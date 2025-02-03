J.T. Poston betting profile: WM Phoenix Open

Poston has earned one top-10 finish and two top-20 finishes over his last five events.

He's made the cut in four of his last five events.

Poston has finished with a better-than-average score in one of his last five tournaments.

In his last five tournaments, his average score has been 9-under.

J.T. Poston has averaged 300.5 yards off the tee in his past five tournaments.

Poston is averaging -3.094 in terms of Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.