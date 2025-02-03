PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch & ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsFantasy & BettingSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
5H AGO

Hideki Matsuyama betting profile: WM Phoenix Open

KAPALUA, HAWAII - JANUARY 03: Hideki Matsuyama of Japan plays a shot on the fourth hole during the second round of The Sentry 2025 at Plantation Course at Kapalua Golf Club on January 03, 2025 in Kapalua, Hawaii. (Photo by Sarah Stier/Getty Images)

    Hideki Matsuyama enters the 2025 WM Phoenix Open Feb. 6-9 coming off a 48th-place finish in the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am in his last tournament.

    Latest odds for Matsuyama at the WM Phoenix Open.

    The WM Phoenix Open tournament and course info

    • Date: Feb. 6-9, 2025
    • Location: Scottsdale, Arizona, USA
    • Course: TPC Scottsdale
    • Par: 71 / 7,261 yards
    • Purse: $9.2M
    • Previous winner: Nick Taylor

    At the WM Phoenix Open

    • Matsuyama has entered the WM Phoenix Open eight times recently, with one win, an average finish of 19th, and an average score of 10-under.
    • Matsuyama finished 22nd (with a score of 9-under) in his most recent appearance at the WM Phoenix Open (in 2024).
    • With numbers of 0.112 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (42nd in field), 5.118 in SG: Approach the Green (ninth), and 8.934 in SG: Putting (first), Nick Taylor won this tournament in 2024.
    • Taylor's average driving distance was 293.8 (35th in field), he hit 81.94% of greens in regulation (second), with 28.25 putts per round (seventh) en route to his win last year.

    Matsuyama's recent history at the WM Phoenix Open

    DateResultRound ScoresTo Par
    2/8/20242269-68-68-70-9
    2/9/20232974-68-67-70-5
    2/10/2022868-68-66-69-13
    2/4/20214271-67-69-69-8
    1/30/20201667-74-65-68-10

    Matsuyama's recent performances

    • Over his last five events, Matsuyama has finished first once.
    • Over his last five appearances, Matsuyama has finished within three shots of the leader once and five or fewer strokes back of the winner twice. He's carded a score that's better than average three times.
    • He has an average score of 11-under across his last five events.
    • Off the tee, Hideki Matsuyama has averaged 297.5 yards in his past five tournaments.
    • Matsuyama is averaging 1.109 in terms of Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • In his past five starts, Matsuyama is averaging 5.465 Strokes Gained: Total.
    Matsuyama's advanced stats and rankings

    • Matsuyama delivered a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of 0.306 last season (33rd on TOUR). His average driving distance (299.4 yards) ranked 107th, while his 62.2% driving accuracy average ranked 92nd.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach last season, Matsuyama ranked 15th on TOUR, posting an average mark of 0.499, while he ranked 100th with a Greens in Regulation rate of 66.74%.
    • On the greens, Matsuyama's -0.118 Strokes Gained: Putting mark ranked 121st last season, and his 28.46 putts-per-round average ranked 29th.
    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Driving Distance107299.4297.5
    Greens in Regulation %10066.74%68.89%
    Putts Per Round2928.4628.0
    Par Breakers9824.25%25.83%
    Bogey Avoidance2312.61%9.72%

    Matsuyama's best finishes

    • Matsuyama last season participated in 21 tournaments, picking up two wins with three top-five finishes and eight finishes in the top 10.
    • In those 21 events, he made the cut 19 times (90.5%).
    • Last season, one of Matsuyama's two wins came when he shot 35-under at The Sentry.
    • Matsuyama collected 1899 points last season, placing eighth in the FedExCup standings.

    Matsuyama's best Strokes Gained performances

    • Last season Matsuyama's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee performance came at THE PLAYERS Championship, where he ranked second in the field with a mark of 4.658 (he finished sixth in that tournament).
    • Matsuyama's best Strokes Gained: Approach effort last season came at THE PLAYERS Championship, where his 6.436 mark ranked sixth in the field.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Matsuyama posted his best mark last season at The Genesis Invitational, ranking third in the field at 5.833. In that event, he finished first.
    • At the FedEx St. Jude Championship in August 2024, Matsuyama delivered his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark last season -- 8.201, which ranked him No. 1 in the field. He finished first in that tournament.
    • Matsuyama posted his best Strokes Gained: Total mark last season (13.284) at The Genesis Invitational (which ranked him No. 1 in the field). In that event, he finished first.

    Matsuyama's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee330.306-0.152
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green150.4993.255
    Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green10.5801.253
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting121-0.1181.109
    Average Strokes Gained: Total41.2685.465

    Matsuyama's past results

    DateTournament NameResultRound ScoresTo ParFedExCup Points
    February 8-11WM Phoenix Open2269-68-68-70-937
    February 15-18The Genesis Invitational169-68-68-62-17700
    March 7-10Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard1267-70-72-76-3133
    March 14-17THE PLAYERS Championship669-69-68-67-15263
    April 4-7Valero Texas Open773-70-66-71-885
    April 11-14Masters Tournament3876-74-71-74+720
    May 16-19PGA Championship3570-65-70-71-824
    June 6-9the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday873-70-74-70-1191
    June 13-16U.S. Open672-66-70-70-2275
    June 20-23Travelers Championship2366-69-69-64-1278
    July 11-13Genesis Scottish OpenMC71-67-2--
    July 18-20The Open Championship6675-72-75-74+126
    August 1-3Men’s Olympic Golf Competition363-68-71-65-17--
    August 15-18FedEx St. Jude Championship165-64-64-70-170
    August 22-25BMW ChampionshipW/D67-5--
    August 29 - September 1TOUR Championship970-70-68-67-90
    October 24-26ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP4671-71-66-68-4--
    January 2-5The Sentry165-65-62-65-35700
    January 9-12Sony Open in Hawaii1667-69-67-66-1149
    January 22-25Farmers Insurance Open3268-75-70-76+121
    January 30 - February 2AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am4870-69-71-71-713

    All stats in this article are accurate for Matsuyama as of the start of the WM Phoenix Open.

    Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.