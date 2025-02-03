Kurt Kitayama betting profile: WM Phoenix Open

Over his last five tournaments, Kitayama has one top-five finish and two top-10 finishes.

In the last five times he's played a tournament, he has made the cut four times.

Over his last five tournaments, Kitayama has finished within five shots of the leader one time and finished with a better-than-average score three times.

He has an average score relative to par of 12-under in his last five events.

Off the tee, Kurt Kitayama has averaged 313.8 yards in his past five tournaments.

Kitayama is averaging 0.035 in terms of Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.