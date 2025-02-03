Lucas Glover betting profile: WM Phoenix Open

Glover has finished in the top five once over his last five appearances.

He has made four cuts over his last five tournaments.

Over his last five tournaments, Glover has finished within three shots of the leader once and five or fewer strokes back of the winner twice. He's carded a score that's better than average three times.

He has carded an average score of 11-under over his last five appearances.

In terms of driving distance, Lucas Glover has averaged 291.9 yards in his past five starts.

Glover has an average of 2.254 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.