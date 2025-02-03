PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch & ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsFantasy & BettingSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
4H AGO

Keith Mitchell betting profile: WM Phoenix Open

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

    Keith Mitchell looks for a higher finish in the 2025 WM Phoenix Open after he placed 17th shooting 10-under in this tournament in 2024.

    Latest odds for Mitchell at the WM Phoenix Open.

    The WM Phoenix Open tournament and course info

    • Date: Feb. 6-9, 2025
    • Location: Scottsdale, Arizona, USA
    • Course: TPC Scottsdale
    • Par: 71 / 7,261 yards
    • Purse: $9.2M
    • Previous winner: Nick Taylor

    At the WM Phoenix Open

    • Over his last six trips to the WM Phoenix Open, Mitchell has an average score of 6-under, with an average finish of 32nd.
    • Mitchell last participated in the WM Phoenix Open in 2024, finishing 17th with a score of 10-under.
    • With numbers of 0.112 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (42nd in field), 5.118 in SG: Approach the Green (ninth), and 8.934 in SG: Putting (first), Nick Taylor won this tournament in 2024.
    • Taylor averaged 293.8 yards off the tee (35th in field), had a greens in regulation percentage of 81.94% (second), and attempted 28.25 putts per round (seventh) in that victory a year ago.

    Mitchell's recent history at the WM Phoenix Open

    DateResultRound ScoresTo Par
    2/8/20241769-68-69-68-10
    2/9/20234271-71-73-67-2
    2/10/20221069-69-66-68-12
    2/4/2021MC75-68+1
    1/30/20201668-67-70-69-10

    Mitchell's recent performances

    • In his last five events, Mitchell has an average finish of 28th.
    • In the last five times he's played a tournament, he has made the cut three times.
    • Over his last five tournaments, Mitchell has carded a score that's better than average in three of those outings.
    • He has an average score of 11-under across his last five events.
    • In terms of driving distance, Keith Mitchell has averaged 308.0 yards in his past five starts.
    • In his past five starts, Mitchell is averaging -0.533 Strokes Gained: Putting.
    • Mitchell is averaging 0.885 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
    Bet now on Mitchell .

    Mitchell's advanced stats and rankings

    • Mitchell's Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of 0.615 last season ranked seventh on TOUR, and his 59.1% driving accuracy average ranked 139th.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach last season, Mitchell ranked 12th on TOUR with a mark of 0.531.
    • On the greens, Mitchell's -0.330 Strokes Gained: Putting mark ranked 159th last season, and his 29.33 putts-per-round average ranked 138th.
    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Driving Distance14311.8308.0
    Greens in Regulation %2370.44%70.49%
    Putts Per Round13829.3329.5
    Par Breakers328.88%24.31%
    Bogey Avoidance5813.58%11.81%

    Mitchell's best finishes

    • Mitchell teed off in 27 tournaments last season, securing one finish in the top five and collecting four top-10 finishes.
    • In those 27 events, he made the cut 18 times, a success rate of 66.7%.
    • Last season Mitchell's best performance came when he shot 22-under and finished third at the Sanderson Farms Championship.
    • Mitchell accumulated 599 points last season, which ranked him 77th in the FedExCup standings.

    Mitchell's best Strokes Gained performances

    • Last season Mitchell's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee effort came at the Valero Texas Open, where his 6.076 mark ranked third in the field.
    • Mitchell's best Strokes Gained: Approach performance last season came at the Valspar Championship in March 2024, as he posted a 9.181 mark, which ranked him No. 1 in the field. He finished 17th in that event.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Mitchell put up his best effort last season at the Sony Open in Hawaii (January 2024), ranking second in the field with a mark of 4.331.
    • At the Sanderson Farms Championship in October 2024, Mitchell delivered a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 5.594, his best mark last season. That ranked him 11th in the field (he finished third in that tournament).
    • Mitchell posted his best Strokes Gained: Total mark last season (11.519) at the Sanderson Farms Championship (which ranked him third in the field). In that event, he finished third.

    Mitchell's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee70.6151.828
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green120.531-0.850
    Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green1010.0060.441
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting159-0.330-0.533
    Average Strokes Gained: Total210.8220.885

    Mitchell's past results

    DateTournament NameResultRound ScoresTo ParFedExCup Points
    February 8-11WM Phoenix Open1769-68-69-68-1047
    February 22-25Mexico Open at Vidanta1971-68-65-70-1043
    February 29 - March 3Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches968-70-69-65-1266
    March 14-17THE PLAYERS Championship7369-71-76-76+45
    March 21-24Valspar Championship1767-70-66-77-443
    March 28-31Texas Children's Houston OpenMC71-71+2--
    April 4-7Valero Texas Open1475-69-70-69-547
    April 25-28Zurich Classic of New Orleans2863-70-65-73-175
    May 2-5THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson2066-65-69-68-1642
    May 16-19PGA ChampionshipMC71-71E--
    May 23-26Charles Schwab Challenge3772-67-66-76+116
    May 30 - June 2RBC Canadian Open1069-67-68-67-968
    June 27-30Rocket Mortgage ClassicMC70-71-3--
    July 4-7John Deere Classic1869-63-67-67-1848
    July 11-13Genesis Scottish OpenMC69-70-1--
    July 25-283M Open4668-72-70-69-59
    August 8-11Wyndham Championship1270-64-67-68-1153
    September 12-15Procore Championship1269-70-69-70-10--
    October 3-6Sanderson Farms Championship367-64-65-70-22--
    October 10-13Black Desert ChampionshipMC69-75+2--
    October 17-20Shriners Children's OpenMC73-74+5--
    November 7-10World Wide Technology ChampionshipMC75-72+3--
    November 21-24The RSM ClassicMC67-78+3--
    January 9-12Sony Open in Hawaii3070-67-69-65-924
    January 16-19The American Express2166-68-68-71-1537
    January 30 - February 2AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am3371-69-70-69-924

    All stats in this article are accurate for Mitchell as of the start of the WM Phoenix Open.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.