Lee Hodges betting profile: WM Phoenix Open
1 Min Read
Lee Hodges hits the links Feb. 6-9 in the 2025 WM Phoenix Open at TPC Scottsdale following a 33rd-place finish in the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am his last time in competition.
The WM Phoenix Open tournament and course info
- Date: Feb. 6-9, 2025
- Location: Scottsdale, Arizona, USA
- Course: TPC Scottsdale
- Par: 71 / 7,261 yards
- Purse: $9.2M
- Previous winner: Nick Taylor
At the WM Phoenix Open
- Hodges has missed the cut in his last two appearances at the WM Phoenix Open.
- In Hodges' most recent appearance at the WM Phoenix Open, in 2024, he missed the cut after posting a score of 2-over.
- With numbers of 0.112 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (42nd in field), 5.118 in SG: Approach the Green (ninth), and 8.934 in SG: Putting (first), Nick Taylor won this tournament in 2024.
- In addition, Taylor's average driving distance was 293.8 (35th in field), he hit 81.94% of greens in regulation (second), and he averaged 28.25 putts per round (seventh).
Hodges' recent history at the WM Phoenix Open
|Date
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|2/8/2024
|MC
|71-73
|+2
|2/9/2023
|MC
|72-72
|+2
Hodges' recent performances
- Over his last five events, Hodges has one top-five finish and three top-10 finishes.
- Hodges has finished with a score lower than the tournament average in four of his last five appearances, including two finishes within three strokes of the leader.
- He has an average score of 10-under across his last five events.
- Lee Hodges has averaged 302.7 yards off the tee in his past five tournaments.
- Hodges has an average of 2.733 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Looking at Strokes Gained: Total, Hodges has an average of 4.069 in his past five tournaments.
Hodges' advanced stats and rankings
- Hodges' Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of -0.023 last season ranked 114th on TOUR, and his 68.3% driving accuracy average ranked 24th.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach last season, Hodges sported a 0.363 mark (29th on TOUR).
- On the greens, Hodges' -0.302 Strokes Gained: Putting mark ranked 158th last season, while he averaged 29.36 putts per round (142nd).
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Driving Distance
|132
|296.6
|302.7
|Greens in Regulation %
|74
|68.13%
|70.56%
|Putts Per Round
|142
|29.36
|28.4
|Par Breakers
|170
|21.31%
|27.22%
|Bogey Avoidance
|66
|13.74%
|12.22%
Hodges' best finishes
- Last season Hodges participated in 30 tournaments, earning one top-five finish and collecting two finishes in the top 10.
- In those 30 events, he made the cut 18 times.
- Last season Hodges' best performance came when he shot 14-under and finished fifth at The RSM Classic.
- With 596 points last season, Hodges finished 78th in the FedExCup standings.
Hodges' best Strokes Gained performances
- Last season Hodges produced his best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee performance at the ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP, ranking third in the field at 3.878. In that tournament, he finished 16th.
- Hodges' best Strokes Gained: Approach mark last season came at the Black Desert Championship in October 2024, as he produced a 6.169 mark, which ranked him fifth in the field. He finished eighth in that tournament.
- When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Hodges' best performance last season was at the John Deere Classic, where his 3.515 mark ranked seventh in the field.
- At THE PLAYERS Championship in March 2024, Hodges delivered his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark last season (3.803). That ranked 19th in the field.
- Hodges delivered his best Strokes Gained: Total mark last season (8.125) in October 2024 at the Black Desert Championship. That ranked eighth in the field.
Hodges' Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|114
|-0.023
|0.222
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|29
|0.363
|0.609
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|160
|-0.247
|0.506
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|158
|-0.302
|2.733
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|133
|-0.209
|4.069
Hodges' past results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|February 8-11
|WM Phoenix Open
|MC
|71-73
|+2
|--
|February 15-18
|The Genesis Invitational
|24
|69-74-69-67
|-5
|65
|February 29 - March 3
|Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|MC
|71-76
|+5
|--
|March 7-10
|Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard
|12
|68-73-72-72
|-3
|133
|March 14-17
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|35
|69-70-72-71
|-6
|22
|March 21-24
|Valspar Championship
|26
|72-70-66-73
|-3
|30
|April 4-7
|Valero Texas Open
|MC
|73-74
|+3
|--
|April 11-14
|Masters Tournament
|MC
|74-77
|+7
|--
|April 18-21
|RBC Heritage
|58
|75-71-68-69
|-1
|8
|April 25-28
|Zurich Classic of New Orleans
|MC
|67-73
|-67
|--
|May 9-12
|Wells Fargo Championship
|24
|68-70-72-75
|+1
|70
|May 16-19
|PGA Championship
|12
|71-65-67-69
|-12
|133
|May 23-26
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|12
|72-70-66-69
|-3
|58
|June 6-9
|the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday
|45
|71-73-77-77
|+10
|15
|June 20-23
|Travelers Championship
|31
|68-69-68-65
|-10
|35
|June 27-30
|Rocket Mortgage Classic
|MC
|73-69
|-2
|--
|July 4-7
|John Deere Classic
|77
|66-67-73-74
|-4
|2
|July 11-13
|Genesis Scottish Open
|46
|67-68-68-70
|-7
|8
|July 25-28
|3M Open
|MC
|73-76
|+7
|--
|August 8-11
|Wyndham Championship
|MC
|69-73
|+2
|--
|September 12-15
|Procore Championship
|MC
|74-75
|+5
|--
|October 3-6
|Sanderson Farms Championship
|48
|67-70-67-73
|-11
|--
|October 10-13
|Black Desert Championship
|8
|66-65-70-67
|-16
|--
|October 17-20
|Shriners Children's Open
|MC
|68-77
|+3
|--
|October 24-26
|ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP
|16
|68-69-66-67
|-10
|--
|November 21-24
|The RSM Classic
|5
|69-63-69-67
|-14
|--
|January 9-12
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|10
|68-64-67-69
|-12
|64
|January 16-19
|The American Express
|34
|66-70-69-70
|-13
|18
|January 22-25
|Farmers Insurance Open
|9
|67-76-73-70
|-2
|68
|January 30 - February 2
|AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am
|33
|66-69-71-73
|-9
|24
All stats in this article are accurate for Hodges as of the start of the WM Phoenix Open.
Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.