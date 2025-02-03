PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch & ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsFantasy & BettingSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
5H AGO

J.J. Spaun betting profile: WM Phoenix Open

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

    In his most recent competition at the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am, J.J. Spaun ended the weekend at 9-under, good for a 33rd-place finish. He heads into the 2025 WM Phoenix Open Feb. 6-9 looking for a higher finish.

    Latest odds for Spaun at the WM Phoenix Open.

    The WM Phoenix Open tournament and course info

    • Date: Feb. 6-9, 2025
    • Location: Scottsdale, Arizona, USA
    • Course: TPC Scottsdale
    • Par: 71 / 7,261 yards
    • Purse: $9.2M
    • Previous winner: Nick Taylor

    At the WM Phoenix Open

    • Spaun's average finish has been 34th, and his average score 7-under, over his last five appearances at the WM Phoenix Open.
    • In 2024, Spaun missed the cut (with a score of even-par) in his most recent appearance at the WM Phoenix Open.
    • Nick Taylor won this tournament in 2024 with numbers of 0.112 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (42nd in field), 5.118 in SG: Approach the Green (ninth), and 8.934 in SG: Putting (first).
    • Taylor's average driving distance was 293.8 (35th in field), he hit 81.94% of greens in regulation (second), with 28.25 putts per round (seventh) en route to his win last year.

    Spaun's recent history at the WM Phoenix Open

    DateResultRound ScoresTo Par
    2/8/2024MC74-68E
    2/9/2023MC78-69+5
    1/30/20204770-71-68-71-4

    Spaun's recent performances

    • Spaun has finished in the top five in one of his last five appearances.
    • Over his last five appearances, Spaun has finished within three shots of the leader once and carded a score that's better than average four times.
    • In his last five tournaments, his average score has been 10-under.
    • In terms of driving distance, J.J. Spaun has averaged 303.8 yards in his past five starts.
    • Spaun has an average of -0.168 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • In his past five starts, Spaun is averaging 1.731 Strokes Gained: Total.
    Bet now on Spaun .

    Spaun's advanced stats and rankings

    • Spaun's Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of -0.016 last season ranked 111th on TOUR, and his 61.7% driving accuracy average ranked 102nd.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach last season, Spaun ranked 17th on TOUR with a mark of 0.469.
    • On the greens, Spaun registered a -0.035 Strokes Gained: Putting mark last season, which ranked him 108th on TOUR, while he ranked 148th with a putts-per-round average of 29.41. He broke par 24.03% of the time (106th on TOUR).
    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Driving Distance88301.5303.8
    Greens in Regulation %1670.90%70.68%
    Putts Per Round14829.4129.1
    Par Breakers10624.03%23.46%
    Bogey Avoidance3012.92%10.80%

    Spaun's best finishes

    • Spaun played 27 tournaments last season, securing one finish in the top five and earning four top-10 finishes.
    • In those 27 tournaments, he had a 55.6% success rate in terms of making the cut (15 cuts made).
    • Last season Spaun's best performance came at the Wyndham Championship, where he shot 15-under and finished third.
    • Spaun collected 419 points last season, ranking 98th in the FedExCup standings.

    Spaun's best Strokes Gained performances

    • Last season Spaun's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee effort came at the Valero Texas Open, where his 4.434 mark ranked fifth in the field.
    • Spaun's best Strokes Gained: Approach effort last season came at the Texas Children's Houston Open, where he ranked fourth in the field with a mark of 6.206 (he finished 36th in that tournament).
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Spaun's best performance last season was at the Sony Open in Hawaii, where he ranked in the field with a mark of 2.662 (he missed the cut in that event).
    • At the Rocket Mortgage Classic in June 2024, Spaun delivered his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark last season -- 4.533, which ranked him 11th in the field. He finished 10th in that tournament.
    • Spaun recorded his best Strokes Gained: Total mark last season (10.902) in August 2024 at the Wyndham Championship, which ranked third in the field. He finished third in that event.

    Spaun's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee111-0.0160.854
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green170.4692.171
    Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green112-0.029-1.127
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting108-0.035-0.168
    Average Strokes Gained: Total620.3901.731

    Spaun's past results

    DateTournament NameResultRound ScoresTo ParFedExCup Points
    February 8-11WM Phoenix OpenMC74-68E--
    February 15-18The Genesis InvitationalMC73-71+2--
    February 22-25Mexico Open at VidantaMC76-69+3--
    March 14-17THE PLAYERS Championship6472-71-70-75E7
    March 21-24Valspar ChampionshipMC75-72+5--
    March 28-31Texas Children's Houston Open3668-69-71-69-316
    April 4-7Valero Texas Open5173-72-75-68E7
    April 25-28Zurich Classic of New OrleansMC64-75-5--
    May 2-5THE CJ CUP Byron NelsonMC70-70-2--
    May 9-12Myrtle Beach Classic2671-67-69-67-1019
    May 23-26Charles Schwab ChallengeMC74-71+5--
    May 30 - June 2RBC Canadian OpenMC70-72+2--
    June 27-30Rocket Mortgage Classic1067-69-69-69-1462
    July 4-7John Deere Classic2365-67-65-71-1637
    July 11-14ISCO Championship4569-67-70-70-126
    July 25-283M Open970-68-65-69-1275
    August 8-11Wyndham Championship368-67-66-64-15163
    September 12-15Procore Championship2669-65-74-72-8--
    October 3-6Sanderson Farms ChampionshipW/D75+3--
    October 10-13Black Desert Championship2569-64-69-69-13--
    October 17-20Shriners Children's Open3465-69-66-73-11--
    October 24-26ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP668-68-67-64-13--
    November 7-10World Wide Technology Championship3073-68-69-66-12--
    November 21-24The RSM ClassicMC71-78+7--
    January 9-12Sony Open in Hawaii366-66-65-68-15163
    January 16-19The American Express2964-66-71-73-1427
    January 22-25Farmers Insurance Open1573-72-71-71-146
    January 30 - February 2AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am3370-68-70-71-924

    All stats in this article are accurate for Spaun as of the start of the WM Phoenix Open.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.