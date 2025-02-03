PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch & ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsFantasy & BettingSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
5H AGO

Joe Highsmith betting profile: WM Phoenix Open

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

AVONDALE, LOUISIANA - APRIL 25: Andrew Putnam and Joe Highsmith of the United States plays their shots from the 11th tee during the first round of the Zurich Classic of New Orleans at TPC Louisiana on April 25, 2024 in Avondale, Louisiana. (Photo by Chris Graythen/Getty Images)

AVONDALE, LOUISIANA - APRIL 25: Andrew Putnam and Joe Highsmith of the United States plays their shots from the 11th tee during the first round of the Zurich Classic of New Orleans at TPC Louisiana on April 25, 2024 in Avondale, Louisiana. (Photo by Chris Graythen/Getty Images)

    Joe Highsmith looks to improve upon his most recent performance after he didn't make the cut in the Farmers Insurance Open at Torrey Pines Golf Course (South Course) when he tees off in Scottsdale, Arizona, USA, for the 2025 WM Phoenix Open .

    Latest odds for Highsmith at the WM Phoenix Open.

    The WM Phoenix Open tournament and course info

    • Date: Feb. 6-9, 2025
    • Location: Scottsdale, Arizona, USA
    • Course: TPC Scottsdale
    • Par: 71 / 7,261 yards
    • Purse: $9.2M
    • Previous winner: Nick Taylor

    At the WM Phoenix Open

    • Highsmith is playing at the WM Phoenix Open for the first time in the past five years.
    • When Nick Taylor won this tournament in 2024, he had 0.112 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (42nd in the field), 5.118 SG: Approach the Green (ninth), and 8.934 SG: Putting (first).
    • En route to his victory last year, Taylor posted an average driving distance of 293.8 (35th in field), hit 81.94% of greens in regulation (second), and took 28.25 putts per round (seventh).

    Highsmith's recent performances

    • Highsmith has finished in the top five once over his last five tournaments.
    • He's made the cut in three of his last five appearances.
    • Over his last five tournaments, Highsmith has finished within five shots of the leader twice. He's carded a score that's better than average twice.
    • He has carded an average score of 13-under over his last five tournaments.
    • Off the tee, Joe Highsmith has averaged 301.3 yards in his past five tournaments.
    • Highsmith has an average of -2.497 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • Highsmith is averaging -2.351 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
    Highsmith's advanced stats and rankings

    • Highsmith posted a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of 0.066 (92nd) last season, while his average driving distance of 306.5 yards ranked 46th on TOUR.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach last season, Highsmith sported a 0.061 mark (97th on TOUR).
    • On the greens, Highsmith's -0.269 Strokes Gained: Putting mark ranked 150th last season, and his 29.19 putts-per-round average ranked 116th.
    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Driving Distance46306.5301.3
    Greens in Regulation %2570.32%76.39%
    Putts Per Round11629.1929.8
    Par Breakers2426.83%28.13%
    Bogey Avoidance5213.41%12.15%

    Highsmith's best finishes

    • Last season Highsmith took part in 25 tournaments, earning one top-five finish and collecting three finishes in the top 10.
    • In those 25 events, he made the cut 13 times (52%).
    • Last season Highsmith put up his best performance at the World Wide Technology Championship, where he finished fifth with a score of 19-under (five shots back of the winner).
    • Highsmith ranked 160th in the FedExCup standings with 157 points last season.

    Highsmith's best Strokes Gained performances

    • Last season Highsmith's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee performance came at the ISCO Championship, where he ranked in the field with a mark of 3.145 (he missed the cut in that event).
    • Highsmith's best Strokes Gained: Approach effort last season came at the Procore Championship in September 2024, as he delivered a 4.537 mark, which ranked him seventh in the field. He finished 13th in that event.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Highsmith's best effort last season was at the Shriners Children's Open in October 2024, as he put up a 2.847 mark, which ranked him 12th in the field. He finished 16th in that event.
    • At the Black Desert Championship in October 2024, Highsmith delivered a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 5.963, his best mark last season. That ranked him ninth in the field (he finished sixth in that event).
    • Highsmith delivered his best Strokes Gained: Total mark last season (9.125) at the Black Desert Championship in October 2024, a performance that ranked him sixth in the field.

    Highsmith's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee920.0660.367
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green970.061-0.066
    Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green500.167-0.155
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting150-0.269-2.497
    Average Strokes Gained: Total1060.026-2.351

    Highsmith's past results

    DateTournament NameResultRound ScoresTo ParFedExCup Points
    February 22-25Mexico Open at VidantaMC75-68+1--
    February 29 - March 3Cognizant Classic in The Palm BeachesMC70-78+6--
    March 7-10Puerto Rico Open665-65-71-70-1755
    March 21-24Valspar ChampionshipMC75-76+9--
    March 28-31Texas Children's Houston Open2165-70-72-67-637
    April 4-7Valero Texas Open5173-71-72-72E7
    April 18-21Corales Puntacana ChampionshipMC70-73-1--
    April 25-28Zurich Classic of New OrleansMC65-75-65--
    May 2-5THE CJ CUP Byron NelsonMC71-67-4--
    May 9-12Myrtle Beach ClassicMC70-71-1--
    May 30 - June 2RBC Canadian OpenMC74-69+3--
    June 27-30Rocket Mortgage Classic5771-64-73-74-65
    July 4-7John Deere ClassicMC69-69-4--
    July 11-14ISCO ChampionshipMC70-69-5--
    July 25-283M Open4468-72-70-68-612
    August 8-11Wyndham ChampionshipMC70-68-2--
    September 12-15Procore Championship1370-68-68-73-9--
    October 3-6Sanderson Farms Championship5570-68-70-70-10--
    October 10-13Black Desert Championship666-68-62-71-17--
    October 17-20Shriners Children's Open1665-72-68-65-14--
    November 7-10World Wide Technology Championship568-68-65-68-19--
    November 21-24The RSM Classic1171-66-68-65-12--
    January 9-12Sony Open in HawaiiMC71-71+2--
    January 16-19The American Express6675-64-65-76-84
    January 22-25Farmers Insurance OpenMC72-75+3--

    All stats in this article are accurate for Highsmith as of the start of the WM Phoenix Open.

    Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.