Jordan Spieth betting profile: WM Phoenix Open

PALM HARBOR, FLORIDA - MARCH 21: Jordan Spieth of the United States plays his shot from the 14th tee during the first round of the Valspar Championship at Copperhead Course at Innisbrook Resort and Golf Club on March 21, 2024 in Palm Harbor, Florida. (Photo by Douglas P. DeFelice/Getty Images)

    Jordan Spieth will compete in the 2025 WM Phoenix Open from Feb. 6-9 after a 69th-place finish at the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am.

    Latest odds for Spieth at the WM Phoenix Open.

    The WM Phoenix Open tournament and course info

    • Date: Feb. 6-9, 2025
    • Location: Scottsdale, Arizona, USA
    • Course: TPC Scottsdale
    • Par: 71 / 7,261 yards
    • Purse: $9.2M
    • Previous winner: Nick Taylor

    At the WM Phoenix Open

    • Spieth's average finish has been 17th, and his average score 11-under, over his last seven appearances at the WM Phoenix Open.
    • In 2024, Spieth finished sixth (with a score of 14-under) in his most recent appearance at the WM Phoenix Open.
    • En route to winning this tournament in 2024, Nick Taylor posted numbers of 0.112 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (42nd in field), 5.118 in SG: Approach the Green (ninth), and 8.934 in SG: Putting (first).
    • Taylor's average driving distance was 293.8 (35th in field), he hit 81.94% of greens in regulation (second), with 28.25 putts per round (seventh) en route to his win last year.

    Spieth's recent history at the WM Phoenix Open

    DateResultRound ScoresTo Par
    2/8/2024668-66-69-67-14
    2/9/2023671-63-69-70-11
    2/10/20226070-69-72-73E
    2/4/2021467-67-61-72-17
    1/30/2020MC74-69+1

    Spieth's recent performances

    • In his last five events, Spieth has an average finish of 54th.
    • He's qualified for the weekend in three of his last five tournaments.
    • Spieth has finished with a better-than-average score in one of his last five tournaments.
    • He has carded an average score of 5-over over his last five tournaments.
    • In terms of driving distance, Jordan Spieth has averaged 309.5 yards in his past five starts.
    • Spieth has an average of -2.517 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • Looking at Strokes Gained: Total, Spieth has an average of -5.432 in his past five tournaments.
    Spieth's advanced stats and rankings

    • Spieth posted a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of 0.500 (15th) last season, while his average driving distance of 306.9 yards ranked 43rd on TOUR.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach last season, Spieth ranked 138th on TOUR with an average of -0.204 per round. Additionally, he ranked 130th with a Greens in Regulation mark of 65.87%.
    • On the greens, Spieth's -0.006 Strokes Gained: Putting mark ranked 101st last season, and his 28.61 putts-per-round average ranked 45th.
    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Driving Distance43306.9309.5
    Greens in Regulation %13065.87%61.46%
    Putts Per Round4528.6129.5
    Par Breakers13623.02%19.10%
    Bogey Avoidance13715.56%17.36%

    Spieth's best finishes

    • Spieth teed off in 22 tournaments last season, securing one finish in the top five and collecting three top-10 finishes.
    • In those 22 events, he made the cut 14 times, a success rate of 63.6%.
    • Last season Spieth put up his best performance at the WM Phoenix Open, where he finished sixth with a score of 14-under (four shots back of the winner).
    • With 782 points last season, Spieth finished 64th in the FedExCup standings.

    Spieth's best Strokes Gained performances

    • Last season Spieth's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee effort came in May 2024 at the Wells Fargo Championship, where he ranked third in the field with a mark of 5.199. He finished 29th in that tournament.
    • Spieth put up his best Strokes Gained: Approach performance last season at the Valero Texas Open, ranking 18th in the field at 4.005. In that event, he finished 10th.
    • When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Spieth's best effort last season was at the WM Phoenix Open, where he ranked second in the field with a mark of 4.492 (he finished sixth in that event).
    • At The Sentry in January 2024, Spieth posted his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark last season (5.926), which ranked No. 1 in the field.
    • Spieth recorded his best Strokes Gained: Total mark last season (9.258) at the WM Phoenix Open, which was held in February 2024. That performance ranked sixth in the field (he finished sixth in that tournament).

    Spieth's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee150.5000.811
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green138-0.204-2.998
    Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green108-0.024-0.728
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting101-0.006-2.517
    Average Strokes Gained: Total800.265-5.432

    Spieth's past results

    DateTournament NameResultRound ScoresTo ParFedExCup Points
    February 8-11WM Phoenix Open668-66-69-67-1495
    February 15-18The Genesis InvitationalMC66-73-5--
    March 7-10Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard3069-74-77-69+138
    March 14-17THE PLAYERS ChampionshipMC74-72+2--
    March 21-24Valspar ChampionshipMC69-74+1--
    April 4-7Valero Texas Open1073-68-72-69-668
    April 11-14Masters TournamentMC79-74+9--
    April 18-21RBC Heritage3970-67-69-72-620
    May 2-5THE CJ CUP Byron NelsonMC68-70-4--
    May 9-12Wells Fargo Championship2969-71-76-70+245
    May 16-19PGA Championship4369-69-67-73-615
    May 23-26Charles Schwab Challenge3771-67-71-72+116
    June 6-9the Memorial Tournament presented by WorkdayMC74-75+5--
    June 13-16U.S. Open4172-71-74-71+817
    June 20-23Travelers Championship6370-68-72-68-27
    July 4-7John Deere Classic2669-67-63-70-1532
    July 11-13Genesis Scottish OpenMC71-68-1--
    July 18-20The Open Championship2571-74-74-70+563
    August 8-11Wyndham ChampionshipMC67-71-2--
    August 15-18FedEx St. Jude Championship6868-75-74-72+913
    January 30 - February 2AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am6970-72-79-67E6

    All stats in this article are accurate for Spieth as of the start of the WM Phoenix Open.

    Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.