5H AGO

K.H. Lee betting profile: WM Phoenix Open

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

LA QUINTA, CALIFORNIA - JANUARY 16: K.H. Lee of South Korea plays his shot from the fourth tee during the first round of The American Express 2025 at Nicklaus Tournament Course on January 16, 2025 in La Quinta, California. (Photo by Orlando Ramirez/Getty Images)

    In his last tournament at the Farmers Insurance Open, K.H. Lee carded a ninth-place finish, and he heads into the 2025 WM Phoenix Open trying for better results.

    Latest odds for Lee at the WM Phoenix Open.

    The WM Phoenix Open tournament and course info

    • Date: Feb. 6-9, 2025
    • Location: Scottsdale, Arizona, USA
    • Course: TPC Scottsdale
    • Par: 71 / 7,261 yards
    • Purse: $9.2M
    • Previous winner: Nick Taylor

    At the WM Phoenix Open

    • Over his last five trips to the WM Phoenix Open, Lee has an average score of 8-under, with an average finish of 27th.
    • In 2024, Lee failed to make the cut (with a score of even-par) in his most recent appearance at the WM Phoenix Open.
    • En route to winning this tournament in 2024, Nick Taylor posted numbers of 0.112 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (42nd in field), 5.118 in SG: Approach the Green (ninth), and 8.934 in SG: Putting (first).
    • In addition, Taylor's average driving distance was 293.8 (35th in field), he hit 81.94% of greens in regulation (second), and he averaged 28.25 putts per round (seventh).

    Lee's recent history at the WM Phoenix Open

    DateResultRound ScoresTo Par
    2/8/2024MC74-68E
    2/9/20234273-68-71-70-2
    2/10/20223865-70-74-70-5
    2/4/2021266-66-66-68-18
    1/30/2020MC71-73+2

    Lee's recent performances

    • Lee has finished in the top 10 in one of his last five tournaments.
    • He's made the cut in one of his last five events.
    • Lee has finished with a score lower than the tournament average in one of his last five events.
    • In his last five events, he finished -2 relative to par in his only made cut.
    • In terms of driving distance, K.H. Lee has averaged 296.5 yards in his past five starts.
    • Lee has an average of 0.366 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • Lee is averaging -0.044 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
    Lee's advanced stats and rankings

    • Lee posted a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of 0.118 (79th) last season, while his average driving distance of 301.9 yards ranked 83rd on TOUR.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach last season, Lee ranked 140th on TOUR with a mark of -0.233.
    • On the greens, Lee's 0.155 Strokes Gained: Putting mark placed him 62nd on TOUR last season, and his 29.09 putts-per-round average ranked 103rd. He broke par 24.47% of the time (90th).
    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Driving Distance83301.9296.5
    Greens in Regulation %9966.81%64.53%
    Putts Per Round10329.0929.6
    Par Breakers9024.47%20.94%
    Bogey Avoidance8114.06%16.24%

    Lee's best finishes

    • Last season Lee played 29 tournaments, earning two top-five finishes and collecting four finishes in the top 10.
    • In those 29 tournaments, he made the cut on 15 occasions.
    • Last season Lee's best performance came at the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches, where he shot 13-under and finished fourth.
    • With 411 points last season, Lee ranked 101st in the FedExCup standings.

    Lee's best Strokes Gained performances

    • Last season Lee produced his best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee effort at the Valspar Championship, ranking second in the field at 4.345. In that tournament, he finished ninth.
    • Lee's best Strokes Gained: Approach performance last season came at the Sony Open in Hawaii in January 2024, as he ranked seventh in the field with a mark of 5.146.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Lee's best performance last season was at the Black Desert Championship in October 2024, as he ranked fourth in the field with a mark of 3.223.
    • At the 3M Open in July 2024, Lee recorded a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 6.941, his best mark last season. That ranked him third in the field (he finished ninth in that tournament).
    • Lee posted his best Strokes Gained: Total mark last season (11.288) in October 2024 at the Shriners Children's Open. That ranked fifth in the field.

    Lee's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee790.1181.279
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green140-0.233-1.231
    Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green480.168-0.459
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting620.1550.366
    Average Strokes Gained: Total890.209-0.044

    Lee's past results

    DateTournament NameResultRound ScoresTo ParFedExCup Points
    February 8-11WM Phoenix OpenMC74-68E--
    February 22-25Mexico Open at VidantaMC76-67+1--
    February 29 - March 3Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches469-66-70-66-13104
    March 14-17THE PLAYERS ChampionshipMC75-76+7--
    March 21-24Valspar Championship971-67-70-69-778
    March 28-31Texas Children's Houston Open3168-72-68-68-424
    April 4-7Valero Texas OpenMC77-75+8--
    April 18-21Corales Puntacana Championship4071-66-70-73-89
    April 25-28Zurich Classic of New Orleans1166-68-62-72-2031
    May 2-5THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson5966-67-71-71-95
    May 16-19PGA ChampionshipW/D74-66+3--
    May 23-26Charles Schwab Challenge3271-68-71-70E22
    May 30 - June 2RBC Canadian OpenMC73-71+4--
    June 27-30Rocket Mortgage ClassicMC72-69-3--
    July 4-7John Deere ClassicMC66-72-4--
    July 11-13Genesis Scottish OpenW/D74+4--
    July 25-283M Open967-69-68-68-1275
    August 8-11Wyndham Championship4168-67-68-71-614
    September 12-15Procore ChampionshipMC77-72+5--
    October 3-6Sanderson Farms Championship2368-67-69-68-16--
    October 10-13Black Desert Championship4667-69-71-68-9--
    October 17-20Shriners Children's Open566-69-65-66-18--
    October 24-26ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP6366-70-71-72-1--
    November 7-10World Wide Technology ChampionshipMC74-72+2--
    November 14-17Butterfield Bermuda ChampionshipMC73-74+5--
    November 21-24The RSM ClassicMC69-73E--
    January 9-12Sony Open in HawaiiMC73-72+5--
    January 16-19The American ExpressMC70-74-65-7--
    January 22-25Farmers Insurance Open967-76-68-75-268

    All stats in this article are accurate for Lee as of the start of the WM Phoenix Open.

    Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.