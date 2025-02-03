Joe Highsmith betting profile: WM Phoenix Open
1 Min Read
AVONDALE, LOUISIANA - APRIL 25: Andrew Putnam and Joe Highsmith of the United States plays their shots from the 11th tee during the first round of the Zurich Classic of New Orleans at TPC Louisiana on April 25, 2024 in Avondale, Louisiana. (Photo by Chris Graythen/Getty Images)
Joe Highsmith looks to improve upon his most recent performance after he didn't make the cut in the Farmers Insurance Open at Torrey Pines Golf Course (South Course) when he tees off in Scottsdale, Arizona, USA, for the 2025 WM Phoenix Open .
The WM Phoenix Open tournament and course info
- Date: Feb. 6-9, 2025
- Location: Scottsdale, Arizona, USA
- Course: TPC Scottsdale
- Par: 71 / 7,261 yards
- Purse: $9.2M
- Previous winner: Nick Taylor
At the WM Phoenix Open
- Highsmith is playing at the WM Phoenix Open for the first time in the past five years.
- When Nick Taylor won this tournament in 2024, he had 0.112 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (42nd in the field), 5.118 SG: Approach the Green (ninth), and 8.934 SG: Putting (first).
- En route to his victory last year, Taylor posted an average driving distance of 293.8 (35th in field), hit 81.94% of greens in regulation (second), and took 28.25 putts per round (seventh).
Highsmith's recent performances
- Highsmith has finished in the top five once over his last five tournaments.
- He's made the cut in three of his last five appearances.
- Over his last five tournaments, Highsmith has finished within five shots of the leader twice. He's carded a score that's better than average twice.
- He has carded an average score of 13-under over his last five tournaments.
- Off the tee, Joe Highsmith has averaged 301.3 yards in his past five tournaments.
- Highsmith has an average of -2.497 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Highsmith is averaging -2.351 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Highsmith's advanced stats and rankings
- Highsmith posted a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of 0.066 (92nd) last season, while his average driving distance of 306.5 yards ranked 46th on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach last season, Highsmith sported a 0.061 mark (97th on TOUR).
- On the greens, Highsmith's -0.269 Strokes Gained: Putting mark ranked 150th last season, and his 29.19 putts-per-round average ranked 116th.
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Driving Distance
|46
|306.5
|301.3
|Greens in Regulation %
|25
|70.32%
|76.39%
|Putts Per Round
|116
|29.19
|29.8
|Par Breakers
|24
|26.83%
|28.13%
|Bogey Avoidance
|52
|13.41%
|12.15%
Highsmith's best finishes
- Last season Highsmith took part in 25 tournaments, earning one top-five finish and collecting three finishes in the top 10.
- In those 25 events, he made the cut 13 times (52%).
- Last season Highsmith put up his best performance at the World Wide Technology Championship, where he finished fifth with a score of 19-under (five shots back of the winner).
- Highsmith ranked 160th in the FedExCup standings with 157 points last season.
Highsmith's best Strokes Gained performances
- Last season Highsmith's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee performance came at the ISCO Championship, where he ranked in the field with a mark of 3.145 (he missed the cut in that event).
- Highsmith's best Strokes Gained: Approach effort last season came at the Procore Championship in September 2024, as he delivered a 4.537 mark, which ranked him seventh in the field. He finished 13th in that event.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Highsmith's best effort last season was at the Shriners Children's Open in October 2024, as he put up a 2.847 mark, which ranked him 12th in the field. He finished 16th in that event.
- At the Black Desert Championship in October 2024, Highsmith delivered a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 5.963, his best mark last season. That ranked him ninth in the field (he finished sixth in that event).
- Highsmith delivered his best Strokes Gained: Total mark last season (9.125) at the Black Desert Championship in October 2024, a performance that ranked him sixth in the field.
Highsmith's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|92
|0.066
|0.367
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|97
|0.061
|-0.066
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|50
|0.167
|-0.155
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|150
|-0.269
|-2.497
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|106
|0.026
|-2.351
Highsmith's past results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|February 22-25
|Mexico Open at Vidanta
|MC
|75-68
|+1
|--
|February 29 - March 3
|Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|MC
|70-78
|+6
|--
|March 7-10
|Puerto Rico Open
|6
|65-65-71-70
|-17
|55
|March 21-24
|Valspar Championship
|MC
|75-76
|+9
|--
|March 28-31
|Texas Children's Houston Open
|21
|65-70-72-67
|-6
|37
|April 4-7
|Valero Texas Open
|51
|73-71-72-72
|E
|7
|April 18-21
|Corales Puntacana Championship
|MC
|70-73
|-1
|--
|April 25-28
|Zurich Classic of New Orleans
|MC
|65-75
|-65
|--
|May 2-5
|THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|MC
|71-67
|-4
|--
|May 9-12
|Myrtle Beach Classic
|MC
|70-71
|-1
|--
|May 30 - June 2
|RBC Canadian Open
|MC
|74-69
|+3
|--
|June 27-30
|Rocket Mortgage Classic
|57
|71-64-73-74
|-6
|5
|July 4-7
|John Deere Classic
|MC
|69-69
|-4
|--
|July 11-14
|ISCO Championship
|MC
|70-69
|-5
|--
|July 25-28
|3M Open
|44
|68-72-70-68
|-6
|12
|August 8-11
|Wyndham Championship
|MC
|70-68
|-2
|--
|September 12-15
|Procore Championship
|13
|70-68-68-73
|-9
|--
|October 3-6
|Sanderson Farms Championship
|55
|70-68-70-70
|-10
|--
|October 10-13
|Black Desert Championship
|6
|66-68-62-71
|-17
|--
|October 17-20
|Shriners Children's Open
|16
|65-72-68-65
|-14
|--
|November 7-10
|World Wide Technology Championship
|5
|68-68-65-68
|-19
|--
|November 21-24
|The RSM Classic
|11
|71-66-68-65
|-12
|--
|January 9-12
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|MC
|71-71
|+2
|--
|January 16-19
|The American Express
|66
|75-64-65-76
|-8
|4
|January 22-25
|Farmers Insurance Open
|MC
|72-75
|+3
|--
All stats in this article are accurate for Highsmith as of the start of the WM Phoenix Open.
Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.
Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.