Kurt Kitayama betting profile: WM Phoenix Open
HONOLULU, HAWAII - JANUARY 11: Kurt Kitayama of the United States plays his shot from the 14th tee during the third round of the Sony Open in Hawaii 2025 at Waialae Country Club on January 11, 2025 in Honolulu, Hawaii. (Photo by Maddie Meyer/Getty Images)
Kurt Kitayama seeks better fortunes this time around in the 2025 WM Phoenix Open. He took eighth at the par-71 TPC Scottsdale in 2024.
The WM Phoenix Open tournament and course info
- Date: Feb. 6-9, 2025
- Location: Scottsdale, Arizona, USA
- Course: TPC Scottsdale
- Par: 71 / 7,261 yards
- Purse: $9.2M
- Previous winner: Nick Taylor
At the WM Phoenix Open
- Kitayama's average finish has been 16th, and his average score 10-under, over his last two appearances at the WM Phoenix Open.
- In 2024, Kitayama finished eighth (with a score of 13-under) in his most recent appearance at the WM Phoenix Open.
- With numbers of 0.112 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (42nd in field), 5.118 in SG: Approach the Green (ninth), and 8.934 in SG: Putting (first), Nick Taylor won this tournament in 2024.
- Taylor also posted numbers of 293.8 in average driving distance (35th in field), 81.94% in terms of greens in regulation (second), and 28.25 putts per round (seventh).
Kitayama's recent history at the WM Phoenix Open
|Date
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|2/8/2024
|8
|68-67-67-69
|-13
|2/9/2023
|23
|75-67-70-66
|-6
Kitayama's recent performances
- Over his last five tournaments, Kitayama has one top-five finish and two top-10 finishes.
- In the last five times he's played a tournament, he has made the cut four times.
- Over his last five tournaments, Kitayama has finished within five shots of the leader one time and finished with a better-than-average score three times.
- He has an average score relative to par of 12-under in his last five events.
- Off the tee, Kurt Kitayama has averaged 313.8 yards in his past five tournaments.
- Kitayama is averaging 0.035 in terms of Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Looking at Strokes Gained: Total, Kitayama has an average of 4.732 in his past five tournaments.
Kitayama's advanced stats and rankings
- Kitayama had a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of 0.446 last season, which ranked 16th on TOUR. Meanwhile his average driving distance (308.7 yards) ranked 32nd.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach last season, Kitayama ranked 10th on TOUR with a mark of 0.608.
- On the greens, Kitayama's -0.433 Strokes Gained: Putting mark ranked 171st last season, while he averaged 29.18 putts per round (114th).
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Driving Distance
|32
|308.7
|313.8
|Greens in Regulation %
|54
|68.85%
|73.15%
|Putts Per Round
|114
|29.18
|28.7
|Par Breakers
|143
|22.64%
|24.69%
|Bogey Avoidance
|21
|12.52%
|7.72%
Kitayama's best finishes
- Kitayama teed off in 23 tournaments last season, securing one finish in the top five and collecting four top-10 finishes.
- In those 23 events, he made the cut 19 times, a success rate of 82.6%.
- Last season Kitayama had his best performance at the ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP, where he finished fifth with a score of 15-under (five shots back of the winner).
- Kitayama's 603 points last season placed him 74th in the FedExCup standings.
Kitayama's best Strokes Gained performances
- Last season Kitayama's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee effort came in February 2024 at the WM Phoenix Open, where he ranked sixth in the field with a mark of 3.939. He finished eighth in that tournament.
- Kitayama's best Strokes Gained: Approach effort last season came in October 2024 at the Black Desert Championship, where he ranked second in the field with a mark of 10.504. He finished 25th in that event.
- When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Kitayama put up his best effort last season at the Shriners Children's Open (October 2024), ranking eighth in the field with a mark of 3.452.
- At the WM Phoenix Open in February 2024, Kitayama delivered a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 4.480, his best mark last season. That ranked him 11th in the field (he finished eighth in that event).
- Kitayama delivered his best Strokes Gained: Total mark last season (9.922) at the 3M Open in July 2024, a performance that ranked him sixth in the field.
Kitayama's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|16
|0.446
|2.055
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|10
|0.608
|1.567
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|66
|0.118
|1.074
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|171
|-0.433
|0.035
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|28
|0.738
|4.732
Kitayama's past results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|February 8-11
|WM Phoenix Open
|8
|68-67-67-69
|-13
|78
|February 15-18
|The Genesis Invitational
|39
|70-69-69-75
|-1
|20
|March 7-10
|Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard
|MC
|78-73
|+7
|--
|March 14-17
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|19
|70-71-71-67
|-9
|90
|March 28-31
|Texas Children's Houston Open
|36
|73-68-66-70
|-3
|16
|April 11-14
|Masters Tournament
|35
|71-73-82-68
|+6
|24
|April 18-21
|RBC Heritage
|33
|70-71-66-70
|-7
|27
|April 25-28
|Zurich Classic of New Orleans
|23
|66-70-64-70
|-140
|9
|May 9-12
|Wells Fargo Championship
|34
|70-75-70-72
|+3
|26
|May 16-19
|PGA Championship
|26
|68-70-70-67
|-9
|50
|June 6-9
|the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday
|MC
|76-80
|+12
|--
|June 13-16
|U.S. Open
|MC
|73-74
|+7
|--
|June 20-23
|Travelers Championship
|31
|64-70-70-66
|-10
|35
|July 11-13
|Genesis Scottish Open
|34
|67-69-70-65
|-9
|20
|July 18-20
|The Open Championship
|41
|77-69-74-71
|+7
|19
|July 25-28
|3M Open
|6
|66-69-70-66
|-13
|92
|August 8-11
|Wyndham Championship
|MC
|67-70
|-3
|--
|October 10-13
|Black Desert Championship
|25
|65-70-64-72
|-13
|--
|October 17-20
|Shriners Children's Open
|9
|66-68-65-69
|-16
|--
|October 24-26
|ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP
|5
|69-68-63-65
|-15
|--
|January 9-12
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|37
|70-66-69-67
|-8
|16
|January 16-19
|The American Express
|58
|69-67-70-72
|-10
|5
|January 22-25
|Farmers Insurance Open
|MC
|70-79
|+5
|--
All stats in this article are accurate for Kitayama as of the start of the WM Phoenix Open.
