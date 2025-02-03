Jake Knapp betting profile: WM Phoenix Open

Last season Knapp posted his best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee mark at the Rocket Mortgage Classic (June 2024), ranking No. 1 in the field at 6.518.

Knapp's best Strokes Gained: Approach effort last season came at the Mexico Open at Vidanta, where he ranked No. 1 in the field with a mark of 8.709 (he finished first in that event).

In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Knapp produced his best mark last season at the Sony Open in Hawaii, ranking 10th in the field at 2.169. In that tournament, he finished 70th.

At THE PLAYERS Championship in March 2024, Knapp delivered a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 4.018 (his best mark last season), which ranked 16th in the field. He finished 45th in that tournament.