranking No. 1 in the field with a mark of 13.498.
- When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Glover posted his best mark last season at the Valspar Championship, ranking No. 1 in the field at 6.416. In that event, he finished 11th.
- At the Charles Schwab Challenge in May 2024, Glover posted his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark last season -- 6.848, which ranked him second in the field. He finished 12th in that event.
- Glover recorded his best Strokes Gained: Total mark last season (11.519) at the Sanderson Farms Championship, which was held in October 2024. That performance ranked third in the field (he finished third in that tournament).
Glover's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|112
|-0.017
|1.164
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|5
|0.710
|2.332
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|48
|0.168
|-0.735
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|139
|-0.215
|2.254
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|41
|0.646
|5.015
Glover's past results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|February 15-18
|The Genesis Invitational
|35
|69-71-68-73
|-3
|25
|February 29 - March 3
|Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|35
|68-71-70-67
|-8
|19
|March 7-10
|Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard
|30
|73-70-74-72
|+1
|38
|March 14-17
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|MC
|75-69
|E
|--
|March 21-24
|Valspar Championship
|11
|68-69-72-69
|-6
|70
|April 4-7
|Valero Texas Open
|25
|70-72-70-72
|-4
|30
|April 11-14
|Masters Tournament
|20
|71-73-72-75
|+3
|98
|April 18-21
|RBC Heritage
|33
|69-69-68-71
|-7
|27
|May 9-12
|Wells Fargo Championship
|16
|71-70-73-69
|-1
|110
|May 16-19
|PGA Championship
|43
|71-68-70-69
|-6
|15
|May 23-26
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|12
|69-70-71-67
|-3
|58
|June 6-9
|the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday
|MC
|78-74
|+8
|--
|June 13-16
|U.S. Open
|MC
|74-79
|+13
|--
|June 20-23
|Travelers Championship
|44
|70-67-71-66
|-6
|16
|July 4-7
|John Deere Classic
|23
|64-68-67-69
|-16
|37
|July 11-13
|Genesis Scottish Open
|MC
|71-70
|+1
|--
|July 18-20
|The Open Championship
|MC
|77-78
|+13
|--
|August 8-11
|Wyndham Championship
|MC
|70-71
|+1
|--
|September 12-15
|Procore Championship
|13
|69-70-69-71
|-9
|--
|October 3-6
|Sanderson Farms Championship
|3
|65-67-68-66
|-22
|--
|October 10-13
|Black Desert Championship
|3
|69-66-68-62
|-19
|--
|November 7-10
|World Wide Technology Championship
|24
|72-68-70-65
|-13
|--
|November 14-17
|Butterfield Bermuda Championship
|42
|68-67-66-77
|-6
|--
|November 21-24
|The RSM Classic
|30
|71-70-68-65
|-8
|--
|January 9-12
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|21
|67-69-64-70
|-10
|36
|January 16-19
|The American Express
|MC
|73-70-70
|-3
|--
|January 30 - February 2
|AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am
|3
|66-69-68-67
|-18
|338
All stats in this article are accurate for Glover as of the start of the WM Phoenix Open.
Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.
Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.