PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch & ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsFantasy & BettingSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
4H AGO

Kevin Streelman betting profile: WM Phoenix Open

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Kevin Streelman betting profile: WM Phoenix Open

    Kevin Streelman hits the links in the 2025 WM Phoenix Open Feb. 6-9 coming off a 15th-place finish in the Farmers Insurance Open in his last tournament.

    Latest odds for Streelman at the WM Phoenix Open.

    The WM Phoenix Open tournament and course info

    • Date: Feb. 6-9, 2025
    • Location: Scottsdale, Arizona, USA
    • Course: TPC Scottsdale
    • Par: 71 / 7,261 yards
    • Purse: $9.2M
    • Previous winner: Nick Taylor

    At the WM Phoenix Open

    • In his last seven appearances at the WM Phoenix Open, Streelman has an average finish of 37th, and an average score of 6-under.
    • Streelman last played at the WM Phoenix Open in 2023, missing the cut with a score of 4-over.
    • When Nick Taylor won this tournament in 2024, he had 0.112 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (42nd in the field), 5.118 SG: Approach the Green (ninth), and 8.934 SG: Putting (first).
    • In addition, Taylor's average driving distance was 293.8 (35th in field), he hit 81.94% of greens in regulation (second), and he averaged 28.25 putts per round (seventh).

    Streelman's recent history at the WM Phoenix Open

    DateResultRound ScoresTo Par
    2/9/2023MC74-72+4
    2/10/2022MC72-73+3
    2/4/20212268-67-69-69-11
    1/30/2020MC68-74E

    Streelman's recent performances

    • Streelman has made the cut and finished in the top 20 on the leaderboard once over his last five appearances.
    • He's made the cut in two of his last five events.
    • Streelman has finished with a better-than-average score in one of his last five tournaments.
    • He has carded an average score of 4-under over his last five appearances.
    • Kevin Streelman has averaged 291.2 yards off the tee in his past five tournaments.
    • Streelman has an average of -0.417 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • Streelman is averaging 0.796 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
    Bet now on Streelman .

    Streelman's advanced stats and rankings

    • Streelman posted a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of 0.064 last season (93rd on TOUR). His average driving distance (297.5 yards) ranked 126th, while his 64.4% driving accuracy average ranked 62nd.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach last season, Streelman ranked 114th on TOUR, posting an average mark of -0.053, while he ranked 76th with a Greens in Regulation rate of 68.12%.
    • On the greens, Streelman's -0.205 Strokes Gained: Putting mark placed him 138th on TOUR last season, and his 29.28 putts-per-round average ranked 129th. He broke par 23.43% of the time (125th).
    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Driving Distance126297.5291.2
    Greens in Regulation %7668.12%61.48%
    Putts Per Round12929.2829.3
    Par Breakers12523.43%17.04%
    Bogey Avoidance11614.98%15.93%

    Streelman's best finishes

    • Streelman participated in 25 tournaments last season, securing one finish in the top five.
    • In those 25 tournaments, he had a 48% success rate in terms of making the cut (12 cuts made).
    • Last season Streelman's best performance came at the Black Desert Championship. He shot 19-under and finished third in that event.
    • Streelman's 94 points last season ranked him 178th in the FedExCup standings.

    Streelman's best Strokes Gained performances

    • Last season Streelman's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee effort came at the 3M Open, where he ranked 13th in the field with a mark of 2.985 (he finished 64th in that event).
    • Streelman delivered his best Strokes Gained: Approach effort last season at the Valspar Championship, ranking 14th in the field at 4.272. In that event, he finished 26th.
    • When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Streelman's best effort last season was in October 2024 at the Sanderson Farms Championship, where he ranked 10th in the field with a mark of 2.364. He finished 42nd in that event.
    • At the Black Desert Championship in October 2024, Streelman posted his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark last season (9.202, which ranked No. 1 in the field). In that event, he finished third.
    • Streelman recorded his best Strokes Gained: Total mark last season (11.125) at the Black Desert Championship, which was held in October 2024. That performance ranked third in the field (he finished third in that event).

    Streelman's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee930.064-0.103
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green114-0.0531.238
    Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green117-0.0440.078
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting138-0.205-0.417
    Average Strokes Gained: Total138-0.2380.796

    Streelman's past results

    DateTournament NameResultRound ScoresTo ParFedExCup Points
    February 29 - March 3Cognizant Classic in The Palm BeachesMC72-71+1--
    March 7-10Puerto Rico Open3265-67-74-71-1112
    March 14-17THE PLAYERS ChampionshipMC77-75+8--
    March 21-24Valspar Championship2664-72-73-72-330
    April 4-7Valero Texas Open4571-72-75-69-110
    April 25-28Zurich Classic of New OrleansMC68-75-1--
    May 2-5THE CJ CUP Byron NelsonMC77-70+5--
    May 9-12Myrtle Beach Classic3671-66-70-69-812
    May 23-26Charles Schwab Challenge5071-70-74-68+37
    May 30 - June 2RBC Canadian Open5771-68-69-72E5
    June 27-30Rocket Mortgage Classic5770-68-72-72-65
    July 4-7John Deere Classic4668-69-69-68-109
    July 11-14ISCO ChampionshipMC73-69-2--
    July 25-283M Open6466-72-72-72-24
    August 8-11Wyndham ChampionshipMC69-74+3--
    September 12-15Procore ChampionshipMC67-77E--
    October 3-6Sanderson Farms Championship4267-70-66-73-12--
    October 10-13Black Desert Championship364-69-63-69-19--
    October 17-20Shriners Children's OpenMC67-76+1--
    November 7-10World Wide Technology Championship2467-70-70-68-13--
    November 14-17Butterfield Bermuda ChampionshipMC73-74+5--
    November 21-24The RSM ClassicMC72-74+4--
    January 9-12Sony Open in Hawaii5369-67-69-69-66
    January 16-19The American ExpressMC70-72-75+1--
    January 22-25Farmers Insurance Open1572-73-71-71-146

    All stats in this article are accurate for Streelman as of the start of the WM Phoenix Open.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.