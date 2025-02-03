PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch & ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsFantasy & BettingSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
5H AGO

Joel Dahmen betting profile: WM Phoenix Open

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Joel Dahmen betting profile: WM Phoenix Open

    Joel Dahmen enters the 2025 WM Phoenix Open Feb. 6-9 after a ninth-place finish in the Farmers Insurance Open in his last competition.

    Latest odds for Dahmen at the WM Phoenix Open.

    The WM Phoenix Open tournament and course info

    • Date: Feb. 6-9, 2025
    • Location: Scottsdale, Arizona, USA
    • Course: TPC Scottsdale
    • Par: 71 / 7,261 yards
    • Purse: $9.2M
    • Previous winner: Nick Taylor

    At the WM Phoenix Open

    • Over his last six trips to the WM Phoenix Open, Dahmen has an average score of 2-under, with an average finish of 51st.
    • Dahmen finished 41st (with a score of 6-under) in his most recent go-round at the WM Phoenix Open (in 2024).
    • Nick Taylor finished with 0.112 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (42nd in the field), 5.118 SG: Approach the Green (ninth), and 8.934 SG: Putting (first) en route to winning this tournament in 2024.
    • Taylor averaged 293.8 yards off the tee (35th in field), had a greens in regulation percentage of 81.94% (second), and attempted 28.25 putts per round (seventh) in that victory a year ago.

    Dahmen's recent history at the WM Phoenix Open

    DateResultRound ScoresTo Par
    2/8/20244169-68-71-70-6
    2/9/20235073-68-72-70-1
    2/10/20226271-69-74-71+1
    2/4/2021MC75-65-2
    1/30/2020W/D70-71-73+1

    Dahmen's recent performances

    • Dahmen has finished in the top 10 in one of his last five appearances.
    • He has made two cuts over his last five tournaments.
    • Over his last five tournaments, Dahmen has carded a score that's better than average in one of those outings.
    • He has finished with an average score of -5 those two times he's made the cut.
    • Joel Dahmen has averaged 293.0 yards off the tee in his past five tournaments.
    • Dahmen is averaging 0.749 in terms of Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • In his past five starts, Dahmen is averaging 2.802 Strokes Gained: Total.
    Bet now on Dahmen .

    Dahmen's advanced stats and rankings

    • Dahmen posted a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of 0.278 last season (40th on TOUR). His average driving distance (294.0 yards) ranked 149th, while his 67.4% driving accuracy average ranked 29th.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach last season, Dahmen ranked 16th on TOUR with an average of 0.486 per round. Additionally, he ranked 15th with a Greens in Regulation mark of 71.04%.
    • On the greens, Dahmen delivered a -0.693 Strokes Gained: Putting mark last season, which placed him 181st on TOUR. In addition, he ranked 162nd with a putts-per-round average of 29.60, and he ranked 134th by breaking par 23.10% of the time.
    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Driving Distance149294.0293.0
    Greens in Regulation %1571.04%67.41%
    Putts Per Round16229.6028.5
    Par Breakers13423.10%22.96%
    Bogey Avoidance7413.86%13.70%

    Dahmen's best finishes

    • Last season Dahmen played 29 tournaments, collecting one finish in the top 10.
    • In those 29 events, he made the cut 19 times, a success rate of 65.5%.
    • Last season Dahmen put up his best performance at the Farmers Insurance Open at Torrey Pines Golf Course (South Course). He shot 2-under and finished ninth (six shots back of the winner).
    • Dahmen compiled 320 points last season, which ranked him 118th in the FedExCup standings.

    Dahmen's best Strokes Gained performances

    • Last season Dahmen delivered his best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee performance at THE PLAYERS Championship (March 2024), ranking fifth in the field at 4.094.
    • Dahmen's best Strokes Gained: Approach performance last season came in March 2024 at the Valspar Championship, where he ranked third in the field with a mark of 8.127. He finished 49th in that event.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Dahmen's best effort last season was in March 2024 at THE PLAYERS Championship, where he ranked third in the field with a mark of 3.792. He finished 11th in that tournament.
    • At the Myrtle Beach Classic in May 2024, Dahmen recorded his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark last season (5.002), which ranked 11th in the field.
    • Dahmen posted his best Strokes Gained: Total mark last season (9.126) at THE PLAYERS Championship in March 2024, a performance that ranked him 11th in the field.

    Dahmen's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee400.2780.908
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green160.4861.276
    Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green141-0.144-0.132
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting181-0.6930.749
    Average Strokes Gained: Total115-0.0732.802

    Dahmen's past results

    DateTournament NameResultRound ScoresTo ParFedExCup Points
    February 8-11WM Phoenix Open4169-68-71-70-612
    February 29 - March 3Cognizant Classic in The Palm BeachesMC71-73+2--
    March 7-10Puerto Rico Open4972-68-68-71-95
    March 14-17THE PLAYERS Championship1174-67-67-68-12160
    March 21-24Valspar Championship4972-70-70-72E8
    March 28-31Texas Children's Houston OpenMC69-75+4--
    April 4-7Valero Texas OpenMC74-77+7--
    April 18-21Corales Puntacana Championship6771-68-74-75E2
    April 25-28Zurich Classic of New Orleans2863-70-65-73-1385
    May 2-5THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson6267-69-70-70-85
    May 9-12Myrtle Beach Classic5969-67-73-72-33
    May 23-26Charles Schwab Challenge5670-70-68-76+45
    May 30 - June 2RBC Canadian Open1067-65-69-70-968
    June 27-30Rocket Mortgage Classic2570-64-68-76-1032
    July 4-7John Deere Classic4668-69-70-67-109
    July 11-14ISCO ChampionshipMC68-70-6--
    July 25-283M OpenMC73-72+3--
    August 8-11Wyndham Championship6471-64-73-72E4
    September 12-15Procore Championship5067-72-76-70-3--
    October 3-6Sanderson Farms ChampionshipMC74-69-1--
    October 10-13Black Desert Championship4067-67-69-70-11--
    October 17-20Shriners Children's OpenW/D76+5--
    October 24-26ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP4171-68-66-70-5--
    November 7-10World Wide Technology Championship1470-67-68-68-15--
    November 14-17Butterfield Bermuda ChampionshipMC72-72+2--
    November 21-24The RSM Classic3573-68-70-64-7--
    January 9-12Sony Open in HawaiiMC70-70E--
    January 16-19The American ExpressMC64-71-73-8--
    January 22-25Farmers Insurance Open969-72-70-75-268

    All stats in this article are accurate for Dahmen as of the start of the WM Phoenix Open.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.