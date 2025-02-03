4H AGO
Kevin Streelman betting profile: WM Phoenix Open
Kevin Streelman hits the links in the 2025 WM Phoenix Open Feb. 6-9 coming off a 15th-place finish in the Farmers Insurance Open in his last tournament.
Latest odds for Streelman at the WM Phoenix Open.
The WM Phoenix Open tournament and course info
- Date: Feb. 6-9, 2025
- Location: Scottsdale, Arizona, USA
- Course: TPC Scottsdale
- Par: 71 / 7,261 yards
- Purse: $9.2M
- Previous winner: Nick Taylor
At the WM Phoenix Open
- In his last seven appearances at the WM Phoenix Open, Streelman has an average finish of 37th, and an average score of 6-under.
- Streelman last played at the WM Phoenix Open in 2023, missing the cut with a score of 4-over.
- When Nick Taylor won this tournament in 2024, he had 0.112 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (42nd in the field), 5.118 SG: Approach the Green (ninth), and 8.934 SG: Putting (first).
- In addition, Taylor's average driving distance was 293.8 (35th in field), he hit 81.94% of greens in regulation (second), and he averaged 28.25 putts per round (seventh).
Streelman's recent history at the WM Phoenix Open
|Date
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|2/9/2023
|MC
|74-72
|+4
|2/10/2022
|MC
|72-73
|+3
|2/4/2021
|22
|68-67-69-69
|-11
|1/30/2020
|MC
|68-74
|E
Streelman's recent performances
- Streelman has made the cut and finished in the top 20 on the leaderboard once over his last five appearances.
- He's made the cut in two of his last five events.
- Streelman has finished with a better-than-average score in one of his last five tournaments.
- He has carded an average score of 4-under over his last five appearances.
- Kevin Streelman has averaged 291.2 yards off the tee in his past five tournaments.
- Streelman has an average of -0.417 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Streelman is averaging 0.796 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Streelman's advanced stats and rankings
- Streelman posted a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of 0.064 last season (93rd on TOUR). His average driving distance (297.5 yards) ranked 126th, while his 64.4% driving accuracy average ranked 62nd.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach last season, Streelman ranked 114th on TOUR, posting an average mark of -0.053, while he ranked 76th with a Greens in Regulation rate of 68.12%.
- On the greens, Streelman's -0.205 Strokes Gained: Putting mark placed him 138th on TOUR last season, and his 29.28 putts-per-round average ranked 129th. He broke par 23.43% of the time (125th).
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Driving Distance
|126
|297.5
|291.2
|Greens in Regulation %
|76
|68.12%
|61.48%
|Putts Per Round
|129
|29.28
|29.3
|Par Breakers
|125
|23.43%
|17.04%
|Bogey Avoidance
|116
|14.98%
|15.93%
Streelman's best finishes
- Streelman participated in 25 tournaments last season, securing one finish in the top five.
- In those 25 tournaments, he had a 48% success rate in terms of making the cut (12 cuts made).
- Last season Streelman's best performance came at the Black Desert Championship. He shot 19-under and finished third in that event.
- Streelman's 94 points last season ranked him 178th in the FedExCup standings.
Streelman's best Strokes Gained performances
- Last season Streelman's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee effort came at the 3M Open, where he ranked 13th in the field with a mark of 2.985 (he finished 64th in that event).
- Streelman delivered his best Strokes Gained: Approach effort last season at the Valspar Championship, ranking 14th in the field at 4.272. In that event, he finished 26th.
- When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Streelman's best effort last season was in October 2024 at the Sanderson Farms Championship, where he ranked 10th in the field with a mark of 2.364. He finished 42nd in that event.
- At the Black Desert Championship in October 2024, Streelman posted his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark last season (9.202, which ranked No. 1 in the field). In that event, he finished third.
- Streelman recorded his best Strokes Gained: Total mark last season (11.125) at the Black Desert Championship, which was held in October 2024. That performance ranked third in the field (he finished third in that event).
Streelman's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|93
|0.064
|-0.103
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|114
|-0.053
|1.238
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|117
|-0.044
|0.078
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|138
|-0.205
|-0.417
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|138
|-0.238
|0.796
Streelman's past results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|February 29 - March 3
|Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|MC
|72-71
|+1
|--
|March 7-10
|Puerto Rico Open
|32
|65-67-74-71
|-11
|12
|March 14-17
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|MC
|77-75
|+8
|--
|March 21-24
|Valspar Championship
|26
|64-72-73-72
|-3
|30
|April 4-7
|Valero Texas Open
|45
|71-72-75-69
|-1
|10
|April 25-28
|Zurich Classic of New Orleans
|MC
|68-75
|-1
|--
|May 2-5
|THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|MC
|77-70
|+5
|--
|May 9-12
|Myrtle Beach Classic
|36
|71-66-70-69
|-8
|12
|May 23-26
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|50
|71-70-74-68
|+3
|7
|May 30 - June 2
|RBC Canadian Open
|57
|71-68-69-72
|E
|5
|June 27-30
|Rocket Mortgage Classic
|57
|70-68-72-72
|-6
|5
|July 4-7
|John Deere Classic
|46
|68-69-69-68
|-10
|9
|July 11-14
|ISCO Championship
|MC
|73-69
|-2
|--
|July 25-28
|3M Open
|64
|66-72-72-72
|-2
|4
|August 8-11
|Wyndham Championship
|MC
|69-74
|+3
|--
|September 12-15
|Procore Championship
|MC
|67-77
|E
|--
|October 3-6
|Sanderson Farms Championship
|42
|67-70-66-73
|-12
|--
|October 10-13
|Black Desert Championship
|3
|64-69-63-69
|-19
|--
|October 17-20
|Shriners Children's Open
|MC
|67-76
|+1
|--
|November 7-10
|World Wide Technology Championship
|24
|67-70-70-68
|-13
|--
|November 14-17
|Butterfield Bermuda Championship
|MC
|73-74
|+5
|--
|November 21-24
|The RSM Classic
|MC
|72-74
|+4
|--
|January 9-12
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|53
|69-67-69-69
|-6
|6
|January 16-19
|The American Express
|MC
|70-72-75
|+1
|--
|January 22-25
|Farmers Insurance Open
|15
|72-73-71-71
|-1
|46
All stats in this article are accurate for Streelman as of the start of the WM Phoenix Open.
Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.