Kevin Streelman betting profile: WM Phoenix Open

Last season Streelman's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee effort came at the 3M Open, where he ranked 13th in the field with a mark of 2.985 (he finished 64th in that event).

Streelman delivered his best Strokes Gained: Approach effort last season at the Valspar Championship, ranking 14th in the field at 4.272. In that event, he finished 26th.

When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Streelman's best effort last season was in October 2024 at the Sanderson Farms Championship, where he ranked 10th in the field with a mark of 2.364. He finished 42nd in that event.

At the Black Desert Championship in October 2024, Streelman posted his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark last season (9.202, which ranked No. 1 in the field). In that event, he finished third.