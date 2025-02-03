Jake Knapp betting profile: WM Phoenix Open
1 Min Read
Jake Knapp will compete Feb. 6-9 in Scottsdale, Arizona, USA, at the 2025 WM Phoenix Open. In his most recent tournament he finished 33rd in the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am, shooting 9-under at Pebble Beach Golf Links.
The WM Phoenix Open tournament and course info
- Date: Feb. 6-9, 2025
- Location: Scottsdale, Arizona, USA
- Course: TPC Scottsdale
- Par: 71 / 7,261 yards
- Purse: $9.2M
- Previous winner: Nick Taylor
At the WM Phoenix Open
- Knapp finished 28th (with a score of 8-under) in his only appearance at the WM Phoenix Open in recent years (in 2024).
- With numbers of 0.112 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (42nd in field), 5.118 in SG: Approach the Green (ninth), and 8.934 in SG: Putting (first), Nick Taylor won this tournament in 2024.
- Taylor's average driving distance was 293.8 (35th in field), he hit 81.94% of greens in regulation (second), with 28.25 putts per round (seventh) en route to his win last year.
Knapp's recent history at the WM Phoenix Open
|Date
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|2/8/2024
|28
|68-68-71-69
|-8
Knapp's recent performances
- Over his last five tournaments, Knapp has finished first once.
- He has made four cuts over his last five tournaments.
- Knapp has finished within three shots of the leader in one of his last five appearances. Over that same span, he's finished with a better-than-average score three times.
- He has finished with an average score of -4 those four times he's made the cut.
- In terms of driving distance, Jake Knapp has averaged 302.7 yards in his past five starts.
- In his past five starts, Knapp is averaging 1.202 Strokes Gained: Putting.
- In his past five starts, Knapp is averaging -1.352 Strokes Gained: Total.
Knapp's advanced stats and rankings
- Knapp's Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of -0.045 last season ranked 117th on TOUR, and his 59.4% driving accuracy average ranked 132nd.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach last season, Knapp had a 0.001 mark (108th on TOUR).
- On the greens, Knapp registered a -0.082 Strokes Gained: Putting mark last season, which placed him 115th on TOUR. In addition, he ranked 99th with a putts-per-round average of 29.07, and he ranked 133rd by breaking par 23.11% of the time.
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Driving Distance
|24
|309.5
|302.7
|Greens in Regulation %
|136
|65.41%
|56.17%
|Putts Per Round
|99
|29.07
|28.8
|Par Breakers
|133
|23.11%
|20.99%
|Bogey Avoidance
|159
|16.74%
|8.33%
Knapp's best finishes
- Knapp last season played 23 tournaments, picking up two wins with four top-five finishes and five finishes in the top 10.
- In those 23 events, he made the cut 17 times, a success rate of 73.9%.
- Last season, one of Knapp's two wins came when he shot even-par at the Grant Thornton Invitational.
- Knapp collected 970 points last season, placing 50th in the FedExCup standings.
Knapp's best Strokes Gained performances
- Last season Knapp posted his best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee mark at the Rocket Mortgage Classic (June 2024), ranking No. 1 in the field at 6.518.
- Knapp's best Strokes Gained: Approach effort last season came at the Mexico Open at Vidanta, where he ranked No. 1 in the field with a mark of 8.709 (he finished first in that event).
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Knapp produced his best mark last season at the Sony Open in Hawaii, ranking 10th in the field at 2.169. In that tournament, he finished 70th.
- At THE PLAYERS Championship in March 2024, Knapp delivered a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 4.018 (his best mark last season), which ranked 16th in the field. He finished 45th in that tournament.
- Knapp delivered his best Strokes Gained: Total mark last season (14.596) in February 2024 at the Mexico Open at Vidanta, which ranked No. 1 in the field. He finished first in that tournament.
Knapp's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|117
|-0.045
|-2.267
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|108
|0.001
|-0.409
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|145
|-0.197
|0.121
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|115
|-0.082
|1.202
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|143
|-0.323
|-1.352
Knapp's past results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|February 8-11
|WM Phoenix Open
|28
|68-68-71-69
|-8
|24
|February 22-25
|Mexico Open at Vidanta
|1
|67-64-63-71
|-19
|500
|February 29 - March 3
|Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|4
|68-66-71-66
|-13
|104
|March 7-10
|Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard
|57
|77-70-81-72
|+12
|9
|March 14-17
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|45
|71-72-68-73
|-4
|14
|March 28-31
|Texas Children's Houston Open
|MC
|74-71
|+5
|--
|April 11-14
|Masters Tournament
|55
|74-76-78-73
|+13
|10
|April 18-21
|RBC Heritage
|62
|74-70-69-71
|E
|8
|May 2-5
|THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|8
|64-64-67-70
|-19
|85
|May 9-12
|Wells Fargo Championship
|58
|71-75-71-76
|+9
|9
|May 16-19
|PGA Championship
|MC
|75-69
|+2
|--
|June 6-9
|the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday
|MC
|78-72
|+6
|--
|June 13-16
|U.S. Open
|MC
|75-77
|+12
|--
|June 20-23
|Travelers Championship
|48
|70-70-64-71
|-5
|13
|June 27-30
|Rocket Mortgage Classic
|31
|70-65-70-74
|-9
|19
|July 4-7
|John Deere Classic
|52
|66-71-68-70
|-9
|6
|July 25-28
|3M Open
|W/D
|71-68-81
|+7
|--
|August 15-18
|FedEx St. Jude Championship
|67
|70-75-71-70
|+6
|14
|November 21-24
|The RSM Classic
|68
|69-71-73-72
|+3
|--
|December 13-15
|Grant Thornton Invitational
|1
|58-66-65
|E
|--
|January 2-5
|The Sentry
|56
|72-73-70-71
|-6
|10
|January 16-19
|The American Express
|MC
|73-71-65
|-7
|--
|January 22-25
|Farmers Insurance Open
|32
|71-73-71-74
|+1
|21
|January 30 - February 2
|AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am
|33
|65-72-70-72
|-9
|24
All stats in this article are accurate for Knapp as of the start of the WM Phoenix Open.
Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.
Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.