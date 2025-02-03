Justin Thomas betting profile: WM Phoenix Open

Last season Thomas' best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee performance came in October 2024 at the ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP, where he ranked 10th in the field with a mark of 2.951. He finished second in that event.

Thomas' best Strokes Gained: Approach effort last season came at the ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP, where he ranked No. 1 in the field with a mark of 8.024 (he finished second in that event).

In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Thomas' best performance last season was at the ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP in October 2024, as he delivered a 3.338 mark, which ranked him third in the field. He finished second in that event.

At the RBC Heritage in April 2024, Thomas delivered his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark last season (2.666, which ranked 15th in the field). In that tournament, he finished fifth.