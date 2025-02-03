Joel Dahmen betting profile: WM Phoenix Open

Dahmen has finished in the top 10 in one of his last five appearances.

He has made two cuts over his last five tournaments.

Over his last five tournaments, Dahmen has carded a score that's better than average in one of those outings.

He has finished with an average score of -5 those two times he's made the cut.

Joel Dahmen has averaged 293.0 yards off the tee in his past five tournaments.

Dahmen is averaging 0.749 in terms of Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.