Kris Ventura betting profile: WM Phoenix Open

Last season Ventura's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee performance came at the Texas Children's Houston Open in March 2024, as he delivered a 0.621 mark, which ranked him in the field. He missed the cut in that event.

Ventura produced his best Strokes Gained: Approach mark last season at the Texas Children's Houston Open (March 2024), ranking in the field with a mark of -1.662.

In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Ventura's best performance last season was at the Texas Children's Houston Open, where he ranked in the field with a mark of -4.259 (he missed the cut in that event).

At the Texas Children's Houston Open in March 2024, Ventura recorded a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 0.094 (his best mark last season), which ranked in the field. He missed the cut in that tournament.