J.T. Poston betting profile: WM Phoenix Open
1 Min Read
HONOLULU, HAWAII - JANUARY 10: J.T. Poston of the United States plays his shot from the seventh tee during the second round of the Sony Open in Hawaii 2025 at Waialae Country Club on January 10, 2025 in Honolulu, Hawaii. (Photo by Maddie Meyer/Getty Images)
In his last competition at the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am, J.T. Poston posted a 53rd-place finish, and he enters the 2025 WM Phoenix Open trying for better results.
The WM Phoenix Open tournament and course info
- Date: Feb. 6-9, 2025
- Location: Scottsdale, Arizona, USA
- Course: TPC Scottsdale
- Par: 71 / 7,261 yards
- Purse: $9.2M
- Previous winner: Nick Taylor
At the WM Phoenix Open
- In his last six appearances at the WM Phoenix Open, Poston has an average finish of 24th, and an average score of 9-under.
- Poston missed the cut (with a score of 1-under) in his most recent go-round at the WM Phoenix Open in 2024.
- En route to winning this tournament in 2024, Nick Taylor posted numbers of 0.112 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (42nd in field), 5.118 in SG: Approach the Green (ninth), and 8.934 in SG: Putting (first).
- Taylor's average driving distance was 293.8 (35th in field), he hit 81.94% of greens in regulation (second), with 28.25 putts per round (seventh) en route to his win last year.
Poston's recent history at the WM Phoenix Open
|Date
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|2/8/2024
|MC
|70-71
|-1
|2/9/2023
|MC
|77-70
|+5
|2/10/2022
|23
|69-66-70-70
|-9
|2/4/2021
|11
|68-66-67-69
|-14
|1/30/2020
|37
|70-68-71-68
|-7
Poston's recent performances
- Poston has earned one top-10 finish and two top-20 finishes over his last five events.
- He's made the cut in four of his last five events.
- Poston has finished with a better-than-average score in one of his last five tournaments.
- In his last five tournaments, his average score has been 9-under.
- J.T. Poston has averaged 300.5 yards off the tee in his past five tournaments.
- Poston is averaging -3.094 in terms of Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Looking at Strokes Gained: Total, Poston has an average of -2.088 in his past five tournaments.
Poston's advanced stats and rankings
- Poston had a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of -0.011 last season, which ranked 110th on TOUR. Meanwhile his average driving distance (293.1 yards) ranked 156th.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach last season, Poston ranked 105th on TOUR with an average of 0.012 per round. Additionally, he ranked 120th with a Greens in Regulation mark of 66.08%.
- On the greens, Poston's 0.252 Strokes Gained: Putting mark ranked 50th last season, and his 28.58 putts-per-round average ranked 39th.
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Driving Distance
|156
|293.1
|300.5
|Greens in Regulation %
|120
|66.08%
|61.11%
|Putts Per Round
|39
|28.58
|29.3
|Par Breakers
|89
|24.51%
|22.88%
|Bogey Avoidance
|68
|13.79%
|10.13%
Poston's best finishes
- Poston played 26 tournaments last season, picking up one win with four top-five finishes and seven finishes in the top 10.
- In those 26 events, he made the cut 21 times, a success rate of 80.8%.
- Last season Poston's best performance came at the Shriners Children's Open, where he won the title with a score of 22-under.
- Poston ranked 36th in the FedExCup standings with 1193 points last season.
Poston's best Strokes Gained performances
- Last season Poston delivered his best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee mark at the Shriners Children's Open (October 2024), ranking 15th in the field at 2.929.
- Poston's best Strokes Gained: Approach performance last season came at The RSM Classic in November 2024, as he produced a 6.825 mark, which ranked him No. 1 in the field. He finished fifth in that event.
- When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Poston delivered his best effort last season at the RBC Heritage (April 2024), ranking second in the field with a mark of 5.275.
- At the John Deere Classic in July 2024, Poston recorded his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark last season (5.877), which ranked seventh in the field.
- Poston delivered his best Strokes Gained: Total mark last season (15.288) at the Shriners Children's Open, which was held in October 2024. That performance ranked No. 1 in the field (he finished first in that tournament).
Poston's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|110
|-0.011
|0.496
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|105
|0.012
|-0.239
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|31
|0.233
|0.749
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|50
|0.252
|-3.094
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|51
|0.486
|-2.088
Poston's past results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|February 8-11
|WM Phoenix Open
|MC
|70-71
|-1
|--
|February 15-18
|The Genesis Invitational
|10
|68-71-66-71
|-8
|150
|February 29 - March 3
|Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|66
|69-71-69-75
|E
|4
|March 7-10
|Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard
|55
|71-74-75-76
|+8
|11
|March 14-17
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|45
|69-68-69-78
|-4
|14
|April 11-14
|Masters Tournament
|30
|75-74-74-70
|+5
|40
|April 18-21
|RBC Heritage
|5
|63-68-70-69
|-14
|263
|May 9-12
|Wells Fargo Championship
|60
|73-77-72-72
|+10
|8
|May 16-19
|PGA Championship
|MC
|72-75
|+5
|--
|May 23-26
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|12
|68-69-69-71
|-3
|58
|June 6-9
|the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday
|22
|75-69-72-76
|+4
|80
|June 13-16
|U.S. Open
|32
|73-71-71-72
|+7
|27
|June 20-23
|Travelers Championship
|55
|66-71-69-70
|-4
|9
|July 4-7
|John Deere Classic
|30
|66-69-67-68
|-14
|27
|July 18-20
|The Open Championship
|MC
|78-72
|+8
|--
|July 25-28
|3M Open
|MC
|73-71
|+2
|--
|August 8-11
|Wyndham Championship
|MC
|69-69
|-2
|--
|August 15-18
|FedEx St. Jude Championship
|33
|69-70-67-70
|-4
|80
|August 22-25
|BMW Championship
|33
|70-74-70-75
|+1
|82
|October 17-20
|Shriners Children's Open
|1
|64-65-66-67
|-22
|--
|November 21-24
|The RSM Classic
|5
|70-71-64-63
|-14
|--
|December 13-15
|Grant Thornton Invitational
|9
|61-72-65
|E
|--
|January 2-5
|The Sentry
|40
|74-64-71-69
|-14
|19
|January 9-12
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|MC
|67-71
|-2
|--
|January 16-19
|The American Express
|12
|62-76-64-69
|-17
|57
|January 30 - February 2
|AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am
|53
|69-70-69-74
|-6
|11
All stats in this article are accurate for Poston as of the start of the WM Phoenix Open.
Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.
Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.