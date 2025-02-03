Lanto Griffin betting profile: WM Phoenix Open

Last season Griffin's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee effort came at the ISCO Championship, where his 2.763 mark ranked 14th in the field.

Griffin's best Strokes Gained: Approach performance last season came at the Valero Texas Open in April 2024, as he put up a 5.228 mark, which ranked him ninth in the field. He finished 51st in that event.

In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Griffin's best mark last season was at the Myrtle Beach Classic in May 2024, as he ranked 20th in the field with a mark of 1.468.

At the Shriners Children's Open in October 2024, Griffin recorded a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 5.915, his best mark last season. That ranked him sixth in the field (he finished 29th in that event).