Lee Hodges betting profile: WM Phoenix Open

Over his last five events, Hodges has one top-five finish and three top-10 finishes.

Hodges has finished with a score lower than the tournament average in four of his last five appearances, including two finishes within three strokes of the leader.

He has an average score of 10-under across his last five events.

Lee Hodges has averaged 302.7 yards off the tee in his past five tournaments.

Hodges has an average of 2.733 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.