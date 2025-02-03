Lanto Griffin betting profile: WM Phoenix Open
Lanto Griffin hits the links Feb. 6-9 in the 2025 WM Phoenix Open at TPC Scottsdale after a ninth-place finish in the Farmers Insurance Open, which was his most recent tournament.
The WM Phoenix Open tournament and course info
- Date: Feb. 6-9, 2025
- Location: Scottsdale, Arizona, USA
- Course: TPC Scottsdale
- Par: 71 / 7,261 yards
- Purse: $9.2M
- Previous winner: Nick Taylor
At the WM Phoenix Open
- Over Griffin's last two trips to the the WM Phoenix Open, he has missed the cut each time.
- In Griffin's most recent appearance at the WM Phoenix Open, in 2024, he failed to make the cut after posting a score of 3-over.
- Nick Taylor finished with 0.112 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (42nd in the field), 5.118 SG: Approach the Green (ninth), and 8.934 SG: Putting (first) en route to winning this tournament in 2024.
- Taylor also posted numbers of 293.8 in average driving distance (35th in field), 81.94% in terms of greens in regulation (second), and 28.25 putts per round (seventh).
Griffin's recent history at the WM Phoenix Open
|Date
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|2/8/2024
|MC
|76-69
|+3
|1/30/2020
|MC
|74-78
|+10
Griffin's recent performances
- Over his last five events, Griffin has one top-10 finish and two top-20 finishes.
- In the last five times he's played a tournament, he has made the cut four times.
- Over his last five appearances, Griffin has carded a score that's better than average in two of those outings.
- In his last five events, his average score has been 6-under.
- Off the tee, Lanto Griffin has averaged 295.8 yards in his past five tournaments.
- Griffin is averaging -0.975 in terms of Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Griffin is averaging -2.444 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Griffin's advanced stats and rankings
- Griffin's Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of 0.204 last season ranked 56th on TOUR, and his 62.1% driving accuracy average ranked 95th.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach last season, Griffin ranked 76th on TOUR, posting an average mark of 0.168, while he ranked fifth with a Greens in Regulation rate of 72.53%.
- On the greens, Griffin's -0.129 Strokes Gained: Putting mark ranked 123rd last season, while he averaged 30.19 putts per round (183rd).
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Driving Distance
|58
|304.8
|295.8
|Greens in Regulation %
|5
|72.53%
|69.14%
|Putts Per Round
|183
|30.19
|29.7
|Par Breakers
|51
|25.62%
|20.99%
|Bogey Avoidance
|107
|14.81%
|13.27%
Griffin's best finishes
- Griffin last season played 22 tournaments, picking up one win and two finishes in the top 10.
- In those 22 tournaments, he made the cut on 18 occasions.
- Last season Griffin's best performance came at the Farmers Insurance Open. He shot 2-under and won the title (his only win last season).
- With 117 points last season, Griffin finished 171st in the FedExCup standings.
Griffin's best Strokes Gained performances
- Last season Griffin's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee effort came at the ISCO Championship, where his 2.763 mark ranked 14th in the field.
- Griffin's best Strokes Gained: Approach performance last season came at the Valero Texas Open in April 2024, as he put up a 5.228 mark, which ranked him ninth in the field. He finished 51st in that event.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Griffin's best mark last season was at the Myrtle Beach Classic in May 2024, as he ranked 20th in the field with a mark of 1.468.
- At the Shriners Children's Open in October 2024, Griffin recorded a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 5.915, his best mark last season. That ranked him sixth in the field (he finished 29th in that event).
- Griffin recorded his best Strokes Gained: Total mark last season (9.128) in July 2024 at the ISCO Championship, which ranked 10th in the field. He finished 10th in that tournament.
Griffin's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|56
|0.204
|0.410
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|76
|0.168
|0.041
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|174
|-0.377
|-1.920
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|123
|-0.129
|-0.975
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|122
|-0.133
|-2.444
Griffin's past results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|February 8-11
|WM Phoenix Open
|MC
|76-69
|+3
|--
|February 22-25
|Mexico Open at Vidanta
|48
|66-70-71-72
|-5
|9
|March 28-31
|Texas Children's Houston Open
|57
|71-68-69-72
|E
|5
|April 4-7
|Valero Texas Open
|51
|75-70-76-67
|E
|7
|April 18-21
|Corales Puntacana Championship
|36
|73-66-71-69
|-9
|12
|May 2-5
|THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|MC
|70-68
|-4
|--
|May 9-12
|Myrtle Beach Classic
|66
|71-68-74-71
|E
|2
|May 30 - June 2
|RBC Canadian Open
|51
|68-71-72-68
|-1
|7
|June 27-30
|Rocket Mortgage Classic
|MC
|68-76
|E
|--
|July 4-7
|John Deere Classic
|MC
|71-69
|-2
|--
|July 11-14
|ISCO Championship
|10
|65-67-67-70
|-19
|35
|July 25-28
|3M Open
|44
|68-66-76-68
|-6
|12
|September 12-15
|Procore Championship
|61
|71-70-73-73
|-1
|--
|October 10-13
|Black Desert Championship
|54
|70-67-70-69
|-8
|--
|October 17-20
|Shriners Children's Open
|29
|67-72-68-65
|-12
|--
|November 7-10
|World Wide Technology Championship
|60
|72-69-74-69
|-4
|--
|November 14-17
|Butterfield Bermuda Championship
|12
|67-68-69-69
|-11
|--
|November 21-24
|The RSM Classic
|68
|68-72-72-73
|+3
|--
|January 9-12
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|MC
|73-71
|+4
|--
|January 16-19
|The American Express
|34
|71-67-66-71
|-13
|18
|January 22-25
|Farmers Insurance Open
|9
|66-72-73-75
|-2
|68
All stats in this article are accurate for Griffin as of the start of the WM Phoenix Open.
Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.