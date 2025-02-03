PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch & ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsFantasy & BettingSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
5H AGO

Lee Hodges betting profile: WM Phoenix Open

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

    Lee Hodges hits the links Feb. 6-9 in the 2025 WM Phoenix Open at TPC Scottsdale following a 33rd-place finish in the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am his last time in competition.

    Latest odds for Hodges at the WM Phoenix Open.

    The WM Phoenix Open tournament and course info

    • Date: Feb. 6-9, 2025
    • Location: Scottsdale, Arizona, USA
    • Course: TPC Scottsdale
    • Par: 71 / 7,261 yards
    • Purse: $9.2M
    • Previous winner: Nick Taylor

    At the WM Phoenix Open

    • Hodges has missed the cut in his last two appearances at the WM Phoenix Open.
    • In Hodges' most recent appearance at the WM Phoenix Open, in 2024, he missed the cut after posting a score of 2-over.
    • With numbers of 0.112 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (42nd in field), 5.118 in SG: Approach the Green (ninth), and 8.934 in SG: Putting (first), Nick Taylor won this tournament in 2024.
    • In addition, Taylor's average driving distance was 293.8 (35th in field), he hit 81.94% of greens in regulation (second), and he averaged 28.25 putts per round (seventh).

    Hodges' recent history at the WM Phoenix Open

    DateResultRound ScoresTo Par
    2/8/2024MC71-73+2
    2/9/2023MC72-72+2

    Hodges' recent performances

    • Over his last five events, Hodges has one top-five finish and three top-10 finishes.
    • Hodges has finished with a score lower than the tournament average in four of his last five appearances, including two finishes within three strokes of the leader.
    • He has an average score of 10-under across his last five events.
    • Lee Hodges has averaged 302.7 yards off the tee in his past five tournaments.
    • Hodges has an average of 2.733 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • Looking at Strokes Gained: Total, Hodges has an average of 4.069 in his past five tournaments.
    Hodges' advanced stats and rankings

    • Hodges' Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of -0.023 last season ranked 114th on TOUR, and his 68.3% driving accuracy average ranked 24th.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach last season, Hodges sported a 0.363 mark (29th on TOUR).
    • On the greens, Hodges' -0.302 Strokes Gained: Putting mark ranked 158th last season, while he averaged 29.36 putts per round (142nd).
    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Driving Distance132296.6302.7
    Greens in Regulation %7468.13%70.56%
    Putts Per Round14229.3628.4
    Par Breakers17021.31%27.22%
    Bogey Avoidance6613.74%12.22%

    Hodges' best finishes

    • Last season Hodges participated in 30 tournaments, earning one top-five finish and collecting two finishes in the top 10.
    • In those 30 events, he made the cut 18 times.
    • Last season Hodges' best performance came when he shot 14-under and finished fifth at The RSM Classic.
    • With 596 points last season, Hodges finished 78th in the FedExCup standings.

    Hodges' best Strokes Gained performances

    • Last season Hodges produced his best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee performance at the ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP, ranking third in the field at 3.878. In that tournament, he finished 16th.
    • Hodges' best Strokes Gained: Approach mark last season came at the Black Desert Championship in October 2024, as he produced a 6.169 mark, which ranked him fifth in the field. He finished eighth in that tournament.
    • When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Hodges' best performance last season was at the John Deere Classic, where his 3.515 mark ranked seventh in the field.
    • At THE PLAYERS Championship in March 2024, Hodges delivered his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark last season (3.803). That ranked 19th in the field.
    • Hodges delivered his best Strokes Gained: Total mark last season (8.125) in October 2024 at the Black Desert Championship. That ranked eighth in the field.

    Hodges' Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee114-0.0230.222
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green290.3630.609
    Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green160-0.2470.506
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting158-0.3022.733
    Average Strokes Gained: Total133-0.2094.069

    Hodges' past results

    DateTournament NameResultRound ScoresTo ParFedExCup Points
    February 8-11WM Phoenix OpenMC71-73+2--
    February 15-18The Genesis Invitational2469-74-69-67-565
    February 29 - March 3Cognizant Classic in The Palm BeachesMC71-76+5--
    March 7-10Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard1268-73-72-72-3133
    March 14-17THE PLAYERS Championship3569-70-72-71-622
    March 21-24Valspar Championship2672-70-66-73-330
    April 4-7Valero Texas OpenMC73-74+3--
    April 11-14Masters TournamentMC74-77+7--
    April 18-21RBC Heritage5875-71-68-69-18
    April 25-28Zurich Classic of New OrleansMC67-73-67--
    May 9-12Wells Fargo Championship2468-70-72-75+170
    May 16-19PGA Championship1271-65-67-69-12133
    May 23-26Charles Schwab Challenge1272-70-66-69-358
    June 6-9the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday4571-73-77-77+1015
    June 20-23Travelers Championship3168-69-68-65-1035
    June 27-30Rocket Mortgage ClassicMC73-69-2--
    July 4-7John Deere Classic7766-67-73-74-42
    July 11-13Genesis Scottish Open4667-68-68-70-78
    July 25-283M OpenMC73-76+7--
    August 8-11Wyndham ChampionshipMC69-73+2--
    September 12-15Procore ChampionshipMC74-75+5--
    October 3-6Sanderson Farms Championship4867-70-67-73-11--
    October 10-13Black Desert Championship866-65-70-67-16--
    October 17-20Shriners Children's OpenMC68-77+3--
    October 24-26ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP1668-69-66-67-10--
    November 21-24The RSM Classic569-63-69-67-14--
    January 9-12Sony Open in Hawaii1068-64-67-69-1264
    January 16-19The American Express3466-70-69-70-1318
    January 22-25Farmers Insurance Open967-76-73-70-268
    January 30 - February 2AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am3366-69-71-73-924

    All stats in this article are accurate for Hodges as of the start of the WM Phoenix Open.

    Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.