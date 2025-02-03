J.J. Spaun betting profile: WM Phoenix Open

Last season Spaun's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee effort came at the Valero Texas Open, where his 4.434 mark ranked fifth in the field.

Spaun's best Strokes Gained: Approach effort last season came at the Texas Children's Houston Open, where he ranked fourth in the field with a mark of 6.206 (he finished 36th in that tournament).

In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Spaun's best performance last season was at the Sony Open in Hawaii, where he ranked in the field with a mark of 2.662 (he missed the cut in that event).

At the Rocket Mortgage Classic in June 2024, Spaun delivered his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark last season -- 4.533, which ranked him 11th in the field. He finished 10th in that tournament.