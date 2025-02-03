5H AGO
Joel Dahmen betting profile: WM Phoenix Open
1 Min Read
Joel Dahmen enters the 2025 WM Phoenix Open Feb. 6-9 after a ninth-place finish in the Farmers Insurance Open in his last competition.
Latest odds for Dahmen at the WM Phoenix Open.
The WM Phoenix Open tournament and course info
- Date: Feb. 6-9, 2025
- Location: Scottsdale, Arizona, USA
- Course: TPC Scottsdale
- Par: 71 / 7,261 yards
- Purse: $9.2M
- Previous winner: Nick Taylor
At the WM Phoenix Open
- Over his last six trips to the WM Phoenix Open, Dahmen has an average score of 2-under, with an average finish of 51st.
- Dahmen finished 41st (with a score of 6-under) in his most recent go-round at the WM Phoenix Open (in 2024).
- Nick Taylor finished with 0.112 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (42nd in the field), 5.118 SG: Approach the Green (ninth), and 8.934 SG: Putting (first) en route to winning this tournament in 2024.
- Taylor averaged 293.8 yards off the tee (35th in field), had a greens in regulation percentage of 81.94% (second), and attempted 28.25 putts per round (seventh) in that victory a year ago.
Dahmen's recent history at the WM Phoenix Open
|Date
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|2/8/2024
|41
|69-68-71-70
|-6
|2/9/2023
|50
|73-68-72-70
|-1
|2/10/2022
|62
|71-69-74-71
|+1
|2/4/2021
|MC
|75-65
|-2
|1/30/2020
|W/D
|70-71-73
|+1
Dahmen's recent performances
- Dahmen has finished in the top 10 in one of his last five appearances.
- He has made two cuts over his last five tournaments.
- Over his last five tournaments, Dahmen has carded a score that's better than average in one of those outings.
- He has finished with an average score of -5 those two times he's made the cut.
- Joel Dahmen has averaged 293.0 yards off the tee in his past five tournaments.
- Dahmen is averaging 0.749 in terms of Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- In his past five starts, Dahmen is averaging 2.802 Strokes Gained: Total.
Bet now on Dahmen .
Dahmen's advanced stats and rankings
- Dahmen posted a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of 0.278 last season (40th on TOUR). His average driving distance (294.0 yards) ranked 149th, while his 67.4% driving accuracy average ranked 29th.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach last season, Dahmen ranked 16th on TOUR with an average of 0.486 per round. Additionally, he ranked 15th with a Greens in Regulation mark of 71.04%.
- On the greens, Dahmen delivered a -0.693 Strokes Gained: Putting mark last season, which placed him 181st on TOUR. In addition, he ranked 162nd with a putts-per-round average of 29.60, and he ranked 134th by breaking par 23.10% of the time.
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Driving Distance
|149
|294.0
|293.0
|Greens in Regulation %
|15
|71.04%
|67.41%
|Putts Per Round
|162
|29.60
|28.5
|Par Breakers
|134
|23.10%
|22.96%
|Bogey Avoidance
|74
|13.86%
|13.70%
Dahmen's best finishes
- Last season Dahmen played 29 tournaments, collecting one finish in the top 10.
- In those 29 events, he made the cut 19 times, a success rate of 65.5%.
- Last season Dahmen put up his best performance at the Farmers Insurance Open at Torrey Pines Golf Course (South Course). He shot 2-under and finished ninth (six shots back of the winner).
- Dahmen compiled 320 points last season, which ranked him 118th in the FedExCup standings.
Dahmen's best Strokes Gained performances
- Last season Dahmen delivered his best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee performance at THE PLAYERS Championship (March 2024), ranking fifth in the field at 4.094.
- Dahmen's best Strokes Gained: Approach performance last season came in March 2024 at the Valspar Championship, where he ranked third in the field with a mark of 8.127. He finished 49th in that event.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Dahmen's best effort last season was in March 2024 at THE PLAYERS Championship, where he ranked third in the field with a mark of 3.792. He finished 11th in that tournament.
- At the Myrtle Beach Classic in May 2024, Dahmen recorded his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark last season (5.002), which ranked 11th in the field.
- Dahmen posted his best Strokes Gained: Total mark last season (9.126) at THE PLAYERS Championship in March 2024, a performance that ranked him 11th in the field.
Dahmen's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|40
|0.278
|0.908
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|16
|0.486
|1.276
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|141
|-0.144
|-0.132
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|181
|-0.693
|0.749
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|115
|-0.073
|2.802
Dahmen's past results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|February 8-11
|WM Phoenix Open
|41
|69-68-71-70
|-6
|12
|February 29 - March 3
|Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|MC
|71-73
|+2
|--
|March 7-10
|Puerto Rico Open
|49
|72-68-68-71
|-9
|5
|March 14-17
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|11
|74-67-67-68
|-12
|160
|March 21-24
|Valspar Championship
|49
|72-70-70-72
|E
|8
|March 28-31
|Texas Children's Houston Open
|MC
|69-75
|+4
|--
|April 4-7
|Valero Texas Open
|MC
|74-77
|+7
|--
|April 18-21
|Corales Puntacana Championship
|67
|71-68-74-75
|E
|2
|April 25-28
|Zurich Classic of New Orleans
|28
|63-70-65-73
|-138
|5
|May 2-5
|THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|62
|67-69-70-70
|-8
|5
|May 9-12
|Myrtle Beach Classic
|59
|69-67-73-72
|-3
|3
|May 23-26
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|56
|70-70-68-76
|+4
|5
|May 30 - June 2
|RBC Canadian Open
|10
|67-65-69-70
|-9
|68
|June 27-30
|Rocket Mortgage Classic
|25
|70-64-68-76
|-10
|32
|July 4-7
|John Deere Classic
|46
|68-69-70-67
|-10
|9
|July 11-14
|ISCO Championship
|MC
|68-70
|-6
|--
|July 25-28
|3M Open
|MC
|73-72
|+3
|--
|August 8-11
|Wyndham Championship
|64
|71-64-73-72
|E
|4
|September 12-15
|Procore Championship
|50
|67-72-76-70
|-3
|--
|October 3-6
|Sanderson Farms Championship
|MC
|74-69
|-1
|--
|October 10-13
|Black Desert Championship
|40
|67-67-69-70
|-11
|--
|October 17-20
|Shriners Children's Open
|W/D
|76
|+5
|--
|October 24-26
|ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP
|41
|71-68-66-70
|-5
|--
|November 7-10
|World Wide Technology Championship
|14
|70-67-68-68
|-15
|--
|November 14-17
|Butterfield Bermuda Championship
|MC
|72-72
|+2
|--
|November 21-24
|The RSM Classic
|35
|73-68-70-64
|-7
|--
|January 9-12
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|MC
|70-70
|E
|--
|January 16-19
|The American Express
|MC
|64-71-73
|-8
|--
|January 22-25
|Farmers Insurance Open
|9
|69-72-70-75
|-2
|68
All stats in this article are accurate for Dahmen as of the start of the WM Phoenix Open.
Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.
Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.