Jesse Mueller betting profile: WM Phoenix Open
Jesse Mueller finished 66th in the WM Phoenix Open in 2024, shooting a 1-under on the par-71 course. His sights are set higher Feb. 6-9 in Scottsdale, Arizona, USA, at TPC Scottsdale .
The WM Phoenix Open tournament and course info
- Date: Feb. 6-9, 2025
- Location: Scottsdale, Arizona, USA
- Course: TPC Scottsdale
- Par: 71 / 7,261 yards
- Purse: $9.2M
- Previous winner: Nick Taylor
At the WM Phoenix Open
- Over his last three trips to the WM Phoenix Open, Mueller has an average score of 1-under, with an average finish of 66th.
- Mueller finished 66th (with a score of 1-under) in his most recent appearance at the WM Phoenix Open (in 2024).
- When Nick Taylor won this tournament in 2024, he had 0.112 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (42nd in the field), 5.118 SG: Approach the Green (ninth), and 8.934 SG: Putting (first).
- In addition, Taylor's average driving distance was 293.8 (35th in field), he hit 81.94% of greens in regulation (second), and he averaged 28.25 putts per round (seventh).
Mueller's recent history at the WM Phoenix Open
|Date
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|2/8/2024
|66
|71-68-73-71
|-1
|2/4/2021
|MC
|72-68
|-2
Mueller's recent performances
- In his last five tournaments, Mueller has not finished in the top 20.
- Out of the last five tournaments he's entered, he made the cut once.
- Mueller finished 66th in his only finish over his last five events.
- He finished with a score of 1-under in his only recent appearance.
- Off the tee, Jesse Mueller has averaged 284.9 yards in his past five tournaments.
- Mueller has an average of 0.572 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- In his past five starts, Mueller is averaging -1.250 Strokes Gained: Total.
Mueller's advanced stats and rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Driving Distance
|-
|277.6
|284.9
|Greens in Regulation %
|-
|68.52%
|63.89%
|Putts Per Round
|-
|29.50
|28.8
|Par Breakers
|-
|15.74%
|16.67%
|Bogey Avoidance
|-
|12.96%
|14.35%
A dash represents a stat in which a player has not played a qualifying number of rounds this FedExCup season.
Mueller's best finishes
- Mueller did not post a top-10 finish last season (he took part in two tournaments).
- In those two events, he made the cut one time (50%).
- Last season Mueller's best performance came at the WM Phoenix Open. He shot 1-under and finished 66th in that event.
Mueller's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|-
|-
|-0.979
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|-
|-
|-0.825
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|-
|-
|-0.019
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|-
|-
|0.572
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|-
|-
|-1.250
A dash represents a stat in which a player has not played a qualifying number of rounds this FedExCup season.
Mueller's past results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|February 8-11
|WM Phoenix Open
|66
|71-68-73-71
|-1
|--
|May 16-19
|PGA Championship
|MC
|70-72
|E
|--
All stats in this article are accurate for Mueller as of the start of the WM Phoenix Open.
Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.