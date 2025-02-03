K.H. Lee betting profile: WM Phoenix Open

Lee has finished in the top 10 in one of his last five tournaments.

He's made the cut in one of his last five events.

Lee has finished with a score lower than the tournament average in one of his last five events.

In his last five events, he finished -2 relative to par in his only made cut.

In terms of driving distance, K.H. Lee has averaged 296.5 yards in his past five starts.

Lee has an average of 0.366 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.