Kris Ventura betting profile: WM Phoenix Open
In his most recent tournament at the Farmers Insurance Open, Kris Ventura concluded the weekend at 5-under, good for a fourth-place finish. He enters play in the 2025 WM Phoenix Open Feb. 6-9 looking for better results.
The WM Phoenix Open tournament and course info
- Date: Feb. 6-9, 2025
- Location: Scottsdale, Arizona, USA
- Course: TPC Scottsdale
- Par: 71 / 7,261 yards
- Purse: $9.2M
- Previous winner: Nick Taylor
At the WM Phoenix Open
- Ventura is playing at the WM Phoenix Open for the first time in the past five years.
- When Nick Taylor won this tournament in 2024, he had 0.112 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (42nd in the field), 5.118 SG: Approach the Green (ninth), and 8.934 SG: Putting (first).
- Taylor's average driving distance was 293.8 (35th in field), he hit 81.94% of greens in regulation (second), with 28.25 putts per round (seventh) en route to his win last year.
Ventura's recent performances
- Ventura has finished in the top 10 twice over his last five events, finishing as high as the top five in one of those outings.
- He's qualified for the weekend in four of his last five tournaments.
- Ventura has finished within three shots of the leader in two of his last five tournaments. Over that same span, he's finished with a better-than-average score three times.
- He has an average score of 6-under across his last five events.
- In terms of driving distance, Kris Ventura has averaged 317.5 yards in his past five starts.
- Ventura has an average of 0.333 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- In his past five starts, Ventura is averaging 1.559 Strokes Gained: Total.
Ventura's advanced stats and rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Driving Distance
|-
|311.0
|317.5
|Greens in Regulation %
|-
|55.56%
|73.15%
|Putts Per Round
|-
|30.00
|29.6
|Par Breakers
|-
|50.00%
|22.53%
|Bogey Avoidance
|-
|55.56%
|10.49%
A dash represents a stat in which a player has not played a qualifying number of rounds this FedExCup season.
Ventura's best finishes
- Ventura, who participated in two tournaments last season, failed to finish in the top 10 in every event.
- In those two events, he made the cut one time, a success rate of 50%.
- Last season Ventura's best performance came when he shot 5-under and finished fourth at the Farmers Insurance Open.
Ventura's best Strokes Gained performances
- Last season Ventura's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee performance came at the Texas Children's Houston Open in March 2024, as he delivered a 0.621 mark, which ranked him in the field. He missed the cut in that event.
- Ventura produced his best Strokes Gained: Approach mark last season at the Texas Children's Houston Open (March 2024), ranking in the field with a mark of -1.662.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Ventura's best performance last season was at the Texas Children's Houston Open, where he ranked in the field with a mark of -4.259 (he missed the cut in that event).
- At the Texas Children's Houston Open in March 2024, Ventura recorded a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 0.094 (his best mark last season), which ranked in the field. He missed the cut in that tournament.
- Ventura recorded his best Strokes Gained: Total mark last season (-5.205) at the Texas Children's Houston Open in March 2024, a performance that ranked him in the field.
Ventura's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|-
|-
|0.018
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|-
|-
|0.882
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|-
|-
|0.326
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|-
|-
|0.333
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|-
|-
|1.559
A dash represents a stat in which a player has not played a qualifying number of rounds this FedExCup season.
Ventura's past results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|March 28-31
|Texas Children's Houston Open
|MC
|73-74
|+7
|--
|August 1-3
|Men’s Olympic Golf Competition
|43
|71-68-76-69
|E
|--
|January 9-12
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|MC
|71-69
|E
|--
|January 16-19
|The American Express
|58
|72-67-68-71
|-10
|5
|January 22-25
|Farmers Insurance Open
|4
|68-73-71-71
|-5
|123
All stats in this article are accurate for Ventura as of the start of the WM Phoenix Open.
Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.