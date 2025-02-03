Jordan Spieth betting profile: WM Phoenix Open

Last season Spieth's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee effort came in May 2024 at the Wells Fargo Championship, where he ranked third in the field with a mark of 5.199. He finished 29th in that tournament.

Spieth put up his best Strokes Gained: Approach performance last season at the Valero Texas Open, ranking 18th in the field at 4.005. In that event, he finished 10th.

When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Spieth's best effort last season was at the WM Phoenix Open, where he ranked second in the field with a mark of 4.492 (he finished sixth in that event).

At The Sentry in January 2024, Spieth posted his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark last season (5.926), which ranked No. 1 in the field.