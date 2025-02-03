4H AGO
Keith Mitchell betting profile: WM Phoenix Open
1 Min Read
Keith Mitchell looks for a higher finish in the 2025 WM Phoenix Open after he placed 17th shooting 10-under in this tournament in 2024.
Latest odds for Mitchell at the WM Phoenix Open.
The WM Phoenix Open tournament and course info
- Date: Feb. 6-9, 2025
- Location: Scottsdale, Arizona, USA
- Course: TPC Scottsdale
- Par: 71 / 7,261 yards
- Purse: $9.2M
- Previous winner: Nick Taylor
At the WM Phoenix Open
- Over his last six trips to the WM Phoenix Open, Mitchell has an average score of 6-under, with an average finish of 32nd.
- Mitchell last participated in the WM Phoenix Open in 2024, finishing 17th with a score of 10-under.
- With numbers of 0.112 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (42nd in field), 5.118 in SG: Approach the Green (ninth), and 8.934 in SG: Putting (first), Nick Taylor won this tournament in 2024.
- Taylor averaged 293.8 yards off the tee (35th in field), had a greens in regulation percentage of 81.94% (second), and attempted 28.25 putts per round (seventh) in that victory a year ago.
Mitchell's recent history at the WM Phoenix Open
|Date
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|2/8/2024
|17
|69-68-69-68
|-10
|2/9/2023
|42
|71-71-73-67
|-2
|2/10/2022
|10
|69-69-66-68
|-12
|2/4/2021
|MC
|75-68
|+1
|1/30/2020
|16
|68-67-70-69
|-10
Mitchell's recent performances
- In his last five events, Mitchell has an average finish of 28th.
- In the last five times he's played a tournament, he has made the cut three times.
- Over his last five tournaments, Mitchell has carded a score that's better than average in three of those outings.
- He has an average score of 11-under across his last five events.
- In terms of driving distance, Keith Mitchell has averaged 308.0 yards in his past five starts.
- In his past five starts, Mitchell is averaging -0.533 Strokes Gained: Putting.
- Mitchell is averaging 0.885 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Bet now on Mitchell .
Mitchell's advanced stats and rankings
- Mitchell's Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of 0.615 last season ranked seventh on TOUR, and his 59.1% driving accuracy average ranked 139th.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach last season, Mitchell ranked 12th on TOUR with a mark of 0.531.
- On the greens, Mitchell's -0.330 Strokes Gained: Putting mark ranked 159th last season, and his 29.33 putts-per-round average ranked 138th.
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Driving Distance
|14
|311.8
|308.0
|Greens in Regulation %
|23
|70.44%
|70.49%
|Putts Per Round
|138
|29.33
|29.5
|Par Breakers
|3
|28.88%
|24.31%
|Bogey Avoidance
|58
|13.58%
|11.81%
Mitchell's best finishes
- Mitchell teed off in 27 tournaments last season, securing one finish in the top five and collecting four top-10 finishes.
- In those 27 events, he made the cut 18 times, a success rate of 66.7%.
- Last season Mitchell's best performance came when he shot 22-under and finished third at the Sanderson Farms Championship.
- Mitchell accumulated 599 points last season, which ranked him 77th in the FedExCup standings.
Mitchell's best Strokes Gained performances
- Last season Mitchell's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee effort came at the Valero Texas Open, where his 6.076 mark ranked third in the field.
- Mitchell's best Strokes Gained: Approach performance last season came at the Valspar Championship in March 2024, as he posted a 9.181 mark, which ranked him No. 1 in the field. He finished 17th in that event.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Mitchell put up his best effort last season at the Sony Open in Hawaii (January 2024), ranking second in the field with a mark of 4.331.
- At the Sanderson Farms Championship in October 2024, Mitchell delivered a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 5.594, his best mark last season. That ranked him 11th in the field (he finished third in that tournament).
- Mitchell posted his best Strokes Gained: Total mark last season (11.519) at the Sanderson Farms Championship (which ranked him third in the field). In that event, he finished third.
Mitchell's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|7
|0.615
|1.828
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|12
|0.531
|-0.850
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|101
|0.006
|0.441
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|159
|-0.330
|-0.533
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|21
|0.822
|0.885
Mitchell's past results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|February 8-11
|WM Phoenix Open
|17
|69-68-69-68
|-10
|47
|February 22-25
|Mexico Open at Vidanta
|19
|71-68-65-70
|-10
|43
|February 29 - March 3
|Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|9
|68-70-69-65
|-12
|66
|March 14-17
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|73
|69-71-76-76
|+4
|5
|March 21-24
|Valspar Championship
|17
|67-70-66-77
|-4
|43
|March 28-31
|Texas Children's Houston Open
|MC
|71-71
|+2
|--
|April 4-7
|Valero Texas Open
|14
|75-69-70-69
|-5
|47
|April 25-28
|Zurich Classic of New Orleans
|28
|63-70-65-73
|-17
|5
|May 2-5
|THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|20
|66-65-69-68
|-16
|42
|May 16-19
|PGA Championship
|MC
|71-71
|E
|--
|May 23-26
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|37
|72-67-66-76
|+1
|16
|May 30 - June 2
|RBC Canadian Open
|10
|69-67-68-67
|-9
|68
|June 27-30
|Rocket Mortgage Classic
|MC
|70-71
|-3
|--
|July 4-7
|John Deere Classic
|18
|69-63-67-67
|-18
|48
|July 11-13
|Genesis Scottish Open
|MC
|69-70
|-1
|--
|July 25-28
|3M Open
|46
|68-72-70-69
|-5
|9
|August 8-11
|Wyndham Championship
|12
|70-64-67-68
|-11
|53
|September 12-15
|Procore Championship
|12
|69-70-69-70
|-10
|--
|October 3-6
|Sanderson Farms Championship
|3
|67-64-65-70
|-22
|--
|October 10-13
|Black Desert Championship
|MC
|69-75
|+2
|--
|October 17-20
|Shriners Children's Open
|MC
|73-74
|+5
|--
|November 7-10
|World Wide Technology Championship
|MC
|75-72
|+3
|--
|November 21-24
|The RSM Classic
|MC
|67-78
|+3
|--
|January 9-12
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|30
|70-67-69-65
|-9
|24
|January 16-19
|The American Express
|21
|66-68-68-71
|-15
|37
|January 30 - February 2
|AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am
|33
|71-69-70-69
|-9
|24
All stats in this article are accurate for Mitchell as of the start of the WM Phoenix Open.
Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.
Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.