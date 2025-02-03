Keith Mitchell betting profile: WM Phoenix Open

Last season Mitchell's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee effort came at the Valero Texas Open, where his 6.076 mark ranked third in the field.

Mitchell's best Strokes Gained: Approach performance last season came at the Valspar Championship in March 2024, as he posted a 9.181 mark, which ranked him No. 1 in the field. He finished 17th in that event.

In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Mitchell put up his best effort last season at the Sony Open in Hawaii (January 2024), ranking second in the field with a mark of 4.331.

At the Sanderson Farms Championship in October 2024, Mitchell delivered a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 5.594, his best mark last season. That ranked him 11th in the field (he finished third in that tournament).