Joe Highsmith betting profile: WM Phoenix Open

Last season Highsmith's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee performance came at the ISCO Championship, where he ranked in the field with a mark of 3.145 (he missed the cut in that event).

Highsmith's best Strokes Gained: Approach effort last season came at the Procore Championship in September 2024, as he delivered a 4.537 mark, which ranked him seventh in the field. He finished 13th in that event.

In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Highsmith's best effort last season was at the Shriners Children's Open in October 2024, as he put up a 2.847 mark, which ranked him 12th in the field. He finished 16th in that event.

At the Black Desert Championship in October 2024, Highsmith delivered a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 5.963, his best mark last season. That ranked him ninth in the field (he finished sixth in that event).