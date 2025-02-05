Jesper Svensson betting profile: WM Phoenix Open

Svensson has finished in the top 10 once over his last five events.

Out of the last five tournaments he's entered, he made the cut twice.

Over his last five appearances, Svensson has finished within three shots of the leader once and carded a score that's better than average twice.

He has an average score of 11-under across his last five events.

In terms of driving distance, Jesper Svensson has averaged 304.1 yards in his past five starts.

Svensson has an average of 2.229 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.