Hideki Matsuyama betting profile: WM Phoenix Open

Last season Matsuyama's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee performance came at THE PLAYERS Championship, where he ranked second in the field with a mark of 4.658 (he finished sixth in that tournament).

Matsuyama's best Strokes Gained: Approach effort last season came at THE PLAYERS Championship, where his 6.436 mark ranked sixth in the field.

In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Matsuyama posted his best mark last season at The Genesis Invitational, ranking third in the field at 5.833. In that event, he finished first.

At the FedEx St. Jude Championship in August 2024, Matsuyama delivered his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark last season -- 8.201, which ranked him No. 1 in the field. He finished first in that tournament.