K.H. Lee betting profile: WM Phoenix Open
1 Min Read
LA QUINTA, CALIFORNIA - JANUARY 16: K.H. Lee of South Korea plays his shot from the fourth tee during the first round of The American Express 2025 at Nicklaus Tournament Course on January 16, 2025 in La Quinta, California. (Photo by Orlando Ramirez/Getty Images)
In his last tournament at the Farmers Insurance Open, K.H. Lee carded a ninth-place finish, and he heads into the 2025 WM Phoenix Open trying for better results.
The WM Phoenix Open tournament and course info
- Date: Feb. 6-9, 2025
- Location: Scottsdale, Arizona, USA
- Course: TPC Scottsdale
- Par: 71 / 7,261 yards
- Purse: $9.2M
- Previous winner: Nick Taylor
At the WM Phoenix Open
- Over his last five trips to the WM Phoenix Open, Lee has an average score of 8-under, with an average finish of 27th.
- In 2024, Lee failed to make the cut (with a score of even-par) in his most recent appearance at the WM Phoenix Open.
- En route to winning this tournament in 2024, Nick Taylor posted numbers of 0.112 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (42nd in field), 5.118 in SG: Approach the Green (ninth), and 8.934 in SG: Putting (first).
- In addition, Taylor's average driving distance was 293.8 (35th in field), he hit 81.94% of greens in regulation (second), and he averaged 28.25 putts per round (seventh).
Lee's recent history at the WM Phoenix Open
|Date
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|2/8/2024
|MC
|74-68
|E
|2/9/2023
|42
|73-68-71-70
|-2
|2/10/2022
|38
|65-70-74-70
|-5
|2/4/2021
|2
|66-66-66-68
|-18
|1/30/2020
|MC
|71-73
|+2
Lee's recent performances
- Lee has finished in the top 10 in one of his last five tournaments.
- He's made the cut in one of his last five events.
- Lee has finished with a score lower than the tournament average in one of his last five events.
- In his last five events, he finished -2 relative to par in his only made cut.
- In terms of driving distance, K.H. Lee has averaged 296.5 yards in his past five starts.
- Lee has an average of 0.366 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Lee is averaging -0.044 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Lee's advanced stats and rankings
- Lee posted a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of 0.118 (79th) last season, while his average driving distance of 301.9 yards ranked 83rd on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach last season, Lee ranked 140th on TOUR with a mark of -0.233.
- On the greens, Lee's 0.155 Strokes Gained: Putting mark placed him 62nd on TOUR last season, and his 29.09 putts-per-round average ranked 103rd. He broke par 24.47% of the time (90th).
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Driving Distance
|83
|301.9
|296.5
|Greens in Regulation %
|99
|66.81%
|64.53%
|Putts Per Round
|103
|29.09
|29.6
|Par Breakers
|90
|24.47%
|20.94%
|Bogey Avoidance
|81
|14.06%
|16.24%
Lee's best finishes
- Last season Lee played 29 tournaments, earning two top-five finishes and collecting four finishes in the top 10.
- In those 29 tournaments, he made the cut on 15 occasions.
- Last season Lee's best performance came at the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches, where he shot 13-under and finished fourth.
- With 411 points last season, Lee ranked 101st in the FedExCup standings.
Lee's best Strokes Gained performances
- Last season Lee produced his best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee effort at the Valspar Championship, ranking second in the field at 4.345. In that tournament, he finished ninth.
- Lee's best Strokes Gained: Approach performance last season came at the Sony Open in Hawaii in January 2024, as he ranked seventh in the field with a mark of 5.146.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Lee's best performance last season was at the Black Desert Championship in October 2024, as he ranked fourth in the field with a mark of 3.223.
- At the 3M Open in July 2024, Lee recorded a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 6.941, his best mark last season. That ranked him third in the field (he finished ninth in that tournament).
- Lee posted his best Strokes Gained: Total mark last season (11.288) in October 2024 at the Shriners Children's Open. That ranked fifth in the field.
Lee's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|79
|0.118
|1.279
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|140
|-0.233
|-1.231
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|48
|0.168
|-0.459
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|62
|0.155
|0.366
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|89
|0.209
|-0.044
Lee's past results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|February 8-11
|WM Phoenix Open
|MC
|74-68
|E
|--
|February 22-25
|Mexico Open at Vidanta
|MC
|76-67
|+1
|--
|February 29 - March 3
|Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|4
|69-66-70-66
|-13
|104
|March 14-17
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|MC
|75-76
|+7
|--
|March 21-24
|Valspar Championship
|9
|71-67-70-69
|-7
|78
|March 28-31
|Texas Children's Houston Open
|31
|68-72-68-68
|-4
|24
|April 4-7
|Valero Texas Open
|MC
|77-75
|+8
|--
|April 18-21
|Corales Puntacana Championship
|40
|71-66-70-73
|-8
|9
|April 25-28
|Zurich Classic of New Orleans
|11
|66-68-62-72
|-20
|31
|May 2-5
|THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|59
|66-67-71-71
|-9
|5
|May 16-19
|PGA Championship
|W/D
|74-66
|+3
|--
|May 23-26
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|32
|71-68-71-70
|E
|22
|May 30 - June 2
|RBC Canadian Open
|MC
|73-71
|+4
|--
|June 27-30
|Rocket Mortgage Classic
|MC
|72-69
|-3
|--
|July 4-7
|John Deere Classic
|MC
|66-72
|-4
|--
|July 11-13
|Genesis Scottish Open
|W/D
|74
|+4
|--
|July 25-28
|3M Open
|9
|67-69-68-68
|-12
|75
|August 8-11
|Wyndham Championship
|41
|68-67-68-71
|-6
|14
|September 12-15
|Procore Championship
|MC
|77-72
|+5
|--
|October 3-6
|Sanderson Farms Championship
|23
|68-67-69-68
|-16
|--
|October 10-13
|Black Desert Championship
|46
|67-69-71-68
|-9
|--
|October 17-20
|Shriners Children's Open
|5
|66-69-65-66
|-18
|--
|October 24-26
|ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP
|63
|66-70-71-72
|-1
|--
|November 7-10
|World Wide Technology Championship
|MC
|74-72
|+2
|--
|November 14-17
|Butterfield Bermuda Championship
|MC
|73-74
|+5
|--
|November 21-24
|The RSM Classic
|MC
|69-73
|E
|--
|January 9-12
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|MC
|73-72
|+5
|--
|January 16-19
|The American Express
|MC
|70-74-65
|-7
|--
|January 22-25
|Farmers Insurance Open
|9
|67-76-68-75
|-2
|68
All stats in this article are accurate for Lee as of the start of the WM Phoenix Open.
Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.
Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.