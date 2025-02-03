Justin Thomas betting profile: WM Phoenix Open
When he hits the links Feb. 6-9, Justin Thomas will aim to improve upon his last performance in the WM Phoenix Open. In 2024, he shot 12-under and finished 12th at TPC Scottsdale.
The WM Phoenix Open tournament and course info
- Date: Feb. 6-9, 2025
- Location: Scottsdale, Arizona, USA
- Course: TPC Scottsdale
- Par: 71 / 7,261 yards
- Purse: $9.2M
- Previous winner: Nick Taylor
At the WM Phoenix Open
- Over his last eight trips to the WM Phoenix Open, Thomas has an average score of 13-under, with an average finish of ninth.
- In Thomas' most recent appearance at the WM Phoenix Open, in 2024, he finished 12th after posting a score of 12-under.
- Nick Taylor won this tournament in 2024 with numbers of 0.112 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (42nd in field), 5.118 in SG: Approach the Green (ninth), and 8.934 in SG: Putting (first).
- En route to his victory last year, Taylor posted an average driving distance of 293.8 (35th in field), hit 81.94% of greens in regulation (second), and took 28.25 putts per round (seventh).
Thomas' recent history at the WM Phoenix Open
|Date
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|2/8/2024
|12
|69-65-70-68
|-12
|2/9/2023
|4
|71-68-67-65
|-13
|2/10/2022
|8
|67-70-68-66
|-13
|2/4/2021
|13
|70-65-64-72
|-13
|1/30/2020
|3
|68-68-69-65
|-14
Thomas' recent performances
- Over his last five appearances, Thomas has finished in the top five three times.
- Thomas has finished with a score lower than the tournament average in four of his last five appearances, including two finishes within three strokes of the leader.
- He has an average score relative to par of 17-under in his last five tournaments.
- In terms of driving distance, Justin Thomas has averaged 303.1 yards in his past five starts.
- Thomas has an average of 0.269 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Looking at Strokes Gained: Total, Thomas has an average of 5.787 in his past five tournaments.
Thomas' advanced stats and rankings
- Thomas posted a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of 0.135 (72nd) last season, while his average driving distance of 309.1 yards ranked 26th on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach last season, Thomas sported a 0.639 mark that ranked ninth on TOUR. He ranked 135th with a 65.59% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Thomas' -0.478 Strokes Gained: Putting mark ranked 174th last season, while he averaged 28.48 putts per round (30th).
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Driving Distance
|26
|309.1
|303.1
|Greens in Regulation %
|135
|65.59%
|59.17%
|Putts Per Round
|30
|28.48
|27.4
|Par Breakers
|23
|27.03%
|31.67%
|Bogey Avoidance
|67
|13.76%
|6.94%
Thomas' best finishes
- Thomas participated in 21 tournaments last season, earning five top-five finishes and collecting seven finishes in the top 10.
- In those 21 events, he made the cut 17 times (81%).
- Last season Thomas' best performance came at The American Express, where he shot 23-under and finished second.
- Thomas collected 1445 points last season, ranking 19th in the FedExCup standings.
Thomas' best Strokes Gained performances
- Last season Thomas' best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee performance came in October 2024 at the ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP, where he ranked 10th in the field with a mark of 2.951. He finished second in that event.
- Thomas' best Strokes Gained: Approach effort last season came at the ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP, where he ranked No. 1 in the field with a mark of 8.024 (he finished second in that event).
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Thomas' best performance last season was at the ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP in October 2024, as he delivered a 3.338 mark, which ranked him third in the field. He finished second in that event.
- At the RBC Heritage in April 2024, Thomas delivered his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark last season (2.666, which ranked 15th in the field). In that tournament, he finished fifth.
- Thomas posted his best Strokes Gained: Total mark last season (13.544) at the ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP in October 2024, a performance that ranked him second in the field.
Thomas' Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|72
|0.135
|-0.257
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|9
|0.639
|3.458
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|3
|0.466
|2.316
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|174
|-0.478
|0.269
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|25
|0.762
|5.787
Thomas' past results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|February 8-11
|WM Phoenix Open
|12
|69-65-70-68
|-12
|61
|February 15-18
|The Genesis Invitational
|MC
|72-73
|+3
|--
|March 7-10
|Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard
|12
|69-71-72-73
|-3
|133
|March 14-17
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|MC
|71-74
|+1
|--
|March 21-24
|Valspar Championship
|64
|68-69-79-71
|+3
|4
|April 11-14
|Masters Tournament
|MC
|72-79
|+7
|--
|April 18-21
|RBC Heritage
|5
|69-68-68-65
|-14
|263
|May 9-12
|Wells Fargo Championship
|21
|68-71-73-72
|E
|90
|May 16-19
|PGA Championship
|8
|69-67-67-68
|-13
|191
|June 6-9
|the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday
|33
|71-77-74-72
|+6
|27
|June 13-16
|U.S. Open
|MC
|77-74
|+11
|--
|June 20-23
|Travelers Championship
|5
|68-63-65-66
|-18
|263
|July 11-13
|Genesis Scottish Open
|62
|62-72-71-71
|-4
|4
|July 18-20
|The Open Championship
|31
|68-78-67-77
|+6
|29
|August 15-18
|FedEx St. Jude Championship
|30
|67-70-71-67
|-5
|106
|August 22-25
|BMW Championship
|39
|76-72-74-68
|+2
|66
|August 29 - September 1
|TOUR Championship
|14
|66-69-70-65
|-14
|0
|October 24-26
|ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP
|2
|66-64-65-66
|-19
|--
|December 5-8
|Hero World Challenge
|3
|66-67-66-71
|-18
|--
|January 2-5
|The Sentry
|26
|71-71-68-63
|-19
|38
|January 16-19
|The American Express
|2
|67-64-68-66
|-23
|300
|January 30 - February 2
|AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am
|48
|66-70-74-71
|-7
|13
All stats in this article are accurate for Thomas as of the start of the WM Phoenix Open.
