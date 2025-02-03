J.J. Spaun betting profile: WM Phoenix Open
1 Min Read
In his most recent competition at the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am, J.J. Spaun ended the weekend at 9-under, good for a 33rd-place finish. He heads into the 2025 WM Phoenix Open Feb. 6-9 looking for a higher finish.
The WM Phoenix Open tournament and course info
- Date: Feb. 6-9, 2025
- Location: Scottsdale, Arizona, USA
- Course: TPC Scottsdale
- Par: 71 / 7,261 yards
- Purse: $9.2M
- Previous winner: Nick Taylor
At the WM Phoenix Open
- Spaun's average finish has been 34th, and his average score 7-under, over his last five appearances at the WM Phoenix Open.
- In 2024, Spaun missed the cut (with a score of even-par) in his most recent appearance at the WM Phoenix Open.
- Nick Taylor won this tournament in 2024 with numbers of 0.112 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (42nd in field), 5.118 in SG: Approach the Green (ninth), and 8.934 in SG: Putting (first).
- Taylor's average driving distance was 293.8 (35th in field), he hit 81.94% of greens in regulation (second), with 28.25 putts per round (seventh) en route to his win last year.
Spaun's recent history at the WM Phoenix Open
|Date
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|2/8/2024
|MC
|74-68
|E
|2/9/2023
|MC
|78-69
|+5
|1/30/2020
|47
|70-71-68-71
|-4
Spaun's recent performances
- Spaun has finished in the top five in one of his last five appearances.
- Over his last five appearances, Spaun has finished within three shots of the leader once and carded a score that's better than average four times.
- In his last five tournaments, his average score has been 10-under.
- In terms of driving distance, J.J. Spaun has averaged 303.8 yards in his past five starts.
- Spaun has an average of -0.168 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- In his past five starts, Spaun is averaging 1.731 Strokes Gained: Total.
Spaun's advanced stats and rankings
- Spaun's Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of -0.016 last season ranked 111th on TOUR, and his 61.7% driving accuracy average ranked 102nd.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach last season, Spaun ranked 17th on TOUR with a mark of 0.469.
- On the greens, Spaun registered a -0.035 Strokes Gained: Putting mark last season, which ranked him 108th on TOUR, while he ranked 148th with a putts-per-round average of 29.41. He broke par 24.03% of the time (106th on TOUR).
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Driving Distance
|88
|301.5
|303.8
|Greens in Regulation %
|16
|70.90%
|70.68%
|Putts Per Round
|148
|29.41
|29.1
|Par Breakers
|106
|24.03%
|23.46%
|Bogey Avoidance
|30
|12.92%
|10.80%
Spaun's best finishes
- Spaun played 27 tournaments last season, securing one finish in the top five and earning four top-10 finishes.
- In those 27 tournaments, he had a 55.6% success rate in terms of making the cut (15 cuts made).
- Last season Spaun's best performance came at the Wyndham Championship, where he shot 15-under and finished third.
- Spaun collected 419 points last season, ranking 98th in the FedExCup standings.
Spaun's best Strokes Gained performances
- Last season Spaun's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee effort came at the Valero Texas Open, where his 4.434 mark ranked fifth in the field.
- Spaun's best Strokes Gained: Approach effort last season came at the Texas Children's Houston Open, where he ranked fourth in the field with a mark of 6.206 (he finished 36th in that tournament).
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Spaun's best performance last season was at the Sony Open in Hawaii, where he ranked in the field with a mark of 2.662 (he missed the cut in that event).
- At the Rocket Mortgage Classic in June 2024, Spaun delivered his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark last season -- 4.533, which ranked him 11th in the field. He finished 10th in that tournament.
- Spaun recorded his best Strokes Gained: Total mark last season (10.902) in August 2024 at the Wyndham Championship, which ranked third in the field. He finished third in that event.
Spaun's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|111
|-0.016
|0.854
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|17
|0.469
|2.171
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|112
|-0.029
|-1.127
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|108
|-0.035
|-0.168
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|62
|0.390
|1.731
Spaun's past results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|February 8-11
|WM Phoenix Open
|MC
|74-68
|E
|--
|February 15-18
|The Genesis Invitational
|MC
|73-71
|+2
|--
|February 22-25
|Mexico Open at Vidanta
|MC
|76-69
|+3
|--
|March 14-17
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|64
|72-71-70-75
|E
|7
|March 21-24
|Valspar Championship
|MC
|75-72
|+5
|--
|March 28-31
|Texas Children's Houston Open
|36
|68-69-71-69
|-3
|16
|April 4-7
|Valero Texas Open
|51
|73-72-75-68
|E
|7
|April 25-28
|Zurich Classic of New Orleans
|MC
|64-75
|-5
|--
|May 2-5
|THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|MC
|70-70
|-2
|--
|May 9-12
|Myrtle Beach Classic
|26
|71-67-69-67
|-10
|19
|May 23-26
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|MC
|74-71
|+5
|--
|May 30 - June 2
|RBC Canadian Open
|MC
|70-72
|+2
|--
|June 27-30
|Rocket Mortgage Classic
|10
|67-69-69-69
|-14
|62
|July 4-7
|John Deere Classic
|23
|65-67-65-71
|-16
|37
|July 11-14
|ISCO Championship
|45
|69-67-70-70
|-12
|6
|July 25-28
|3M Open
|9
|70-68-65-69
|-12
|75
|August 8-11
|Wyndham Championship
|3
|68-67-66-64
|-15
|163
|September 12-15
|Procore Championship
|26
|69-65-74-72
|-8
|--
|October 3-6
|Sanderson Farms Championship
|W/D
|75
|+3
|--
|October 10-13
|Black Desert Championship
|25
|69-64-69-69
|-13
|--
|October 17-20
|Shriners Children's Open
|34
|65-69-66-73
|-11
|--
|October 24-26
|ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP
|6
|68-68-67-64
|-13
|--
|November 7-10
|World Wide Technology Championship
|30
|73-68-69-66
|-12
|--
|November 21-24
|The RSM Classic
|MC
|71-78
|+7
|--
|January 9-12
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|3
|66-66-65-68
|-15
|163
|January 16-19
|The American Express
|29
|64-66-71-73
|-14
|27
|January 22-25
|Farmers Insurance Open
|15
|73-72-71-71
|-1
|46
|January 30 - February 2
|AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am
|33
|70-68-70-71
|-9
|24
All stats in this article are accurate for Spaun as of the start of the WM Phoenix Open.
Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.
Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.