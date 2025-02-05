Jesper Svensson betting profile: WM Phoenix Open
1 Min Read
Jesper Svensson enters play in Scottsdale, Arizona, USA, looking for better results Feb. 6-9 in the 2025 WM Phoenix Open after failing to make the cut in his last outing, the Farmers Insurance Open.
The WM Phoenix Open tournament and course info
- Date: Feb. 6-9, 2025
- Location: Scottsdale, Arizona, USA
- Course: TPC Scottsdale
- Par: 71 / 7,261 yards
- Purse: $9.2M
- Previous winner: Nick Taylor
At the WM Phoenix Open
- Svensson is competing at the WM Phoenix Open for the first time in the past five years.
- With numbers of 0.112 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (42nd in field), 5.118 in SG: Approach the Green (ninth), and 8.934 in SG: Putting (first), Nick Taylor won this tournament in 2024.
- In addition, Taylor's average driving distance was 293.8 (35th in field), he hit 81.94% of greens in regulation (second), and he averaged 28.25 putts per round (seventh).
Svensson's recent performances
- Svensson has finished in the top 10 once over his last five events.
- Out of the last five tournaments he's entered, he made the cut twice.
- Over his last five appearances, Svensson has finished within three shots of the leader once and carded a score that's better than average twice.
- He has an average score of 11-under across his last five events.
- In terms of driving distance, Jesper Svensson has averaged 304.1 yards in his past five starts.
- Svensson has an average of 2.229 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Looking at Strokes Gained: Total, Svensson has an average of 3.832 in his past five tournaments.
Svensson's advanced stats and rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Driving Distance
|-
|311.9
|304.1
|Greens in Regulation %
|-
|63.89%
|64.44%
|Putts Per Round
|-
|29.30
|29.2
|Par Breakers
|-
|23.33%
|25.19%
|Bogey Avoidance
|-
|19.44%
|17.78%
A dash represents a stat in which a player has not played a qualifying number of rounds this FedExCup season.
Svensson's best finishes
- Svensson played three tournaments last season, and he did not secure a top-10 finish.
- In those three tournaments, he had a 66.7% success rate in terms of making the cut (two cuts made).
- Last season Svensson put up his best performance at the Sony Open in Hawaii at Waialae Country Club. He shot 12-under and finished 10th (three shots back of the winner).
Svensson's best Strokes Gained performances
- Last season Svensson's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee mark came at the Genesis Scottish Open in July 2024, as he ranked 59th in the field with a mark of -0.621.
- Svensson posted his best Strokes Gained: Approach effort last season at the Genesis Scottish Open, ranking ninth in the field at 3.907. In that event, he finished 34th.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Svensson's best performance last season was in July 2024 at the Genesis Scottish Open, where he ranked 50th in the field with a mark of -0.369. He finished 34th in that tournament.
- At the Genesis Scottish Open in July 2024, Svensson recorded his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark last season (0.911). That ranked 43rd in the field.
- Svensson posted his best Strokes Gained: Total mark last season (3.828) at the Genesis Scottish Open in July 2024. That ranked 34th in the field.
Svensson's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|-
|-
|0.403
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|-
|-
|0.574
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|-
|-
|0.626
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|-
|-
|2.229
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|-
|-
|3.832
A dash represents a stat in which a player has not played a qualifying number of rounds this FedExCup season.
Svensson's past results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|May 16-19
|PGA Championship
|53
|68-71-72-68
|-5
|--
|July 11-13
|Genesis Scottish Open
|34
|69-67-70-65
|-9
|--
|July 18-20
|The Open Championship
|MC
|72-81
|+11
|--
|January 9-12
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|10
|67-67-68-66
|-12
|64
|January 16-19
|The American Express
|MC
|68-67-75
|-6
|--
|January 22-25
|Farmers Insurance Open
|MC
|71-75
|+2
|--
All stats in this article are accurate for Svensson as of the start of the WM Phoenix Open.
Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.
Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.