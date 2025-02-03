Hideki Matsuyama betting profile: WM Phoenix Open
KAPALUA, HAWAII - JANUARY 03: Hideki Matsuyama of Japan plays a shot on the fourth hole during the second round of The Sentry 2025 at Plantation Course at Kapalua Golf Club on January 03, 2025 in Kapalua, Hawaii. (Photo by Sarah Stier/Getty Images)
Hideki Matsuyama enters the 2025 WM Phoenix Open Feb. 6-9 coming off a 48th-place finish in the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am in his last tournament.
The WM Phoenix Open tournament and course info
- Date: Feb. 6-9, 2025
- Location: Scottsdale, Arizona, USA
- Course: TPC Scottsdale
- Par: 71 / 7,261 yards
- Purse: $9.2M
- Previous winner: Nick Taylor
At the WM Phoenix Open
- Matsuyama has entered the WM Phoenix Open eight times recently, with one win, an average finish of 19th, and an average score of 10-under.
- Matsuyama finished 22nd (with a score of 9-under) in his most recent appearance at the WM Phoenix Open (in 2024).
- With numbers of 0.112 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (42nd in field), 5.118 in SG: Approach the Green (ninth), and 8.934 in SG: Putting (first), Nick Taylor won this tournament in 2024.
- Taylor's average driving distance was 293.8 (35th in field), he hit 81.94% of greens in regulation (second), with 28.25 putts per round (seventh) en route to his win last year.
Matsuyama's recent history at the WM Phoenix Open
|Date
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|2/8/2024
|22
|69-68-68-70
|-9
|2/9/2023
|29
|74-68-67-70
|-5
|2/10/2022
|8
|68-68-66-69
|-13
|2/4/2021
|42
|71-67-69-69
|-8
|1/30/2020
|16
|67-74-65-68
|-10
Matsuyama's recent performances
- Over his last five events, Matsuyama has finished first once.
- Over his last five appearances, Matsuyama has finished within three shots of the leader once and five or fewer strokes back of the winner twice. He's carded a score that's better than average three times.
- He has an average score of 11-under across his last five events.
- Off the tee, Hideki Matsuyama has averaged 297.5 yards in his past five tournaments.
- Matsuyama is averaging 1.109 in terms of Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- In his past five starts, Matsuyama is averaging 5.465 Strokes Gained: Total.
Matsuyama's advanced stats and rankings
- Matsuyama delivered a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of 0.306 last season (33rd on TOUR). His average driving distance (299.4 yards) ranked 107th, while his 62.2% driving accuracy average ranked 92nd.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach last season, Matsuyama ranked 15th on TOUR, posting an average mark of 0.499, while he ranked 100th with a Greens in Regulation rate of 66.74%.
- On the greens, Matsuyama's -0.118 Strokes Gained: Putting mark ranked 121st last season, and his 28.46 putts-per-round average ranked 29th.
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Driving Distance
|107
|299.4
|297.5
|Greens in Regulation %
|100
|66.74%
|68.89%
|Putts Per Round
|29
|28.46
|28.0
|Par Breakers
|98
|24.25%
|25.83%
|Bogey Avoidance
|23
|12.61%
|9.72%
Matsuyama's best finishes
- Matsuyama last season participated in 21 tournaments, picking up two wins with three top-five finishes and eight finishes in the top 10.
- In those 21 events, he made the cut 19 times (90.5%).
- Last season, one of Matsuyama's two wins came when he shot 35-under at The Sentry.
- Matsuyama collected 1899 points last season, placing eighth in the FedExCup standings.
Matsuyama's best Strokes Gained performances
- Last season Matsuyama's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee performance came at THE PLAYERS Championship, where he ranked second in the field with a mark of 4.658 (he finished sixth in that tournament).
- Matsuyama's best Strokes Gained: Approach effort last season came at THE PLAYERS Championship, where his 6.436 mark ranked sixth in the field.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Matsuyama posted his best mark last season at The Genesis Invitational, ranking third in the field at 5.833. In that event, he finished first.
- At the FedEx St. Jude Championship in August 2024, Matsuyama delivered his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark last season -- 8.201, which ranked him No. 1 in the field. He finished first in that tournament.
- Matsuyama posted his best Strokes Gained: Total mark last season (13.284) at The Genesis Invitational (which ranked him No. 1 in the field). In that event, he finished first.
Matsuyama's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|33
|0.306
|-0.152
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|15
|0.499
|3.255
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|1
|0.580
|1.253
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|121
|-0.118
|1.109
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|4
|1.268
|5.465
Matsuyama's past results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|February 8-11
|WM Phoenix Open
|22
|69-68-68-70
|-9
|37
|February 15-18
|The Genesis Invitational
|1
|69-68-68-62
|-17
|700
|March 7-10
|Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard
|12
|67-70-72-76
|-3
|133
|March 14-17
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|6
|69-69-68-67
|-15
|263
|April 4-7
|Valero Texas Open
|7
|73-70-66-71
|-8
|85
|April 11-14
|Masters Tournament
|38
|76-74-71-74
|+7
|20
|May 16-19
|PGA Championship
|35
|70-65-70-71
|-8
|24
|June 6-9
|the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday
|8
|73-70-74-70
|-1
|191
|June 13-16
|U.S. Open
|6
|72-66-70-70
|-2
|275
|June 20-23
|Travelers Championship
|23
|66-69-69-64
|-12
|78
|July 11-13
|Genesis Scottish Open
|MC
|71-67
|-2
|--
|July 18-20
|The Open Championship
|66
|75-72-75-74
|+12
|6
|August 1-3
|Men’s Olympic Golf Competition
|3
|63-68-71-65
|-17
|--
|August 15-18
|FedEx St. Jude Championship
|1
|65-64-64-70
|-17
|0
|August 22-25
|BMW Championship
|W/D
|67
|-5
|--
|August 29 - September 1
|TOUR Championship
|9
|70-70-68-67
|-9
|0
|October 24-26
|ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP
|46
|71-71-66-68
|-4
|--
|January 2-5
|The Sentry
|1
|65-65-62-65
|-35
|700
|January 9-12
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|16
|67-69-67-66
|-11
|49
|January 22-25
|Farmers Insurance Open
|32
|68-75-70-76
|+1
|21
|January 30 - February 2
|AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am
|48
|70-69-71-71
|-7
|13
All stats in this article are accurate for Matsuyama as of the start of the WM Phoenix Open.
Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.
Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.