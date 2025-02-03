Jordan Spieth betting profile: WM Phoenix Open
Jordan Spieth will compete in the 2025 WM Phoenix Open from Feb. 6-9 after a 69th-place finish at the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am.
The WM Phoenix Open tournament and course info
- Date: Feb. 6-9, 2025
- Location: Scottsdale, Arizona, USA
- Course: TPC Scottsdale
- Par: 71 / 7,261 yards
- Purse: $9.2M
- Previous winner: Nick Taylor
At the WM Phoenix Open
- Spieth's average finish has been 17th, and his average score 11-under, over his last seven appearances at the WM Phoenix Open.
- In 2024, Spieth finished sixth (with a score of 14-under) in his most recent appearance at the WM Phoenix Open.
- En route to winning this tournament in 2024, Nick Taylor posted numbers of 0.112 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (42nd in field), 5.118 in SG: Approach the Green (ninth), and 8.934 in SG: Putting (first).
- Taylor's average driving distance was 293.8 (35th in field), he hit 81.94% of greens in regulation (second), with 28.25 putts per round (seventh) en route to his win last year.
Spieth's recent history at the WM Phoenix Open
|Date
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|2/8/2024
|6
|68-66-69-67
|-14
|2/9/2023
|6
|71-63-69-70
|-11
|2/10/2022
|60
|70-69-72-73
|E
|2/4/2021
|4
|67-67-61-72
|-17
|1/30/2020
|MC
|74-69
|+1
Spieth's recent performances
- In his last five events, Spieth has an average finish of 54th.
- He's qualified for the weekend in three of his last five tournaments.
- Spieth has finished with a better-than-average score in one of his last five tournaments.
- He has carded an average score of 5-over over his last five tournaments.
- In terms of driving distance, Jordan Spieth has averaged 309.5 yards in his past five starts.
- Spieth has an average of -2.517 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Looking at Strokes Gained: Total, Spieth has an average of -5.432 in his past five tournaments.
Spieth's advanced stats and rankings
- Spieth posted a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of 0.500 (15th) last season, while his average driving distance of 306.9 yards ranked 43rd on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach last season, Spieth ranked 138th on TOUR with an average of -0.204 per round. Additionally, he ranked 130th with a Greens in Regulation mark of 65.87%.
- On the greens, Spieth's -0.006 Strokes Gained: Putting mark ranked 101st last season, and his 28.61 putts-per-round average ranked 45th.
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Driving Distance
|43
|306.9
|309.5
|Greens in Regulation %
|130
|65.87%
|61.46%
|Putts Per Round
|45
|28.61
|29.5
|Par Breakers
|136
|23.02%
|19.10%
|Bogey Avoidance
|137
|15.56%
|17.36%
Spieth's best finishes
- Spieth teed off in 22 tournaments last season, securing one finish in the top five and collecting three top-10 finishes.
- In those 22 events, he made the cut 14 times, a success rate of 63.6%.
- Last season Spieth put up his best performance at the WM Phoenix Open, where he finished sixth with a score of 14-under (four shots back of the winner).
- With 782 points last season, Spieth finished 64th in the FedExCup standings.
Spieth's best Strokes Gained performances
- Last season Spieth's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee effort came in May 2024 at the Wells Fargo Championship, where he ranked third in the field with a mark of 5.199. He finished 29th in that tournament.
- Spieth put up his best Strokes Gained: Approach performance last season at the Valero Texas Open, ranking 18th in the field at 4.005. In that event, he finished 10th.
- When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Spieth's best effort last season was at the WM Phoenix Open, where he ranked second in the field with a mark of 4.492 (he finished sixth in that event).
- At The Sentry in January 2024, Spieth posted his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark last season (5.926), which ranked No. 1 in the field.
- Spieth recorded his best Strokes Gained: Total mark last season (9.258) at the WM Phoenix Open, which was held in February 2024. That performance ranked sixth in the field (he finished sixth in that tournament).
Spieth's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|15
|0.500
|0.811
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|138
|-0.204
|-2.998
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|108
|-0.024
|-0.728
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|101
|-0.006
|-2.517
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|80
|0.265
|-5.432
Spieth's past results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|February 8-11
|WM Phoenix Open
|6
|68-66-69-67
|-14
|95
|February 15-18
|The Genesis Invitational
|MC
|66-73
|-5
|--
|March 7-10
|Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard
|30
|69-74-77-69
|+1
|38
|March 14-17
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|MC
|74-72
|+2
|--
|March 21-24
|Valspar Championship
|MC
|69-74
|+1
|--
|April 4-7
|Valero Texas Open
|10
|73-68-72-69
|-6
|68
|April 11-14
|Masters Tournament
|MC
|79-74
|+9
|--
|April 18-21
|RBC Heritage
|39
|70-67-69-72
|-6
|20
|May 2-5
|THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|MC
|68-70
|-4
|--
|May 9-12
|Wells Fargo Championship
|29
|69-71-76-70
|+2
|45
|May 16-19
|PGA Championship
|43
|69-69-67-73
|-6
|15
|May 23-26
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|37
|71-67-71-72
|+1
|16
|June 6-9
|the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday
|MC
|74-75
|+5
|--
|June 13-16
|U.S. Open
|41
|72-71-74-71
|+8
|17
|June 20-23
|Travelers Championship
|63
|70-68-72-68
|-2
|7
|July 4-7
|John Deere Classic
|26
|69-67-63-70
|-15
|32
|July 11-13
|Genesis Scottish Open
|MC
|71-68
|-1
|--
|July 18-20
|The Open Championship
|25
|71-74-74-70
|+5
|63
|August 8-11
|Wyndham Championship
|MC
|67-71
|-2
|--
|August 15-18
|FedEx St. Jude Championship
|68
|68-75-74-72
|+9
|13
|January 30 - February 2
|AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am
|69
|70-72-79-67
|E
|6
All stats in this article are accurate for Spieth as of the start of the WM Phoenix Open.
