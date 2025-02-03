Jesse Mueller betting profile: WM Phoenix Open

In his last five tournaments, Mueller has not finished in the top 20.

Out of the last five tournaments he's entered, he made the cut once.

Mueller finished 66th in his only finish over his last five events.

He finished with a score of 1-under in his only recent appearance.

Off the tee, Jesse Mueller has averaged 284.9 yards in his past five tournaments.

Mueller has an average of 0.572 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.